Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-06. Government greatest perpetrator of misinformation during pandemic. When do we deploy new variant

(At time of this blog post) 1773 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1229 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Medical science experts from Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and Stanford testifying before Congress: “The greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the pandemic has been the United States government.” (tweet).

“When do we deploy the new variant?” Leaked messages expose former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock (link).

‘Video of UK Health Secretary at the time Matt Hancock deploying “new variant” a few days after scheming to “frighten the pants of everyone” to “get proper behaviour” change from the public in Dec 2020 with the assistance of the mainstream media’.

‘“When do we deploy the new variant?”’

‘These people should be locked up for what they orchestrated. The casual disdain with which they speak about the public when scheming would not be unique to Matt Hancock, more reason we should petition for all communications between government officials to be made public’.

Do they view the public as misbehaving canines?

“When do we deploy the new variant….? “ Daily cases of #OMICRON plotted against daily #Booster vaccines administered If you don’t believe in ‘Correlation = Causation’ Then get ready to meet ‘Occam’s Razor’ Fcuk #MattHancock and fcuk the #lockdownfiles but this is huge⬇️ (tweet).

UK Column News – 6th March 2023. The notion of Parliamentary Sovereignty has suddenly become challenged: the dam wall has been breached and is about to crumble, thanks to the work of William Keyte, Neil Oliver, Richard Vobes and others. These heroes have reminded us that since time immemorial, the people have held God-given constitutional liberties and rights under Common Law, which governments in recent decades have successfully denied, concealed and ignored. These common law freedoms confer national sovereignty on the people, rather than on the government a fact which turns the (wrongly) established tradition of government on its head.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Matt the Midazolam Ripper was the man selected for the job of creating the 1st wave of deaths in the UK. “He was just following orders.” (tweet).

Dr. Mike Yeadon is convinced that over 100,000 people were deliberately killed by government protocols of Midazolam and Morphine!!!!!! (tweet).

I and @DrHoenderkamp are so profoundly upset about what happened to this boy and his family. What they did is barbaric. The Government used us, frightened us, coerced us. They manipulated data to suit their agenda. They have blood on their hands. Never again. @TalkTV (tweet).

They don’t have any long term safety data for the mRNA technology. Nobody knows what happens when you take many doses over many years. Yet they coerced people into taking it. You were the test subject. (tweet).

The spike protein is directly cardiotoxic. Recent data showed myocarditis correlates with free spike protein in the plasma. It acts directly through cardiotoxicity via the TLR 4 receptors to bring inflammation to the cardiac cells: endothelium, pericytes and myocytes, similar to that seen in gram negative sepsis via the LPS pathways. As a platelet activator it causes thrombosis within the microvasculsrure and stimulated micro vessel endothelial cells to release PAF platelet activating factor. ~ Kirk m Peds Cardiologist (tweet).

.@P_McCulloughMD : Pfizer’s Lack of Safety Concern Implies They’re Guilty of Domestic Terrorism • Pfizer knew about 1223 deaths within 90 days after the mRNA vax rollout. • However, CEO Albert Bourla recently told the media that he knew of “no safety signals” with his vaccine. Dr. Peter McCullough is a world-renowned cardiologist and the Chief Scientific Officer at @twc_health . (tweet).

Did you know Pfizer was aware of 20-something different ways its shot could send a woman’s menstrual cycle into disarray? They pushed forth anyway. Some (not all) of the side effects (Appendix 2.1): • Heavy menstrual bleeding – 27,685 cases • Menstrual disorder (pain, heavy bleeding, or absence of menstruation) – 22,145 cases • Menstruation irregular (irregular cycle lengths) – 15,083 cases • Menstruation delayed – 13,989 cases • Dysmennorhea (pain during menstruation) – 13,904 cases • Intermenstrual bleeding (bleeding in between periods) – 12,424 cases • Amenorrhea (absence of period) – 11,363 cases • Polymenorrhea (multiple periods) – 9,546 cases • Vaginal hemorrhage (excessive bleeding of the female reproductive system) – 4,699 cases. • Oligomenorrhea (infrequent menstrual periods) – 3,437 cases (tweet).

The WHO Pandemic Treaty‼️‼️This explains-Negotiations on a ‘Zero Draft’ of the new Pandemic Accord. Once agreed, this “Accord” will subvert all nations’ sovereignty and hand it over to the WHO(The World Health Organisation). This means in the next “pandemic,” -🙏👇 (tweet).

-the WHO gets to decide what all countries’ health policies will be. The document also gives the WHO the authority to take control over agriculture and our food supply‼️🙏👇 (tweet).

WORLD BANK ‼️‼️this isn’t strange at all‼️🙄 The game is in play as major corporations push the WHOs Global One Health Policy‼️ Just as the Pandemic Accord has been agreed by Biden and 174 countries have agreed to progress‼️ Please Pay attention‼️‼️🤔🙏👇👇 (tweet).

The Skripal Case 5 Years On: BS then, BS now (link).

‘It is the perfect example of a modern propaganda narrative. Convoluted, contradictory, and physically impossible’.

–