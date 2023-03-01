Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-01. Pfizer notes miscarriages, recategorizes them ‘recovered’ or ‘resolved’. 30% display Serious heart issues

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1762 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1221 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

The MONSTERS at Pfizer Recategorized Miscarriages as ‘Resolved’ or ‘Recovered’ Adverse Events

@naomirwolf: “Pfizer notes the miscarriages as serious adverse events with moderate or severe toxicity ratings. However, all of them were recategorized, by Pfizer, in the internal documents under the category of adverse events that were ‘recovered’ or ‘resolved.’ Like you had a problem when you had a baby. When you lost the baby, you recovered from that problem. It resolved the adverse event; the negative thing. The miscarriage is in the same category as a headache that went away. If you lost your baby, Pfizer said, ‘Your adverse event was recovered or resolved.'” (tweet).

😢 What happens when 300 kids take the Covid vaccine, & are then studied by scientists NOT funded by Pfizer? A Shocking number of them (30%) display Serious heart issues. 💔 (tweet).

UK Column News – 1st March 2023. Coronation Oath: I solemnly promise and swear to govern the peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Union of South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon, and of my possessions and the other territories to any of them belonging or pertaining, according to their respective laws and customs. The union (of England) with Scotland 1706, trade and other rights: that all the subjects of the United Kingdom of Great Britain shall from and after the Union have full freedom and intercourse of trade and navigation to and from any port or place with the said United Kingdom and the dominions and plantations thereunto belonging and that there be a communication of all other rights, privileges and advantages which do or may belong to the subjects of either Kingdom except where it is otherwise expressly agreed in these articles. So, there you have it the 15 minute cities nonsense is actually UNLAWFUL. There is much to praise in this Roger Horsham suggestion for the Coronation Oath: To uphold our Constitutional and Common Law, which take precedence over parliamentary statutes, and to withhold royal ascent from any legislation which threatens to contravene such Law. Russian encirclement Bakhmut 28 Feb 2023. Covid-19 mRNA vaccine: stop supporting the narrative, start supporting its victims.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

The Windsor Framework: Britain Pretends to Regain Northern Ireland Sovereignty

00:34 A New Way Forward, proclaims the UK Government: “Best of Both Worlds” is the revived Cameron catchphrase | BBC explainer

Press conference by Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen—where’s the Irish Taoiseach when Ireland is being discussed?

A “framework” is not a protocol—not an instrument of international law

The “Stormont Brake” is clogged up: registered unionist and registered nationalist legislators at Stormont will never agree in sufficient numbers to trigger it

Green and Red Lanes: UK and EU contrive to make data-sharing on people, animals and goods thrive

Supposed Channel 4 News exclusive: “leaked plans” of EU border post at Larne are actually years old, right down to the exact plans shown by Channel 4

The hut at Larne is a foreign power’s Trojan horse whose influence will spread far and wide

EU Commission President semi-curtseys to the King—is this a political matter?

Coronation Oath: Will we be duped for another reign?

12:10 BBC: Extremely fragile Coronation Chair being restored

Was the 1953 Coronation Oath duly signed?

E-mail to Rodney Atkinson and his approving response: The Act of Union 1707 brought in unimpeded movement and trade, making 15-minute cities and the Northern Ireland trade arrangements unlawful

The Windsor Framework also makes the MHRA the only drug regulator for Northern Ireland—but apparently only for human medicines

Ukraine: Vital battles censored into oblivion by BBC

18:52 Ukrainian forces withdraw across river to downtown Bakhmut—under huge pressure in their built-up salient

Good maps and analysis from Weeb Union

Have élite troops been replaced by raw recruits in Bakhmut?

Footage: Utter destruction of Mariinka—completely unreported by the BBC

Less than a year ago, the BBC was honest enough to report that who won the Donbass was likely to win the war

UK Defence Intelligence Service drones on about drones and has no detail on the impending collapse of Bakhmut

Kyiv Post cites Ukrainian soldier sheltering in Bakhmut basement as he is about to be encircled:

I think Bakhmut will most likely fall.

