Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-03. 20k New Eye Disorders Are Reported. CDC Expected Serious Issues f/ CV Jabs. ‘Incapacitated’ Airline Pilots

(At time of this blog post) 1798 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1244 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Ophthalmologists Now Ethically Obligated to Denounce COVID-19 Vaccines, as 20,000 New Eye Disorders Are Reported – Global Research (tweet, website).

🚨 BOMBSHELL: Internal CDC Documents Reveal the Agency Expected Serious Issues from the COVID Jabs (tweet, rumble).

Reports of ‘Incapacitated’ Airline Pilots Stoke Concerns, Calls for Investigations (tweet, website).

🆘🚨‘MAYDAY! Mayday!’ PILOT INCAPACITATION: This month, Virgin Australia, Emirates, United and Southwest airlines have all turned back aircraft or made emergency landings because air crew have suffered serious health incidents. 1/12 (tweet, website).

Recent documents published by the FDA confirms the unequivocal use of Graphene Oxide in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. This April 2020 Pfizer’s study was to express and characterize the vaccine antigen encoded by BNT162b2. (tweet).

Independent scientists continue discovery into just how destructive COVID injections may be (youtube, website).

‘Rebel News’ Tamara Ugolini speaks with senior research scientist and molecular biologist Dr. Laura Braden about medical censorship and COVID-19 vaccines’.

‘Senior research scientist shares concerns about the lack of rigorous research and development, abysmal quality assurance and control practices, and health regulators who should have reviewed the inadequate data in the authorization process’.

Laura knew something was up in March 2020.

Serious levels of contamination in Pfizer and Moderna.

UK Column News – 3rd April 2023. Dr. McCullough US Senate: to save lives pull the COVID-19 vaccines off the market. Trans activists stormed the Florida Capitol today to oppose laws that protect little kids from them. My local landlord declared he had had another 7 regulars die of heart attacks in the last 3 weeks, I have experienced in the last few weeks 2 friends dying of heart attacks and another rushed to hospital with serious heart attack – all jabbed.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Narrative Crumbles as Doctors Thank Aseem Malhotra and Angus Dalgleish for Explaining How the mRNA Vaccines Are Injuring Their Patients – The Daily Sceptic (tweet, website).

A letter I received today. Much appreciated support from Doctors for Patients for my efforts to raise the issues of vaccine harms and vaccine deaths and the risk/benefits of these experimental treatments. (tweet, website).

Georgetown Law Assistant Dean Simone Woung, DEAD SUDDENLY at 51… “DIED IN HER SLEEP”… – The Hoya (tweet).

UK Oncologist warns Cancers are rapidly developing post-Covid Vaccination – “I am experienced enough to know this is not coincidental” – The Expose (tweet, website).

The French Uprising (link).

‘For the despot, left to his own devices by political institutions that were always potentially – and are now actually – liberticidal, all forms of violence are foreseeable. Anything can happen; indeed, everything is happening. The footage of kettling on the rue Montorgueil this Sunday sends a clear signal that Macronian politics are in the process of dissolving. From now on, power governs by roundup. The police will cart off and arrest anyone, including passers-by with no connection to the protest, scared men and women, stupefied by what is happening to them. A single message: don’t go out in the street, stay home, watch TV, obey’.

How Macron sees himself (Napoleon) versus how he actually is (Lord Farquaad from Shrek). The French people need to ship this little dictator off to a remote island somewhere, or dust off one of the guillotines I know they have in storage (tweet).

FRANCE – Absolute silence from the media about the brutality of the French police. It looks calm until a young man is punched in the face for just being there last night. (tweet).

The UK is a ‘constitutional monarchy’. With an unrevoked Common Law constitution stretching back to the Magna Carta of 1215, true political power lies with the people and not with parliament. Something which has been largely hidden from public knowledge (tweet, website).

‘We sat about being told what to do by morons’. I here summarise the Covid panic. People who now moan about how depressed etc they are should have resisted it. (tweet).

Replying to @ClarkeMicah I switched off the news, stopped listening to foolish mouthpiece presenters on the radio, ignored MSM media. Three years ago and I’ve never been so happy. The media is determined to keep society in a permanent state of anxiety. Switch it off! (tweet).

This is a CAT994a, it burns 1000ltrs of diesel in 12 hours, to move 250 tonnes of earth, to produce just enough materials to manufacture ONE EV car battery. Net Zero, they are lying. (tweet).

Around 40,000 child slaves work in the extremely hazardous conditions of Congo’s cobalt mining industry, which produces 72% of the world’s cobalt. Cobalt is a key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, raising serious ethical concerns about Net Zero policies which promote the use of electric vehicles. #ULEZ #ULEZExpansion #ClimateScam #NetZero #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #GreatReset (tweet).

Whopping 82% of Berlin’s Voters Refuse to Support Net Zero 2030 as Referendum Fails (link).

Greek source: The Russian hypersonic missile “Kinzhal” managed to hit the joint Ukrainian-NATO control and communications center, installed at a depth of 130 meters. The underground headquarters housed NATO officials and reportedly housed over 300 people. Most of them are British and Poles, but there were also Americans and representatives of private companies that support communications and data transmission. This is the first massive strike against NATO personnel and it is not known how Western capitals reacted as there’s been no response. It will be the same as recognizing the active participation of personnel in the war against Russia. In the coming days, it will be seen to what extent this will affect the conduct of Ukrainian and Western operations and attempts to stop the Russian offensive on Bakhmut. https://pronews.gr/amyna-asfaleia/ (tweet).

–