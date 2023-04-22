by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1836 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1270 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

600,000 Americans Per Year Are Dying From COVID Shots Says Top Insurance Analyst (tweet, website).

Hot Lots: Bombshell Study Finds 4.2% of Batches Accounted for 71 Percent of Suspected Adverse Events “The shot [batch] was deterministic for who was going to have a serious event or not,” stated @P_McCulloughMD . • About two-thirds of the batches had a low to moderate risk of adverse events. • And about one-third had hardly any risk of adverse events at all. “Nothing happened.” (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen) MP accused of using young girl’s post-mortem examination as ‘clickbait’ (link).

‘Speaking in the Commons, he said: “In light of yesterday’s Coroner’s Court ruling that the death of Dr Stephen Wright was due to unintended complications of the vaccine, we now have a legal precedent to review all cases of deaths which fell within the first 14 days of receiving these experimental treatments’.

‘“Stephen, sadly, died 10 days after receiving his first dose of AstraZeneca’.

‘“As previously, any death within a fortnight of receiving a vaccine was regarded as an unvaccinated death. His death was originally attributed to natural causes’.

Oh dear. More and more of their own. And still they inject and deny. “Doctor’s death due to AstraZeneca Covid vaccine reaction – inquest – BBC News” (tweet, website).

‘Stephen Wright, an NHS psychologist in south-east London, died 10 days after his first dose in January 2021, senior coroner Andrew Harris found’.

death of Dr Stephen Wright was due to “unintended complications of the vaccine” – Business of the House, 20 Apr 2023 (link).

‘Following the coroner’s court ruling that the death of Dr Stephen Wright was due to “unintended complications of the vaccine”, Andrew Bridgen MP calls on the Government to make a statement and release details of other cases where people died within 14 days of vaccination’.

A young, healthy doctor died nearly 2.5 years ago & the cause was just now confirmed. Let that sink in. 💔 NYT: The inquest, requested by the widow of Dr. Stephen Wright, found that he died on Jan. 26, 2021, as a result of “unintended consequences of vaccination.” (tweet).

44 year old Canadian doctor Shannon Corbett (ObGyn & fertility specialist in Ontario) died suddenly of a heart attack while on vacation in Nassau, Bahamas. She is the 150th Canadian doctor who “died suddenly” since Pfizer & Moderna mRNA rolled out #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

UK Column News – 21st April 2023. A court filing by the Guantanamo Military Commission reveals possible CIA involvement, in violation of U.S law, in the 9/11 attacks. Documents show a relationship between terrorists and the Saudi Intelligence service formed by U.S. CIA officers through a group called the “Safari Club”, a secret alliance of nations the CIA uses to conduct unlawful operations. The CIA assigned officers to find ways to blame the FBI for the attacks. The CIA tried to hide that they were aware of the relationship between the hijackers and AQ because they were “running a false flag operation”. UBL station was allegedly tasked with building informants inside of AQ, but it was ran in a way that would make that nearly impossible, possibly because analysts secretly already had men on the ground and were not disclosing it as part of a hidden operation, even within the CIA. Despite outcry from agents at the station and an awareness of the danger, a “stop” was not authorized to prevent the hijackers from entering the country. FBI command ordered agents to “stand down” in their investigation of the hijackers. Peter Hitchen: why are the SAS in Ukraine – and do we have a clue why we’re involved in this war? Twitter Files: Dr. Anthony Fauci “lied under oath”. Dr. Anthony Fauci did an account takeover (on twitter) for @WHOCOVIDResponse. This runs contrary to Fauci’s public statements and sworn deposition given on Nov 23, 2022. The great covid-19 vaccine bribe: 30% members vaccinated – $20 bonus per vaccinated member; 40% members vaccinated – $45 bonus per vaccinated member; 50% members vaccinated – $70 bonus per vaccinated member; 60% members vaccinated – $100 bonus per vaccinated member; 75% members vaccinated – $125 bonus per vaccinated member. (January 2, 2021) Family doctors to earn millions from offering virus jab: a flat rate of £12.58 will be paid for each jab given by a doctor. (November 30, 2021) Covid booster jabs: GPs to be paid between £15 and £30 per vaccine administered as roll-out ramps up. Every surgery also be paid £40 for every 100 patient records updated when then jab is not carried out by the practice. (2 September 2022) GPs to receive incentive payments to deliver ‘accelerated’ care home Covid boosters, with payments of up to £525 per completed care home. Statement on arrest of Ernest Moret: perhaps most seriously, during his interrogation he was asked to name the ‘anti-government’ authors in the catalogue of the publishing house La Fabrique, for which he works … none of these questions should be relevant to a British police officer. Julian Assange: 4 years held in category A maximum security HM Belmarsh prison, unconvicted. 1st amendment authorised Assange’s possession of classified data. The espionage act, as it is applied to the Wikileaks publisher or any other journalist, also violates basic norms of due process. Assange is being prosecuted, at least in part, as retaliation for speech. The government charges that Wikileaks published U.S. “rules of engagement” in Iraq but Wikileaks says it released these only after the U.S. defended the “Collateral Murder” video by claiming the killings were within the laws of war and the rules of engagement.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

