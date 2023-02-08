Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-08. Does Rishi Sunak own Moderna shares? Pfizer violating 3 sections Brit Pharma CoP. Thai princess Pfizered

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1716 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1214 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Sunak-linked hedge fund sees pandemic profits soar to £109m – Good Law Project. Safe and effective says Rishi Sunak as he makes a killing from Vaccine rollout. Literally. #DiedSuddenly #VaccineInjuries Corruption at the Top of British Government. (tweet, Sunak-linked hedge fund sees pandemic profits soar to £109m, website).

‘A hedge fund where the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was a founding partner, has seen its profits more than double in a year. Annual reports published on Companies House reveal that Theleme Partners made £109m in the year up to 31 March 2022 – a £65m increase from the previous year’.

‘Theleme is heavily invested in Covid vaccine manufacturers Moderna – which last month signed a 10-year partnership with the UK Government for an undisclosed sum’.

‘The Prime Minister left the company in 2013 in order to pursue his political career. However, he has refused to deny that he will profit from a surge in the share price of vaccine manufacturer Moderna and subsequent profits from Theleme’.

‘The mystery is further compounded by the failure of the PM to publish his tax returns, despite promising to do so’.

‘In 2020, Sunak hired John Sheridan, a partner at Theleme to advise the Treasury on Covid policies. The fund has invested 34% of its pot in Moderna – its single biggest investment – reported to be valued at $710m’.

🚨URGENT — Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Admits Company Produced 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In 2019 Before The Pandemic Started (tweet).

Pfizer has been found guilty of violating three sections of the British Pharmaceuticals Code of Practice? This seems rather newsworthy. I’m surprised it got so little media attention, especially given the recent concerns about misinformation. https://tinyurl.com/pfizervio (tweet).

Thailand to become first country in the world to declare its Pfizer contracts null and void. They are going after Pfizer to recover billions of dollars. Did Pfizer commit fraud? Indemnity may be null and void. Many countries could follow suit. #Vaccines (tweet, website).

They Pfizered the wrong princess. Thailand moves to BAN Pfizer after Thai princess falls into a coma after her booster 💉. (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 8th February 2023. UK Column viewer, Kelly, finds a DNR order slapped on her grandmother.

(website, odysee, rumble, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Zelensky in London; Inexorable March of CBDCs

00:31 Zelensky currently giving a speech in Westminster Hall as the news went on air

Is That A Gun In Your Pocket, Or Are You Just Pleased To See Me?

Policy paper: Making Government Deliver for the British People

Updating the machinery of government for the world of today and of tomorrow

Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP’s appointment as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Put your Online Safety Bill questions to Secretary of State Michelle Donelan

HM Treasury and Bank of England consider plans for a digital pound

Open consultation—The digital pound: A new form of money for households and businesses?

Speech by Benoît Cœuré: “The financial system is shifting under our feet”

15th November announcement: NY Fed launches 12-week CBDC pilot program with major banks

G20 TechSprint 2022, a joint initiative with the BISIH, debate on the most practical and feasible solutions to implement CBDCs

Vaccine passports (see Page 8)

Central bank digital currencies: a solution in search of a problem? Report published

The Bank and HM Treasury invite views on the questions posed in the Consultation Paper

Tax (USA): The net is spread wider

12:31 The Fair Tax Act Aims to Abolish the IRS and Set a National Sales Tax

Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate

Now the tax-raising blob is coming for your pension

Drop in older workers could lead to taxation on pensions

UK Column interview mention—We Need Science, Not Soup: Dr James Tour on Origin-of-Life Research

Uber Ambulance, Dr ChatBOT: How Convenient

17:37 E-mail from UK Column to Department of Health & Social Care

Patient Safety Commissioner: 18 months on, still not achieving safety

Pulse checker: Government launches Uber Ambulance

Daily Mail—EXCLUSIVE: Revealed, just SEVENTY-FIVE Brits have been killed by Covid vaccines (!)

British Medical Council: The role of social circle COVID-19 illness and vaccination experiences in COVID-19 vaccination decisions

Munchausen by Internet Is Rife on Social Media and Peaked During COVID-19 Pandemic, Psychiatrist Says

Independent: ‘Thanks Pfizer’: The weird world of shakes, health anxiety and illness online

Lauren Calladine suggests: “Racing heart, sweating, shakes and tremors, breathing difficulties, tight chest, are all signs of increased anxiety”

Debi Evans Blog: 7 February 2023

Scared of the National Health Service by Debi Evans

Vaccine Supply Operation Lead replaced with a few minor edits

Mark Steyn Refuses Poisoned GB News/Ofcom Contract

36:01 If Bill Gates and the WHO are allowed to take control of international pandemic policy, we’re in deep trouble, says Dan Wootton

GB News funding

Dominique Samuels: “Any debate about what is going on is now deliberately being painted as antisemitic”

Eva Vlaardingerbroek: The truth on why my friend Mark Steyn isn’t back on GB News

Full Steyn announcement: Has Ofcom Popped Steyn’s Balloon? (go to 19:30)

Guardian: Jewish group and MPs urge GB News to stop indulging conspiracy theories

Board of Deputies of British Jews said: “If the channel will not act, we expect that Ofcom will”

Nicola Richards: “No doubt Ofcom will be keeping a close eye on developments at GB News”

Is Anybody Trying for Peace in Ukraine?

