Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-27. ‘I have absolute faith that mRNA vaccines will kill you,’ says Sucharit Bhakdi, MD. France: 3.5m protesting

(At time of this blog post) 1798 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1244 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

‘I have absolute faith that mRNA vaccines will kill you,’ says Sucharit Bhakdi, MD (tweet).

‼️ Major update out of France!! With now over 3.5 million people on the streets, the police are now getting crushed and retreating. Cops dragging unconscious and dead police out of action. This is turning into a true civil war and the tide is turning in our favour Unfortunately, it will have to come to this in many countries as they are dead set on enslaving us. Humans are meant to be free – and we will not settle for anything less. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🇨🇦PCN | Private Canadian News Ⓡ ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ (tweet).

France 🇫🇷 A clip that has not been shown on the vast majority of our mainstream broadcast media. The police get stuck into the protesters in Paris. #FranceProtests #Paris (tweet).

FRANCE – Macron has called an emergency cabinet meeting, before another day of national disobedience and strikes tomorrow. In the end the people will decide, no matter how he fights against them 🔥 (tweet).

France! Not Klaus Schab, not the WEF, no, the people in France are carrying out the Great Reset, the transformation to a New World Order. The corrupt government, a corrupt president, the war-mongering EU are being put under massive pressure. A people has awakened! (tweet).

The battle between protesters and #French police in Sainte-Soline yesterday filmed from a police van, which seen multiple police vehicles destroyed, exactly a week after #Macron ordered a ban on protests. (tweet).

UK Column News – 27th March 2023. 2,847 children (aged 8-17) were strip searched under stop and search between 2018 and mid-2022: 95% of those searched were boys, 38% of children searched were black, 28% of searches happened in 2020, 51% of searches resulted in no further action, 52% of searches happened without an Appropriate Adult confirmed to be present, 24% of children were between 10 and 15 years old, 37% happened at a police station, 12% at home and 45% of search locations were not recorded, 6% of strip searches were conducted with at least one officer of a different gender than the child being searched present, contrary to guidance. Israel’s night of chaos: huge protests over judicial coup after defense minister sacked. Now this is what neocolonialism looks like – Ukraine after the openly West-backed Maidan Putsch in 2014. Kellie-Jay Keen @ThePosieParker: A great big man’s hand telling a tiny woman who wants to speak that she cannot… I don’t think he understands how perfect this is.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Rishi Announces Crack Down On Laughing Gas

00:37 UK Government: Action plan to crack down on anti-social behaviour

UK Government: What the PM’s action plan to tackle anti-social behaviour means

Strip search of children in England and Wales—analysis by the Children’s Commissioner (PDF)

BBC: Drone footage shows scale of protests in central Tel Aviv

Haaretz: Israel’s night of chaos

Jerusalem Post: Netanyahu fires Gallant, says he ‘lost trust’ in defense minister

Russia Is Ramping Up On The Front

08:20 Despite local Ukrainian attacks over the weekend, Russia continues to shrink the Bakhmut pocket, taking the Metal Factory and making gains in the southern sector

Despite local Ukrainian attacks over the weekend, Russia continues to close the Avdiivka pocket

Russia continues to close Avdiivka pocket

Video of just one of many Russian supply trains

Meanwhile At Home, How Are Our Armed Forces?

11:16 Facts4EU: contradictory reports of Britons defence capabilities

Daily Mail: Britain would need 10 years notice from Vladimir Putin to be able to repel Russian invasion

BBC News runs with Prince Harry bumping into cameraman for the news

General Sir Richard Barrons:

We are already in confrontation with Russia. Right now, we have chosen to do very little about it.

Major General Charles Collins: what he really means is we need the EU Defence Union

UK Government—Defence spending: Key Points and Trends

UK Defence in Numbers 2022: Defence spending In 2021/22, the MOD spent £45.9 billion

Express: UK military woes deepen with ‘troubled’ Ajax tanks delayed by another four years

Former head of the navy, Alan West, on the role of NATO and how cuts to defence will reduce British influence in the rest of the world

More Strategies For More Wars

19:30 Sky News: Putin says ‘there’s nothing unusual’ about his plans to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

In 2016, Victoria Nuland told Congress that US advisors serve in 12 Ukrainian ministries, US-trained police operate in 18 Ukrainian cities, the US Treasury helped close 60 Ukrainian banks

Guardian: Victoria Nuland’s leaked 2014 phone call: “F**k the EU”

Yahoo! News: Not Stopping Russia in Ukraine Would Force ‘Doubling’ of US Defense Budget, Milley Says

Reuters: Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall

France 24: US threatens to arrest International Criminal Court judges if they pursue Americans for Afghan war crimes

CBS: Is the US Navy ready? How the U.S. is preparing amid a naval buildup in China

More Money For More Wars

37:35 IMF and Ukrainian Authorities Reach Staff Level Agreement on a $15.6 Billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement

Reuters: IMF to temporarily raise borrowing limits to aid vulnerable countries

Demitry Medvedev:

Our enemies thought that our industry would be overwhelmed. There were endless claims: munitions are running out, tanks are running out, missiles are running out …

National Debt: Country-to-Country Analysis

41:26 Moody’s Analytics: Russian Federation—Outstanding Public Debt

CEIC: Russia Government Debt as percentage of GDP

Statista: Russia—National debt from 2017 to 2027

Eurostat: Government debt down to 93.0% of GDP in euro area

Defense Post: UK asks BAe to ramp up artillery shell production amid Ukraine drawdown

ONS: UK National Debt as percentage of GDP

FRED, St Louis Fed—Total Assets: Wednesday Level

David Scott: “Those spikes aren’t normal”

Newsweek: Deutsche Bank collapse risk grows as experts wait for next ‘domino to fall’

FT: Traders pile into bets on gold price rally

World Gold Council confirms gold buying reporting error, on Twitter

Trump Begins 2024 Election Campaign

50:58 James Roguski:

The World Health Organization is attempting a global power grab.

