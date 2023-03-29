Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-29. CDC found 700+ signals. Settled science, science changed. Censorship kills. HIV inserts. Silence f/ 648 MPs

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1798 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1244 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Pfizer CEO: “We’ve not seen a single [safety] signal, although we have distributed billions of doses.” @EpochTimes: “The CDC found more than 700 signals—including acute heart failure and death—for the vaccines in May 2022.” Article: http://bit.ly/3ZD0w9b (tweet).

For three years, the public was told to “follow the science” and that “the science is settled”. Now we’re being told that “the science changed”. And yes, I’m talking about YOU, @piersmorgan – and the rest of your lying cronies. Call yourself a journalist? (tweet).

NEW: @DrJBhattacharya ‘s Opening Statements to House Energy Subcommittee on Censorship “Many people that are dead today would be alive had those ideas (government narrative) been countered. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the pandemic, it should be that the First Amendment is more important during a pandemic, not less.” (tweet).

Censorship kills.

Ralph Baric’s Description of the “Perfect Bioweapon” Sounds Awfully Similar to Sars-Cov-2 Those “HIV Inserts” in Sars-CoV-2 are not just random sequences after all. (tweet, website).

The silence from 648 MPs is deafening, sickening, and revealing. (tweet).

Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen I am afraid there’s a lot more which will come out about the serious adverse effects from the jabs. Nothing from the BBC / SKY / ITV yet. Will they ever apologise for continuing to push the jabs when the evidence was so clear of the harms? (tweet).

Top Insurance Analyst Finds a 7% Increase In Aggregate Mortality for Each C19 Dose Received. Josh Stirling: “The more doses … you have in a [US] region … the bigger increase in mortality …” “If you’re over the age of 50, and you took all 5 doses, that’d be a 35% increase.” (tweet).

Dr. Paul Marik: ‘Really Serious Complications’ from Taking the Vaccine “The spike protein is probably one of the most toxic proteins the human body has ever seen,” explained @drpaulmarik1 . “Over 80% of the adverse events are neurological — which is what makes it such a devastating disease.” Common symptoms include overwhelming severe fatigue and tiredness, brain fog, peripheral neuropathy ( terrible shooting pains, numbness in legs), problems with walking, etc. “There are over 2000 published peer-reviewed papers describing different medical conditions associated with the vaccine. But unfortunately, the most serious are the neurological, which interferes with people’s ability to work, to function normally, to ambulate. So these are really serious complications.” (tweet).

Your chances of getting a heart attack are 500% greater if you are vaccinated. (tweet).

UK Column News – 29th March 2023. Artificial Intelligence white paper. This is the MHRA model of regulation: a revolving door regime staffed by industry insiders who move from the regulator to the private sector and vice versa, supported by an unquestioning corporate media. 77th brigade and the Parliamentary conflict of interest, honouring two oaths. Ellwood has sworn two conflicting oaths, armed forces oath of allegiance to the King and the Parliamentary oath of allegiance. To the contrary, MPs should be free to criticise the King, generals and senior officers. If they cannot, they are unable to represent their constituents.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

UK Artificial Intelligence Enabling Regulation: Clear the Decks for the Unfeeling Mind with No Will

00:29 Government launches AI white paper to guide the use of artificial intelligence in the UK

UK Government policy paper: A pro-innovation approach to AI regulation

Related UK Column interview: Where there’s no will, there’s no way: Why artificial intelligence will never rule the world—Transcribed / Soundcloud podcast

Society 5.0: “New wisdom”

07:38 Stephanie calls Jeremy Vine and puts him on the spot

UN: Sustainable Development Goals—17 Goals to Transform our World

TED Talk: 5th industrial revolution—Humanity, Purpose, and Inclusivity

TED Talk: Pratik Gauri—The Sustainability Centric Fifth Industrial Revolution

Pratik Gauri’s website

Pratik Gauri, WEF Agenda Contributor

Digital Transformation: Prof. Yuko Harayama on “Key values of Society 5.0″

WEF: Modern society has reached its limits. Society 5.0 will liberate us

Japan Cabinet Office: What is Society 5.0?

Society 5.0: concept video bigging up the role of AI

Japan House London: Society 5.0—A new model for an ageing society?

