Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-11. Lipid nanoparticles circulate in the body … directly damaging heart, blood vessels – causing blood clots

(At time of this blog post) 1773 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1229 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

.@P_McCulloughMD Explains Why the Jab, Not the Virus, Is Largely Responsible for Uptick in Heart Damage “The vaccines install the genetic code through lipid nanoparticles which circulate in the body … directly damaging the heart, damaging blood vessels — causing blood clots.” Dr. Peter McCullough is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America and the Chief Scientific Officer at @twc_health . (tweet).

“We have baby formula that kills a couple of babies and the entire product is removed from the market. And here [with the Covid-19 vaccine] you have all of these deaths being reported and no one is doing anything. I’ve never been more terrified in ny life.” -Dr. Pierre Kory (tweet).

🤬One of my new patients! Her leg looks like this almost 2 years after a diagnosis of “postvaccination anxiety.” She was passed around and referred from Doctor to Doctor until the blood clot in her leg caused the vein to burst. Patient shaming must stop now! This is not what anxiety looks like! But every one of the doctors followed the original diagnosis until her vein exploded. They all said she just had postvaccination anxiety, causing her leg pain. This should be criminal! (tweet).

Today marks 4 months since Pfizer💉 batch fn2908 Killed My Daughter. Not only has no one been arrested, there’s not even an agency of authority investigating her murder and all politicians avoid me like the plague. So far, even the “good” ones. #justicefortrista (tweet).

New family drove two hours to see me today. Their previously healthy son stopped speaking completely after barrage of vaccines at 18 months. Now age 4, and just starting to say “dada” again, his pediatricians insist he get the Covid jab. I call it as I see it: child abuse. (tweet).

South African Premier League Footballer Siphamandla Mtolo, DEAD AT 29… “COLLAPSED” during training session… “SUDDEN DEATH”… He was a star athlete of the Richards Bay Premier Soccer League (PSL)… – bulawayo24, news24 (tweet).

UK Column News – 10th March 2023. Rishi Sunak PM: I think everyone knows that we are spending £5.5 a day plus on hotels – we would rather not do that, and the best way to stop that is to stop people coming in the first place. NATO’s trojan horse behind Europe’s COVID-19 response – part 1: vaccinating Europe with a military experimental biodefense countermeasure. It is up to EMA and their committee on human medicines (CHMP) to grant conditional marketing approval (CMA) so why was the CMA granted by the European Commission and not by the EMA? Was this done by executive fiat, in order to bypass any potential oversight of the fast-tracked experimental product? Italy 2020: Inside Covid’s ‘Ground Zero’ in Europe. Pollution and chronic illness; austerity measures and health infrastructure; iatrogenic deaths/hospital protocols; emergency measures and lockdown impacts on population; deceptive reporting; covid case creation; manufacturing covid deaths; the lies of Bergamo; a regional curiosity.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News. Pre-recorded segment with Vanessa Beeley.

Je t’aime… moi non plus: The Small Men Meet in Paris

00:19 Migrationwatch: Taxpayers have to cough up nearly £2 billion per year on hotel rooms for migrants

Guardian: Britain and France signed a 50-year defence deal in 2010

UK-France Summit 2018: UK Government documents—United Kingdom-France Summit set out plans for closer co-operation between the United Kingdom and France

Prime Minister agrees unprecedented measures to tackle illegal migration alongside France

BBC—”Small boats”: Sensible to give France cash to stop crossings, says PM

Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS): Student finance for refugees, asylum seekers, and those with limited leave to remain in the UK

False Dichotomy: A New Covid Narrative Just For You

08:25 Telegraph: No one believed the Covid Wuhan lab leak theory—then the world changed its tune

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield testifies on the origins of Covid–19 before the House Select Subcommittee

Denis Rancourt on Twitter: Is Malone an idiot? This does the opposite of “blowing up the narrative”