James Roguski—Substack

Yahoo! News—Attacks on investigations and DeSantis: Takeaways from Trump’s first major 2024 campaign rally

USA Today: Trump holding his next rally in Waco, Texas, sends a message to the far right, experts say

Mark Anderson: “The media is writing a story in search for reality”

Wikipedia: Waco siege (began thirty years ago this week)

San Antonio Express runs with its own conspiracy theory

Business Insider: Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick takes credit for arranging Trump’s debut 2024 campaign rally in Waco

Yahoo! News: Donald Trump vows ‘retribution’ if re-elected

Politico: Trump calls for contest to create futuristic ‘Freedom Cities’

Gene-Edited Plants and Animals Go Ahead In Britain

1:08:00 On Thursday 23rd March, the Precision Breeding Act become law

Natural England: Reflections from Wes Smyth, Natural England’s Area Manager, on how we ensure Dartmoor’s unique wildlife is preserved

Dr Adrian Colston: “Catastrophe in uplands farming…..”

Devon Live: Farmers fear plans to remove livestock from Dartmoor

Standing Up For Women

1:13:12 Posie Parker (Kellie-Jay Keen) attacked by trans activists in Auckland

The Spectator: The shameful persecution of Posie Parker in New Zealand

Moira Deeming’s maiden speech to Victorian Legislative Council (parliament of Australian state)

Caldron Pool: Male Liberal leader to expel female MP after she spoke at “Let Women Speak” rally

Auckland Pride Twitter

Kellie-Jay Keen: ThePosieParker Twitter

And Finally: Meme

1:22:13 SNP, Scottish Independence, looking into the sunset

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) The truth about the risks of the experimental vaccines continues to slowly emerge, now even in the MSM. (tweet, website).

Vaccines are the primary cause of autism. Vaccines never saved us from disease. Vaccines do not confer immunity. Vaccines harm health, create lifelong injuries and cause death. The vaccine makers know ALL of this. That begs the question: what’s the real purpose of vaccines then? (tweet).

Something weird is happening and the media isn’t telling you about it… – Excess deaths are through the roof, with a 1101% increase among children aged 0-14 in Europe – Birthrates have collapsed all over the world at the same time and nobody knows why. WHAT IS GOING ON? (tweet).

.@RobertKennedyJr Demonstrates Why the COVID Shot Is the Most Deadly Vaccine in History (12/6/21) “The younger you are, the more likely you’ll get myocarditis, which is what’s killing people from heart attacks. 50% of the people who get myocarditis, according to historical data, will be dead or require a heart transplant within five years… 1 in 2700 boys will get myocarditis from this vaccine.” (tweet).

So in less than 4 days, the Guitarist for the Rock Group Saliva, Wayne Swinny is Dead of a Brain Hemorrhage during his tour, and former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley has a heart attack. Both around the same age. Sounds like there is more going on than a coincidence. (tweet).

Attorney @RenzTom Testifies Before the Missouri House: The DoD Has Done Everything It Can to Cover Up Vaccine Injuries @RenzTom: “The Defense Department’s response to what we said was not that there was a glitch in the current [DMED] data; it was that the data for the past five years [was off]. So the premier medical epidemiological database for the military was apparently wrong by hundreds of percent for five years, and nobody noticed. Then all of a sudden, magically, despite the fact that they didn’t notice, [it] corrected itself when we found the DMED data.” Missouri Rep: “So are you saying that this [Reuters] article that I’m looking at is incorrect?” @RenzTom: “I’m saying it is wildly incorrect and that the DoD is lying.” (tweet).

Former England Footballer Carlton Palmer Suffers “HEART ATTACK” During Charity Race… Was taken to hospital on Sunday for heart complaints following the Sheffield half marathon… “They want to find out what has caused this problem”… – mirror (tweet).

Lille, France – Teenager Dead of CARDIAC ARREST While Taking School Exam… Nadir Bekaddour, 19, “collapsed” just a few minutes into his economic exam at the Lychee Gaston Berger high school in Ronchin… – mirror (tweet).

(Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold) Mandating experimental mRNA vaccines with no long-term safety data was CRIMINAL. Those who were complicit should be prosecuted. (tweet).

🚨 Dr. John Campbell Reviews Newly Released Pfizer Biodistribution Data from Jan 2021. “I think we can be certain this information was on Anthony Fauci’s desk…Bear in mind all this was known before the vaccines were approved…I’m struggling for words.” (tweet).

100 Million Additional People Descended into Poverty Because of the Impact of Lockdowns • Many of those 100 million people starved. • Children were forced to work instead of going to school. • Girls were sold into sexual slavery because their families couldn’t feed them. • Children will end up poorer and live shorter lives because of interruption to schooling. @DrJBhattacharya : “These are the kinds of things that policymakers really need to be thinking about when they make these decisions. We didn’t think about them. And we didn’t think about them because the people that would have brought them up were being suppressed.” (tweet).

There is no way to fix this mainstream world. It doesn’t matter what country you are in. It is all corrupted and rotten to its core. The most courageous will set out to build the structure for a new one. You can build. You can watch. You can join us now. You can join us later. (tweet).

FBI spied on your bank records if you were in DC area on Jan 6 and they don’t want you to know the details of this lawlessness. (tweet).

