Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-11. Twitter 4: internet custodians, online sanitation, dangerous speech – hubris. Also, Obama. HIV up 500%

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1716 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1214 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

The Left’s Righteous Tyrants (link, link).

‘Such appears to be the case with the former Twitter executives who testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Unimpressive by every measure—looks, personality, intellect, persuasiveness, grasp of the facts—the Twitter Four should serve as a reminder of what the defenders of freedom are up against. Thankfully, our enemies, while powerful for now, have the mental, physical, and emotional appeal of overcooked spaghetti’.

‘James Baker, Vijaya Gadde, Yoel Roth, and Anika Collier Navaroli took the quasi-stand this week at a House Oversight Committee hearing to explain their roles in colluding with the government to suppress free speech during an election year, particularly related to the New York Post’s coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020. Baker, the former general counsel for the FBI when the bureau used fabricated political opposition research to defraud a secret federal court and obtain a warrant to spy on Donald Trump, was fired by Elon Musk as Twitter’s general counsel after it was discovered Baker was vetting company files made available to independent journalists’.

‘Roth, Gadde, and Navaroli were considered the “custodians of the internet,” Roth boasted in a New York Times opinion column published in November, shortly after he resigned. “The work of online sanitation is unrelenting and contentious,” Twitter’s former head of “trust and safety” lamented. Roth then outlined a series of steps the government, private companies, and Big Tech oligarchs should pursue to rein in Musk’.

‘“In the longer term,” Roth warned, “the moderating influences of advertisers, regulators and, most critically of all, app stores may be welcome for those of us hoping to avoid an escalation in the volume of dangerous speech online.”’

‘That sort of hubris was on full display this week as the Twitter Four defended their crusade to censor users on the Right, including the suspension of Trump in January 2021. In the process, these self-proclaimed warriors of truth and integrity revealed themselves to be nothing short of petulant foot-stompers unfit for employment anywhere outside of Silicon Valley or the government. Further, all four were clearly guided by their hatred for Trump and his supporters, contrary to their solemn assurances that decisions were based on unbiased considerations to protect the site from insidious content’.

–

–

Musk Leaks ‘Twitter Files’ IMPLICATING OBAMA! (tweet, website).

–

–

U.S MILITARY NOW BEING TESTED FOR AIDS. Attorney Todd Callender. They put 3 HIV proteins in these shots and gave the world vaccine induced AIDS. The DOD database reports a 500% increase in HIV (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 10th February 2023. The “Ghost of Kyiv”: that’s what admirers called a Ukrainian fighter pilot who was said to have shot down 40 enemy planes. Over the weekend, Ukrainian officials admitted that the ghost, in fact, never existed. In order to retain power, Kyiv has never been shy about banning opposition parties, censoring or even abolishing independent media, persecuting and physically harassing dissidents, suppressing rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population and the ethnic minorities of Ukraine. Nord Stream pipeline: state-sponsored terrorism. How America took out the Nord Stream pipeline. Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three month later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning.

(website, odysee, rumble, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Zelensky’s “fundraising event” in London

00:23 Ukraine’s Zelensky addresses UK in Westminster Hall

because they are so few, they are so precious that we the Servants of our Kings do everything possible and impossible to make the world provide us with modern planes to empower and protect pilots who will be protecting us

The ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ was never alive, Ukrainian air force says

Sir Lindsay Hoyle reflects on the visit of Zelensky with Julia Hartley

Volodymyr Zelensky hugs a BBC reporter

Sunak and Zelensky show their boots and helmets

Russian Embassy comment on Zelensky’s “blitz-visit” to London

Sanctions On Syria During Earthquake Relief

14:59 US Treasury issues Syria General License 23 to aid in earthquake disaster relief efforts

Syrian Sanctions Regulations: 31 CFR part 542

GoFundMe is refusing to send aid to Syria over sanctions from the US Treasury

Syria accused of playing politics with aid in aftermath of earthquake

Foreign Policy (CFR house journal): Syria’s Earthquake Victims Are Trapped by Assad

Syrian humanitarian aid gets raided

Fake News Alert Tweet: Syria didn’t request quake relief from Israel.

