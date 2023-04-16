Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-16. Vaccines never saved us and likely never will save us. An entire year of consecutive weeks of Excess Death

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1836 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1270 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

VACCINES NEVER SAVED US. Elimination of the deadly nature of disease is more correctly attributed to four important changes that spanned the late 19th and early 20th centuries: 1Regulations to promote public works projects to build sewer systems that disposed of human and animal wastes (which had been on the streets and in open gutters) and sanitation service to remove garbage; these measures effectively cleaned living quarters and city streets so that people were no longer in regular contact with feces and rotting garbage. 2Public works projects that delivered clean, safe drinking water, a measure that was especially important in overcrowded tenements urban areas. Clean drinking water is essential for preventing deaths from diarrhea—which was then, as it is still, one of the leading causes of death in children worldwide. 3Food safety regulations that prevented distribution of tainted meats and produce, especially to the poor who could only afford the lowest grade foods. 4Child labor laws to protect children from working in factories and mines. Add to this the rise of labor unions which fought for wages that lifted families out of poverty. More money earned by adults in a family ensured that children had better nutrition and a more developmentally appropriate environment. This reduced the stresses on their small bodies and added to their overall health improvement and resilience. Improved living conditions, clean food and water, and the reduction of poverty, strengthened people’s overall health so much that the body’s natural immune system was able to handle infectious diseases. Diseases that had been deadly remained in the community in the 1900s but no longer posed the mortal threat they had in the 1800s. (tweet).

🚨 20% Excess Deaths in the UK last week … 🚨 2,156 Excess Deaths (only 497 attributed to COVID19). 🚨 An entire year of consecutive weeks of Excess Death. What is causing all of the extra deaths in the UK? Is it the vaccine? Time to ask the question …💥💥💥 (tweet).

BREAKING: Just released English data records Excess Deaths surging 20.9% for week ending 31 March. https://ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending31march2023 … God help us (tweet).

BBC News caught spreading Disinformation which accidentally confirms COVID Vaccination is in fact to blame for Excess Deaths in 2022 being the highest in 50 years (link).

‘The problem for the BBC, is that ‘The Expose’ has been analyzing the source provided by a UK government institution known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for months on end’.

‘And we can reveal that mortality rates per 100,000 in every single age group, even children, in England and Wales were lowest among the unvaccinated in some age groups as early as 2021, and lowest among the unvaccinated in all age groups by May 2022 at the latest’.

‘The overdue updated report, finally published towards the end of February 2023, also confirms the unvaccinated had the lowest mortality rate per 100,000 throughout the whole of 2022’.

‘Therefore, BBC News has not only lied to the public, but has also admitted in black and white that the Covid-19 injections are to blame for 2022 being the worst year for deaths in half a century’

Italy has an excess mortality between 11 and 25% but it does not want to know why that is. A doctor who suggested to do autopsies on died-suddenly’s got suspended for two months. Italian medical boards don’t want ClotShot proof. It’s the same everywhere (tweet, website).

‘Italian doctor Valerio Petterle was publicly asked about sudden deaths. He suggested that sudden deaths of adults are on the rise and recommended doing more autopsies to discover why people are dying unexpectedly’.

‘For making this suggestion, Dr. Petterle was suspended for two months (English Version)’.

Alexander Antic, a Senator for South Australia, says the biggest story is Australia’s number of excess deaths, which haven’t been seen since World War 2 ! He’s determined to keep pushing back against the regime media’s stonewalling… until the truth is out. (tweet).

UK Column News – 12th April 2023. NATO special forces in Ukraine: UK 50, Latvia 17, France 15, USA 14, Netherlands 1. BBC presenter’s husband taking legal action after death from rare Covid jab complications (that are anything but rare). Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia (just as Julian Assange is). China and Russia look to challenge the petrodollar.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Dr Bruce Scott.

