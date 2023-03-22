Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-22. Every 426 doses, 1 serious AR; 1 dead every 310 w/i 48 days; & other signals. B&MGF sway media for $49m

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1798 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1244 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

UK Column News – 22nd March 2023. Daily Express campaign: justice for forgotten victims of covid jabs. Cheryl Grainger, a self-employed training consultant to the pharmaceutical industry: every 426 doses, 1 serious adverse reaction. Question: does the Treasury control the issuing and supply of money? If not who does? Mind numbing misinformation from UK Ministry of Defence propaganda cell. Data protection and digital information bill: provide organisations with greater confidence about when they can process personal data without consent (we might need to consult a solicitor on this one so that our privacy remains unviolated).

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Startling Revelations on UK’s Medicines Approval Regime

00:35 MHRA to streamline clinical trial approvals in biggest overhaul of trial regulation in 20 years

HM Treasury has announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will receive £10 million to help bring innovative new medicines and medical technologies to UK patients more quickly.

Covid jab victims in fight for justice covered in the Daily Express with comment by Peter Todd, vaccine injury lawyer

Select Committees Publications: Fourth Report—The Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry

MHRA Board Meetings in 2023

UK Column interview with Cheryl Grainger: What does ‘safe and effective’ mean when the adverse events come to light?

MHRA Questions: terms and conditions questioned

Cheryl Grainger

18:31 Cheryl Grainger guest segment: Question-handling by MHRA Board

MHRA’s Arm-Long List Of Conflicts Of Interest

26:15 MHRA Board Declarations of Interest—January 2023

MHRA Good Manufacturing and Distribution Practice Symposium 2023. Guest coverage: Hedley Rees

Hedley Rees on UK Column

Junaid Bajwa—Chief Medical Scientist—Microsoft

Amanda Calvert—spent 28 years in the Life Sciences sector working for ICI, Zeneca and AstraZeneca, where she held senior operational roles

Professor Graham Cooke—Faculty of Medicine, Department of Infectious Disease, Imperial College, London

Haider Husain—has worked for other international companies such as Microsoft, GE Healthcare and Logica

Raj Long—was Consultant Advisor to the Chief Scientist of the WHO, as well as being a WHO co-lead on the COVAX Task Force on Covid–19 vaccine manufacturing and supporting other WHO committees

Financial Fandangoes

38:01 Ministers delay plan to lift UK state pension age to 68 as life expectancy falls

Prime Minister’s firt of his five key priorities for 2023 is to halve inflation

ONS: Inflation and price indices

Graph shown

Day Ahead Gas Prices—Wholesale gas

Jeremy Hunt backs inflation battle and says UK is financially stable

HM Treasury—About Us

http://www.ukcolumnextracts.co.uk is the forwarding link to UK Column Extracts’ social media platforms

Debi Evans Blog: 21 March 2023

AV13 Event Ticket

Sandi Adams Talks The Talk and Walk The Walk In Local Councils

52:44 Sandi Adams: Agenda 2030—Part 1, 2 and 3

Depleted Uranium: Britain Cranks Up Ukraine War Risk

56:52 UK defends sending depleted uranium shells after Putin warning

BBC (2006): Depleted uranium risk ‘ignored’

Ukraine Interactive map—Ukraine Latest news on live map

Kyiv Independent: Kyiv set to receive first MiG–29 jets

Maj-Gen. Chip Chapman: “Once cut off, Wagner Group would be ‘easy to collapse’”

MoD: Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—22 March 2023

Clare Daly MEP—speech from 15 March 2023: “Ukraine is burning through a generation of men”

Digitalised UK and Deepening Israeli Relationship

1:07:26 FCDO: Tackling malign influence

Plans to make UK an international technology superpower launched

The Data Protection Act—Gov.UK

The digital pound—Bank of England

Eli Cohen and James Cleverly signed an agreement to deepen UK-Israel relationship

Israeli military acknowledged Wednesday that it made a “mistake” in launching the secretive influence campaign on social media

Sex Education in Schools

1:12:31 Tory MP demands schools publish sex education plans

Scottish teaching union warns of ‘toxic’ misinformation over trans rights

Headteacher killed herself after news of low Ofsted rating

Headteacher to refuse Ofsted entry after school leader’s suicide

Scottish Union for Education—Newsletter No. 6

Pfizer knew their injections would damage the hearts of teens; they kept going anyway. And when Maddie de Garay was injured, they summarized her harrowing experience as a stomach ache. They saw the safety signal; they just decided to ignore it. Blood is on Pfizer’s hands. (tweet).

NPR took $24.6 million from the Bill Gates Foundation. The Guardian took $12.9 million from the Bill Gates Foundation. NBC took $4.3 million from the Bill Gates Foundation. BBC took $3.6 million from the Bill Gates Foundation. CNN took $3.6 million from the Bill Gates Foundation (tweet).

