Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-15. No immune system after 3 shots. For ‘public confidence’, hide jab deaths. Malone & Bridgen. 5G warnings

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1741 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1228 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

“We did mass spectrometry on their vials…we know what’s in these things…they even admit they added an HIV protein into the shots for the purpose of disabling people’s autoimmune…people with 3 shots don’t have an immune system…” -Attorney Todd Callendar (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING: Australia’s drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that ‘disclosure could undermine public confidence’ (tweet, website).

–

–

BREAKING: Australia’s drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that ‘disclosure could undermine public confidence’ TGA appears to have hidden numerous vaccine-induced deaths from the public view, including those of two children. (tweet, website).

–

–

Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD The Honorable Andrew Bridgen MP It is time to stand up and support the many heroes in this battle Substack at RWMaloneMD Please share widely @Abridgen (tweet, website).

–

–

.@ICANdecide CONFRONTS @CDCgov AND @US_FDA ABOUT HIDING IMPORTANT VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS FROM PUBLIC VIEW ICAN’s attorneys demand they explain the alarming results of an audit of VAERS which found major issues with 42% of the reports reviewed. @React19org (tweet).

–

–

Soaring Cases of Sudden Death: The Only Smoking Gun is the Jab Until Proven Otherwise “When someone dies, and the family doesn’t come out and say anything, and the doctors don’t come out and say anything, it’s a reasonable assumption that it was the vaccine until proven otherwise,” attested @P_McCulloughMD. When people unexpectedly drop dead, “we’re left with ‘What is the smoking gun?’ The only smoking gun is the COVID-19 vaccine.” (tweet).

–

–

Running the data from CDC’s Wonder database on I46 ICD codes (cardiac arrest). Heart attack-related deaths for people under the age of 50 (UCoD or MCoD): – 2018 -> 19K heart attack-related deaths – 2019 -> 18.6K – 2020 -> 24K (5000 extra deaths) – 2021 -> 28K (8000 extra deaths) What’s that you say? These are covid deaths? Au contraire! The CDC is out with their death-certificate-level details for 2020/21 and found: – 2020 -> 1,076 covid deaths + heart attack-related causes for <50 yrs old. – 2021 -> 1,222 same demo. There are AT LEAST 10,000 excess heart attack deaths for people under 50 that remain unexplained. Possible causes: – lack of care/lockdowns/fear of hospitals – vaccine injuries. (tweet).

–

–

5G warnings (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 15th February 2023.

(website, odysee, rumble, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Krankie Goes From Holyrood

00:19 Nicola Sturgeon says the time is right to resign as Scotland’s First Minister

Catch the mood: Northern Ireland fans belting out Sweet Caroline

Belgian footballer and goalkeeper Arne Espeel died a few seconds after saving a penalty

Petition: Investigate UK excess deaths not related to Covid

15-Minute Cites / 20-Minute Neighbourhoods

08:35 20-Minute Neighbourhoods in a Scottish context

Anne Marte Bergseng: Project Manager—Climate resilience and social change, ClimateXChange

Portland’s 20-Minute Neighborhoods after Ten Years: How a Planning Initiative Impacted Accessibility

Rising taxes and a falling quality of life has Portland losing some of its biggest fans

15-minute Cities Health Hubs

19:25 SMF—Health on the High Street

How to build back better with a 15-minute city video

Health on the High Street to reduce waiting lists – Health Spaces

Transforming cities for sustainability: A health perspective

Thousands of families to benefit from local support in rollout of Family Hubs

Government confirm plans for £20m NHS scans and tests hub in the Metrocentre

Over 50 new surgical hubs set to open across England to help bust the Covid–19 backlogs

NHS: Staff mental health and wellbeing hubs

NHS Reset is an NHS Confederation campaign

UK Column search function

Debi Evans Blog: 14 February 2023

NATO Meeting Für Ihre Sicherheit

28:38 NATO Secretary General—Doorstep statement at Defence Ministers Meeting

NATO defence ministers to discuss accelerated support to Ukraine ahead of anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion

F-35s carried out their first A-Scramble to intercept Russian SU-27s & a IL-20 flying close to NATO airspace

Seymour Hersh—How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline

Denmark and Sweden have joined the European Sky Shield Initiative, coordinated by Germany

Nick Ferrari questions Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Toxic Train Derailment

41:10 Toxic Fumes are released from burning train that derailed in Ohio

Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill

Prospects of Civil War in Israel

45:07 100,000 Israelis Gather in Jerusalem to Protest Judicial Overhaul Amid Mass Strike

Yair Netanyahu: Here’s a great explanation about the show trial that starts today in israel

Likud voters just handed Netanyahu a mandate to remake the judicial system

Why Are Hundreds of Thousands of Israelis Protesting, and Does Netanyahu Care?

Haaretz: In Israel, a Civil War Is No Longer Unthinkable

Future Health

55:56 2017, PM unveils plans for a modern Industrial Strategy fit for Global Britain

End of