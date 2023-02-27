Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-27. $400m royalties paid by Moderna for mRNA to agency formerly led by Fauci. What Did They Get Right?

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1762 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1221 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

HUGE NEWS🚨 Moderna just paid $400 million in royalties for their mRNA shot to an agency formerly led by none other than Fauci. People were coerced into taking these shots that the government is now getting money from. Conflict of interest? (tweet).

What Did They Get Right? (link).

‘Reflecting on the last three years of terror, torment, and totalitarianism, a tweet from Justin Hart got us thinking’.

‘He asked a simple thought-provoking question about COVID: “Did ‘they’ get a single thing right?”

We must admit we struggled to find a single thing ‘they’ got right, but here are some of Justin’s thoughts:’

‘Transmission of the disease – wrong’

‘Asymptomatic spread – wrong’

‘PCR testing – wrong’

‘Fatality rate – wrong’

‘Lockdowns – wrong’

‘Community triggers – wrong’

‘Business closures – wrong’

‘School closures – wrong’

‘Quarantining healthy people – wrong’

‘Impact on youth – wrong’

‘Hospital overload – wrong’

‘Plexiglass barriers – wrong’

‘Social distancing – wrong’

‘Outdoor spread – wrong’

‘Masks – wrong’

‘Variant impact – wrong’

‘Natural immunity – wrong’

‘Vaccine efficacy – wrong’

‘Vaccine injury – wrong’

‘Anything, ‘Bueller’?’

‘As Hart so eloquently and succinctly puts it: “To repeat. They. Got. EVERYTHING. Wrong!”’

UK Column News – 27th February 2023. Ukraine dead estimated at 275,000 – 375,000 as Ukraine is battered across the critical war fronts the BBC lies and deceives the UK public as to the true state of the war. Russian forces encircling from the north west of Bakhmut accelerates. Used anti-tank systems: if the pile is 200 used NLAW systems the value is circa £35,000 per unit – £7 million minimum. Javelin is circa £130,000 – £26m. As Ukraine throws them away in battle NATO is now desperately short of weapons. As Ukraine loses on the fronts and its losses of men reaches staggering levels (257,000 – 375,000 killed) the brutality to recruit new cannon fodder knows no bounds.

(website, odysee, rumble, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

A Weekend of Winter Protests

00:30 Stop the War Coalition in Central London on Saturday 25 February

4,000 march in London for peace talks to end Ukraine war

Gay rights activist, Peter Tatchell protested against the Stop the War protest

Thousands rally in Berlin, Paris to call for peace in Ukraine

Poll for The Telegraph finds 49 per cent say Britain should remain as involved

Europeans want peace, not sanctions. Poll shows two-thirds of Europeans are worried about war

Stop the War in Ukraine—Glasgow Demonstration—Wednesday 1 March 2023

Hope Not Hate’s State of Hate 2023 is hate not hope. UK Column features on page 86

2023 Prospects: The site will likely remain popular

Cultural Marxism in Postwar Britain: book by Dennis Dworkin—not a conspiracy

Ravaged Ukraine

09:26 BBC downplaying Ukraine war: How Russia took the south—and then got stuck

Ukrainian dead estimated at 275,00 – 375,000

Russia advances around Bakhmut

Similar heavy fighting in Ugledar

Distruction of Mariinka

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 93rd Brigade stands near a pile of empty mortar shell containers in Bakhmut

Sky News: Russian ambassador interrupts minute’s silence for Ukraine and says ‘all lives are priceless’

Zelensky’s Doppelgänger?

23:46 Polish mainstream media accidentally recorded Zelensky’s double when they covered Biden’s visit to Kyiv

Zelensky’s doppelgänger personal bodyguard caught on Polish media

300 Ukrainian recruits joined by British instructors for a minute’s silence

Unconfirmed report of out of approximately 15,000 trained Ukrainians in UK, more than 700 people are listed as deserters

Ukrainian petition demand the veto of Law No. 8271 on strengthening the responsibility of military personnel

Israel Terror Continues

28:18 Haaretz: Israeli settlers rampage through West Bank Town; Palestinians report one killed, dozens wounded

Settlers set fire to houses and a sheep pen in the Palestinian village of Burin, north of Hawara

Settlers rampage in Huwara, torch homes, cars after terror attack

Huwara terrorist still at large after killing two, manhunt underway

Death penalty for terrorists bill approved by Israeli cabinet

No Chicagoan Left Behind

32:47 “We Will Chicago” is a citywide planning initiative under Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

Who Is To Blame For UK Food Shortages?

39:45 Supermarkets blame poor foreign harvests for fruit and veg rationing

Retailers blamed as supermarket shelves empty again

Heating costs add further threat to UK produce sector

Farmer frustration at low returns from supermarkets

Egg producers ‘on the brink’ as 30% cost rise wipes out profits

UK is 30–40 years away from ‘eradication of soil fertility‘, warns Gove in 2017

Funding for farmers and land managers to pay farmers to stop growing food

Leaving farming: The optional Lump Sum Exit Scheme

AB15: Two year sown legume fallow to pay farmers to grow flowers

Only 100 harvests left in UK farm soils, scientists warn

New Scientist: The idea that there are only 100 harvests left is just a fantasy

Do we only have 60 harvests left? Hannah Ritchie: “But the ‘60 harvests’ claim is quite clearly false.”

