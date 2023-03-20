Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-20. Jab expensive state-sponsored self-harm – MP Bridgen, censored. Deaths f/ Gates’ Fav jab 10x Unjabbed

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1775 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1229 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

UK’s booster campaign is engaging in expensive state-sponsored self-harm on a national level, says MP (link).

‘On Friday at 2:35 pm, Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen began his a speech in parliament about the (un)safety and (in)efficacy of the covid gene-based injections. As he did on 13 December when he raised the issue of “vaccine” harms, Bridgen has made another outstanding speech. It was so outstanding that barely five hours after Mr. Bridgen had finished his speech, YouTube censored Mr. Bridgen’s speech by removing the video from his YouTube channel’.

‘Mr. Bridgen tweeted at 8:18 pm on Friday: “YouTube have taken down the speech I gave in Parliament today. I am an elected member of the UK Parliament. The speech was given in the Chamber of the House of Commons.” At the time of writing his tweet had received 3.6 million views’.

Recipients of Bill Gates’ Favorite Vaccine Were Found to Die at 10x the Rate as Unvaccinated Children. A Danish study looked at thirty years of records. And they found that girls who had received the DTP vaccine were ten times more likely to die than unvaccinated children. “And they were dying not of things that anybody had ever associated with a vaccine,” stated @RobertKennedyJr.” “They were dying of anemia and bilharzia (snail fever) and malaria and dysentery (bloody diarrhea) and pulmonary respiratory issues like pneumonia. And nobody had ever connected the dots … until the Danish scientists came in and actually looked at the data.” (tweet).

.@DowdEdward: “This Has Been a War” “The people who have died from COVID, vaccine deaths, and early treatment denial is greater than all the world wars we’ve experienced as a nation. … It’s much larger than World War II, World War I, Vietnam War, Korean War — this has been a war.” (tweet).

IT WAS ALL A LIE: NHS Director confirms Hospitals lied about Cause of Death to create illusion of COVID Pandemic (link).

‘Before Covid, four types of pneumonia added together were the highest cause of death in the UK. In a newly implemented Medical Examiner System to certify deaths, the Medical Examiner was certifying all types of pneumonia deaths as covid-19 deaths, a former Director of End-of-Life Care has said’.

‘On Saturday, Sai, a former NHS Director of End-of-Life Care, wrote a Twitter thread which, amongst other things, gave a personal account of the changes to the system of reporting deaths implemented in the NHS:’

‘“When four different diseases [are] grouped and now being called covid-19, you will inevitably see covid-19 with a huge death rate. The mainstream media was reporting on this huge increase in covid-19 deaths due to the Medical Examiner System being in place’.

UK Column News – 20th March 2023. Coordinated central bank action to enhance the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity. It’s the derivatives: JPMorgan Chase, with $54.3 trillion in derivatives, against $3.3 trillion in assets – a 16:1 ratio. Goldman Sachs, with $51.0 trillion in derivatives, against $0.5 trillion in assets – a 99:1 ratio. Citibank, with $46.0 trillion in derivatives, against $1.7 trillion in assets – a 27:1 ratio. Bank of America, with $21.6 trillion in derivatives, against $2.4 trillion in assets – a 9:1 ratio. Credit Suisse, with $16.1 trillion in derivatives, against $0.57 trillion in assets – a 28:1 ratio. Jeremy Bowen, BBC reporter: Twelve years later, by 2003, America’s rage and arrogance of power blinded the second President Bush to the realities that constrained his father. When the US and UK could not persuade the UN Security Council to pass a resolution explicitly authorising invasion and regime change, Messrs Bush and Blair claimed earlier resolutions gave them the authority they needed. America’s rage and arrogance of power unleashed. Andrew Brigden MP: Youtube have taken down the speech I gave in Parliament today. I am an elected member of the UK Parliament. The speech was given in the Chamber of the House of Commons and responded to by a Government Minister, what chance has anyone else got of putting their views on Youtube?

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

COVID testing company faked tests, threw samples away while taking $83 million in government funding, says DOJ (link).

BREAKING NEWS: White House spokesman John Kirby says that since Ukraine is a free, independent, and completely sovereign nation, the US will not allow President Zelenskyy to accept any peace plans proposed by the Chinese delegation in Moscow this week. (tweet).

🇫🇷 Streets have been cordoned off and nobody is allowed to get out. A man films what he calls: a violation of the most basic freedom – the right to walk the streets freely. We have to mobilise, he says, against this dictatorship. (tweet).

