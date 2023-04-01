Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-01. Jab dead 5m, disabled 46.5m, injured 900m. Unsafe & ineffective. WHO now not recommending jab healthy

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1798 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1244 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Using the conservative numbers from our vaccine damage report for US and assuming globally that 5 billion were vaccinated here are extrapolated estimated human costs globally: ✅Deaths: ~5 million ✅Disabilities: ~46.5 million ✅Injuries: ~900 million These groups are not static. http://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project%20-%20Human%20%20Cost.htm (tweet).

A new report estimates that COVID-19 vaccine damages in the United States in 2022 led to over 26 million people being injured at a cost of nearly $150 billion to the economy. (tweet, website).

Bombshell Vax Analysis Finds $147 Billion In Economic Damage, Tens Of Millions Injured Or Disabled (link).

‘A new report estimates that 26.6 million people were injured, 1.36 million disabled, and 300,000 excess deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 vaccine damages in 2022 alone, which cost the economy nearly $150 billion’.

‘Research firm Phinance Technologies, founded and operated by former Blackrock portfolio manager Ed Dowd, Yuri Nunes (PhD Physics, MSc Mathematics) and Carlos Alegria (PhD Physics, Finance), split the impact of the vaccines into four broad categories to estimate the human costs associated with the Covid-19 vaccine; no effect or asymptomatic, those who sustained injuries (mild-to-moderate outcome), those who became disabled (severe outcome), and death (extreme outcome). Data on vaccine disabilities and injuries comes directly from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), while the excess death figures are derived from official figures on deaths in the US via two different methods (methodology here)’.

🚨🚨Estimated 2022 US Vaccine Damage Report: Estimated Human Cost: ✅26.6 million Injuries ✅1.36 million Disabilities ✅300k excess deaths Estimated Economic Cost: Total: $147.8 Billion ✅Injuries: $89.9 billion ✅Disabilities: $52.2 billion ✅Excess Deaths: $5.6 Billion (tweet).

HUGE BREAKING NEWS: ‘Unsafe and ineffective’ Pfizer are going to court! ‘In a landmark case with global ramifications, filed the high court of Pretoria, South Africa, International scientists & leading medical professionals have demanded urgent judicial review of Pfizer’s mRNA covid vaccine products which are argued to be unsafe and ineffective’ We did it! No retreat, no surrender 🔥 https://theprint.in/world/british-indian (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Another day another court case! This time in Australia, the sworn evidence is enlightening. Bet this won’t make the BBC though. (tweet).

WHO Now Says COVID Vaccines Not Recommended For Healthy Kids & Teens (link).

World Health Organisation is now no longer recommending children get the Covid-19 vaccine. They know that shit is about to hit the fan. It’s up to you to make sure it does, don’t let them brush it all under the rug to be forgotten. (tweet).

Can any of the children who were made to take it, now untake it?

Pfizer Report 65: 1,002 Individuals Suffered Anaphylaxis Within the First 90 Days • 79% of cases marked as “serious” • 89% were female • Nine of the 1,002 died Pfizer’s Conclusion: Evaluation … did not reveal any significant new safety information. (tweet, website).

Backtracking Pfizer boss Albert Bourla backs down completely and now maintains that the “mRNA vaccine” technology was not sufficiently proven when they launched the Covid one. He says they “convinced him” but he wasn’t sure. (tweet).

UK Column News – 31st March 2023. Summit for Democracy 2023 attended by 120 nations while Turkey and Hungary amongst those that were banned. UK secretary of state for science, innovation and tech, Michelle Donelan: Never before has our privacy been so important and we must protect our democratic values by safeguarding the right to privacy. That is why the UK and its allies are collaborating to create innovative technologies that enable public institutions to combat financial crime and promote public health without compromising the confidentiality of the sensitive data **THEY** manage. The provisions in the Online Safety Bill that would enable state-backed surveillance of private communications contain some of the broadest and powerful surveillance powers ever proposed in any Western democracy. The King’s Counsel’s legal opinion includes that: section 104 notices amount to state-mandated surveillance. Ofcom will have a wider remit on mass surveillance powers of UK citizens than the UK’s spy agencies. Questionable legality. Failure to protect journalists. Spanish company provided CIA with information leading to Julian Assange’s arrest. Financial Times opinion: prepare for a multipolar currency world. Disbelief as ‘Green King’ Charles gives royal assent to new gene breeding technology. Julian Rose: in taking this step Charles has committed an open act of betrayal of all bona fide farmers, and particularly of organic farmers.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