NATO and Covid

18:43 21st Century Wire: NATO’s Trojan Horse Behind Europe’s Covid–19 Response—Part 1

Medical Countermeasures to Biological Warfare Agents by David R. Franz

Bioweapons BS—Dr Sam Bailey

21st Century Wire—Italy 2020: Inside Covid’s ‘Ground Zero’ in Europe

21st Century Wire interview: Michael Bryant

None Shall Pass: Digital Border Monitoring

30:44 People travelling to the UK without a visa will soon need to get an Electronic Travel Authorisation

UK unveils plans for travel scheme to bolster the border—The UK’s new ETA

Mail: Newly installed ULEZ cameras are vandalised with wires cut and lenses painted black

Exeter Hold The Line event: 11 March, 12:00 at Exeter Cathedral Green

Georgian Dreaming: Who funds all these Tbilisi NGOs?

34:29 Guardian: Protesters and police clash in Georgia for second day over ‘foreign agents’ law

Guardian: Georgia drops bill on ‘foreign agents’ after two nights of violent protests

Euractiv: EU must act on Georgia’s ‘foreign agent’ law

Georgian Court Watch: “Georgian Dream” is attempting to remove public’s ability to monitor the government’s activities

New Eastern Europe—The European Dream: Georgia’s growing anti-European rhetoric undermines its pro-western aspirations

Reuters: EU’s Borrell condemns Georgia foreign influence law

Syria Can’t Shake Special Visitors

45:26 AntiWar.com: Congressional Progressive Caucus Urges ‘Yes’ Vote on Syria War Powers Resolution

The Intercept: House Hawks Kill Bipartisan Effort to End War in Syria

Defense News: US House votes down Gaetz bill to withdraw troops from Syria

Vanessa Beeley pre-recorded interview on the revamping of the White Helmets

The Cradle: Syria condemns illegal visit of top US general

Reuters: Syria says Israeli air raid takes Aleppo airport out of service

Russian Escalations; War-Weary Ukrainians

1:02:51 Russia hits Ukraine with the largest missile strikes since the start of the conflict

Latest UK Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—10 March 2023

PressBee: Kiev’s security chief names ‘dangerous tendency’ among even Western Ukrainians (desire for peace talks)

Attorney-General Victoria Prentis on Twitter: Visiting a town destroyed by missile strikes

Nord Stream Volte-Face: Throw Ukrainians Under The Bus

1:11:05 NYT: Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Group Sabotaged Pipelines, U.S. Officials Say

Politico: In Nord Stream bombings probe, German investigators see Ukraine link

Seymour Hersh: How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline

HM Treasury: Global Advisory on Russian Sanctions Evasion—Issued Jointly by the Multilateral REPO Task Force

Gov.UK: Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs Task Force: statement and advisory

Mail: Are sanctions REALLY wrecking life in Russia? As British supermarkets ration eggs and vegetables—thanks in part to Putin’s war in Ukraine

Green Issues: Car Exhaust Is Racist

1:18:30 21st Century Wire: The Troubling Future of the Green Electric Revolution

LA Times: “White drivers are polluting the air breathed by L.A.’s people of color”

Lots of these memorials popping up everywhere. Considering the safe and effectiveness of this novel therapeutic tell that to the families of those victims. This one is Nice, France (tweet).

–

Testing testing testing, PCR is the biggest deceit of this entire period, never could detect live active infection but sure did provide ‘case’ numbers to take away your freedoms. More of the same with this shower, fraud, is what it is. We will never consent again. (tweet).

Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis @DrLoupis Remember the ‘overwhelmed’ hospitals during the ‘deadly pandemic’ ? (tweet).

🧵Exposing the January 6th Narrative: Nancy Pelosi’s son-in-law Michiel Vos took a picture with Jacob Chansley on the Capitol steps. This was right before Chansley was escorted by Capitol Police through the building. See my video (next Tweet) on Chansley from two years ago: (tweet).

