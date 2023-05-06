Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-06. EU parliament: jab autopsies from hell. We are free people, govern ourselves, are sovereign, not parliament

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1860 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1288 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

(1/11) Important presentation by pathologist Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt (Germany) yesterday (3 May 2023) in the EU Parliament at the International COVID Summit III on his discoveries in 75 autopsies of people who died in connection with COVID-19 vaccination. Summary of his slides: (tweet),

(2/11) – In 77% of the autopsies, the findings indicate that «vaccination had an important impact on the death process» – «… all organs are affected» – «… the spike protein is in practially in all organs, mainly in the vessels» – Image of vessel damage: (tweet).

(3/11) – Heart tissue with desintegrated musscle fibers and lymphocytic infiltration – Detection of spike protein in the heart tissue (tweet).

–

(4/11) – Needle biopsy of brain tissue – Damaged vessel with dense infiltration of lymphocyte and bleeding in the surrounding area (tweet).

–

(5/11) – Damaged brain tissue – Spike protein in nerve cells (left picture above)! (The COVID-19 vaccine probably caused an transfection of neurons so that they produced the spike protein and were then attacked by the immune system) (tweet).

–

(6/11) – Damaged elastic fibers (a main component of vessels) – Defects in the structure of the aorta (main vessel of the body) (tweet).

–

(7/11) – A specimen of the aorta – Clear damage can be seen: on the right is a splitting of the tissue layer and a haemorrhage visible – Person died of rupture of the aorta (tweet).

–

(8/11) – Damage of the vessels in the brain – Fragmented elastic lamella – Microanyrism (tweet).

–

(9/11) – Damaged elastic fibers in the skin (causes skin aging -> premature aging) – These elastic fibers were «dramatically reduced» – Right figure above: healthy elastic fibers (tweet).

–

(10/11) – Damaged elastic fibers in the subcutaneous tissue (tweet).

–

(11/11) Conclusions: – The COVID-19 vaccination is associated with damage of heart muscle cells, nerve cells, vessels and elastic lamella – “… devastating findings for the long-term future” – “… really alarming” (tweet).

–

Neil Oliver on the Coronation: ‘It would have been easy to be distracted by pageantry and pomp’ (link).

We are free people, we govern ourselves, people are sovereign, not parliament, outside interference, maintain integrity, who wrote the script, promises matter. freedom is paramount, freedom is undeniable.

–

The Coronation Oath: On whose authority was the wording of today’s Coronation Oath changed? The Coronation Oath Act 1688 stipulates the exact wording of the Oath. The Act’s wording has NOT been followed today – in prima facie breach of the Coronation Oath Act 1688. Why? (tweet).

–

UK Column News – 5th May 2023. The number of deaths registered in the UK in the week ending 21 April 2023 (Week 16) was 14,024, which was 22.1% above the five-year average (2,540 excess deaths). Fact check (funded by vaccine industry, 3 August 2022): no evidence for a rise in sudden deaths or that Covid-19 vaccines are the cause.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Freddie Ponton from France.

All-Cause Mortality—Scientists Still Baffled

00:26 Office for National Statistics: Total deaths from all causes were above the five-year average in Week 16 2023

New Scientist: There are thousands more UK deaths than usual, and we don’t know why

CBC: Excess deaths in N.S. recently hit peak since start of COVID–19 pandemic

Guardian: Low turnout for local elections 2023

Kremlin Attack

04:33 BBC: Kremlin drone: Zelensky denies Ukraine attacked Putin or Moscow

Robert F. Kennedy Jr:

Imagine how we would respond if Russian-backed forces launched a drone strike on the Capitol.

Kyiv Post: Ukrainian postal service announced the launch of a new stamp after the night attack on the Kremlin

New York Times: U.S. wires Ukraine with radiation sensors to detect nuclear blasts

RT: US has ‘no guts’ to condemn drone attack on Kremlin

Zero Hedge: 21 Russian cities cancel V-Day Parades as tit-for-tat drone war heats up

Zero Hedge: Zelensky to visit Germany as Scholz declares limits for Ukraine

EU Commission proposes stable and predictable support package for Ukraine for 2023 of up to €18 billion

Institute for the World Economy, Kiel: Ukraine Support Tracker

Syria, Iran Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement

19:17 Haaretz: Iran’s President Raisi signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Syria’s Assad

Reuters: Syria, Iran sign strategic cooperation accord, including oil memorandum of understanding

The National News: Arab countries should ‘get something’ from Syria for normalisation, US official says