​​RFK Jr Stands Up

​​00:25 Dominic Raab’s resignation statement

​​Rishi Sunak’s response letter to Dominic Raab

​​RFK Jr. launches Presidential Campaign, vows to reduce chronic disease in children

​​Stop the 9/11 Cover-up movement: is it grassroots?

​​Mises Caucus Twitter thread: @LPMisesCaucus

A court filing by the Guantanamo Military Commission reveals possible CIA involvement, in violation of U.S law, in the 9/11 attacks.

​​Ukraine Funding Support Dwindling

​​14:25 Latest (disgraceful) UK Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 21 April 2023

​​Congressman Matt Gaetz introduces privileged resolution to force President Biden and SecDef Austin to transmit all documents on deployed troops in Ukraine

​​Mail Online: Peter Hitchens: Why are the SAS in Ukraine—and do we have a clue why we’re involved in this war?

​​A group of Republican lawmakers to @POTUS:

Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are inked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion.

​​21st Century Wire: The Ukraine Crisis in Context: Brzezinski’s Grand Chessboard in the 21st Century

​​Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State: Press Statement: Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

​​Defense News: Raytheon’s Patriot missiles arrive in Ukraine

​​NATO has ‘no alternative’ but to support Ukraine, says Czech president

​​Where was Ben Wallace? He was in the USA

​​Playing The NATO Card

​​23:35 The Cradle: Turks cannot feel safe with PKK presence in northern Syria, Iraq: Erdoğan

​​Reuters: US sets $259 million F–16 equipment sale to Turkey

​​Al-Monitor: Turkey’s opposition foreign policy promises gradual departure from Erdogan’s

​​Vanessa Beeley Substack: Syria updates—ISIS massacres and Turkish double-dealing

​​Artificially Intelligent Weapons

​​34:28 Lords Select Committee: AI in Weapon Systems Committee

​​Scottish Vaccine Injury Group Unity Rally: Saturday 22 April, 1 pm, Buchanan Galleries Steps

​​Covid–19 Vaccine Bribes

​​39:23 ZeroHedge: Twitter Files: Dr. Anthony Fauci “Lied Under Oath”

​​Peter McCullough, MD Substack: The Great COVID–19 Vaccine Bribe

​​The Times: Family doctors to earn millions from offering virus jab

​​iNews: GPs to be paid between £15 to £30 per vaccine administered as roll-out ramps up

​​Pulse Today: GPs to receive incentive payments to deliver ‘accelerated’ care home Covid boosters

​​BuzzFeed News Buzzes Off—Calling For Government-Funded ‘Independent’ News

​​45:00 BuzzFeed News: These reports allege Trump has deep ties to Russia

​​New York Post: Ex-CIA chief spills on how he got spies to write false Hunter Biden laptop letter to ‘help Biden’

​​Militarised Police In France

​​54:59 Le Monde: The decree authorizing the use of drones by the forces of law and order in certain cases published in the “Official Gazette”

​​Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (UK)

​​In France, refusing to disclose your phone password is now criminal

​​Last week marked four years of Julian Assange being held at Britain’s Belmarsh Prison

​​Consortium News: First Amendment Authorized Assange’s Possession of Classified Data

​​Crikey: Assange campaign escalates pressure after Wong pressed on jailed reporter in Russia

​​Inflation Is A Measure Of A Rate Of Change

​​1:08:20 The Telegraph: The Bank of England’s ineptitude has become humiliating

​​Transgender sexual assault in Canadian hostel

​​Reminder: On Sunday 23 April 2023 at 3 pm, there will be a national test of the UK Emergency Alerts service

Those vaccinated against COVID19 have a 26 % higher mortality rate compared to those who declined the jab. The death toll is even more staggering for vaccinated people under 50, where mortality is 49 % higher than for those unvaccinated. https://theflstandard.com/top-insurance-analyst-600-000-americans-per-year-are-dying-from-covid-shots/ Still just the beginning. (tweet).