The Summit for Democracy

00:24 Summit for Democracy 2023: Agenda and Video of Official Events

UK and U.S. have announced their winners of the privacy-enhancing technologies prize challenges

Ursula von der Leyen participates via videoconference in the second Summit for Democracy

Index On Censorship: Online Safety Bill edges forwards

USA: H.R.1153—DATA Act, 118th Congress (2023–2024)

USA: S.686—RESTRICT Act, 118th Congress (2023–2024)

EU: COM(2022)209—Regulation—rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse

Online Censorship Efforts

13:33 New York Times: The prime ministers of eight European countries signed an open letter asking major social media companies to take more aggressive steps to halt the spread of misinformation designed

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: A joint letter from European heads of government to global technology companies on the need to engage in the fight against disinformation

Julian Assange has been confined in Belmarsh, a category A prison, in London since April 2019

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong moves to dampen expectation of breakthrough in Julian Assange case

The Intercept: Congressional Effort to End Assange Prosecution Underway

El País: Spanish company provided CIA with information leading to Julian Assange’s arrest

Trump Indictment: Case Could Go On For Years

22:49 CNN: Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud

The Hill—DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition

Another Week, Another Attack on Syria by Israel

26:51 Second consecutive attack on Syria in two days, not reported on by the mainstream press

Syrian Allied Resistance have been attacking US bases

Reuters: Six U.S. troops suffer traumatic brain injuries in Syria

Biden officials hold off on more airstrikes in Syria, for now

Biden asked Netanyahu to do the strikes instead

Times of Israel: Syria accuses Israel of airstrikes in Damascus for second night in a row

PR Schemes for Ukraine: Support Coming Unstuck?

35:15 Austrian MPs walk out during Zelensky speech

Zelenskyy meets British actor Orlando Bloom in Kyiv

Security Council rejects draft resolution establishing commission to investigate sabotage of Nord Stream pipeline

21st Century Wire—Ukraine Three-way Deal: France to Buy MIRAGE Jets from UAE, Greece and Indonesia for Kiev

BBC: BP ‘stands to receive blood money’ from Ukraine war

Politico: Kyiv says Big Oil should pay to rebuild Ukraine’s shattered infrastructure

African Bases From Obama

45:34 Tulsi Gabbard: Twitter

Summary of H.R. 608 (115th U.S. Congress): Stop Arming Terrorists Act

Crisis Group: Russia’s Influence in the Central African Republic

The African Report—CAR: ‘I have nothing to hide about the Russians,’ says President Faustin-Archange Touadéra

Rob Lee on Twitter: CAR President Faustin Touadera attended a ceremony for the unveiling of the statue of FACA and Wagner private military contractors.

BBC: Wagner Group: Why the EU is alarmed by Russian mercenaries in Central Africa

Empire Files on YouTube: A Guide to US Empire in Africa: Neocolonial Order and AFRICOM

Patrick asks: “Where was Tulsi Gabbard?”

Currency is Changing, NATO Expanding

1:00:55 NATO Secretary-General statement on Finland’s membership in NATO

FT: Prepare for a multipolar currency world

Gene Breeding: Palace Betrayal

1:03:12 21st Century Wire: Disbelief as ‘Green King’ Charles Gives Royal Assent to New Gene Breeding Technology

Daily Clout: Renz Missouri House Testimony—BioTech Admits Gate’s GMO Factory Food IS a Gene Therapy

Freedom of Information

1:09:33 Tobias Ellwood MP, Conservative—Bournemouth East

UK Column article by Philip Ridley: 77th Brigade and the Parliamentary Conflict of Interest

Philip Ridley FoI Requests on WhatDoTheyKnow

Philip Ridley made this Freedom of Information request to Ministry of Defence: Active Service, Tobias Ellwood

Rory Stewart: The Legacy of Lawrence of Arabia

Cornish Blastoff: Has The Space Bubble Popped?