ABC News: Getting F–16s to Ukraine with training could take up to 18 months, Pentagon says

Express: British tanks are ‘broken down, old vehicles’ but Ukraine will receive UK’s best units

New York Times: Scrounging for Tanks for Ukraine, Europe’s Armies Come Up Short

Video: At CNN town-hall meeting on first anniversary of war, warhawk Samantha Power admits:

Ukrainians on the front lines, Ukrainians doing the fighting […] and 140 countries at the UN signalling.

Expanding to the Russian frontier and the future: Europeans seeking their own annihilation, but at least the propaganda’s working

32:40 Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says it’s time for Finland and Sweden to accede to NATO

Video: Scott Bennett, former US Army psychological warfare officer, speaking to Czech Bezpressu News:

NATO should have been disbanded in 1990 when the Soviet Union dissolved […], instead, it has been transformed into this parasitic assault weapon that has terrorised the world.

British defence propaganda goes stratospheric: Dstl (the Porton Down organisation) announces its move into science fiction

Move over, Isaac Asimov—Stories From Tomorrow is the sci-fi of the narrative masters, and we paid for it

European Council on Foreign Relations (Nick Witney‘s outfit): United West, divided from the rest—Global public opinion one year into Russia’s war on Ukraine

It’s time to clear the air: The latest culprit for the cardiac crisis—but indoor or outdoor air?

46:14 Debi Evans Blog

WHO Air Quality Guidelines were launched in 2021

Yet British air quality has been improving for decades

Forbes: Air pollution might make people 16% more likely to die from heart disease

Metro: London air pollution as bad as ‘smoking 154 cigarettes every year’

Express: New Clean Air Zone launching today [in Sheffield] to see some drivers charged £50 daily

NHS Long Term Plan (2018): Debi’s predictions are coming true

NHS: Manchester’s Lung Health Check pilot—one-stop shops for all matters pulmonary

Fierce Pharma (2020): AstraZeneca takes giant inflatable lung on the road for educational lung cancer tour

Meet the British pusher of the agenda: Prof. Robert West, husband of behaviouralist-in-chief Prof. Susan Michie | West’s Behaviour Change Wheel and commercialised Smokefree Formula | West’s competing interests

Sun: Esther Rantzen diagnosed with lung cancer—every sympathy, but is she the latest trusted messenger for the latest focus disease?

Office for National Statistics: Adult smoking habits in the UK: 2021—smoking has already been reduced

Chief Medical Officer’s annual report 2022: air pollution—just happened to be the focus of the year; Chris Whitty was going after many domestic and transport fuels

Videos: Whitty testifying to parliamentary committee, calling for engineering work to enable ventilation plus heat retention to tackle indoor air pollution

UK Government (2021): Prime Minister and Bill Gates launch £400m partnership to boost green investment—who knew that Gates was the founder of Breakthrough Energy?

New Hedley Rees article for UK Column: How Bill Gates hijacked a failing pharma system and smashed it: A tale of incompetence, deceit, greed, and an unmitigated thirst for power

Footage: Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) expansion protest, London

Organisers: Action Against ULEZ Expansion | Facebook

The group’s primary objective is to stop the ULEZ extension before its even started and to ensure that Pay Per Mile, 15-minute cities and living under a dictatorship-controlled regime never happens. Our children deserve to live a happy free life and not to be forced into living in open prisons. #StopTheKhanage

Parliamentary Petitions: Your only legislative remedy against wretched treaties

1:03:10 Dr Marta da Silva Gameiro appears before the Petitions Committee of the Portuguese Parliament defending her parliamentary petition (still open for signatures) that Portugal must have a referendum before acceding to the WHO Pandemic Treaty

Portuguese reporting on her petition by Página Um | UK Column interview with Dr Gameiro

Still-open petition at national level in seven EU member states on Covid tyranny being in flagrant breach of EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights (you will need to create an account but it’s well worth it—this is your only remaining opportunity to petition the European Parliament): Belgium (English) | France | Ireland (Gaeilge) | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Sweden

Petition to UK Parliament: Require all businesses and public services to accept cash payments—useful if only to make MPs lie on camera

Acceptance of Cash: UK Parliament Petitions Committee has a survey closing on the morning of Thursday 9 March—you might like to draw inspiration from viewer Willie

Over-the-counter medicine bans? Anything good for you seems to be disappearing

1:08:14 Meme—Stop supporting the narrative. Start supporting its victims.