UK Government confirms 1 in every 310 people died within 48 days of receiving the first COVID Vaccine Booster (tweet, website).

Triple-vaccinated accounted for 92% of all “covid” deaths in 2022, fact check shows (tweet, website).

Horrifying Report: In the first 90 days after the mRNA rollout, 69 patients, including one infant, suffered acute kidney injury or acute renal failure. This was BEFORE the shots were authorized for infants. 23 of the 69 died. Blood is on Pfizer’s hands. https://dailyclout.io/report-62-acute-kidney-injury-and-acute-renal-failure-following-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccination-33-of-patients-died-pfizer-concludes-no-new-safety-issue/ (tweet).

Last week, Project Veritas released CONFIDENTIAL @Pfizer documents confirming that the Pharma Giant had ‘evidence’ of the ‘increased risk of myocarditis’ following COVID-19 vaccinations in early 2022. But that wasn’t the first bombshell we broke on the topic. Never forget that in 2021, brave @HHSGov Whistleblower @Jodiomalleyrn shocked the world when she recorded doctors inside of her federal hospital saying that patients probably got “myocarditis due to the vaccine” and that “the government doesn’t want to show that the darn vaccine is full of shit” (tweet).

“Myocarditis is a serious condition that can be deadly for some people. Many occurrences after COVID-19 vaccination have been in healthy, young people”. (tweet, Pfizer Identified ‘Most Likely’ Mechanism for Heart Inflammation After COVID-19 Vaccination, website).

‘Pfizer examined possible ways its COVID-19 vaccine causes heart inflammation, a newly disclosed document shows’.

‘The company, in a 2022 white paper, acknowledged that its vaccine, BNT162b2, may be causing myocarditis—which is heart inflammation—and a related condition called pericarditis. Pfizer scientists claimed that the inflammation likely wasn’t the result of direct cardiotoxicity but didn’t rule out several other possible mechanisms, including that it stemmed from immune activity’.

‘The immune system may be triggered by lipid nanoparticles that, in the messenger RNA (mRNA) shot, deliver the spike protein, the document says’.

⚠️Conspiracy No More: Pfizer Documents Reveal That Pfizer ‘Vaccines’ Contain GRAPHENE OXIDE (tweet, website).

This is what’s being found in the bodies of dead vax victims (tweet).

For those who have had this jab, I am absolutely terrified for them.

I’m being notified by passengers on a Southwest flight departing Las Vegas that the captain became incapacitated soon after takeoff this morning. He was removed from the flight deck and replaced by a non Southwest pilot who was commuting on that flight. This is now the fifth pilot incapacitation that I’m aware of in the past two weeks. I will post more details as they become available. @SouthwestAir @USFreedomFlyers @DocPeteChambers @LTCTheresaLong @P_McCulloughMD (tweet).

(Dr Aseem Malhotra @DrAseemMalhotra) Extraordinary letter from the CEO of National Employers Association of South Africa ( NEASA) to the Premier of the Western Cape @alanwinde that smashes the establishment narrative on the mRNA covid vaccines ‘ The cat is out of the bag. That which the pharmaceutical cabals wanted to keep from the public is now general knowledge, and only those who refuse to be exposed to the truth, are those who still believe in the vaccine- narrative ‘sold’ to the unsuspecting public. Another very important question is this: to what extent did those who played along with the pharmaceutical driven vaccine narrative, did so as a result of financial gain? There will be a day when those who received donations from the likes of Pfizer and the Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation will be exposed’ That day of reckoning is coming soon 👊 (tweet).

Dr. Tess Lawrie is correct…Psychologists crafted the ‘Covid’ narrative…and although it was very easy for me to see…it was telling others…that was the true uphill battle. (tweet).

Now they are admitting Ivermectin was banned to force people to get vaccinated. and yes the ivermectin ban cost lives, and will continue to cost lives as people die from vaccine injuries. (tweet, website).

1. The Dutch government decides to SEIZE thousands of farms to meet climate goals. 2. The farmers are unhappy and protest against this tyranny. 3. The new farmers party wins BIG in the elections. The people said NO to The Great Reset👍 (tweet).

Is this the Judas who cleared parliament out when Andrew Bridgen was speaking. He will go to hell. (tweet).

40 African countries are in Moscow today!! The conference is called “Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World.” The Global South is ignoring Washington DC and its endless wars. There are bigger fish to fry. The leaders of developing nations can now sense a new world of opportunities based on development and cooperation. Putin is also scoring big on global diplomacy. Meetings with Africa, followed by Xi Jinping’s 3-day visit! 👋🏻👋🏻 (tweet).