Administrator Samantha Powers calls regarding the response to the earthquake

Staged rescue video

US pledges $85m for Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

The i: ‘Heinous’ bombing of areas hit by earthquake by Assad’s forces

ISIS militants take advantage of massive earthquake to mount prison break

Northern Syria threatened by floods following deadly earthquake

“Turkish dams and artificial lakes built by Ankara on the Euphrates River may have caused the earthquake”

Donate to The Syrian Arab Red Crescent

Account Name: SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT

IBAN: LB53 0093 0000 0035 0701 9366 1EUR

SWIFT : EUMOLBBE

Banque BEMO Sal

Beirut, Lebanon

Correspondent Bank Details:

SWIFT: DEUTDEFF

Deutsche Bank AG (Frankfurt am Main)

Account Number: DE53 5007 0010 0954 6805 00

UK Column: White Helmets

21st Century Wire—White Helmets Archives

Ukraine War Latest

42:17 Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—10 February 2023

Air alert was announced all over Ukraine

Ukraine says two Russian missiles crossed into Romania and Moldova

Guardian: Russian cruise missiles crossed into Moldova and Romania, says Ukraine

The situation in Artyomovsk (Bakhmut): what is known at the moment (milchronicles)

Unusual Admission: Zelensky Takes Credit for Derailing the Minsk Agreements

Seymour Hersh: How US Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline

President Biden on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine: “We will bring an end to it.”

Kim Dotcom: Liz Truss messaged “It’s done”

White House rejects Seymour Hersh report

Kremlin says those behind Nord Stream blasts must be punished

15,000 Starlink user kits have been delivered to Ukraine

Politico—UkraineX: How Elon Musk’s space satellites changed the war on the ground

Musk deputy’s words on Starlink ‘weaponization’ vex Ukraine

Twitter Files in The House Oversight Committee

1:02:32 Rep. Nancy Mace raises the issues of Twitter censoring doctors

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 01:26:27 in this C–SPAN recording

Minister Higgins: FBI used Twitter to suppress information—03:19:17

UK Prime Minister is questioned about recording political dissent on social media

15-Minute Cites Raised in Parliament

1:13:45 Nick Fletcher asks the Government to hold a debate on 15-minute cities

Forbes: Tory MP Uses Conspiracy Theory In U.K. Parliament Against 15-Minute City Concept

UK Column search function—use it!

–

–

Egg shortage and inflation strangely timed with revelation that yolks naturally mitigate covid “vaccine” spike proteins (tweet, website).

–

–

What funeral directors know that you don’t (tweet, website).

‘In 78 years, they never had a 15 year old who died from a heart attack. In December 2022, they had 1 a week for three weeks straight. Nobody is talking about it publicly’.

–

–

The new Brazilian president Lula has said that if people don’t vaccinate their children, they won’t recieve government aid. So if people don’t do as they are told by the state, they starve. This is Socialism. (tweet).

–

–

REPORT: Justin Trudeau Hijacks Canada’s Healthcare and Threatens Provincial Premiers to Cut Off Healthcare Funding Unless They Agree to Digital Health ID (VIDEO) (tweet, website).

‘According to reports, the proposal comes with the condition for digital ID data collection. Trudeau is trying to blackmail to get Canadians to sign up for Digital ID’.

–

–

BREAKING: Over 20 states have banned COVID vaccine mandates for schools in response to the CDC adding the vaccines to its routine immunization schedule. (tweet).

–

–

Do not let these desperate WEF Idiots trick you into believing we’re under an ‘Alien Attack’ to usher in a ‘New World Order’. (tweet).

–

–

Friday night talking with a friend’s Year 12 student studying at a Private School in Brisbane. 3 wk’s into the school year, they said they have dropped the subject Geography. I asked why? Response ‘All the teach you is about ‘Climate Change’, I am not learning anything.’ (tweet).

–

–

VIDEO: Ukraine Accused Of Slaughtering, Harvesting Children’s Organs, Disposing Of Dismembered Children ‘Like Discarded Waste’, Russian Soldier Says (tweet, website).

–

–

Roseanne Barr on Tucker talking about being canceled: “The Left has no sense of humor at all, nor do they have any sense of humor about themselves. Somebody in power who can’t even laugh at themself, that’s a dangerous human being.” (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING: Final Epstein docs to be unsealed after new ruling. All those involved need to go to prison. Will our elected leaders finally speak up? (tweet, website).

–

–

Second one filmed over Turkey – they are definitely using something! (tweet).

–

–

Do you have to be high…to commit Genocide? (tweet).

–