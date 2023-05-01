Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-01. ARs with WHO just hit 5m. Macron’s drones vs French people’s black umbrellas. Cooling for the last 4k years

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1860 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1288 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

On 21 February 2021 I noted in an affidavit that the World Health Organisation had 102,000 reports of COVID vaccine adverse drug reactions on its http://vigiaccess.org

database. This week the number passed the 5,000,000 mark. Let me repeat this because it is hard to believe. According to WHO’s own data, more than 5,000,000 people are suspected to have been harmed by the COVID vaccines. The exact number today is 5,026,245 people, including tens of thousands of deaths. (tweet).

FRANCE – Lyon May Day Protests. In response to the hundreds of police drones that Macron ordered to fly, the people bought black umbrellas to cover themselves, so they can’t be identified as individuals. Today they are one people! (tweet).

The French people are showing how many of them do not like Macron.

Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer: “We have been cooling down for the last 4000 years. It’s all about when you start the measurements. If you take measurements from the Medieval Warming, we’ve cooled about five degrees since then. If you take measurements from the Roman Warming, we’ve cooled about five degrees.” (tweet, youtube).

UK Column News – 28th April 2023. Andrew Bridgen MP: My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the toxic culture which plagues our political system. Above all else this is an issue of freedom of speech. No elected Member of Parliament should ever be penalised for speaking on behalf of those who have no voice. ​​Pre-Use Of The Online Safety Bill To Squash Dissent. Nevena Bridgen: no corrupt and sleazy Conservatives has been expelled despite being embroiled in countless scandals and money grabs, but they’ve managed to kick out my husband MP Andrew Bridgen for simply doing his job and speaking up for the people who elected him. Secret team: the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage revisited. What Hersh got right, the evidence. Means, motive and opportunity. Panama City dive team; NATO’s BALTOPS 22 as cover (June 2022); P8 sonar buoy detonation (Sept 2022); Norway involved in sabotage mission; U.S.A and Norway corner gas market for Northern Europe. ​​Christine Anderson (MEP) : From 15-Minute Cities to Climate Lockdowns.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Freddie Ponton.

​​Pre-Use Of The Online Safety Bill To Squash Dissent

​​00:23 Andrew Bridgen tweets about his expulsion from the Conservative Party

​​Andrew Bridgen defends himself on GB News after being expelled from the Conservative Party

​​Nevena Bridgen (wife of Andrew) tweets about her whole family having been targeted and persecuted

​​War Spreads: Sudan

​​06:32 Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urges all British nationals wishing to leave Sudan

​​Reuters: Sudan’s Burhan says military will exit politics after 2023 elections

​​Sudan’s military are calling for elections in 2023

​​Russian statement on foreign influence in Sudan

​​Libya and Egypt support both sides

​​Hemetti meets UK, US, France just before conflict begins

​​Hemeti’s multi-million dollar image make over

​​Sudan’s review of Russian access to Sudan Port

​​Rep. Matt Gaetz calls for urgent removal of U.S. troops from Somalia, supports war powers resolution

​​Nord Stream Sabotage: What Sy Hersh Got Right

​​18:12 Guest Segment: Freddie Ponton

​​21st Century Wire: Secret Team: The Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Revisited

​​21st Century Wire Interview: Freddie Ponton — Nord Stream Bombing

​​Eradicating Palestinian History

​​37:19 EU in Israel:

Today we celebrate 75 years of Israel’s independence and friendship with Europe.

​​PressTV: ‘Catering to cult of Zionism’: EU chief’s ‘desert bloom’ remark stirs storm

​​The Cradle: Palestine hits back at EU official for ‘racist’ remarks

​​Please support Public Child Protection Wales and Liberty Tactics in their fundraiser. Round 2 Podcastathon from 12.00 noon on Saturday 29 April until 6.00 pm on Sunday 30 April.

​​Zelenskyy Calling

​​44:51 President of Ukraine had a phone call with the President of the People’s Republic of China

​​Chinese statement on President Xi Jinping Speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Phone

​​US House Resolution 300

​​The Cradle: Türkiye-Syria talks resume as Moscow hosts four-way defense meeting

​​Syrian, Turkish presidents could meet in May: Turkish FM

​​Turkish officials reject rumors on President Erdoğan’s condition

​​Human Rights Watch: Turkish Border Guards Torture, Kill Syrians

​​Turkish army begins plans for 30 km ‘security belt’ in Syria’s north

​​Financial Times: How far should the Arab world go in normalising Assad?

