Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-03. Jab deaths: 4k day 1 vs 200 after day 14, per day. “Keep a lid” for at least 20yrs. Goal: totalitarian societies

(At time of this blog post) 1860 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1288 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

(Dr. Simon Goddek @goddeketal) 🚨VACCINE-RELATED DEATHS – The narrative shifts significantly when the initial 14 days are disregarded. This is why people who died within two weeks of vaccination were considered unvaccinated. It’s time to clear things up! (tweet).

If the medical procedure wasn’t a factor in these deaths then surely all of the columns would be roughly the same height.

–

–

According to @ABridgen the UK government wants to “keep a lid” on the vaccine harms for at least 20 years…. (tweet).

–

–

FDA Knew in 2021 That Pfizer mRNA COVID Vax Caused Dire Fetal & Infant Risks, Including Death. (tweet, rumble).

–

–

Horowitz: Earth-shattering document shows Pfizer & FDA knew about safety concerns for pregnant and nursing women from day one (link).

–

–

Christine Anderson Exposes the Truth About COVID: It Had Nothing to Do With Public Health “The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this,” concluded @AndersonAfDMdEP . “This whole COVID thing had never anything to do with public health. It never had anything to do with breaking waves. It always had to do with breaking people in order to make us a part of a mindless, malleable mass.” (tweet).

–

–

“Klaus Schwab” is trending, which is a good thing. Schwab – son of a Nazi, btw – has just declared that the time has come to bring in the New World Order, using those precise words. We are either in a mass awakening or are about to witness the total collapse of society. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 3rd May 2023. (BBC News) Nord stream: report puts Russian navy ships near pipeline blast site. No evidence? It’s the Russians. (Autumn budget 2021) Sunak cuts £2bn from R&D budget but will fund Cummings science agency (UK Advanced Research and Innovation Agency). Reading the Coronation Oath, as sworn by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the Parliamentary Oath and Oath of Allegiance sworn by Members of the UK Parliament, it appears that none of these Oaths protects the inalienable rights of the British people. Sovereignty may indeed usually reside in Parliament, but it belongs to the people. The British government’s calculated psychological attack on the public; psychotherapist Dr Christian Buckland warns of the dangers of political use of applied psychology in the context of COVID-19 (30 August 2022). State Covid propaganda destroyed public’s ability to consent to vaccines chairman of UK council for psychotherapy.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guest: Dr Jobst Landgrebe. Includes pre-recorded long interview with Roy Lilley.

Ukrainian Ammunition Stockpiles Destroyed

1:29 James Cartlidge, the new Minister for Defence Procurement, seems happy about the war in Ukraine

BBC News home page: Bakhmut no longer mentioned as it’s as good as lost

BBC: Nord Stream: Report puts Russian navy ships near pipeline blast site

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—02 May 2023

Time: Why the West is getting nervous about ammunition shortages for Ukraine

Times Of Israel: US quietly shipping ammo to Ukraine from massive stockpile in Israel

NATO/Ukraine Proxy War Simplified Walkthrough With Brian Gerrish

14:10 Brian Gerrish sets out why UK Column News unashamedly makes use of responsible social media analysis of the Ukraine war

Let There Be Invention—By Government Decree! UK’s New Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA)

20:04 Sunak cuts £2bn from R&D budget but will fund Cummings science agency

ARIA Homepage

Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA): policy statement

Matt Clifford MBE appointed as CEO and Chair of new Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Initial £100 million for expert taskforce to help UK build and adopt next generation of safe AI

Dr Jobst Landgrebe: Clifford doesn’t know what he’s talking about

Guest Dr Jobst Landgrebe Comments On Artificial Inelegance (sic)

26:50 Email from Monica to UK Column about who’s behind nudge units in her local council

Stories By AI blog: Why I’m no longer writing stories with AI

Forthcoming Coronation: Changed Titles, Changed Wording, Low Interest

39:03 Royal Style and Titles Act (R.S.C., 1985, c. R-12) An Act respecting the Royal Style and Titles

CBC: Canadian budget bill reveals change to King Charles’s title

Northern Territory, Australia, Statute Law Amendment (Succession of the Crown) Act 2023

Viewers’ e-mails asking whether the Coronation Oath mention of God’s law encompasses the people’s inalienable rights, and whether there is unlimited parliamentary sovereignty

The legacy of the last kings called Charles (the Stuarts): George Wood’s Grave, Sorn Churchyard

Playlist: Why the Stuart monarchs are so deplorable—the Killing Times of the late 17th century began over freedom of speech

Michael Gove compares Prince Charles to Hitler on his ‘vitriolic’ 1990s TV show

Join UK Column

Justice for Andrew Bridgen petition

Matt Le Tissier interview by Prof Richard Ennos Thu 4 May 7 PM – 10:30 PM South Leith Parish Church, EH6 6AZ

Debi Evans Blog: 2 May 2023

NHS Pay Rise Agreed But Strikes Could Still Coincide With Junior Doctors

53:31 Mirror: NHS pay rise agreed but nurses and ambulance strikes could continue

Pre-recorded Debi Evans interview of Roy Lilley on the nurses’ strike; see also Roy Lilley’s previous UK Column interview

Daily Sceptic: State Covid Propaganda Destroyed Public’s Ability to Consent to Vaccines—Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy (Dr Christian Buckland)

Sign Open Letter to Government: From Watchdog to Enabler? Undertake urgent review into MHRA’s approval of Covid vaccines

Perseus: MHRA—is it safe and effective?

