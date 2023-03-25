Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-25. Moderna Shot Causes SIX TIMES More Myocarditis Cases U40 Men Than CV. Brutality of the French police

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1798 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1244 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Moderna Shot Causes SIX TIMES More Myocarditis Cases in Men Under 40 Than COVID Itself, According to American Heart Association • Second Dose of Moderna – 97 additional myocarditis cases per million. • COVID-19 Itself – 16 additional myocarditis cases per million. @jimmy_dore: “So that guy [Stéphane Bancel] is pretending to not know what I know. Now I’m a pothead comedian in my garage, and somehow I know that, but the head of Moderna doesn’t know that.” (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) We need more support for the victims of experimental Cov 19 harms in our Parliament. Hats off to the brave Australian Senators. You are fighting for all the victims around the World. (tweet).

France 🇫🇷 This is absolutely disgusting. Shame on the French policeman who did this. #FranceProtests (tweet).

UK Column News – 24th March 2023. Syria and Saudi Arabia agree to reopen their embassies after more than a decade. Syria, China to boost bilateral relations in different domains. President Assad’s five seas project: black sea, Caspian sea, Arabian sea, red sea and Mediterranean sea.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

​​Commençons Outre-Manche

​​00:22 French Constitution: How does Article 49.3 allow a bill to be passed without a vote?

​​Map of the March 23 demonstrations across France

​​Article 49 of the French Constitution (allowing executive override of Parliament): Commitment of responsibility on a bill (49.3)

​​Protesting French farmers roll out up to 1000 tractors in Paris

​​Bordeaux’s town hall goes up in flames as protests worsen

​​Protesters chant: “We beheaded Louis XVI, we can start again!”

​​King Charles’ state visit to France postponed

​​More than 100 police suicides in 2022

​​Putin-Xi Summit Conclued

​​14:16 China-Ukraine Peace Plan announced

​​China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis

​​Bleak Footage From Ukraine

​​22:20 TASS: Ukraine deployed over 80,000 servicemen around Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), says Wagner Group founder

​​Image sent by viewer of possibly Polish self-propelled tank on the Slovak-Ukrainian border

​​Mike Robinson asks: “What is the Ukrainian soldiers’ mood?”

​​Video clip: Tense Zelensky hands out awards to grim troops on Ukraine front line

​​Patrick Henningsen notices lack of eye contact and many women on the front line

​​Video clip: Ukrainian troops refusing to mobilise. They do not trust their commanders

​​Patrick Henningsen Twitter: @21WIRE

​​When NATO’s Ukrainian meat grinder runs out of men, Washington is preparing #Poland as their next round of fodder. Poland is now amassing an army of 300,000 & intends to fight Russia in 2024 in the event of the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine….

​​21st Century Wire: Are France and NATO Shipping Depleted Uranium Weaponry Into Ukraine?

​​Sonja Van Den Ende: @SonjaEnde

​​The Western world is out of control and it doesn’t seem to realize the danger they pose to themselves and of course Russia. It’s pure criminal: To use depleted uranium, but that’s what they did in Iraq, they have to be on trial, all Western leaders!

​​In 2015 the United States used depleted uranium in Syria

​​Nord Stream: US and Germany Dish Up Counter-Narrative

​​39:31 Seymour Hersh—The-Cover-Up

​​New York Times: Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Group Sabotaged Pipelines, U.S. Officials Say

​​Ben & Jerry’s Founder Is ‘Top Donor’ of Group Campaigning Against U.S. Military Support for Ukraine

​​Regional Freezing-Out of Syria Ends in Style

​​43:12 Assad visits United Arab Emirates; significance downplayed by Western media

​​Fighter jets escorted the Syrian delegation into UAE airspace

​​Assad in UAE, gets president’s nod for return to Arab fold

​​Video clip: UAE says Syria and UAE are bulding bridges

​​Saudi Arabia and Syria agree to reopen embassies

​​Israeli jets bomb Syria’s main hub for earthquake aid deliveries

​​UAE orders envoy to Israel not to meet with government officials

​​Jordanian FM calls on international community to oppose hate speech against Palestinians