Creepy Joe and ‘Rushine Sinuk’ Taunt the People of Ulster

00:35 US President Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak during Belfast visit before touring island of Ireland

Mail Online (2020): Picture of Joe Biden with Gerry Adams and IRA chief who tried to kill an Army officer emerges

New Director GCHQ announced: Anne Keast-Butler to succeed Sir Jeremy Fleming as the 17th Director of GCHQ

Classified US documents on Ukraine war leaked

Ministry of Defence says leak which claims UK special forces have been operating in Ukraine has ‘a serious level of inaccuracy’

Axios: What we know about the Pentagon document leak

Brian Gerrish comments:

US admits the documents are real and claims an investigation is underway

Some of the pages are in sequence, some are not

BBC: Ukraine war: Who leaked top secret US documents —and why?

Mile Robinson comment:

UK leads the way with NATO special forces in Ukraine

Woke Virus Culture—How does the Pope know what sex is like?

20:00 Yahoo! News: RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon joins Doctor Who in major role

Daily Carter: New ‘Barbie’ Film Will Feature Transgender Actor

Pink News: Trans Day of Vengeance cancelled amid ‘credible threat to life and safety’

Hulu Press: The Pope Answers:

Those using the Bible to promote hate speech and exclude gay or transgender Catholics are infiltrators taking advantage of the Church to promote their ideologies, Pope Francis has told a group of young adults.

Sky News: Pope Francis describes sex as a ‘beautiful thing’ in documentary The Pope Answers

Dalai Lama apologises after kissing boy and asking him to ‘suck my tongue’

Scotland: The First Rape Is Free “Because Brain Science”

27:51 Edinburgh News: Sean Hogg—Rapist who attacked 13-year-old girl in Dalkeith Country Park walks free from court

Scottish Sentencing Council: Sentencing Young People

Implementation Handbook for the Convention on the Rights of the Child / prepared for UNICEF by Rachel Hodgkin and Peter Newell

David Scott’s article of five years ago on convicted paedophile Peter Newell

Scottish Sentencing Council: The development of cognitive and emotional maturity in adolescents and its relevance in judicial contexts

Dr Bruce Scott comments:

The justice system is destabilised in this New World Order

Updates And Forthcoming Events

45:12 The UK Column is funded wholly by its membership. Join us before May for just £3 per month

Debi Evans Blog: 11 April 2023

The Alternative View Conference—Booking Page

UK Column interview with Andrew Bridgen MP: Streamed Tuesday 18 April 2023 at 1.00 pm—video upload due soon on ukcolumn.org homepage

ULEZ Expansion 2023—Rally at Trafalgar Square, Saturday 15th April 12–3 pm

Petition: Referendum on ending government’s economically costly Ukraine/Russia policies

NHS: The Doctor Won’t See You Now—But You Can Get Squalene And mRNA In You

48:04 Independent: Real cost of junior doctors’ strike revealed in leaked NHS documents

LBC: NHS ‘can’t guarantee patient safety’ in doctors’ strike, says health leaders’ chief, with 350k appointments axed

NHS England: Emergency care to be prioritised during most disruptive industrial action in history

Sky News: Can’t get through to NHS 111? You’re not the only one

Non-executive opportunities in NHS England

Video of the NHS England board meeting—30 March 2023

MHRA Board Meeting: March 2023—now released by MHRA itself

Mirror: BBC presenter’s husband taking legal action after death from rare Covid jab complications (listed in the Mirror‘s celebrity-tracking section!)

Deseret News: Researchers need an oil called ‘squalene’ to make several Covid–19 vaccines

Metro: Nasal spray Covid vaccine set to be tried on patients

BioRXiv: An oral vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 RBD mRNA-bovine milk-derived exosomes

Peter McCullough MD: Chinese Load Cow’s Milk with mRNA

West-East Prison Swaps

59:03 BBC—Evan Gershkovich: US says journalist is wrongfully detained in Russia

Gov.UK—United States Department of State: Media Freedom Coalition Executive Group Statement

US State Department: Russia’s Wrongful Detention of Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Guardian: Elon Musk says BBC’s ‘government-funded media’ Twitter tag will be changed

Russian Trade Analysis—What have sanctions done?