Taking On The MHRA by Cheryl Grainger: Part 1, Part 2

Prof Norman Fenton—YouTube

The Times: Lawyer of the week: Peter Todd, who acted for the family of a doctor, 32, over his death after Covid vaccine

UK Column Interview: You are not alone—Peter Todd, Consultant Solicitor, ‘Maverick’ Vaccine Injury Expert

Next MHRA Board Meeting held Tuesday 16 May 10 am. Book your place here

Mockery Of Juries In Court, Rise Of Fake Juries In Policymaking

1:13:35 Ministerial Industry Strategy Group (MSG): About MSG—quietly setting ‘competitive’ British pharmaceutical policy for a generation

Co-chairs: David Brennan (British Pharma Group and CEO, AstraZeneca)

The Telegraph: Why do the National Trust, the WWF and the RSPB think they can redefine ‘the people’?

Ministry of Justice: What Is Jury Duty? Your Role as a Juror

Scottish Legal News: Roderick Macdonald, Lord Uist, warns that the Scottish government’s new justice bill features two provisions which are “constitutionally repugnant” and must be removed

The Times: Lawyers threaten to boycott rape trials without juries

Mail Online: ‘Not proven’ verdict will be abolished for rape cases and defendants will face juryless trials amid sweeping justice reforms in Scotland

Republic of Ireland: Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022

Keith Woods (Twitter), replied to by Elon Musk, deplores Ireland’s reversal of burden of proof

Paul from Deal (@artisnormal2021) thanks UK Column for helping him remain sane And Finally: Ukrainian “Boris Johnson” drunk driver arrested by Dutch police

–

–

Arizona – 12 year old girl Pyper Midkiff collapsed on the soccer field during practice & suffered a cardiac arrest on April 27, 2023. “I’ve never seen anything happen like this”. “Doctors don’t know exactly why this happened” #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

Augusta, GA – Julia Chavez, 13 year old girl died hours after leukemia diagnosis on Feb.13, 2023 She went to the ER with headache & ear infection she had bleeding in her brain, lungs, stomach & her entire body She had never been sick #turbocancer #Diedsuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

Cleveland, OH – 46 year old film producer Brian Jeffery Bowers died suddenly on April 30, 2023. Brian was killed by disinformation on COVID-19 vaccines, spread by those claiming “safe and effective” mRNA was never safe. He trusted the wrong people #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

54-year-old Thai woman presented with multiple blisters on top of erythematous rashes that started three days after receiving the first dose of #Pfizer-#mRNA booster shot. (tweet).

–

–

‘End of Story’: Top Epidemiologist Explains Why COVID Vaccine Mandates Have NO PLACE in Public Health The CDC uses the words “transient” and “waning” to describe the mRNA COVID-19 shots. “The idea of ‘transient’ and ‘waning’ is not part of my public health lexicon,” expressed epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch. “Whether or not they [COVID shots] prevent severity of illness is not a state interest,” he attested. “What’s a state interest is preventing unwilling people from getting infected by their neighbors … The CDC says that the vaccines don’t do that. And to me, that is the end of the story. That is the statement that the vaccines should and cannot be mandated for prevention of infection. And the state no longer has an interest in that fact.” (tweet).

–

–

(Craig Kelly @CKellyUAP) IT’S OVER : THE TGA HAVE SURRENDERED ON IVERMECTIN Australian GP’s can now prescribe Ivermectin for Covid, as the TGA have announced they are removing the ban. And this comes after my post yesterday on Twitter saying Ivermectin had won and war was over – which so far has had over 632,000 views. For as I repeatedly said, the TGA couldn’t hold out forever, as their senior management were risking being personally sued for Malfeasance given the tsunami of evidence rolling in, showing that Ivermectin is highly effective against Covid. Although this is a time for celebration, we should stop and spare a thought for the thousands of Australians that lost their lives in this war, that died unnecessarily from Covid because the TGA denied them access to this life saving Ivermectin. It’s now time for the war crime trials and reparations. And I wonder if the ABC or Ally will broadcast this news ? (tweet).

–

–

Are you seeing the protests in #France on mainstream news? Don’t let censorship become normalized. You don’t see this on the news because there is an agenda & you are being socially engineered. The media no longer keeps the government accountable, they work for them now. (tweet).