1:15:16 Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit slashing 85% of its workforce

Grant Shapps posted:

The UK Govt is delighted to be backing the FIRST ever satellite launch from European soil. Lift-off scheduled Monday at Spaceport Cornwall, Newquay.

He followed the Tweet with a rocket emoji

Three-year mission two satellites will operate close to Earth experimenting and test imaging and interoperability (published 10 May 2022)

And Finally: In Memory of Greg Sharkey

1:16:49 The death has occurred of Gregory (Greg) Sharkey

21st Century Wire interview: Greg Sharkey on the Lack of Rebels in the Music Industry

Protests in France (9 million) and Macron Taking His Watch Off (link).

LITERALLY MILLIONS of French PEOPLE are PROTESTING each DAY Do you think it’s simply over a pension reform……? It’s not. #Paris #France #MacronIsScum (tweet).

Top oncologist Angus Dalgleish refused seat at @Policy_Exchange ‘s ‘What is the future for vaccines policy?’ forum. Why? Because speakers were @sajidjavid #DameJennyHarries #SusanRienow, UK head of #Pfizer? And only vaccine lackeys were allowed in? (tweet, website)

This is how science gets warped.

💥🔥💉 Pfizer Covid Vaccine Vial Contents Exposed By WHO Whistleblower (Dr Astrid Stuckelberger) – They Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, RFID, Metals and Nano Circuitry (tweet, rumble).

Over 138 Guatemalan doctors have died suddenly or unexpectedly after being COVID-19 vaccinated! A courageous doctor has been tracking physician sudden deaths in Guatemala post AstraZeneca, Prizer & Moderna Doctors in Paraguay are also dying suddenly! #Diedsuddenly (tweet).

Vax Death Count = COVID Death Count, According to Latest Rasmussen Reports Poll Both Democrats and Republicans agree that the vaccines are as deadly as COVID. That’s stunning. How will the “fact-checkers” explain this? (tweet, website).

The UK government’s attempt to frighten people into covid protective behaviours was at odds with its scientific advice | The BMJ (tweet, website).

Never forget how the media lied, in lockstep, across the globe. Not sinister at all…….. (tweet).

Same scene, supposedly on three different continents.

🇬🇧 UK – Julia Hartley @JuliaHB1 🇬🇧 “There is a concern that they don’t want to investigate vaccine harms as they’re scared what they will find” No shit – our scumbag politicians don’t want to know – this will be the greatest crime against humanity EVER #VaccineDeath #COVID19 (tweet).

The HPV Vaccine is an insidious and diabolical vaccine that’s killed hundreds of teens, maimed many tens of thousands of teens and rendered countless more teens infertile. The horrific stories are endless. Here’s one, and her name is Chloe. Read & share: (tweet, website).

Yesterday I shared Chloe’s horrific HPV vaccine injury story. Chloe is still bedridden with feeding tubes and can barely communicate. Here is Kristin’s HPV vaccine injury story. Nine years after the vax and still struggling. Horrific. Read and share. (tweet, website).

Healthy Infant Dies Of “SIDS” Within 48 Hours Of 8 Vaccines January 20, 2019 (link).

BREAKING: NYC jury finds Douglass Mackey GUILTY in first-ever meme trial after making memes that disparaged Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election (link).

‘The Department of Justice alleged that this constituted election interference, despite being unable to provide evidence that anyone was deceived by the meme. Mackey argued that he was simply trying to create a viral meme, and that other Clinton supporters had posted similar memes encouraging Trump supporters to vote by text without consequence’.

‘An expert witness for the defense withdrew from the trial after being contacted by a reporter from the SPLC’.

‘Federal prosecutors claimed that Mackey worked with fellow meme makers to create the Twitter posts and make them as real as possible’.

‘”This wasn’t about changing votes. This was about vaporizing votes, making them disappear,” said Assistant US Attorney Turner Buford’.

‘”The number was real and set up to receive incoming messages,” he explained. “The release of these fake campaign ads was timed to flood the internet before Election Day.”’

‘Mackey posted the memes on November 1, a week before the election, and Frisch said that the meme’s message was “ludicrous to anyone with a basic knowledge of how presidential elections work,” the New York Daily Mail reported’.