1:03:52 WEF: Russia export, beyond oil and gas

Bruegel Dataset: Russian crude oil tracker

Trading Economics: Russia Crude Oil Production—March 2023 Data

Statista: Monthly crude oil production in Russia from July 2021 to February 2023 (in million barrels per day)

EnergyNow: Russia to sell over 80% of oil to ‘friendly’ countries in 2023

OilPrice: China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

Indian Express: First consignment of Russian crude oil to arrive in Pakistan next month

Scottish Union for Education: Are schools harming children by affirming their transgender ‘identity’?

Gate Church International

158 Perth Road

Dundee DD1 4JS

Weds, 12 April 2023

18:30

UK Column Interview: Peter Schiff on Frying Pans, Fires and Fed Policy

Forthcoming interview: Alasdair Macleod—Money, Credit and Banking

Flu, Bird Flu, Whatever Flu—Vaccine For You

1:13:54 WEF—H5N1 bird flu: What you need to know about the latest outbreak

Gov.UK: Preparing to let your birds outside again

You’ll be allowed to let your birds outside again on Tuesday 18 April 2023, unless…

Scientific American: Vaccine Makers Are Preparing for Bird Flu

Telegraph: Pet dog dies after catching bird flu

Minnesota Pubic Radio: A ‘new normal’: Health officials, poultry farmers brace for likely return of avian flu

France launches first order for bird flu vaccines

Time: Bird Flu Is So Bad That Japan’s Running Out of Land to Bury Chickens

Reuters: China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu, says WHO

Healthcare-In-Europe.com: Researchers prepare for “SARS–CoV–3”

And Finally: Military Exercises in the Western Pacific

1:17:12 ChinaMil.com: People’s Liberation Army wraps up security patrol around Taiwan and Joint Sword exercise

Kyodo News: China deploys aircraft carrier Shandong in drill near Taiwan

US Embassy Manila: Philippine and U.S. Troops to Hold Largest Ever Balikatan Exercise from April 11 to 28

U.S. Strategic Command Commences Annual Nuclear Command and Control Exercise

UK Column News – 14th April 2023. Hersch: Zelensky and his team embezzled at least $400 million of US aid. Watch Elon Musk slaughter BBC journalist James Clayton.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

​​Enabling the Ukraine Off-Ramp—Leaked Pentagon Documents: From Oddly Young Intel Man, to Discord, to 4Chan—Chaperoned by Bellingcat

​​00:23 Independent—Arcturus: What do we know about the new Covid variant?

BBC: ​​Airman first class Jack Teixeira: 21-year-old US airman charged over Pentagon documents leak

​​AirForce.com: US Cyber Transport Systems—Requirements

​​Veteran.com: What is a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI)?

​​Leaked Pentagon documents: What are some big ticket takeaways?

​​Washington Post: Egypt secretly planned to supply rockets to Russia, leaked U.S. document says

​​Vanessa Beeley comments:

​​For me, this is a clear beginning of the targeting of Egypt

​​Deep state narrative priming from Michael Weiss on Twitter

​​Dmitri Alperovitch (former CTO of CrowdStrike) seemed to know it was a young person before anyone else

​​Fox News: Classified documents leak could be worse than Edward Snowden leak

​​Michael Tracey Twitter:

​​They’re blurring out the documents on CNN and the New York Times! Just too dangerous. Your eyes will melt, and then you’ll start speaking in Russian

​​Markle Task Force on National Security: 9/11, the gift that keeps on giving

​​Federation of American Scientists: Ten Years After 9/11: A Status Report On Information Sharing

