Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-25. Jab into veins, get neurologic, cardiac symptoms; polyethylene glycol degrades, get stroke, heart attack

(At time of this blog post) 1750 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1214 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

.@DrKStillwagon Stuns ‘I Got the Shot, and I’m Fine’ Crowd With 5 Explanations Why They Were Lucky 1.) If the needle goes into a vein or a capillary bed, those particles will rapidly spread to your heart and to your brain, increasing your chances of neurologic and cardiac symptoms. 2.) The number of particles in each syringe can vary tenfold. 3.) If the polyethylene glycol degrades, you could have a stroke or deadly heart attack within minutes. 4.) The mRNA can degrade, which would lessen the chance of side effects. 5.) The more acidic your body is, the more spike proteins you will make. “But you can only be lucky for so long. The effects of this shot are cumulative. So my advice is to never ever get one of these shots again.” (tweet).

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) Hard Evidence in New Study: Brain, Heart Damage Caused by mRNA Vaccine (tweet, website).

.@drcole12 : The Entire Lipid Nanoparticle Platform Needs to End “They’re going to try to do lipid nanoparticles plus influenza genes and plus RSV genes for all these other shots going forward,” informed Dr. Cole. “This platform is sufficiently proven to be dangerous, that not only do the COVID shots need to be stopped, but the platform and these agencies that have taken upon themselves carte blanche — to keep pushing this forward as though they’ve done ten years of safety studies — they have not.” (tweet).

UK Column News – 24th February 2023. From the Gulf of Tonkin to the Baltic Sea: the destruction of two pipelines, on orders of president Biden, and six decades ago a small group of Norwegian seamen entangled in a presidential deceit that led to an early – and bloody – turning point in the Vietnam war. Elon Musk: nobody is pushing this war more than Nuland. White Helmets and Hala Systems – the grotesque militarisation of “humanitarianism” in Syria. John Pilger: the White Helmets are a complete propaganda construct. Queensland Police target divergent thought considered as dangerous: describing the at-risk groups as conspiracy theorists, religious, social or political extremists and sovereign citizens, as well as people with ideologies relating to capitalism, communism, socialism or Marxism.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

One Year Of Ukraine War

00:25 Deutsche Welle—Ukraine updates: NATO warns of donor ammunition shortages

“No fighter jets to Kyiv in short term,” says defence secretary

Sky News: Ben Wallace also says he is not concerned about ‘stockpiles’ of weapons in the UK, following reports that the military was running low.

Sky News video: Boris Johnson calls on UK to ‘break the ice’ by sending Ukraine fighter jets

RT: NATO country snubs Ukraine weapons request

BBC: “We will do everything to win,” Zelensky says, one year after Russia’s invasion

Today’s front pages, not all covering Ukraine

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Twitter: Ukraine is not alone. Your country has inspired us all with your bravery and determination

The War One Year On In The Mainstream Media

12:16 Ministry of Defence Twitter video: There is no loss of momentum from the UK and its allies in 2023

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Twitter video: We spoke to 3 UK-based Syrians about similarities between the war in Ukraine and Russian military support for Assad

UK Government: Prime Minister set to address the G7 as UK pauses to mark full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Finland and Sweden Accession: NATO

Gordon Brown: “We owe it to the people of Ukraine to bring Vladimir Putin to trial for war crimes”

Seymour Hersh: From The Gulf Of Tonkin To The Baltic Sea—The secret and incomplete history of US-Norway collaboration in covert operations

Red Cross: Norway Must Take Responsibility in Libya

Protesting Too Much: Kiev cheerleaders of all (paint) shades come under scrutiny

25:14 Led By Donkeys paint Russian Embassy road in Ukrainian flag colours

Led By Donkeys | Twitter

Vanessa Beeley tweet: “Solidarity with Nazism. Led by Donkeys is apt except donkeys are much nicer”

NATO: Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century

AP News: China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks

Jordan Peterson’s tweet gets a reply from Elon Musk

World Stage: Ukraine with Victoria Nuland

Igor Lopatonok Twitter thread: Let’s talk about Victoria Nuland

Sarah Ashton, an American who enlisted in the Ukrainian military, joins CBS News from the trenches

Scotty D’s Info Bombs: Sarah Ashton-Cirillo aka Michael John Cirillo Links To Gonzalo Lira

This Undercover Operative Says She Recruited the Proud Boys for the GOP [Republican Party]

White Helmets Rebranding—Earthquake Fundraisers

44:03 Petition: Lift sanctions on Syria. 461 Humanitarian Organizations call US Government to action

ABC: Who are the White Helmets? A group of ordinary Syrians doing the extraordinary

Blinken announces $100M more in earthquake aid during visit

Samantha Power on Twitter: “The scale of the destruction and suffering in Türkiye and Syria is unimaginable”

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: The decision to open two additional border crossings into Syria is welcome but long overdue.

Qatar mobilises as second earthquake spikes death tolls in Turkey, Syria

UK Column article: White Helmets and Hala Systems—the grotesque militarisation of “humanitarianism” in Syria

UK Government commits to additional funding to the White Helmets to support search and rescue efforts in Syria

Avaaz earthquake emergency fundraiser

The White Helmets | Twitter

The White Helmets | YouTube

$316 million in support for less than 3,000 volunteers

(FCDO-funded) Chemonics—Final Report: Syria Regional Program II

21st Century Wire: John Pilger exposes White Helmets as “propaganda construct in Syria”

UK Column’s searchable FCDO Spending website

E2E encryption: Providers defy British Government

1:08:11 UK leads Western Europe’s largest cyber warfare exercise

Online Safety Bill: End-to-End encryption fight

Alison Rose: From financial failure to energy efficiency

1:10:23 UK Government: Alison Rose appointed to help accelerate energy efficiency

Guardian: NatWest accused of ‘unjust’ profiteering after CEO paid £5.2m

Financial Conduct Authority: NatWest fined £264.8 million for anti-money laundering failures—under Alison Rose

BBC: Warning over future of British Steel as it cuts jobs

Neil Ferguson’s calculator at work again

1:14:30 UK Government—Investigation into the risk to human health of avian influenza (influenza A H5N1) in England: technical briefing 2

Mail: Do YOU live near a bird flu hot spot? Interactive map

And Finally—Queensland Thought Police

1:19:24 Queensland Police target divergent thought considered as dangerous