“763 prominent Jab deaths. 17 hours of footage that documents terrifying consequences and worldwide deaths after the C19 Shots. If so many die among the celebrities alone, how will it be with the anonymous and unknown who are not published in the media?” (tweet).

New Article: Brain Aneurysms as a serious and common COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injury in young people – Part 2 14 tragic cases including actor Jamie Foxx Early reports suggest Jamie Foxx had a brain aneurysm & bleed. He was COVID-19 vaccinated. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

🚨🚨 Only 247 deaths of under 40s in England, where #COVID19 was the only cause listed on death certificate … Of the 140,145 ‘COVID’ deaths reported, 133,951 (95.6%) had an underlying comorbidity … Only 6,194 deaths with no known existing comorbidity. Source: NHS England. 1/ (tweet).

Tell us @NHSLanarkshire why did miscarriages suddenly double in your area? (tweet).

Independent midwives separately confirm frequent cases of grey, white-speckled, flattened, shrunken and otherwise horribly damaged placentas post 2020. (tweet, gettr).

16 year old high school student from PEI suffered a “sudden & unexpected death” on Apr.14 School: “student died of natural causes” Unacceptable for schools to be hiding info – so many kids are dying from COVID-19 vaccines! #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet, website).

Sudden Death – 17-year-old cyclist has to stop three kilometers from the finish line and died suddenly. Colombian cyclist Juan José Ortega collapsed during a race and then died. The 17-year-old’s parents are devastated. Colombian Cycling. (tweet, website).

Milan, Italy – 19 year old soccer prodigy Ndione Souleymane died in his sleep on April 16, 2023 in his uncle’s house where he was a guest. COVID-19 mRNA vaccine induced sudden cardiac arrests can happen during exercise or in early morning hours. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Alamogordo, NM – 22 year old dental assistant Nicole Marie Prieto died on Mar.31, 2023 from a ruptured brain aneurysm “she was on life support for 3 days before dying” Post COVID-19 mRNA vaccine aneurysms are killing many young people now. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

St. George, UT – 46 year old Chelsea Andersen died suddenly of a brain aneurysm on April 7, 2023 “She woke up nauseous at 2:30am and fell unconscious in the bathroom.” She never woke up “There was nothing they (doctors) could do to save her” #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Choose Sovereignty. Choose Freedom. Choose #TheGreatFreeset. “You have escaped the cage. Your wings are stretched out. Now fly.” — Rumi Join us: http://TheGreatFreeset.org (tweet).

MP Danny Kruger highlights some of the dangers of the WHO pandemic treaty in the UK parliament. “It amounts to a vast transfer of power to the WHO.” (tweet).

WHO-Proposes to change International Health Regulations‼️ Amendments to IHR will fundamentally change the relationship between citizens,the governments,& WHO‼️ This means WHO will have rights overriding those of individuals, erasing basic human rights and sovereignty‼️☝️🤔🙏👇 (tweet).

Written by Zara’s father Matthew, My daughter died suddenly and cruelly within 24 hours of routine vaccines. After more than 3 years of anger, pain and sadness, exacerbated with fighting the secret U.S. vaccine Court that is throwing the full weight of their resources to deny, slander and disavow her text-book, tabled, mortal vaccine reaction – I have come come to the conclusion that Vaccine science is a disgusting business riddled with “Tobacco Science” logic, statistical deceit, combined with collusion and propaganda between government agents and Pharmaceutical companies to generate Billions of Dollars of profit with ZERO actual duty of care to actual safety of those who will die or be injured from vaccine medicine. I knew nothing about any of this until after my daughter was dead. Do your friends and family one small service today, don’t allow them to be ambushed as my family was. Tell them about Zara, tell them that over $4.6 Billion has been paid out to the dead and injured by Vaccines in America to date. What is worse is that after each injury and death ZERO science is conducted to make vaccines less dangerous. Be sentient and careful IF you decide to administer vaccines to yourself and your loved ones. (tweet).

Vaccines have been injuring and killing children for a very long time. Vaccines are not safe. They were never safe. (tweet).

🚨 Shocking Study: giving a child TYLENOL linked to Dramatic increase in Autism. “[If Tylenol’s given] you’re 2000% more likely to have a child w/autism than if you don’t give them any acetaminophen from 12 to 18 months.” (tweet).

Exactly nine years ago, Kiev launched a war against civilians in the Donbass. On April 14, 2014, a decree by acting Ukrainian President Aleksandr Turchynov to conduct an ‘anti-terrorist operation’ came into effect. Killing thousands of Donbass citizens….. (tweet).