​​Bellingcat enters the fray—Spooks to the rescue

​​New York Times: The Airman Who Gave Gamers a Real Taste of War

​​TASS: Drones that attacked Russian oil refinery could be produced in Ukraine

​​Business Insider: A Russian oil depot caught fire hundreds of miles from Ukraine, the possible result of a daring Ukrainian drone attack

​​21st Century Wire—Hersh: Zelensky and His Team Embezzled at Least $400 million of US Aid

​​Seymour Hersh: The Cover-Up

MSNBC: ​​Kevin McCarthy’s threat to cut future aid to Ukraine, ties the war to China and Taiwan

​​Lend-Lease Act (1941) would allow the United States to lend or lease war supplies to any nation deemed vital to the defence of the United States

​​Politico: The case for a no-fly zone in western Ukraine

​​21st Century Wire: NATO’s Plan to Deploy Thousands More Troops Along Polish Border

​​Non-Western Powers Hold Détente Meetings

​​36:08 Anadolu Agency: Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian foreign ministers likely to meet in early May in Moscow

​​The Cradle: Will Türkiye’s elections impact its place in a multipolar world?

​​Reuters: Record flows of Russian diesel to Mideast boost exports to Europe, Africa

​​Press TV: China urges US to clarify military-biological activities at home, abroad

​​Reuters: Iranian Delegation Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Prepare For Embassy Reopening

​​Chinese Foreign Ministry statement: Qin Gang Meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

​​Foreign Minister Faisal al-Miqdad in Jeddah on a working visit at the invitation of his counterpart, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to hold talks on bilateral relations between the two countries.

​​AP News: Syria’s rapprochement advances with Tunisia, Saudi Arabia

​​Times of Israel: Iran is constructing a new Middle East

​​Times of Israel: Iran transferred weapons into Syria under cover of earthquake aid flights.

​​RT: Russia blasts US over treatment of Lavrov

​​BBC vs. Musk; The Online Safety Bill

​​52:52 UK Column interview with Andrew Bridgen MP: Streamed Tuesday 18 April 2023 at 1.00 pm—video upload due soon on ukcolumn.org homepage

​​The Alternative View Conference—Booking Page

​​ULEZ Expansion 2023—Rally at Trafalgar Square, Saturday 15th April 12–3 pm

​​Not Our War—KEEP US OUT: SAT 22nd APRIL—12:00 PM—TRAFALGAR SQUARE

​​Independent: Elon Musk turns tables on BBC interviewer over ‘hate’ tweets

​​Daily Caller: Elon Musk Presses BBC Journalist Who Said There’s A Rise In Hateful Content On Twitter: ‘You Just Lied’

​​Institute for Strategic Dialogue: Jan 6 series: The new face of transnational extremism

​​The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD): “How we effect change”

​​Zinc Network is dedicated to delivering meaningful measurable change

​​The Open Information Partnership (OIP):

Zinc Network is a communications agency that helps communities, brands and governments drive positive social change.

​​WikiSpooks: The EXPOSE Network was a planned multi-million pound alliance to counter Russian Disinformation

Mike Robinson:

​​The EXPOSE Network was a proposed alliance (with a budget of over £3,000,000/year) to counter “Russian Disinformation”. The three directors were planned to be Chris Donnelly (Institute for Statecraft), Amil Khan (Aktis, Chatham House) and Louis Brooke (Zinc Network).

​​UK Government—Online Safety Bill: Supporting documents

​​Statement From UK digital ministry (DCMS) spokesman:

​​Protecting children and stamping out illegal activity online is a top priority for the government and we will bring the Online Safety Bill back to Parliament as soon as possible.

​​Full Elon Musk BBC Interview with Video and Timestamps 12th April 2023

​​James Clayton, @JamesClayton5: BBC North America tech reporter

​​Marianna Spring sticks her oar in:

After Musk’s interview with the BBC, a reminder of this Panorama investigation I did.