Society 5.0 President Dr. Yıldız Tuğba Kara received “Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All” Award at the Women [sic] Economic Forum, Bangalore 2020 Global Summit (announcement mis-spells “Bangalore”)

Women [sic] Economic Forum

Tenth Day of Mass French Protests; Dutch Farmers’ Situation Unresolved

28:15 French protesters march in Paris on the tenth day of nationwide strikes

El País: Laurent Berger is the general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), the largest French trade union

Peter Sweden on Substack: Young Dutch Farmer—The State Wants To Seize his Farm

Michael Yon’s Newsletter—Netherlands: Eva [Vlaardingerbroek] Takes Lead Tractor Despite Warnings

UK Column article by Rafael Benjamin: Ultimately, the Netherlands has no actual constitution—Part 1

UK Column article by Philip Ridley on Tobias Ellwood’s serving of two masters: 77th Brigade and the Parliamentary Conflict of Interest

Viewers’ Heartening E-mails

39:04 UK Column Community

UK Column shop

AV13 Event Ticket sales

Thank you to the kind UK Column member for gifting Cheryl a UKC lifetime membership!

Redland Green School, Bristol: Local MP takes questions on impartiality of the BBC questions from 15-year-olds

Professor Susan Michie:

The UK government’s attempt to frighten people into covid protective behaviours was at odds with its scientific advice

Residents versus Colchester City Council, 21 March 2023—footage of these next-level campaigning citizens against electric vehicle-pushing was shown to UK Column subscribers in Extra Time

Debi Evans Blog: 28 March 2023

Ukraine: “Send in Another Hollywood Role Model!”

42:50 Twitter replies to the Ministry of Defence’s boasts

Daily Mail: Orlando Bloom tells President Zelensky ‘the strength of the Ukrainians is awe-inspiring’

Brian Gerrish casualties in Ukraine: latest assessment

Telegraph: Ukraine may not be able to reclaim Crimea by force, US says

Independent: Watch as Blinken holds news conference after meeting Russian foreign minister

Tony Blair: Putin can’t use Iraq invasion as justification for Ukraine

New York Times—Stolen Valor: The U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine Who Lie, Waste and Bicker

NZ Herald: Kiwi fighter Kane Te Tai reportedly killed in Ukraine

UK Column article by Kristoffer Hell—Nuclear expert [Chris Busby]: Depleted uranium may already be in use in Ukraine

US Attacked in Syria—But There Are “No US Forces in Syria”, Apparently

57:43 Attack on a US base in north east Syria on 23 March: UK Government statement

John Kirby on national security concerns about TikTok, response to attacks on U.S. bases in Syria

A good journalist asks the right questions to UN spokesman Faran Haq:

Do you think the US military presence in Syria is illegal or not?

Clueless response—“There’s no US armed forces inside of Syria”

Global Defence Union: Britannia the Defence Fairy

1:01:26 UK and EU to formally adopt the Windsor Framework

Schuman Security and Defence Forum website

UK Ministry of Defence: 9 partner nations have come together to train Ukrainian recruits on the UK-led training programme

What Happened To Covid?

1:06:08 UK Column article by Simon Elmer: Whatever Happened to the ‘Pandemic’?

We had lockdown deaths, not Covd-19 deaths.

UK Column comment by Iain Davis: The Lockdown Files Psyop

NHS Staffing Collapse

1:11:01 Debi notes that the Covid–19 jab rollout is still injecting people

Prof. Susan Michie blocks Debi on Twitter

The Sun: Urgent warning as high street chemists on red alert over low supplies of Calpol and other everyday medicines

NHS treats hundreds with gaming disorders

NHS patients with rare genetic disorders to be fast-tracked to earlier diagnosis and specialist care

Debi thanks JesusElemental on Twitter

Guardian—‘I’ve given all I can’: NHS staff on why they might quit

Mail: NHS staff shortages in England could exceed 570,000 by 2036, leaked document warns

Guardian: Plan to recruit Nepal nurses for NHS puts them ‘at risk of exploitation’

Telegraph: NHS trust struggling with staffing advertises better-paid roles in Saudi Arabia

Public spending during the Covid-19 pandemic: Research Briefing, published Tuesday, 29 March 2022

The Times—Servants, yachts and Rolex selfies: the lives of NHS agency chiefs

And Finally: Methinks The Lady Doth Protest Too Much—Debi Finally Gets a Non-Denial From Cornwall Council

1:19:06 Cornwall Council CEO Ms Kate Kennally rumoured to be due to resign to join a Westminster think tank

Council’s panicked response to Debi’s query becomes the story

Oppression Olympics: Kate Kennally talks about her sexuality for International Women’s Day

TAS Racing’s Ian Hutchinson, 43, Ruled out of Isle of Man TT after Suffering “STROKE”… Hutchinson’s racing license has been revoked for 12 months… Hutchinson has won 16 Tourist Trophy races during his career… – News Letter, BBC (tweet).

United States Marine Veteran Rory Bradshaw Lynn, age 41, died from a pulmonary embolism & heart failure after his covid shots. His family is speaking out to warn others. (tweet).

I got the vaxx so I could travel… 15-minute cities (tweet).

15 min Cities scam moves ahead, with ‘green’ Brown Shirts out in force in #Oxford England: “Let me see your papers please.” (tweet).

