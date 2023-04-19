Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-19. Booster now does more harm than good, says Prof Angus Dalgleish. Solid white blood clots, lumps of protein

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1836 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1270 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Covid vaccine booster now does more harm than good, says Prof ANGUS DALGLEISH | Express Comment | Comment | http://Express.co.uk (tweet, website).

Turns out the Died Suddenly documentary wasn’t fake news. German pathologists now studying the solid white blood clots, which appear to be lumps of protein forming IN our blood veins. (tweet).

Former senior advisor to the FDA Commissioner, Dr. David Gortler: “I don’t understand how in good conscience we can still be giving these vaccines at this point.” #DiedSuddenly #VaccineGenocide #VaccineDeath #VaccineDeaths #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Nuremberg2 (tweet).

Found Dead at Home After COVID-19 Vaccination (link).

‘Autopsy series finds an array of fatal vaccine syndromes’

We Have Healthy Vaccine Free Children (link).

How COVID Vaccines Cause Cancer (link).

‘Much is being made of a recent study showing IgG4 antibodies spiking in the blood labs of those who are triple-injected with the mRNA COVID vaccines. Journalists are speculating that this may be the cause of increased cancers in the COVID-vaccinated. But that is not the main reason that the COVID-vaccinated are getting new cancer cases, sometimes aggressive “turbo cancers,” or coming out of remission from earlier cancer. Rather, there is earlier research that provides more plausible mechanisms for cancer risk, based on abundant prior knowledge of immune function. Let’s look at both the new study on IgG antibodies and earlier research’.

UK Column News – 17th April 2023. Stuart Waiton, Scottish Union of Education: are schools harming children by affirming their transgender ‘identity’? Data (non-protection) Protection and Digital Information Bill, Julia Lopez, Data Minister: this bill will maintain the high standards of data protection that British people rightly expect … but it will also help the people who are using our data to make our lives healthier, safer, and more prosperous. Provide organisations with greater confidence about when they can process personal data without consent. Citizen journalists, doing the job of corporate journalists: nobody does disinformation better than the BBC’s ‘anti-disinformation’ unit (aka UK’s Ministry of Truth). BBC use misinformation to hide data about its disinformation unit, preserving independence by misleading the public. Ukraine Territorial Defence’s 127th Brigade, 228th Battalion: we express a collective mistrust to the whole leadership, sends us as meat calling us special forces through deception, don’t show us the battle orders, not providing any information. IMF announces the Unicoin Network powered by the Universal Monetary Unit (UMU) aka “Unicoin”, dubbed Unicorn by UKC. Oxford’s Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme isolating people into ghettos and turning neighbours against each other. Turning bodies into soil, straight out of the dystopian science fiction Solyent Green. Bug Appetit! 5 restaurants serving insects for an adventurous meal.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Stuart Waiton of the Scottish Union for Education.

Transgenderism In The Curriculum?

00:30 Scottish Union for Education: Are schools harming children by affirming their transgender ‘identity’?

David Scott’s clip of the protest outside

Guest Stuart Waiton explains he was told his meeting could not use the venue, due to “safeguarding”

Relevant UK Column Interview: The Scottish Union for Education—Stuart Waiton

Police form line between rival transgender debate demos in Belfast

Oli London:

A Staff Member at a Bar in Belfast Head-butted and assaulted a gay man today because they didn’t like his T-shirt.

Digital ID Is Here

14:08 Data Protection and Digital Information (No. 2) Bill

New data laws debated in Parliament

Soon GOV.UK One Login will add identity checks, but they say it is not mandatory

OneTrust: Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) forum established

BBC Uses Misinformation To Hide Information About Its Disinformation Units

20:16 Citizen Journalists: Nobody Does Disinformation Better Than The BBC’s ‘anti-disinformation’ Unit

Freedom of Information (FOI) request: RFI20230403. BBC says:

Please be advised that the BBC does not have a UK based ‘Disinformation Unit’. We do however have specialist correspondents within News and Current Affairs who have a responsibility for reporting on issues relating to disinformation.

BBC: BBC launches Disinformation Unit in India

BBC: Coronavirus: Unit set up to counter false claims

BBC: Government announces anti-fake news unit

BBC Vacancies: Senior Journalist, BBC Disinformation Unit

Jack Goodman—Senior Journalist—Disinformation Unit

Rebecca Skippage established and leads the BBC’s Disinformation Team and is an Editor with the BBC-wide Anti-Disinformation Unit

The West Wants Control Over Sudan

29:25 Footage from Sudan of a helicopter shot down

Mike Robinson asks: “Why has this all kicked off, right at this moment?”