50:03 BBC: Biden—US stood the test of Putin’s invasion

West ‘blocked’ Russia-Ukraine peace process, says former Israeli PM

Martin Schirdewan, chairman of the Left Party: “I am not a pacifist”

David Scott asks MoD about the state of our Armed Forces—“We’ll get back to you”

ADRT: Your Legal Right To Refuse Covid–19 Therapies?

58:47 Debi Evans e-mail to Royal College of General Practitioners: “That information is not available”

British Medical Association: Consent and refusal by adults with decision-making capacity

Providing treatment without valid consent, and in the face of a competent refusal, would leave the doctor open to legal and professional sanctions.

Can patients refuse treatment in advance?—Yes, an ADRT will be legally binding

NHS RightCare: Frailty Toolkit

Anticipatory Care Planning (ACP)

An Advance Directive is a written statement, drawn up and signed by you, which sets out how you would prefer to be treated (or not treated) in the last stages of your life.

UK Column viewer, Kelly, finds a DNR order slapped on her grandmother

NHS: Do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) decisions

🚨URGENT — After a vile of COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac was dropped and broke, 15 personnel in close contact experienced ocular surface erosion (breakdown of the cornea) and 4 experienced skin rash. Are you paying attention? https://karger.com/Article/FullText/520500 (tweet).

100% of COVID Deaths in Canada Now Due to mRNA Vaccine, New Data Shows (link).

‘Over 2022, Health Canada data shows 15,844 deaths occurred due to Covid – almost double the number of deaths in 2020 when citizens were “unprotected.”’

Chris Whitty covers up 22k COVID Vaccine Heart-Related Deaths with FALSE Claims about lack of Statins and Blood Pressure Pills. They are desperate to deflect the real cause of #ExcessDeaths but no one is buying this nonsense. Should prosecutors now act? (tweet, website).

Government Refuses to Investigate What’s Behind the Thousands of Excess Deaths (link).

“The autopsy also found Brown had an enlarged liver, heart and spleen at the time of his death, according to The Gazette.” So sure, couldn’t possibly be vaccine related (since they didn’t do any tests to rule that out). (tweet, website).

🚨BREAKING — Lilly Kimbell, 31, Former Georgia Bulldogs Tennis Player, Dies Suddenly After Cardiac Arrest https://news-daily.com/sports/former-georgia-bulldogs-tennis-player-lilly-kimbell-dies-at-31/article_c6dd812b-f3da-540d-8f14-e569a894d4f7.html (tweet).

🚨BREAKING — Vassilis Christodoulou, 21, Basketball Player, Dies Suddenly Of Cardiac Arrest At Home https://en.protothema.gr/athlete-21-suddenly-dies-of-a-heart-attack-in-thessaloniki/ (tweet).

This is the summary analysis of the 50 000 pages Pfizer trial report, The report that Pfizer tried to hide, read the summary analysis you will see why. These experimental ‘vaccines’ should never have been given emergency approval by anyone. (tweet).

Karl Stefanovic says he’s DONE with Covid vaccines as he blasts move to offer millions a FIFTH jab: ‘Fit and healthy people are dropping down with heart issues’ (link).

Unvaxed Women Are Reporting Agonizing Pain and Menstrual Cramps After Sleeping With Vaxed Husbands. “The Pfizer documents show that women are exposed to it [the mRNA jab] from vaccinated men through sexual intercourse.” (tweet).

(Dr Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson) If this is true, it is catastrophic @pfizer and utterly inexcusable. Finding: immense drop in fertility after vaccination; not attributable to other causes. (tweet, website).

Another batch of JCVI minutes have been released & as usual they are fascinating.

The decision made to vaccinate pregnant women was made WITHOUT any safety data!

“Currently there were no robust UK data on the outcomes of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy.” (tweet).

People in my network are reporting a sudden rash of friends and family members discovering they have advanced cancers, seemingly out of nowhere. These are young, healthy adults, late 30s to mid 40s. Anyone else hearing similar reports? (tweet).

The Prophet aka @thecoastguy is fighting the good fight. I question the motives of anyone attacking him for speaking truth to power. The hard-Left throw around ‘isms’ to shut down conversations they don’t want airing. I would follow Neil into battle any day of the week. ⚔️ (tweet).

