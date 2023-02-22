Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-22. Bulgaria lowest jab rate, excess deaths December. Were never tested properly. Nattokinase nix S protein

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1750 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1214 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

This is very interesting… Bulgaria is the country with the lowest mRNA vaccination rate in the EU. Can you guess which country had the lowest excess deaths in December? Bulgaria. (tweet).

I still can’t believe the Liberals admitted they redacted the vaccine contract because they didn’t want people to know that the vaccines were never tested properly & they weren’t allowed to tell Canadians they were unsafe because they wanted them first. (tweet).

Contracts were signed five years ago. Approved a long time ago. It was not hard to see how rushed this was. Christine Anderson speaks of how long ago this happened. No amnesty for anyone involved. None !any idea what this has done? (tweet).

Dr. McCullough Issues Three Bits of Advice for Those Who Took the COVID-19 Shots. 1.) No more shots – the side effects are cumulative. 2.) Be vigilant for symptoms of blood clots and heart damage. 3. Nattokinase – Preclinical studies show it degrades the spike protein. (tweet).

UK Column News – 22nd February 2023. Excess mortality rose sharply to 19% in December 2022. Swiss Atty General investigating criminal charges against Swiss president for fraudulent COVID vax campaign. 2023 normal ppl: aliens are here!! 2023 conspiracy theorists: no they’re not.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Presidential Speeches: Putin Unforgivably Mentions Canterbury’s Depravity

​​00:29 Putin’s Presidential Address to Federal Assembly

​​Sun: Body language experts reveal Putin’s hidden messages in his deranged speech and how serious his nuke threats REALLY are

​​Sun: Joe Biden taunts Putin saying Russia will NEVER defeat Ukraine hours after tyrant issues nuke threat in deranged speech

​​BBC: Putin and Biden’s speeches compared in under a minute

​​BBC: Putin promotes Russian escalation in annual speech

​​The Duran: Putin delivers confident Federal Assembly speech

​​iEarlGrey: Telegram | YouTube

​​DailyMail: Anglican church leaders around the world oust Archbishop of Canterbury as their head in historic blow for Church following decision to permit blessing of same-sex couples​

Nord Stream Sabotage: UN Security Council Clash

​13:48 ​​Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage

​​Statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at UNSC briefing on weapons deliveries to Ukraine

​​Statement delivered by Thomas Phipps at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage​

Russian and Belarusian Athletes Cancelled

​​​19:21 Statement on Russia’s war on Ukraine and international sport

​​FT: Western pleas over Ukraine fail to sway African and South American leaders

​​Bloomberg: Russia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military Failings​

EU-UK Defence Complex Revived By Mandelson’s Plotters

​​​24:35 TCW: Nato chief plots with EU Rejoiners

We covered Angus Lapsley years ago: ​​Imminent risk of EU control of British defence procurement, industry and training

​​Daily Mail: The ‘secret’ cross-party summit is part of a cynical Remainer plot to derail Brexit

​​Express: Brexiteer warning as Labour’s ‘dangerous’ defence plan ‘will take the UK into an EU army

Chatham House: ​​A new momentum grows for UK-France defence cooperation

Sapo (Portugal): ​​Gendarme (GNR) officers denounce “growing demotivation” and demand recognition

​​Syria Continues To Suffer

​30:44 ​​Syrian Sanctions Must Be Lifted!—YouTube

​​​​Stop the War Coalition: Stop the War in Ukraine—Central London on Sat 25 February

​​Ohio Pollution Disaster

41:30 ​​Independent: Ohio train derailment—Trump to visit site as Nebraska accident sparks new emergency operation

Independent: ​​Cleanup gets underway at site of Ohio train derailment

Independent: ​​US Environmental Protection Agency orders Norfolk Southern to deal with Ohio toxic train derailment cleanup

Independent: ​​Ohio officials post video drinking East Palestine water in effort to reassure residents

​​East Palestine water quality update by Ohio Governor’s Office

​​UN—Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Europe-wide Massive Excess Deaths and NHS News

​48:45 ​​Eurostat: Excess mortality rose sharply to 19% in December 2022

​​News-Medical.net: MHRA authorizes new version of the Moderna ‘bivalent’ Covid vaccine

​​PharmiWeb: The UK Regulatory Landscape for Drugs Three Years into Brexit

​​Guardian: Junior doctors in England to strike for 72 hours in March

​​Metro: Nurses’ strikes called off as government finally agree to hold talks on pay

​​New NHS campaign urges people to use their bowel cancer home testing kit

​​Guardian: Sewage leak figures prompt warning over state of England’s hospitals

​​Liskeard Hospital still asking people to social distance

Sky News: ​​Asda, Morrisons and Aldi imposing purchase limits on some fruits and vegetables due to supply challenges

​​The Vagina Chip: A new preclinical model for research

​​Video: New sperm selection microchip

​Brazil Threatens Jail Sentence For mRNA Refusers

​​​1:00:16 Junge Welt: Muzzling verdict (€2,000 fine) for opponent of war

Junge Welt: The speech that got Heiner Bücker his magistrates’ sentence, calling for Russian motives to be understood

ICIC with Reiner Füllmich: State of the German Judiciary

Rio Times: President Lula says that parents will be forced to vaccinate their children to keep government aid flowing

Brazilian Senate considering Bill 5555 on mandatory vaccination

Die Welt becomes first German mainstream newspaper to report Pfizer/BioNTech fiddling

​Switzerland: Something Rotten in the Land of Milk and Money

1:04:54 ​​Swiss Attorney-General Investigating Criminal Charges Against Swiss President for Fraudulent Covid Vaccination Campaign

​​French-language interview with Pascal Najadi, former international banker

​​Albert Knobel on Wissensgeist.TV brings case against Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland’s current head of state

​ICIC coverage: Criminal complaint against the Swiss President | ​​Criminal complaint against the Swiss President—Update

Neue Zürcher Zeitung: Swiss prosecutor goes after whistleblower on sanctions-busting Swiss Credit Suisse

Reuters: Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak—too embarrassed to mention what was said in German about prosecuting whistleblower

Tagesanzeigeri: ​​This could become a disaster for Switzerland’s image

Infosperber.ch: ​​The canton of Geneva tarnishes Switzerland’s humanitarian image

​​UK Column interview on Swiss legal corruption: Forex and Banking Fraud—Brian Gerrish speaks to financial whistleblower Trevor Kitchen

​​Swissinfo: Swiss public sector shows corruption and lobbying vulnerability

​​​Annulment by Jury—The Very Reason Why We Have Juries

​1:13:45 ​​Viewers’ thoughtful e-mails on the recent flurry of interest in jury nullification

​​UK Column News coverage of annulment by jury (jury nullification) in 2016, 2019 and 2022:

2 August 2016 at 11:15

15 February 2019 at 39:10

7 March 2022 at 42:40​​

​​Black Belt Barrister pooh-poohs jury nullification because the court officers would be cross, conflating it with the misbehaviour of jurors researching the case

​​A Dissident’s Guide to the Constitution: Episode 2 covered juries

​​And Finally

1:25:02 ​​Meme: 2023 normal people: Aliens are here! // 2023 conspiracy theorists: No, they’re not…