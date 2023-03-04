Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-04. 1:1000 risk myocarditis not rare. Lipid Nanoparticles Damage Fertility. Mobilise specific response Twitter

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1762 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1221 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Pfizer’s documents reveals risk of myocarditis 1:1000 yet still lists it as “rare”. (tweet).

🤯🚩 Holy sh*t. Random heart testing at a recent event found 53% of people tested had Myocarditis. We’re in trouble… “Surprised to find that over half of those tested had positive markers for myocarditis. Two were active duty US Military pilots.” https://wtnh.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/616970955/cardiac-testing-at-washington-event-found-53-myocarditis-rate/ (tweet).

Resurfaced 2018 Chinese Study Shows That Lipid Nanoparticles Damage Fertility – @naomirwolf “They knew it. It was proven, and they did it anyway. And now what we’re seeing, in addition to all the deaths and disabilities … [is] a 13 to 20% drop in human fertility.” (tweet).

Clearcut proof that the Govt manipulated public perception on social media in real time. Just how many Twitter accounts does the Govt control in this way? When Hancock’s adviser told him to mobilise a specific response on Twitter, how was this done and by whom? #lockdownfiles (tweet).

UK Column News – 3rd March 2023. #thelockdownfiles: unnecessary, fatally flawed, economy in smithereens, unnecessary suffering: the broken homes and broken businesses; the lost moments with loved ones; the missed cancers and operations; a generation of children scarred forever, monumental disaster. Hancock, Whitty and Johnson knew full well that non-medical face masks do very little to prevent transmission of the virus. People were made to wear them anyway because Dominic Cummins was fixated with them; because Nicola Strugeon liked them; and above all because they were symbolic of the public health emergency. The zero-tolerance approach (of free speech) extended to dissenting doctors and academics. The eminent scientists behind the so-called Barrington Declaration, which argued that public health efforts should focus on protecting the most vulnerable while allowing the general population to build up natural immunity to the virus, were widely vilified: Hancock (who is not a doctor) genuinely considered their views a threat to public health.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Hancock Ghosted by his Ghostwriter: What fresh horror does the lockdown leak forebode?

00:30 Guardian: Ministers rally behind Covid Inquiry after Hancock WhatsApp revelations

Pandemic Diaries: The Inside Story of Britain’s Battle Against Covid by Matt Hancock

Guardian (2015): Isabel Oakeshott runs squealing from David Cameron #piggate claims

Isabel Oakeshott statement on #thelockdownfiles

Spectator (December 2022): The truth about Matt Hancock

Ukraine Lays Booby Traps; Poland Becomes the Booby Prize

09:03 AP: US and Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion

Video: Zelensky jumps the shark, informing Americans that they will be sending their children to die

Militarist on Telegram:

On the eve of the final abandonment of Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began large-scale mining of buildings (TM–62M anti-tank mines are used as explosives), intersections and tank-hazardous areas in the city and its surroundings

21st Century Wire: Poland now angling to become Washington’s “most reliable partner” in Europe

Serbia’s forced Kosovo recognition? The West’s undoing of the Helsinki Final Act 1975

17:20 Balkan Insight: EU and US piling pressure on Serbia to accept Kosovo plan, Vučić says

On screen: Ursula von der Leyen forked-tongue tweet on Ukraine is applied to Serbia

NATO: Nordics in, Turkey out?

20:12 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg off to press the flesh in Sweden as Turkish Foreign Minister and Hungarian President still harbour objections to Swedish and Finnish accession

Syria sanctions: America’s Uniparty pumps White Helmets to the max

22:10 U.S. House Resolution 132—Responding to the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria on February 6, 2023

Mention of Caesar Act makes plain that Congress intends to punish four-fifths of the Syrian people even in the aftermath of the earthquakes

The roll call of the vote on the Resolution: 414–2 (!)

Tweet by Natylie Baldwin:

Our House of Reps is filled with sadistic bastards except for Massie & MTG. Let that sink in. Only Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) voted against the resolution to maintain sanctions on Syria after earthquake.

Andrew Mitchell to BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg:

We will do everything we can […] if sanctions stop aid, we would seek to have them lifted.

Mail: “Hugely generous”: UK appeal for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria raises £60m in 72 hours

Who donates to the Disasters Emergency Committee? Several of the big-name charities under the DEC’s umbrella have funded and supported subsidiary NGOs working alongside jihadists in Syria, including the White Helmets

DEC has raised £100 million so far in the earthquake response campaign

Vanessa Beeley’s advice on vetting charities that seek earthquake relief donations: Ask them whether they work with the Syrian Government, and shun celebrity-pushed outfits

Vanessa Beeley on Substack: What do the West and Israel want to do in Syria?

