Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-13. An estimated 13m worldwide killed by the jab. IVM inhibits replication RNA viruses. Fake alien invasion

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1716 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1214 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Steve Kirsch’s newsletter — New paper: An estimated 13 million people worldwide killed by the COVID vaccines (tweet, website).

Not one Jewish holocaust, but two.

–

–

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Yesterday, I again offered myself for interviews with the BBC, ITV, Sky and Channel 4 News to discuss these findings of increased mortality following ‘vaccination’ No takers so far and I am not holding my breath. The MSM news blackout continues. (tweet).

–

–

Excess deaths around the world. Australia 9%, Denmark 30% England 20% France 25% Germany 43% Hungary 11% Ireland 20% Netherlands 37% Norway 28% New Zealand 17% Poland 21% Scotland 13% South Korea 18% Switzerland 12% Taiwan 25% United States 12% It goes on & on! (tweet).

–

–

Higher Excess Deaths Clearly Linked to Higher Vax Rates in England, New Analysis Shows. The Government has refused to carry out an investigation into the cause of the recent wave of tens of thousands of excess deaths in England. Perhaps this is why. (tweet, website).

–

–

UK Govt. Data Shows C19-Boosted Kids Are up to 137x MORE Likely to Die from C19 Than Unvaxed Kids. These figures reveal that children who have had three C19 shots are up to 137 times more likely to die with/from Covid-19 than children who have had no C19 shots. (tweet).

–

–

400% increase in heart attacks for 18 to 24 year olds. http://wwwn.cdc.gov/NHISDataQueryT (tweet).

–

–

Canberra Australia 🇦🇺 Shocking Scenes, A Horrific Collection of 𝙐𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨…. (tweet).

–

–

Did you know that there are 10 years of studies, showing that ivermectin inhibits the replication of at least a dozen RNA viruses? “It was so eye-poppingly potent and efficacious — it was stunning,” attests Dr. @PierreKory . (tweet).

–

–

1/2 According to reputable sources the government are going to fake a global alien invasion approximately near the year 2024, in order to form a one world government‼️‼️ Remember they have a technology called Project Blue beam‼️🙏👇 (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 13th February 2023. Corporate tax rate of 30% dropping to 19% between 2010 and 2017 has seen the revenue of £31.7bn rise to £62.7bn, 2.4% of GDP vs 2.9%. In recent decades the WHO has evolved to where now most funding is directed to specific uses, largely provided by private and corporate interests. The priorities of the WHO have evolved accordingly, moving away from community-centered care to a more vertical, commodity-based approach, following the self-interests of these funders. Those private interests include the WEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as GAVI Vaccine Alliance and the Wellcome Trust, even while the World Bank and the G20 have elbowed their way in.

(website, odysee, rumble, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

The plan has been centuries in the making. Katherine Watt details chronologically how we got here. It ain’t over yet by a long shot. (tweet).

–

–

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) Almost £1bn spent on anti-Covid drug that makes ‘no significant difference’- Molnopiravir (tweet, website).

–

–

Eric Clapton: “I can’t sleep because of the pain…the vaccine took my immune system and just shook it around” (tweet).

–

–

Footballer, 21, Slumps and DROPS DEAD in Spain… The Castilla La Mancha Football Federation said in a statement that the Nigerian youngster, named Hadi, slumped for “no apparent reason” in the 39th minute of the match… Medical personal on scene could not revive him… – msn (tweet).

–

–

Goalkeeper, 25, “DEAD SUDDENLY” after Stopping Penalty Kick… “Died on the spot”… Was playing a football match in West Flanders, Belgium Saturday evening… Arne Espeel was a goalkeeper for the Winkel Sport B… Stopped the penalty kick then “COLLAPSED”… – prototheme (tweet).

–

–

The mRNA was always meant to leave the arm and go to the lymph nodes. The CDC either lied when they said it stayed in the arm or they didn’t know what they were taking about. Which is worse? (tweet, website).

–

–

These women are speaking about decidual, cast, shedding… A horrible side effect from the Covid 💉💉💉 http://mycyclestory.com (tweet).

–

–

Migrant hotel riot sparked by video of 25 year old man ‘hassling’ 16-year-old girl for her number 🗞 (link).

Westminster parliament is currently discussing the online safety bill which is being sold on trying to keep children safe online. What about keeping them safe in the real world from being sexually propositioned by sexual predators like this one who have come here illegally?

–

–

Merseyside BBC getting absolutely roasted by locals unhappy with their LIES. Calling out the 15 minute city shite as well, it’s just another infringement on our right to free movement. We won’t tolerate that shit. Well done to all involved 👏🏻 (tweet).

–

–

Senator Ron Johnson @SenRonJohnson I have been censored and vilified for trying to expose the truth to the American people on COVID. Fauci and the COVID cartel should be held accountable for their miserably failed response to the pandemic. (tweet).

–

–

The Brits welcome Bill Gates by calling him a murderer and chanting “arrest Bill Gates”. The citizens of the world are uniting against the globalist elites and their New World Order agenda.🔥🔥👇 (tweet).

–

–

Good morning @BillGates – your music video has been viewed half a million times across all the social media platforms. Isn’t that great?! 😁 Share #GatesBehindTheBars will ya? (tweet).

–

–

Just reported by Australia’s Saturday Paper. 26.8 million doses (about US$800 million dollars based on 30$ per dose) down the drain! I wrote about how Big Pharma does this behind the scenes to get yearly bonuses here https://pharmafiles.substack.com/p/pfizer-announces-2022-financial-highlights (tweet).

–

–

Not once in the 4.6 billion years history of earth did a trace gas change the climate. Carbon dioxide is 400 molecules in a million & who can believe measurements anyway, given all the lies & fake science about warming & ocean rise. It’s a blatant hoax by the UN & WEF globalists. (tweet).

–

–

Flags of Nazi Germany and Ukraine (tweet, website).

–