Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-05. Virus Hits 7:1 Vaxxed vs not. About half excess UK deaths since Jan 2021. Deep, abiding hatred for freedom

(At time of this blog post) 1798 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1244 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Virus Hits 7:1 Vaxxed Over Unvaxxed (tweet, website).

(Dr Aseem Malhotra @DrAseemMalhotra) BREAKING: From pre-eminent expert in mathematics, stats, & emeritus Professor of risk @profnfenton ‘This would mean deaths caused directly or indirectly by the vaccines account for about half the excess deaths in the UK since Jan 2021’ Just horrific (tweet, website).

1. With conservative assumptions made about YellowCard reporting in my latest article we estimate there was 1 death per 5348 doses of Astra Zeneca vaxx. No surprise it was quitely ‘withdrawn’ in UK – even before Dame Sarah Gilbert got that standing ovation at Wimbledon for it (tweet).

That’s 186 for every 1 million or 1,186 for every 10 million or 11,860 for every 100 million or 118,600 for every 1,000 million.

‘It’s a Crime’: Pfizer Knew of 1223 Post-Vax Deaths Just in First 90 Days. “This is the biggest biopharmaceutical safety disaster in world history,” exclaimed Dr. @P_McCulloughMD. The World Council for Health (@FreeWCH), after multiple stern warnings, has called to pull the C19 shots off the market. (tweet).

Dr. @P_McCulloughMD: “No Child Should Suffer Even the Tiniest Amount of Heart Damage”. “That child needs to his or her heart for the rest of their life. And to risk a human heart and damaging the human heart for the sake of a global vaccine program is completely unacceptable.” (tweet).

Bloody hell people!! Funeral Director John O’looney. “I’m seeing more people now under the age of 40 pass away suddenly from a mixture of sudden, very aggressive cancer, heart attack & stroke.” Full Interview (28th March 2023) https://steynonline.com/13360/burning-the-evidence https://t.me/hiddeninplainsight1 (tweet).

“In Covid Hysteria we witnessed the revival of true fascism, and we saw most people embrace it, rejoice in it, and celebrate it. Western states ditched democracy .. and the truth was revealed, which is deep, abiding hatred for freedom.” (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 5th April 2023. Corrupt Scotland: Scottish National Party finances under police investigation. ICO fines TikTok £12.7 million for misusing children’s data. Email to Information Commissioner: could you tell me please whether or not the ICO has fined Facebook or Instagram for permitting under 13s to use their platform (unfiltered)? Google turned off ads to under 18s. Instagram and Epic Games are making improvements to parental controls. Meta is developing new age assurance systems to improve identification of under-aged accounts and to improve age appropriateness of content. 500,000 submissions to UK’s yellow card system. 1 death every 64,197 doses, 1 SAE every 426 doses. New products reaching patients with more uncertainties, more knowledge gaps, need the bedrock of safety systems to quickly and rapidly identify emerging risks – this sounds like the general public are being treated as test subjects in an experiment.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guests: Sandi Adams and Cheryl Grainger.

SNP Under Investigations—Where Did The Money Go?

00:34 Connor Gillies: Police evidence tent erected outside the home of former SNP executive Peter Murrell

Investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances—Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested

Telegraph: Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested over SNP finances

First Minister Humza Yousaf:

I won’t comment on a live police investigation.

Information Commissioner’s Office Issues Fine

09:00 ICO fines TikTok £12.7 million for misusing children’s data

Mike Robinson’s e-mail to the Information Commissioner response:

We have seen visible behaviour change from companies since the Children’s Code entered into force.

ICO: The Children’s code: what is it?

Ofcom: Children’s Online User Ages—Quantitative Research Study

Trans Agenda Is Pushed Onto Children

14:32 Daily Mail: Outrage as kids as young as eight attend an overnight ‘Art of Drag’ weekend camp where they learn to’create their own drag personas’

Policy Exchange: Asleep at the Wheel—An Examination of Gender and Safeguarding in Schools

Page 66:

The LGBT charity Stonewall played a significant and historic role in making this distinction.

