Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-20. Jabs damage brain, heart, liver, bone marrow, fetus, causing harm, injury, death. Moderna’s 2016 patent

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1750 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1214 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

VACCINE WARNING: U.S. Doctors warn the world to stop taking the Covid Vaccines, they are toxic, lethal, ineffective and must be stopped. They damage the brain, heart, liver, bone marrow, fetus, causing harm in the human body leading to injury and death. (tweet).

–

–

“The Trials Should Have Been Halted”: Rate Of ‘Serious Adverse Events’ Closely Tracks Spike In Post-Vax Disabilities (link).

‘Over the past 18 months, skeptics of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and those pointing out high rates of adverse reactions have been subject to ostracism, deplatforming, and flawed ‘fact checks‘ to shut down opinions and analysis which conflicted with official narratives’.

‘Now, the data has begun to speak for itself, thanks to people like former Blackrock portfolio manager Ed Dowd, who has devoted the last several years to deep-dive research and analysis of pandemic-related data (in fact, he’s written an excellent book on the topic). Dowd, along with partners Carlos Alegria and Yuri Nunes, launched Phinance Technologies – where, aside from traditional macroeconomic analysis, they have produced comprehensive reports on pandemic-related disabilities and excess deaths using official data’.

‘Their latest analysisreveals that the rate of Serious Adverse Events in the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials closely tracks a spike in disabilities reported after the vaccine rollout’.

–

–

Florida Surgeon General Warns Life-Threatening VAERS Reports Up 4,400 Percent Since COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout (link, link).

‘Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is sounding the alarm about a 4,400 percent increase in life-threatening conditions reported in the state to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the 2021 rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines’.

‘In a letter dated Feb. 15, Ladapo asks the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to “promote transparency in health care professionals to accurately communicate the risks these vaccines pose.”’

–

–

Dr Ahmad Malik @DocAhmadMalik Remarkable how Moderna patented in 2016, a 19 nucleotide gene sequence that also happens to be a 100% match for & encompases Covid-19’s furin cleavage site The part of the spike protein that makes it deadly to humans Exactly what gain of function research was trying to do Huh (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 20th February 2023. Stop Oxford – no 15 minute cities. Lockdown prosecution dropped. EU pushes to stamp out Polish constitution, assert power of EU courts over Polish law. Vote Labour, get internationalism, get my unelected mate Bill Gates. BBC news page degenerates into vacuous irrelevance. Russian encirclement to north of Bakhmut continues.

(website, odysee, rumble, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Protests; Lockdown Prosecutions Dropped

00:28 STOP OXFORD—No 15-Minute Cities

Daily Sceptic: Crown Prosecution Service discontinues prosecution of two Stroud (Gloucestershire) freedom activists, Marcus Blackett and Richard House

Rage Against the War Machine—Chants of “Blowing up pipelines is a war crime” and “No NATO, no war!” in the streets of Washington DC right now

Patrick Henningsen explains NAFO (The North Atlantic Fella Organization)

Stop the War Coalition: Stop the War in Ukraine—Central London on Sat 25 February

Vast Infringements of Liberty

14:04 RMX News: EU pushes to stamp out Polish constitution, assert power of EU courts over Polish law

Daily Mail reports that Yes Minister and The Thick of It were among the satire programmes flagged by beleaguered counter-terror Prevent scheme

Racket News: The West’s Betrayal of Freedom

Sky News: Liz Truss warns that ‘authoritarian regimes’ are trying to create ‘a new world order’

Rishi and Ben at Munich

22:56 David Lammy at Munich Security Conference

David Lammy sounding like a Tory at Chatham House

Lammy boasts of his meeting with Bill Gates

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a speech at Munich Security Conference 2023

Ben Wallace spoke about the nuclear order and challenges for transatlantic defence (with mic troubles)

Ukraine: Inconvenient Battles Underreported

37:58 BBC not reporting on Ukraine or the Munich Security Conference

Defense Politics Asia reports: Where Ukraine will withdraw to after the fall of Bakhmut

Ukraine sending young women to war

First Post: UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace noted that NATO has to face the painful truth that “our armies have been more or less hollowed out over the last 30 years”

Recommended viewing: The New Atlas (Brian Berletic)

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—20 February 2023

BBC: Zelensky hails ‘historic’ day as Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Times of Israel: Russia condemns Israeli strike on Syria as ‘flagrant violation’ of international law

Immigration: UK and US

51:12 Guardian: Asylum seekers ‘living in fear’ as more UK anti-migrant protests planned

Wesley Russell asks, “What are they fleeing from?”

The Mexican Government has accused Sheriff Joe Arpaio (Arizona) of gun trafficking and promoting murder

Please consider helping support UK Column

Scottish Leadership Race

1:10:58 The Scotsman: The bookies’ favourite, Angus Robertson, confirms he will not stand for SNP leadership

Ash Regan: A slightly better version of Nicola Sturgeon is possible

Telegraph: Humza Yousaf, once dubbed ‘the worst health secretary on record‘, bemuses some as Ash Regan also throws her hat in the ring

Kate Forbes’ SNP leadership campaign launch upstages Nicola Sturgeon’s preferred successor

Guardian: Kate Forbes’ religious beliefs could stall her bid to succeed Sturgeon

UK Column Fornethy House conference video coming soon

And Finally: Prying Plymouth Pooch Protection Proctors

1:20:39 Daily Express: Sinister council wardens follow pensioners walking their dogs

Plymouth Herald: The plain-clothes officers even followed Judy to the toilet

Plymouth City Council: Public Spaces Protection Order Control of Dogs 2020