Guest Freddie Ponton—Nord Stream Analysis

28:45 21st Century Wire: PART 2—Smoking Guns: Nord Stream Sabotage ‘Secret Teams’ Revealed

Guest: Freddie Ponton

US Navy: Norwegian Reine-Class patrol vessel Magnus Lagabote (A 537) at exercise BALTOPS 22

Reuters Events: Europe takes steps toward developing hydrogen pipeline network

BBC: Nord Stream: Report puts Russian navy ships near pipeline blast site

GB News: Colonel Hamish De Bretton-Gordon shares his analysis of claims from Russia that the US is behind an attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin

UK Evacuates Sudan; US Sanctions Sudan

53:23 Arab News: Jordan to host Arab foreign ministers’ meeting to tackle Syria crisis

The Cradle: Arab leaders agree on full Syria support during Jordan summit

The National News: US ‘encouraged’ that Arab-Syria meeting emphasised shared priorities

The need for accountability in Syria: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon’s speech

Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon on Twitter

UK Government: 2,197 people evacuated from Sudan by the UK

CNN: Biden authorizes future sanctions tied to conflict in Sudan

Jordan Times: Sudan warring parties agree to seven-day truce from 4 May

Age Verification Slippery Slope To Censorship

1:05:48 [Republic of Ireland:] Gript: Hate speech consultation received mostly negative responses

Irish activist Keith Woods on Twitter

Gript: RTÉ poll on [Irish] hate speech laws found only 19% in support

CNN: Pornhub blocks access in Utah over age verification law

Utah Senate Bill 287 Online Pornography Viewing Age Requirements

UK Online Safety Bill

UK Column Report (2014): ATVOD: A Major Risk To Freedom of Speech on the Internet

And Finally: Why Did Charles Choose 6 May?

1:16:41 Newsweek: How King Charles overcame scandal and tragedy to reach Coronation

May 6 is the Athenian birthday of the greatest of the Greek goddesses

ANOTHER WEEK OF SHOCKINGLY HIGH EXCESS DEATHS IN ENGLAND/WALES Latest England/Wales weekly data shows excess deaths running at a frightening 22.9% This is a disaster. Something has gone seriously wrong. And its not letting up. We need to face the prospect that the mass vaccination of the population with an experimental agent which had zero long-term safety data could be the cause of these excess deaths. If so, God help those that claimed it was “safe & effective”. (tweet).

🚨🇮🇪 Ireland-excess death stats 🇮🇪🚨 Insane numbers – obviously the MAINSTREAM SCUM MEDIA won’t report these figures. If they did – an expert would quickly in under 2minutes – calmly & clearly be able to articulate why this is VACCINE GENOCIDE. #COVID19 #VaccineDeath (tweet).

–

Do people think “anti-vaxxers” make up these pathological findings? Professor Arne Burkhardt, a German Pathologist has now observed over 70 autopsies of those who have died following the #COVID19 vaccinations and yet the majority of his profession is still unwilling to listen 😔 (tweet).

–

The Constitution was created for hard times. Pandemics are not an excuse to ignore it. NOW is when its guidance is most crucial. #ExitTheWHO #TheGreatFreeset TAKE ACTION: http://childrenshealthdefense.org/thegreatfreeset (tweet).

–

4 Canadian fully COVID-19 Vaccinated doctors who died of brain or spinal cancers within 1 yr Dr.John Paul Moxham (age 54) Dr.Nadia du Toit (age 44) Dr.Murray Krahn (age 65) Dr.Joshua Yoneda (age 27) @CMA_Docs just deposited their Pfizer ad money #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

Athens, GA – 21 year old University of Georgia (mRNA mandated) student Liza Burke had brain bleed on Mar.10, 2023 while on vacation in Mexico, was diagnosed with glioblastoma on brainstem & died 4 weeks later on Apr.28, 2023 #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet, website).

–

Airdrie, AB – 25 year old Wyatt Allen Vezina Topolnicky, a former Calgary Police Cadet and hockey player, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, died suddenly in his sleep on March 26, 2023. #Diedsuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

Australian top wrestler, 36 year old Kristen “Miami” Mitchell has died suddenly, reported on May 2, 2023 She has been described as a “fierce, formidable and fearless” competitor No cause of death has yet been revealed. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

WATCH: Testimony from Stephanie Foster at the National Citizens Inquiry details the death of her mother immediately following her COVID-19 booster. “I begged her not to get it…7 minutes later, she died.” (tweet).