​​Worldwide Record High Military Spending

​​55:18 World military spending reaches record high

​​Expanding Censorship—The Online Safety Bill

​​56:40 Lords continues line-by-line scrutiny of Online Safety Bill

​​Lord Bethell’s Twitter

​​Michael Shellenberger warns of losing free speech

​​Paul D. Thacker Twitter thread:

​​Why did Twitter censor Tucker Carlson? Better yet, who helped Twitter do that?

​​Bye Now, Richard Sharp

​​1:08:31 BBC’s Richard Sharp’s resignation in full

​​Heppinstall report sets out the findings of an Inquiry by Adam Heppinstall KC into the 2020–21 competition to appoint a new Chair of the BBC Board

​​Christine Anderson: From 15-Minute Cities to Climate Lockdowns

​​1:10:47 German MEP, Christine Anderson, on 15-minute cities

​​Christine Anderson full video: From 15-Minute Cities to Climate Lockdowns: the Onslaught of Digital Tyranny

​​And Finally: Kevin Bacon Loves Drag

​​1:16:17 The Guardian: The drag show bans sweeping the US are a chilling attack on free speech—Suzanne Nossel

​​Why is Kevin Bacon obsessed with exposing children to drag queens?

UK Column News – 1st May 2023. Adult Human Female: University of Edinburgh cancels screening of controversial trans film for second time, billed as an explainer about the issues, how far things have already changed for the worse for women and how difficult it has been to be heard, to be listened to. The equalities regulator has been accused of “Kafkaesque silencing” after refusing to publish its first report into censorship of the transgender debate at British universities, a summary report into whether academics feel able to discussing “gender wars”. Texas town upset by book ban considers closing library: the library is a vital part of the community, but they said its safe for kids. However, on the shelf there are books in which two people spoke graphically about sexuality. Adult material must be for adults only. Catherine Philp: I was lucky enough to return to Baghdad, 20 years after I was first there and six years since my last visit, to hear Iraqi voices on the continuing fallout and legacy of the American invasion. Catherine Philp is bright enough to understand the US (and UK) betrayal of Iraq but she can’t understand they fomented the war in Ukraine. The US UK proxy war without US UK casualties. The Ukrainians do the dying. Former British Prime Minister Boris #Johnson has announced his candidacy for the post of #NATO Secretary General.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

.@NaomiRWolf ‘The Greatest Crime Against Humanity In History’: 11 Revelations From Pfizer’s Vaccine Documents. #1: Pfizer knew their gene-based injections had negative efficacy as early as November 2020. #2: Shortly after the release of the COVID injections, Pfizer moved to hire 2,400 full-time employees to process the paperwork of the injured. #3: Pfizer and the FDA withheld information that the shots cause heart damage in youth for four months while an aggressive propaganda campaign drove many thousands to get injected. #4: Rather than staying in the injection site, Pfizer knew the shot’s dangerous lipid nanoparticles quickly distribute throughout the body to the brain, liver, and adrenals, and accumulate in the ovaries. #5: Pfizer documents acknowledge more than 42,000 adverse events, including 1,200 deaths, in just the first three months, including strokes, hemorrhages, blood clots, lung clots, leg clots, neurological disorders, dementia, guillain-barré, bell’s palsy, myalgia, and more. #6: Prior to it being legal, more than 1,000 children were injected, and Pfizer’s documents indicate a high rate of serious injury. #7:Available records of study participants who conceived children show 80% lost their babies. #8: Pfizer knew there was a danger to fertility. Lipid Nanoparticles damage the placenta during pregnancy, causing early deliveries. #9: Pfizer docs show that lipid nanoparticles also enter breast milk, stunting, injuring, and sometimes killing babies. #10: Pfizer docs show 3 to 1 of AEs sustained by women, 16% ‘reproductive disorders.’ ‘What kind of monsters look at 16% reproductive disorders and keep going?’ Results: ‘13% to 20% drop in live births’. #11 Pfizer documents reveal that LNPs “degrade baby boys in utero” by traversing “the testes of fetal baby boys” and damaging “the Sertoli cells and the Leydig cells, which are basically the factories of masculinity” (tweet, website).