Guardian: Labour dreams of a slightly better Britain. But a truly great country is within reach—I’ve lived there

Reminders

50:44 Access our members’ website and exclusive members only content, all for just £3 per month

The UK Column Shop

Fornethy Residential School—Childhood memories and survivor testimonies from Scotland

Ukrainian policy in the Donbass: Is it fair to call it genocide?

Anecdotals—A realistic look at vaccine injury with Jennifer Sharp

Please share your views about digital ID’s with The Central, Digital and Data Office: Consultation on draft legislation to support identity verification

SNP Leadership Race—The West’s Culture Wars In Microcosm

54:10 Sturgeon’s resignation gives Scotland a chance to end the political poison

This leadership election could finish the SNP for good

SNP candidate: I took my children out of state education to go private

Ash Regan accuses Sturgeon husband of ‘conflict of interest’ over vote

Regan says her independence plan is not de-facto referendum but a “voter empowerment mechanism”

Humza Yousaf suggests SNP rival Kate Forbes thinks gay marriage ‘inferior’

Alex Neil doubles down on Humza Yousaf ‘missed vote’ claim as health secretary issues denial

Opposition ‘scared’ of Humza Yousaf, claims Nicola Sturgeon

Humza Yousaf says only he can keep the SNP in majority government at Holyrood

Humza Yousaf tells Peter MacMahon winning independence will be a long haul

Kate Forbes isn’t homophobic for opposing same-sex marriage

Free Church of Scotland responds to media enquiries on Kate Forbes’ candidature

Scottish Assositaion of Mosques—Position statement on the SNP leadership contest

Protestants are now hounded out of politics, as Kate Forbes has shown

Kate Forbes: ‘Scots are not ready for another independence referendum’

UK Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch defends SNP hopeful Forbes’ right to oppose same-sex marriage

Transgender Women New Policy: Got a willy? Back tae Barlinnie

1:15:23 Trans woman found guilty of rape moved to men’s prison

New transgender prisoner policy comes into force-—Transgender women with male genitalia will no longer be able to be held in mainstream women’s prisons

WHO Plans For Pandemic Prevention Preparedness

1:18:13 Fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) for a WHO instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

Could a H5N1 pandemic be worse than Covid–19?

The Atlantic: Bird Flu Leaves the World With an Existential Choice

CDC: Prevention and Antiviral Treatment of Bird Flu Viruses in People

Second meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations

Treaty meeting documents

One Health High-Level Expert Panel

Congress Prepares To Investigate COVID-19 Vaccines (link, link).

Children are at the least risk from COVID-19. Vaccines were cleared for kids for prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 based on immunogenicity data, or antibody production. Real-world data shows the vaccines provide transient protection against symptomatic infection. Children and others who have recovered from COVID-19 enjoy shielding against the disease, especially against severe illness, and some research has found that after recovery, people have a higher risk of vaccine side effects.

“People do deserve to know about the long term safety and efficacy of the vaccine. A lot of the things that were told to us, like ‘they prevent transmission’ and all of that, was not true. So people will have concerns and those concerns should be addressed,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), another member of the subcommittee, told The Epoch Times.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which clears vaccines, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which decides whether to recommend vaccines, increasingly bypassed their expert advisory panels during the pandemic after the panels pushed back against decisions like advocating for boosters before a review of trial data was complete. Two top FDA officials, including one who wanted more time to examine data on Pfizer’s vaccine, resigned in 2021.

“We need to know who made the decision to bypass the standard vaccine approval processes,” Lesko, a subcommittee member, told The Epoch Times via email.

Lesko said she also hopes the panel will investigate why mandates were imposed and what effects the mandates had.

“The COVID-19 vaccine mandates were a clear abuse of government authority, and we need to know who made the formal decision to implement these mandates. Additionally, I believe we need answers on the data from the COVID-19 clinical trials, given the significant disparity between the trials and real-world effects from these vaccines,” Lesko said. “I hope we can get to the bottom of these issues, and I am proud to work with my colleagues to get the long-overdue answers the American people deserve.”

Natural Immunity Better Than COVID Vaccination Against Omicron: CDC Study Admits (link, link).

COVID “Likely Arose” From Lab Leak, US Energy Department Admits In Classified Report (link).

‘The argument that Covid-19 leaked from the virology lab in Wuhan, China (the only Level 4 lab in Asia) is growing louder after years of Big Tech and governments censoring the Covid debate’.

‘Last summer, the WHO, an avid protector of the Chinese government, made a sharp change in attitude by admitting the possibility of a lab leak. A Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor, and Pensions noted last fall, “substantial evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a research-related incident associated with a laboratory in Wuhan.” The FBI and other intelligence agencies have also investigated the Wuhan Lab’.

—-

‘After the pandemic struck, the mainstream media and Big Tech social media platforms labeled anyone as a “conspiracy theorist” for even mentioning the lab leak origin’.

NewsGuard Misinfo Watchdog: Contracts With DOD, WHO, Pfizer, Microsoft, & AFT (link, link).

So Hydroxychloroquine allows viruses to attack cancer cells while leaving healthy cells, healthy. Seems like information the public deserves to know and makes you wonder why they tried to obscure this data in the study. Certainly would be bad for the cancer industry’s bu$ine$$ (tweet).