Map: Turkey’s presence across the whole of Syria’s northern frontier, the US occupation along the Iraqi border to annex the north-east, and Israel’s sphere of influence at the Lebanese border

Tweet by White Helmets boss Raed Al Saleh:

The #Whitehelmets teams preparing roads and floors for sheltering camps for #earthquake survivors in the city of Jindire North Aleppo.

Are the White Helmets getting an airstrip together?

4 March in London: End the Siege Campaign on Facebook | e-mail: jcrs2023@yahoo.com

Also 4 March: The Attack on Food symposium and solutions to fight back: Children’s Health Defense (chd.tv)

Peak Lab Leak Theory: How Likely is Likely when it’s Most Likely?

44:31 CNBC: U.S. Energy Department assesses with “low confidence” Covid may have originated from Chinese lab leak

Wall Street Journal: Lab leak most likely origin of Covid–19 pandemic, Energy Department now says

Fox News: Covid leaked from a Wuhan lab. Here’s how we hold China & Fauci accountable

Euphoric Recall on Substack: Covid came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology

Video: FBI Director opines to Fox News of Chinese lab leak “potential”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning:

China strongly opposes political manipulation of the origins-tracing issue in any form. Putting the intelligence community in charge for a matter of science is a clear sign that the issue has been politicized.

Given the US intelligence community’s track record of making up stories, there is little, if any, credibility in their conclusions.

MI6 ex-boss Sir Richard Dearlove (June 2020):

I do think that this started as an accident. It raises the issue, if China were ever to admit responsibility, does it pay reparations?

Graphic: Dearlove the pusher of Russiagate

Time (2003): Bush and Iraq: Follow the Yellow Cake Road

UK Column: What is the Integrity Initiative? A short briefing paper—the same pushers again

Graphic: The Skripal Affair—the same pushers yet again

The “lab leak has killed millions” talking point

Dr Robert W. Malone tweet

Bret Weinstein Twitter exchange with Patrick Henningsen on the issue

Glenn Greenwald tweet

Jay Bhattacharya tweet

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tweet

Graphic: Logical fallacies—how the rebels have been persuaded to line up behind the US Government

Is Brit Peter Daszak in the Catbert seat?

Off-Guardian: No, “Covid” still doesn’t come from a lab

The New Normal on Substack (December 2022): DRASTIC founder [J.J. Couey] renounces lab leak theory of Covid’s origins

Dr Sam Bailey: Gain of Function Gaslighting | Gain of Function Garbage

Graphic: This was a Pentagon operation

21st Century Wire: Are Covid–19 “vaccines” a military biodefense response gone terribly wrong?

Manchester Bombing: Five-year inquiry concludes … more PREVENT, the scheme meant to detect terrorists

1:08:35 Mail: Security services could have stopped Manchester Arena attack if they acted on intelligence, and bomber’s own family “holds significant responsibility” for his radicalisation, damning report finds

Declassified UK (June 2022): Counter-terrorism officials allowed Manchester bomber to operate in Libya warzone—why did Abedi have such special status to shuttle to and fro?

Manchester policeman Dominic Scally admitted to inquiry that every British jihadi in Syria had a police repatriation plan

Britain never regarded joining the jihad against Gaddafi as a crime

Declassified UK (June 2022): Manchester bomber was a UK ally

Video: Live terrorist drill with crisis actors a year before the bombing, in the very venue

Why are immigrants flocking to expensive hotels? Home Office has got its hands on Britain’s overseas aid budget

1:18:50 UK Parliament: Hands off UK aid for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries, demands the International Development Committee

“Pfizer’s own documents, their own research showed that within the first 3 months of getting these shots, 3% of the people were dead ~ 28% were seriously injured & either still injured or permanently at the end of the 3 month period” ~ Dr. Mark Trozzi (tweet).

If Vit D had been given to all the elderly and vulnerable thousands of lives would have been saved. That actually was ‘safe and effective’. It was never done @MattHancock so why not? Some might say more concerned about a public profile than saving lives. (tweet).

As police pursued my father during Covid lockdown, my lonely mother endured care home prison (link).

‘From the moment the first ‘stay home’ order was issued, I had profound misgivings about lockdown – everything about it Rachel Johnson’

It’s a foreign spy balloon to gather intelligence. Boy, did they ever come to the wrong place (tweet).

The people who opposed the Afghanistan War were not supporters of Osama Bin Laden. The people who opposed the Iraq War were not supporters of Saddam Hussein. The people who oppose the Ukraine War are not supporters of Vladimir Putin. We are just two steps ahead of you. (tweet).

–