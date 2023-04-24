Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-24. Bridgen MP: Midazolam used for C19 in NHS Guideline NG163 👍 by Hancock = involuntary mass euthanasia

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1836 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1270 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

🇬🇧 MP @ABridgen confirms USA death row drug Midazolam used for C19 in NHS Guideline NG163 authorised by Matt Hancock was copy of the abolished Liverpool Care Pathway = involuntary mass euthanasia. (tweet).

–

–

.@RobertKennedyJr : “Tony Fauci Knew That Remdesivir Would Kill You” “How does it kill you?” he asked. “Kidney failure, heart failure, and all-organ collapse.” “All the doctors said. You heard it again and again. ‘We’ve never seen a virus that attacks the kidneys.’ Because it wasn’t the virus; it was the remdesivir.” (tweet).

More involuntary mass euthanasia.

–

–

The Government incentivised the DNRs so ask yourself doctors, nurses… “Am I a criminal” Cash4Corpses You are worth £487 stiff. One third the value of a beef cow Twice the value of a pig https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8996286/ (tweet).

More involuntary mass euthanasia.

–

–

🇬🇧 💉🚨UK HERO @ABridgen “excess deaths are 21%” 🇬🇧💉😂 @BBCNews @SteveBarclay -why do you continue you ignore this? MORE PEOPLE DYING NOW THAN THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRETY OF COVID. They wont have the Debate-because they already know the answer. Similar stats in every 💉💉 country (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 24th April 2023. Diane Abbott has Labour whip suspended. How Dominic Raab was brought down over bullying report. Dominic Raab hits out at ‘activist civil servants’ after resignation. Kemi Badenoch (30 July 2022): civil servants prevented me learning truth about Tavistock clinic. Genetic technology (precision breeding) act: remove plants and animals in produced through precision breeding technologies from regulatory requirements applicable in England to the environmental release and marketing of GMOs (genetically modified organisams). Food experts slam the BBC for ‘lies’ about genetic edited foods. Eve, this paradise is a lie, made by an off-brand god to keep you down, girl! Take this gnostic knowledge to see and smash the prison, ignite the divine spark within, and make the real paradise you deserve! Eve, capitalism is a lie, made by the bourgeoisie to keep you down, girl! Take this marxism to see and smash the prison, ignite class consciousness within, and make the real paradise you deserve! Eve, patriarchy is a lie, made by men to keep you down, girl! Take this feminism to see and smash the prison, ignite the feminist consciousness within, and make the real paradise you deserve! Eve, white supremacy is a lie, made by white people to keep you down, girl! Take this critical race theory to see and smash the prison, ignite the race consciousness within, and make the real paradise you deserve! Eve, normality is a lie, made by cis / straight people to keep you down, girl! Take this queer theory to see and smash the prison, ignite the queer consciousness within, and make the real paradise you deserve!

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

(Neil Oliver @thecoastguy) Our government is a shower of shite. (tweet).

–

–

Remember that mad wacko quacko conspiracy theory that the mRNA vaccine will change your DNA?

Well, I’ll be damned, it can. Within 6hrs of exposure to the jab apparently as demonstrated in this study 👇🏼 (tweet, website).

–

–

So @SteveBarclay @RishiSunak where are our daily bulletins on deaths now that excess deaths exceed 2020 “covid” deaths? We see you!! (tweet).

–

–

Jena, LA – 15 year old Jena High School student Kameron Shelton died in class at 11am on April 18, 2023 Chief of Police confirmed incident happened INSIDE A CLASSROOM around 11am Another cardiac arrest while sitting at a desk? Only 15 years old!! #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

Berkeley, CA – 16 year old Berkeley High School student & cheerleader Lillia Bartlow went home from school on March 24, 2023 after suffering a migraine & died unexpectedly at home within hours. “She began experiencing intense headaches in January” #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

16 year old high school student from PEI, Samuel Russell Campbell, died suddenly in school on April 14, 2023. 80% of Canadian kids ages 12-19 are 2x+ COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated. Schools are now desperate to try and cover-up these deaths as “natural”. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

Tipp City, OH – 17 year old Tippecanoe High School student Carson Robbins died on April 14, 2023 after a “brief illness” There is currently an epidemic of high school students dying suddenly in the US and Canada, and no one is investigating it. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

Ithaca, NY – 19 year old Cornell University Student Matthew Friedman was found unresponsive in residence and died on April 12, 2023. Cornell had an illegal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students. University leaders must be sued into bankruptcy. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

Charlotte, NC – 18 year old Myers Park High School Senior Barron Alexander Harris died early morning April 16, 2023. “Cause of death unknown”. A COVID-19 mRNA vaccine induced early morning sudden cardiac death? These deaths must be investigated. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

Mike’s wife was forced by the Navy to get the COVID Vaccine when she was 6 months pregnant. A month before their baby was due, their dreams of being parents came crashing down when their son was tragically stillborn via caesarean. After months of trying, they’ve been told they were experiencing “unexplained secondary infertility”. Mike and his wife are now having to turn to IVF, which is not covered by insurance. (tweet).

–

–

We will never forget that you denied our 3yo son speech therapy- 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘬- b/c Covid.

We will never forget our 9mo covered in open sores as we weren’t allowed to visit a dermatologist- b/c Covid. We will never forget you telling us to lock our 5yo alone in isolation for 2 wks w/o any care, b/c Covid. We will never forget. #NoAmnesty (tweet).

–

–

Healthcare whistleblower exposes how death certificates were deliberately manipulated to create the illusion of a deadly pandemic. #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Nuremberg2 (tweet).

–

–

WEF Orders Governments To Start Limiting Food To Fight Climate Change (link).

–

–

Legend David Bellamy on Climate Change. He never really worked again after this interview… for his wrong think. He was right then, he is still right now. Climate Change is Total Poppycock. (tweet).

–

–

15 min city concept is sold as being about giving people more so they need to travel less. Reality so far is it just stops cars. If you are on the edge of a “zone” / “cell” then you can only drive one way. Why are they being introduced in synch globally?🧵 (tweet).

–