​​The BBC—Myth of a Public Service by Tom Mills (Goodreads)

​​UK Government Emergency Alerts:

On Sunday 23 April 2023 at 3pm, there will be a national test of the UK Emergency Alerts service

​​And Finally—Again; Get Woke, Go Broke…

​​1:20:43 Daily Mail: How Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney debacle has left Anheuser-Busch paralyzed: Company ‘never expected’ backlash

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Accumulation in the Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis: Potential Implications for Long-Term Neurological Complications in post-COVID-19 | bioRxiv (tweet, website).

So in short.. The spike protein is toxic. The covid ‘vaccines’ cause our body to make this toxin… The covid ‘vaccine’ is toxic. (tweet).

The COVID Shot Is Like a ‘Nuclear Bomb’: Alarming Signals Everywhere in the Body. • Immune suppression. • Increased cancer rates. • Reactivation of latent viruses. • Now 35,000 VAERS deaths; over 1.5 million adverse events (https://openvaers.com/covid-data). • All-cause mortality is higher in the jabbed. • Persists in the body for at least 60 days. Dr. Ryan Cole (@drcole12 ): “This is a dangerous product with no track record being used willy-nilly on humanity for a virus that no longer exists [and] does nothing but cause increased disease in those who now get additional series of these shots.” Video clip from an interview with @BLNewsMedia. (tweet).

You can’t eat deli meat, sit in a hot tub, or even clean a litter box while pregnant, but unproven mRNA shots were pushed on every woman of age. Now, scientists are finding that women’s menstrual cycles are 3.7 DAYS LONGER after two doses. (tweet, website).

Pfizer just lost in the UK Court case over misleading info about Covid vaccine safety (link).

Report 57: 542 Neurological Adverse Events, 95% Serious, in First 90 Days of Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Rollout. 16 Deaths. Females Suffered AEs More Than Twice As Often As Males. – DailyClout (tweet, website).

Article in @TrialsiteN about our ongoing saga with @TheLancet refusal to publish a letter exposing flaws in a major Pfizer vaccine efficacy study (tweet, website).

Pfizer Knew 31% MORE People Died in Vaccine Group Than the Placebo. Proper histopathology would indicate whether the vaccine caused any of the deaths in the 21 vaccinated patients who died. Pfizer never did it, and the FDA never asked for it. (tweet, website).

Young pilot Phil Thomas died suddenly at least 3 pilot deaths, 7 pilot incapacitations in past month – 4 flight attendants became ill on Delta flight, passengers dying inflight, this is not normal! Please share (link is below to avoid shadow ban) #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Sir Graham Brady MP knew 09/21 Vax causes harm/death.I organised/chaired a meeting in London he attended with 16 world medical experts, a GP, 2 Lawyers, a Barrister, for 2 hours they told him they must be stopped and why. GB promised to get answers in Parliament but reneged. Why? (tweet).

In December 2021, 2 lawyers, a medical doctor and a retired Police Constable spent 6 hours reporting crimes of Gross Negligent Manslaughter and Misconduct in public office against the MHRA and GMC to Hammersmith police and they issued us with a crime number 6029679/21. 👇👇 (tweet).

The BBC cannot claim plausible deniability, for a year they’ve been sent an incredible amount of evidence, documented in this short video showing some of what’s been sent to their What’s App. Sky, ITV, Channels 4 and 5, plus all newspapers, they all know, every single one of them (tweet).

A COURT HAS ORDERED MODERNA TO RELEASE DOCUMENTS REVEALING VAX ADVERSE EFFECTS. NAOMI WOLF: ‘A court ruling in Texas has ordered 24,000 pages of Moderna documents to be released to the public in July. 13,685 of the pages describe adverse events.’ (tweet).

Absolutely stunning: long Covid is really mask-induced exhaustion-syndrome (MIES). (tweet, website).