‘I’ve got a four-year-old and I looked at him and thought “no, he’s not going to be a guinea pig for experimental vaccines”.’ Andrew Bridgen MP defends his opinion on Covid vaccines despite his stance costing him his position in the Conservative Party. (tweet).

News: @ABridgen is getting a tremendous wave of support on social media – rightly so. Less we forget the other MP who has taken a stance against this governments abrogation of duty, to the CV19 vaccine injured and killed. Thank you Sir Christopher Chope for your laudable bravery. (tweet).

Pfizer, FDA & CDC Knew Dire Harm to Babies: Dr. Walensky Urged Vaccination for Pregnant Women Anyway. “These monsters looked at whether the babies would get sick and die … And they saw that they did, and they kept going.” (tweet, website).

Dr. Walensky, who had this report of dire harm in hand, told the women of America that these vaccines were safe and effective for pregnant women and for their babies. And that to protect their babies, they had to get vaccinated. Absolutely criminal. (tweet, website).

Chronic Disease Epidemic: “We Have the Sickest Generation of Children in History”. “We went from having 6% of our children having chronic disease in the 40s, 50s, and 60s” to 54% in 2006, lamented @RobertKennedyJr. “And I can tell you this — that every one of those [chronic] diseases is listed as a vaccine side effect the manufacturer’s inserts of at least one of those 72 doses of vaccines,” he denoted. “So, you have this coincidence where all of these diseases that suddenly became epidemic in 1989 are all listed on a product that suddenly became ubiquitous in 1989.” (tweet).

🚨 RFK Jr. says there’s ONE place vaccine manufacturers are (forced to be) honest: the vaccine side effects insert. ALL chronic diseases we’re now seeing rise in kids are listed on inserts. And they Exploded the Same year the vax schedule did, in 1989. (tweet).

Watch: A truck plastered with memorials of those killed by the Covid-19 vaccine has appeared in Ontario. This is truly becoming a genocide. #DiedSuddenly (tweet).

500 Australians Join World’s First COVID Vaccine Injury Class Action Lawsuit (link).

Crimes against humanity #BioWeapon #CrimesAgainsHumanity #Nuremberg2Now (tweet).

1m15s of fainting.

FDA: Vaccines Don’t Have To Prevent Infection Or Transmission (link, link).

‘Vaccines don’t have to prevent infection or transmission to be cleared in the United States, the country’s top regulatory agency said in a new document’.

‘“It is important to note that FDA’s authorization and licensure standards for vaccines do not require demonstration of the prevention of infection or transmission,” Dr. Peter Marks, a top official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said in the document’.

“We know there are considerable vaccine harms” Andrew Bridgen. Today someone in ‘the know’ informed me that vaccine compensation payment scheme will ‘bankrupt Britain’. This is all coming down the line. (tweet).

🚨🚨🚨 One of the most chilling conversations you could ever hear 🥶😡 A father calls the pharmacy after his son was was taken by his mom to get injected with the #Covid #Vaccine and was then diagnosed with myocarditis 😳 “Are you fucking stupid, you fucking murderous b*tch” 😳😳😳 This is about to come at you evil fucks from all directions soon 🖕🖕 listen to this dad go OFF👇👇👇 (tweet).

Type your postcode into this and find out how many people got their booster jab (the third injection). Only 3.48% got it where I live. (tweet).

Unforgiveable mandates – Lawyer Testifies That Canadian Military Doctors Were Told Not to Report Vaccine Injuries (tweet, website).

‘Christensen, who represents 360 soldiers affected by the CAF vaccine mandate, spoke about the impacts of the mandate. The NCI is examining how the pandemic measures put in place by all levels of government impacted Canadians in the categories of health, fundamental rights and freedoms, social well-being, and economic prosperity’.

‘Christensen—who provided the NCI with a 1,226-page legal brief that included 19 affidavits from military members allegedly harmed by the COVID vaccination policy—said she believed the CAF purposely did not track vaccine injuries’.

‘“They would have very quickly shown what was happening to an 18-to-45 [age] group that were the most affected by vaccine injuries. That showed up really quickly,” she said’.

‘Christensen’s brief contains a sworn affidavit of a medical doctor with the rank of captain in the CAF, who said he was discouraged from attempting to report vaccine-related injuries. “I believe the CAF was not tracking the number and type of vaccine-related injuries for the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said’.