Behaviouralist-in-chief Prof. Susan Michie is displeased with Twitter’s freedom of expression and is orf to LinkedIn

Metro, the newspaper that eschews commas: Sudafed, Nurofen and Day & Night Nurse could be banned health report states

The Lancet: Past SARS-CoV-2 infection protection against re-infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis—natural immunity is at least as good a protection as double-jabbing, and Bill Gates knows it

Mail: Wales is hit by 3.8 magnitude earthquake at midnight

Video: NHS turning pharmacists into supermen

Australian state: We’ll swear in foreign police from anywhere (having dismissed unjabbed locals)

1:16:45 Videos from Channel 7: Queensland has a dire policing shortage but has a solution—recruiting police from all other countries on earth

State government dresses it up as luring international talent

Guardian: Police should be given power to charge suspects, say senior officers in England

Britain: The cruellest country in the Western world to its children?

1:21:39 ITV: Cornwall secondary school under fire over toilet rules and red period pass cards | Protests in Cornwall, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire erupt over toilet rules in schools across the UK

Christian Concern: Mother to challenge school that forced 4-year-old to take part in Pride event

Express: Fury as trans cartoonist with ‘kink’ for ‘nappy fetish art’ invited to speak to children—UK Column viewer takes Sheffield City Council and its libraries to task

5Pillars: Muslim parents vow to remove kids from school unless LGBT concerns are addressed

From Extra Time: Video—Matt Walsh destroys Tennessee State House committee hearing on underage gender reassignment | Daily Wire article

World’s most ridiculous fact-checker: German taxpayer-funded ARD Tagesschau thought Seymour Hersh was alleging that Nord Stream pipeline was blown up with “plant-shaped” explosives

Young fit people suddbely dying, strokes, heart attacks, unusual clots, cancers, is it all random? Could it be due to the mass experiment that has been carried out on humanity? Even if there is a small possibility, we need to stop and investigate?

#StoptheShotsNow (tweet).

I got in to trouble for posting this video. I was told to take it down and stick to my “scope of practice”. Well I won’t be bullied and sorry but patient safety is precisely my scope of practice 👍🏻 (tweet).

BREAKING: Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Byron Jones has retired abruptly from the NFL at 30, claiming ‘Do not take the injections they give you’. (tweet).

‘Justice Will Be Served’: What Happened in the Hospitals Is Inexcusable. @P_McCulloughMD: “When your loved one is in the hospital, and you’re in the hospital, you have a right to share in the decision. And if you sit in the hospital and you say, ‘I want ivermectin,’ that is your right.” “The rights of these people and these family members were taken away from them. And in our country when rights are taken away, and there is harm caused — in this case, the most ultimate harm, the loss of life, justice will be served.” (tweet).

BREAKING: FBI Director says the FBI has known for sometime that Covid was likely the result of a lab incident. (tweet).

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters accuses Joe Biden, Anthony Blinken, and Victoria Nuland of engineering the War in Ukraine: “You could have kept Secretary of State Baker’s promise not to advance NATO… You could have refrained from engineering the illegal Maidan coup d’etat… You could have supported the Minsk accords.” “Now we are told by Angela Merkel they were just a ruse to buy time to arm Ukraine for the war that you were engineering.” (tweet).

It’s clear as day to me now they are warming us up for World War 3. A nuclear war is the ultimate depopulation solution. I REALLY want to be wrong. But it’s looking bleak. Keep waving those Ukraine flags as you sleepwalk straight to your death, sheep. (tweet).

JUST IN: Video emerges from 2014 of CNN reporting that Ukraine’s President was KILLING HIS OWN PEOPLE in Donetsk.. Why are they HIDING this? (tweet).

