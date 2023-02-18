Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-18. Florida issues health alert on safety of mRNA jab. Natural Immunity As Good As Or Better Than CV jab

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1741 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1228 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

THIS IS BIG. Florida issues a health alert on the safety of the mRNA vaccines after a 1700% INCREASE in VAERS reports. Well done on Florida for daring to stand up and say the truth. Retweet if you think others should follow suit! (tweet).

–

–

Natural Immunity As Good As Or Better Than COVID-19 Vaccination: Study (link, link).

‘Dr. Brett Giroir, a former Trump administration health official whose post on natural immunity was censored by Twitter on behalf of Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, said the study “demonstrates robustness of natural immunity.”’

‘Dr. Vinay Prasad, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco who was also not involved in the study, said that the paper made a “compelling case that we can effectively stop boosting average risk individuals (most adults) who have had covid.”’

–

–

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) The MSM media are now finally covering Vaccine Harms , it’s a dam break. I hope the BBC, ITV and others will apologise for telling their viewers all my claims about the harms had been ‘debunked’. (tweet).

–

–

Substantial Percentages of People Injured by the Jab: “Not Every Vial Is the Same” • Roughly 15% are injured • About 2.5% sustain heart damage • 80% of the deaths with Pfizer come from 30% of the lots • 80% of the deaths with Moderna come from 20% of the lots (tweet).

–

–

Re: Football Coach Hautau, Dead at 30 I just looked it up, and this school had mandated this product on people. And now this young man is DEAD. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 17th February 2023. NATO SG’s Jens Stoltenberg: Actually since 2014, NATO has implemented the biggest reinforcements of collective defense in a generation, because the war didn’t start in February last year. It started in 2014. Israel’s Team Jorge claimed that he and his staff had meddled in “33 presidential-level election campaigns” around the world, “in 27 of them successfully.” Even if he was exaggerating, this investigation shows that he tried to intervene in a number of elections in various countries over the past decade.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News.

Militarisation of Civilian Infrastructure

00:28 Munich Security Report 2023

NATO reveals new space fleet

Russia issues space warning

Defence Intelligence Defends Its ‘Intelligence’

09:05 MoD DefenceHQ—Probability Yardstick

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—17 February 2023

Oleksiy Arestovych, ousted Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, says Russia always had a part to play in securing its geopolitical and cultural interests in Ukraine

ISIS Spotted In Ukraine

15:50 AP report shows Ukrainian commander wearing ISIS insignia

The i in 2019: How Ukraine became the unlikely home for Isis leaders escaping the caliphate

Jerusalem Post: Why is an ex-Syria War jihadist fighting for Ukraine against Russia?

Gender-Inclusive NATO and Nord Stream Recriminations

20:05 Jens Stoltenberg:

The other thing I will say is that the war didn’t start in February last year. The war started in 2014. And since 2014, NATO Allies have provided support to Ukraine, with training, with equipment, so the Ukrainian Armed Forces were much stronger in 2022.

Reporter Seymour Hersh on “How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline”: Exclusive TV Interview with Democracy Now

Berliner Zeitung interview with Seymour Hersh: Joe Biden blew up Nord Stream because he didn’t trust Germany

Seymour Hersh’s follow-up blog: The Crap on the Wall

TASS: Russia preparing special UN Security Council meeting on investigation into Nord Stream blasts

Reuters: Sweden won’t share Nord Stream investigation

Politico: UK defense secretary eyes NATO’s top job

NATO Gender-Inclusive Language Manual

Tweet: CNN’s Christiane Amanpour worries for Alexei Navalny

Forgetting Julian Assange?

Please visit the UK Column Shop

No to 15-minute cites: Oxford, 18 February

Rage Against The War Machine: Lincoln Memorial at 12:30 pm on Sunday 19 February

Censorship And The Control Of The Narrative

45:09 Haaretz—Hacking, Extortion, Election Interference: These Are the Tools Used by Israel’s Agents of Chaos and Manipulation

Guardian—Dark arts of politics: how ‘Team Jorge’ and Cambridge Analytica meddled in Nigerian election

The North Atlantic Fella Organization: Twitter | Website

CBDCs: Latest News

59:09 Bank of Japan—Central Bank Digital Currency

Cash is Freedom | Campaign Against a Central Bank Digital Currency

‘Save Privacy Stop CBDCs’ UK advocacy group

Imperial Business hosted Bill Gates and Rishi Sunak for the launch of a new initiative

Cleantech for UK: a new policymakers’ dialogue initiative

South China Morning Post: Climate and sustainability: how impending EU laws on ESG disclosures will be a matter of survival for Asian suppliers

SCMP—Climate change: Hong Kong to pay 30 per cent more for ESG jobs as companies fight for talent to meet sustainability targets

Strike Updates and a Fauci Reminder

1:08:11 UK Government: Arrivals to the UK told to prepare for disruption at the border during February half-term

NHS England: Ambulance strikes—17 February—members of Unite union

BBC: Thousands of postal workers have voted in favour of more strikes

In 2004, Dr Fauci had this take on natural immunity as a form of protection against a virus

The Lancet: Past SARS–CoV–2 infection protection against re-infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis

RT: Russia approves sale of IKEA factories