Pfizer Quietly Financed Groups Lobbying For COVID Vaccine Mandates: Fang (link, link).

‘Many of the supposedly independent consumer, medical and civil rights groups that created the appearance of broad support for the mandate received funding from one of the vaccines’ manufacturers’.

‘In the midst of a contentious debate about Chicago’s plan to force employers to require their workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Karen Freeman-Wilson, president of the Chicago Urban League, appeared on television to dismiss complaints that such rules would disproportionately harm the Black community’.

‘“The health and safety factor here far outweighs the concern about shutting people out or creating a barrier,” Freeman-Wilson said on WTTW in August 2021’.

‘Earlier that year, her group had received a $100,000 grant from Pfizer, the manufacturer of one of the most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, for a project to promote “vaccine safety and effectiveness.” Although the Chicago Urban League is not normally shy about disclosing its corporate donors, the support from Pfizer is not listed in the “partners” section on its website. The drug industry funding likewise went unmentioned during the interview’.

Norton Shores, MI – 14 year old Alia Zuidema, grade 9 student at Western Michigan Christian High died suddenly of pulmonary embolism on April 30, 2023. I just wrote an article about this very issue. Was she forced to take COVID-19 mRNA vaccines? #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Little Rock, AR – 18 year old cheerleader Victoria Moody died suddenly of pulmonary embolism on Oct.23, 2022 after her dad took her to hospital because she wasn’t feeling well in the evening. All COVID-19 vaccines increase risk of Pulmonary Embolism. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Uruacu, Brazil – 24 year old personal trainer and bodybuilder Jhonatan Saraiva had a sudden medical emergency while swimming in a lake on March 25, 2023 and died. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet, website).

Estevan, SK – 29 year old nurse Meaghan Riley Elizabeth Seipp died suddenly on April 21, 2023. Healthcare workers need to start speaking up for their dying colleagues. @SaskHealth knows COVID-19 vaccines are killing doctors, nurses & health staff. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Naples, FL – 35 year old Amy Brooke Jordan, a certified personal trainer who studied kinesiology died suddenly in her sleep on April 21, 2023. As Vance correctly pointed out, 35 year old women don’t die in their sleep. DO NOT NORMALIZE THIS. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Montague, PEI – 40 year old sanitation worker John Kingate died suddenly on April 16, 2023. He had pericarditis after 2nd COVID-19 vaccine, and recently suffered two heart attacks requiring a defibrillator. He leaves behind 6 children 8mo to 17yo. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Greater Manchester, UK – 41 year old Clare Duffy went to take a nap after waking up with a sore shoulder and died suddenly of pulmonary embolism on Jan.8, 2023. She leaves behind two teenage children. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet, website).

BOMBSHELL. Sasha Latypova told me that they have found DNA contaminants in the covid shots. “This is a huge problem because this is replication competent plasmid…it can invade human cells…it can cause cancer”. Please SHARE👇 (tweet, rumble).

“Masks trained people to accept coercive medical demands as a prerequisite for accessing public life.” (tweet).

We are not legally obliged to obey orders given by public servants who are exceeding their authority.

Tucker Carlson Had More Views on His First Twitter Monologue on Wednesday Than All Cable News Shows For the Entire Day COMBINED. Tucker on Twitter: 72.7M Cable News Combined: 53.1M @TuckerCarlson @elonmusk (tweet).

King Charles gives the go-ahead for gene-edited food to be undifferentiated from natural food, despite the fact that his personal food supply is strictly organic only. And funded by the taxpayer, of course. (tweet).

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Calendar just dropped. The calendar includes meetings with the man who’s now the current Director of the CIA, William Burns, among other prominent names including Rothschild, Kissinger and many more. (tweet, website).

I’m going to say it. Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset to gather blackmail on powerful politicians to keep them under control. We have a bunch of compromised leaders. (tweet).

Jeffrey Epstein was able to be witness 5 different presidents of the United States. So why did his empire fall when Trump became one? (tweet).

In 2015, an army veteran came to Trump for help over problems he’s facing with the VA. Trump instantly left the stage to be close with the patriot & promised to “pressure the VA like you won’t believe.” In less than two weeks, the VA fixed his back pay & medical records. (tweet).