​​The Cradle: Jordan’s Parliament Votes to Expel Israeli Ambassador

​​PM Netanyahu’s Son Likens Protesters to Paramilitary Wing of the Nazi Party

​​U.S. Conducts Airstrikes in Syria in Response to Deadly UAV Attack

​​Statement from US CENTCOM Commander on strikes

​​Syria and China to boost bilateral relations in different domains

​​The Five Seas initiative connects the Mediterranean, Red, Persian, Caspian, and Black Seas

​​Partygate—The Musical: An All-Year Pantomime

​​1:07:57 Boris Johnson clashes with MPs over Partygate denials

​​List of lockdown rule-breakers on high

​​Guardian: PM’s Covid–19 timeline: from ‘mild symptoms’ to a brush with death

​​Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, thanks NHS

​​21st Century Wire: Did Boris Johnson fake His Covid–19 illness?

​​Piers Morgan: @piersmorgan

​​If you’re not rooting for our Prime Minister tonight & willing him to make a speedy recovery, then you’re a despicable human being.

He is very ill with a deadly virus & his pregnant partner has also been sick. Incredibly worrying time for them & the country. Come on Boris

​​Politico—Boris Johnson: Hospital doctors were ready to announce my death

​​Stop Lying In Politics

​​And Finally: Genetic Editing

​​1:17:47 Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill 2022–23 is now an Act

​​Gov.UK: Genetic Technology Act key tool for UK food security

​​Tony Blair Institute: Gene Editing in Food Production: Charting a Way Forward

​​SpringerOpen: Broadening the GMO risk assessment in the EU for genome editing technologies in agriculture

​​The National: Food experts slam the BBC for ‘lies’ about genetic edited foods

​​Yahoo: Scientists ‘really surprised’ after gene-editing experiment unexpectedly turn hamsters into hyper-aggressive bullies

​​Hot Air: University of Helsinki gives Greta Thunberg a Doctorate of Theology

(Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold) Mandating experimental mRNA vaccines with no long-term safety data was CRIMINAL. Those who were complicit should be prosecuted. (tweet).

As a Solicitor myself working with numerous other lawyers analysing the informed consent laws and ethics, I agree that – due to the military grade psychological warfare conducted on the population- consent has been obtained unlawfully & illegally, vitiating consent (tweet).

Of course this had nothing to do with the determination to exaggerate the seriousness of covid and hide the adverse effects of the vaccines ….. The following are both inappropriate classifications: Covid death: a person who dies (for any reason) within 28 days of a positive PCR test; Vaccination death: a person who dies (for any reason) within 28 days of a covid vaccination. So why was the first universally adopted, while not a single person who died within 28 days of a covid vaccination was classified as a vaccination death? (tweet).

BREAKING: House Republicans on the COVID-19 Subcommittee have uncovered documents that suggest Fauci lied about a Feb. 2020 conference call about the origins of COVID-19. Fauci was lying from the start, and he must be held accountable. (tweet).

Senator Malcolm Roberts: Bill Gates bought the WHO and they are now recommending his products. It’s that simple. (tweet).

We have seen a large increase lately in children being diagnosed with autism. 1 in 36 children are now diagnosed with autism according to CDC compared to only 1 in 150 in the year 2000. What do you think is causing this? (tweet).

WEF – Society is being forcibly ‘reshaped’. Where bullies and ideologues are taking control in the name of ‘good’. “What we are very proud of, is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries”

– Klaus Schwab. I don’t believe in coincidences. I believe in consequences 🔥 (tweet).

OK… So buy your food direct from farms you’ve vetted. Start a local action group for this very reason. To find and source food for your people. If you don’t know how, watch this space, I’ve got an exciting new project to share in the coming weeks. 👍 (tweet).

(Justin Trudeau’s Ego @Trudeaus_Ego) President @JoeBiden and I drove from Rideau Cottage to Parliament to discuss climate change and reducing emissions. That’s why we used 75 vehicles including several ambulances and military style armoured personnel carriers for a five minute trip. We are in a climate emergency. (tweet).

Zelensky is now having Russian Orthodox Christian Churches RAIDED and priests ARRESTED for not leaving the monasteries and churches. We MUST END ALL foreign aid to Ukraine NOW! (tweet).