The Intercom Trust on behalf of The Cornwall Transgender Guidance for Schools Partnership

The Intercom Trust is a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community resource covering the South West

Announcements; Viewers’ & Subscribers’ E-mails

26:44 The Alternative View Conference—Booking Page

ULEZ Expansion 2023—Rally at Trafalgar Square, Saturday 15th April 12–3pm

Debi Evans Blog: 4th April 2023

Jenna Platt interview, Thursday 6 April, 1pm—On the Live Page

No 15-Minute Cities: Saturday 29 April, 12pm, Huddersfield, New Street

Agenda 2030: Sandi Adams Is On The Case

29:57 UK Column interview: Sandi Adams: Agenda 2030

Glastonbury Town Council Meeting, 14th March 2023

UKCitizen.org

Somerset Live: Residents hit out at ‘monstrosities’ after planters installed on Somerset high street

Unitary authorities of England

EnviroTech: The Liquid Tree—A Solution for Tackling Greenhouse Gas Emissions?

Latest from Natural England

The Guardian: Tory MPs and farmers in clash with Natural England over Dartmoor sheep

Cornwall Live: Moors plan leaves Cornwall farm families fearing for their livelihoods

Sites of special scientific interest: managing your land

Eyes On The MHRA

44:30 UK Column Interview: Cheryl Grainger: What does ‘safe and effective’ mean when the adverse events come to light?

MHRA YouTube: Medical Devices Regulations Webinar—24 January 2023

MHRA Board Meeting held in public—January 2023

Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD)

NHS bookings open for Spring boosters

Express: Covid jab victims in fight for justice

World Health Organization says healthy children and teens probably don’t need a Covid vaccine

NHS Long Term Plan

BBC: Tourists in South West warned of NHS pressures from Easter

NATO Expansion and Globalist Reuse of Has-Beens

1:11:48 Finland has become the 31st member of the Nato security alliance, doubling the length of member states’ borders with Russia

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey speaks at the launch of the government’s Plan for Water

Speech video

London Insider: Tony Blair told to ‘disappear quietly’ amid WEF links

Tory MP Lee Anderson urged the World Economic Forum to ‘distance themselves’ from Mr Blair if it wants to retain ‘anysort of credibility’

Tony Blair defends the World Economic Forum in Davos

Guardian: Pandemic is chance to reset global economy, says Prince Charles

Jacinda Ardern appointed trustee of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

And Finally

Thanks from UK Column for the flowers and cream teas

(The jam goes on first)

Remember #TiffanyDover? the nurse who suddenly collapsed before it was cool to do so? She’s still missing. According to pro-vaxxers, she took a break from social media because of the stress. Well, it’s been 2 years of break and no sign of her. (tweet).

What’s the difference between a vaccinated child and an unvaccinated child? A lot, actually. And this becomes very obvious to parents who have both. Ever wonder why the CDC has *refused* to do any kind of health outcomes study comparing both? Find out: (tweet, website).

Dr. Mike Yeadon: “When people tell you what they’re going to do, don’t ignore them. So when the UN, and Bill Gates, and Klaus Schwab tell you that you won’t be travelling, you won’t have a private car, there won’t be any flights, you won’t own anything and you’ll be happy, you probably won’t live in your own house… When they tell you that, you should assume that they’re serious about it.” #ClimateScam #UnitedNations #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #WEF2030Agenda #WorldEconomicForum #GreatReset (tweet).

Chronic health conditions in children began growing rapidly at the same time that new vaccines were introduced 1985-1991. Autism, ADHD, food allergies, seizures, bowel diseases & other conditions began growing exponentially in the late 1980s. Find out why: (tweet, website).

MUST-WATCH: Congressman Thomas Massie expertly exposes John Kerry’s alarmist climate pseudoscience for the undiluted nonsense that it is. (tweet).

City of London, Vatican City and Washington DC (tweet).