Masks are not only ineffective but detrimental to your health—causing headaches, itching, and lower O2 intake. Masks are also blamed for a 23% dive in young children’s development. So they got it dead wrong. The question is, were they wrong on purpose? (tweet, website).

EXPOSING BILL GATES AND FAUCI LIVE ON TV‼️ Just posted my full TalkTV interview on my YouTube channel, where I exposed Bill Gates and Fauci live on TV, and got cut off. Share this far and wide, let’s make the truth go viral again! Full video here: https://youtu.be/ubWnNmlqqJs (tweet).

🇬🇧🤮 War Criminal & WEF fanboy Tony Blair calls you an idiot for not taking several experimental & dangerous mRNA gene therapy jabs for a virus with a 99.9%survival rate & avg age of death 82. Well Tony you globalist scumbag-who are the idiots now? Yep its the 💉💉🐑🐑 #Covid (tweet).

Loved ones were supposed to be safe in hospitals, they lied! Matt Hancock has blood on his hands for the thousands of Midazolam murders like my Mum! Crimes against Humanity! You Will Pay! Join us in London next month, I will speak Mums truth. @CoviLeaksCVVAM @mikestockmusic (tweet).

1. Reminder of what ‘net zero’ really means. This graphic from UK Govt FIRES project. Key points: all airports except Heathrow, Belfast & Glasgow to close by 2030. NO FLYING at all by 2050. No new petrol/diesel cars by 2030; by 2050 road use restricted to 60% of today’s level. (tweet).

A preview of what life will be like if we ever allow CBDCs (and Universal Basic Income) to get off the ground. #CBDC #CBDCs #DigitalCurrency #DigitalID #DigitalIdentity #GreatReset (tweet).

It’s not just the Netherlands 🇳🇱 🇷🇴 Romania 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 🇵🇱 Poland 🇸🇮 Slovenia Farmers in these countries are protesting against government and technocratic attempts to undermine their trade and livelihoods. (tweet).

It wasn’t hard to figure out….. Governments & media subjected you to 24/7 brainwashing & free donuts or hookers to get jabbed. Meanwhile we were watching shared clips & testimonies of hundreds of vaccine injured -👇😢 #VaccineDeath #COVID19 #Pfizer (tweet).

🔴MATT HANCOCK did PPE deals worth over £90 million with a firm who gave their address as a HOTEL room in Beijing. And he didn’t tell anyone. #PPEScandal (tweet).

What happens when infants die after being vaccinated? Medical examiners deny the vaccines as a cause and either call it “SIDS” or find some other cause, like asphyxiation. The vaccine program MUST live on even as it snuffs out life. Evil. (tweet, website).

“No Flying by 2050”: Is the World Finally Waking Up to What Net Zero Really Means? (link).

Your daily reminder that electric vehicles are not “green” by any stretch of the imagination. #ClimateScam #NetZero #CobaltMining #ULEZ #ULEZExpansion #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #GreatReset (tweet).

France 🇫🇷 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙨…🔥 𝙍𝙚𝙛𝙪𝙨𝙚, 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙍𝙞𝙨𝙚 👊 (tweet).

ELECTION INTERFERENCE by George Soros (tweet).

A graveyard of electric green scooters that have run out of battery life. Since it’s very expensive to replace the batteries, electric scooters that have reached the end of battery life cycle are being completely abandoned,l. The environmentally friendly EV transportation. (tweet).

Igor Kirillov, head of the RKhBZ troops : 240 pathogens of dangerous diseases were found in four Ukrainian biological laboratories. (tweet).

🚨😂 5 Year Old Girl DESTROYS Trans-Ideology in under 30 seconds 😂🚨 (tweet).

Good morning chemtrail deniers, bots & trolls – explain this one….. Clip I recorded in Brecons, Wales – MILES from any airport – 5 planes in close proximity all spraying. You think this is normal eh? C’mon @elonmusk confirm what we all know please. (tweet).

–