Chatham House: Reversing the military coup in Sudan

CMI: Sudan’s military are calling for elections in 2023

The Cradle: From hostility to normalization: The ebbs and flows of Sudan-Israel relations

UAE companies sign $6 billion construction agreement with Sudan

Chinese Foreign Ministry communiqué: Xi Jinping Meets with Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

AP News: UN renews Sudan arms embargo as Russia and China abstain

MEE: Shadow games on the Red Sea as scramble for Sudan’s ports intensifies

AP News: Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal

Ukraine Truths, Not On The BBC

33:56 BBC Misinformation: By simply not reporting the facts, the BBC hides the Ukrainian casualties and ensures the bloodbath continues

BBC: What the leaked Pentagon documents reveal—8 key takeaways

Clip: British soldier lining the streets to honour the Ukrainian soldiers they have been training in the UK

Joint Expeditionary Force Chiefs of Defence meet in Helsinki — Twitter post

Video clip of Ukrainian soldiers saying they fear their commanders want to annihilate them

Video clip of a Ukrainian soldier addressing the Ukrainian politicians, asking why there is no compensation for a missing soldier, even if there are witnesses of the death

Video clip of a Ukrainian soldier explaining his commanders forbid the evacuation of dead bodies

UK Column interview with Andrew Bridgen MP: Streamed Tuesday 18 April 2023 at 1.00 pm—video upload due soon on ukcolumn.org homepage

The Alternative View Conference—Booking Page

Not Our War—KEEP US OUT: SAT 22nd APRIL—12:00 PM—TRAFALGAR SQUARE

UK Column Interview: Money, Credit and Banking—Alasdair Macleod

CBDC Push: Who’s Buying It?

47:54 IMF Spring Meetings Update

DCMA: Universal Monetary Unit, The First Cryptocurrency with Monetary Policy

Legal ‘Experts’ Miss Morals

51:18 IDPC: The 8th March principles for a human rights-based approach to criminal law proscribing conduct associated with sex, reproduction, drug use, HIV, homelessness and poverty

Authors: Sir Nicolas Dušan Bratza and Robert K. Goldman

Critical Legal Studies (CLS) is a theory which states that the law is necessarily intertwined with social issues, particularly stating that the law has inherent social biases

Who Proposed The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty? Can We Reject It?

58:34 James Roguski Substack: The amendments that were adopted on 27 May 2022 have not been debated in or voted on by Parliament

Petition: Hold a parliamentary vote on whether to reject amendments to the IHR 2005

LifeSite News: Ireland sees 42% more deaths in past two months compared to pre-COVID levels

Irish Examiner: Funerals delayed as increase in number of deaths puts mortuaries under pressure

The Continuing Sturgeon Saga; 15-Minute Cities

1:05:45 Nicola Sturgeon leaked video footage shows former FM knocking back concerns about SNP finances

Telegraph: Nicola Sturgeon under growing pressure to quit SNP

Daily Express: Scots face huge tax hikes to pay for SNP’s £25k a year benefits plan

UK Defence Journal’s April Fools Joke: Royal Navy landing ship to support Scottish ferry crisis

The Times: Ministry of Defence called in to tackle ferry crisis

Alasdair Rae on Twitter:

More map stuff from the Highlands, this time showing the current 42 mile / 1h15m detour to reach Corran because the ferry is broken (500 metres across the Loch, usually)—having a massive impact on journeys west for foreseeable future

BBC: Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: Is this the UK’s most abused traffic bollard?

Policy paper: National Planning Policy Framework

And Finally: Eat Bugs

1:16:25 The Week: Turning bodies into soil

OpenTable: Bug Appétit! 5 Restaurants Serving Insects for an Adventurous Meal

UK Column News – 19th April 2023. 3 different medical systems: I need stitches – GB: your appointment is in 43 months; USA: your bill will be $67,000; Canada: have you considered dying? Threema’s open letter to the British government regarding the online safety bill: … uses child protection as a pretext for full-scale surveillance of chat communication without probable cause. Together with other messaging services, we take a firm stand against this legislative proposal. Global providers of end-to-end encryption products and services cannot weaken the security of their products and services to suit individual governments. There cannot be a “British internet”, or a version of end-to-end encryption that is specific to the UK.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Lille, France – 19 year old High school student Nadir Bekaddour, collapsed minutes into his economics exam & died of a heart attack in March 2023. I reported on two 16 year old High school kids in the US who had heart attacks sitting at their desk #Diedsuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

French plans for Monday evening – more than 280 anti-government rallies across the country. (tweet).

Love the French people, they don’t take any s**t from their so-called leaders.

MACRON TALKING ABOUT PROTESTS IN BELARUS IN 2020: “The authoritarian government is in crisis & is not able to understand democracy. It must voluntarily leave. The demonstrators are courageous people. People have the right to speak out & express their disagreement.” FRANCE 2023: (tweet).

The French people don’t appear to have the right to speak out against Macron.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of diverting ‘jaw-dropping’ £17.6bn away from the NHS (link).

The USA continues to descend into lawlessness – we’ve all seen the hundreds of clips over the last 18 months of rampant unchecked theft. It’s so crazy in Commiefornia residents are legitimately allowed to steal up to $950 of goods prior to any prosecution. (tweet).

Political Power Failure: 88% of Germans Reckon Wind & Solar ‘Transition’ Doomed to Failure (link).

IPCC adjusts temperature data to create the impression of catastrophic global warming (link).