Jacinda Ardern: Saint or Psychopath? (link).

‘In the free speech vacuum that is New Zealand today, I shall devote much of what follows to giving some reasons why the anger against Ardern and her then government is more than justified. Her transgressions can be characterised as’

broken promises

malfeasance

cruelty

malice

divisiveness

‘These promises to the New Zealand public were broken as, one-by-one, vaccine mandates were introduced. First the border workers, then the armed services and police, then health workers and teachers and finally, all members of the public who want to enter public enclosed spaces such as bars and restaurants. Thus workers had to choose between jab or loss of livelihood’.

‘Significantly, this ‘choice’ was not portrayed for what it actually was. In a verbal sleight of hand, Michael Neilson of The New Zealand Herald (12 Nov 2021) said [emphasis added]:’

‘Millions of New Zealand workers will soon be covered by mandates to be vaccinated against Covid-19, or potentially be forced to leave their jobs’.

‘A health professional I know chose not to be jabbed, but he assures me that he did not ‘leave’ his job – his employer prevented him from working’.

‘The mandates were a fundamental breach of Section 11 of the1990 Bill of Rights Act, Section 11:

‘Everyone has the right to refuse to undergo any medical treatment’.

‘This step-by-step breach of fundamental democratic rights brings to mind German Pastor Martin Niemöller’s famous poem, written after his release from concentration camp in 1945. He had been arrested by the Gestapo in 1937 for his criticism of Nazi totalitarianism:’

‘First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Socialist’.

‘Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Trade Unionist’.

‘Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Jew’.

‘Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me’.

‘Small wonder, then, that the vaccine mandates generated considerable anger and for some who had lost their livelihood, real hatred. In clear breach of its promise, the government was forcing people to submit to the injection of an experimental product – or loss of livelihood’.

You gotta be kidding me—Anthony Fauci just published an article pointing out viruses that replicate in mucosal passages cannot be effectively controlled by vaccines that create systemic immunity? After 3 years he just announces this obvious point? (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Last week I asked the Health Secretary where he thought the flu had been hiding. You can see his response here: https://youtu.be/6eZKwdUfB3w (tweet).

This video has jus been removed by U Tube. It is a factual interview with a British MP, Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen He is an elected sitting Member of the UK Parliament. There is nothing in this video that is untrue and the public have a right to know. (tweet, rumble).

In Medicare, there were at least 5,000 deceased people who got the vaccine. You read that right. They were vaccinated after they died. Impressive! (tweet).

2021: They demanded to know your vaccination status to be allowed to eat in restaurants. 2023: They don’t want you to ask about the vaccination status of those who died suddenly. (tweet).

I’m not sure people understand DIGITAL ID, but read about how China tracks their citizens using it.

Governments will rate you to determine your mobility within 15 Minute cities. Remember what Trudeau did with the illegal EA and freezing bank accounts. (tweet, Canada’s Digital ID plans “uncomfortably close” to Chinese social credit: report (August 15, 2022), website).

‘A constitutional rights group has blasted the federal government’s plan to create a Digital ID infrastructure as a threat to Charter rights and a step towards implementing a Communist China-style social credit system’.

‘In the report titled Canada’s Road to Beijing, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) outlines how China’s mass surveillance system operates and in what ways a national Digital ID system is a step towards authoritarianism’.

‘“What Canadians need today is not more unmitigated government access to private information but, instead, a renewed commitment to Charter rights and freedoms. We are on the road to Beijing, and Canadians should be apprehensive,” said JCCF President John Carpay in a news release on the report’.

Twitter Files Expose MSM Journos As Stenographers – Collusion Between Intel Agencies, MSM & Big Tech. “No coverage of this on CNN… astounding collusion between intelligence agencies & a social media network to suppress accurate information…” – @joerogan. H/T @UngaTheGreat (tweet).

Accenture – a WEF partner in the Known Traveller Digital Identity (KTDI) pilot – is run by CEO Julie Sweet. She was appointed to the WEF’s Board of Trustees in 2021, sitting alongside Chrystia Freeland. Accenture had two federal contracts in 2017. In 2021, it got 95. Questions? (tweet).

While I appreciate that we are digging into Justin Trudeau’s relationships with high-priced consultants, I would like to remind everyone to keep their eyes on the prize. Freeland has the political connections and the networks – not Trudeau. He’s just a vassal for her policies. (tweet).

I ask you Mr Singh to do the right thing and withdraw your support agreement. This will set up a non-confidence vote and will allow Canadians throughout this country to be the final judge & jury !

Retweet !! (tweet).

I’m tiring of listening to political & corporate self-called elites pontificating on climate change & how we should be compliant when they believe in the mantra of “Do as I say not as I do !” Michael Bloomberg has 6 planes, 3 helicopters, 11 houses and 42 cars. He thinks you should use public transportation to save the environment. (tweet).

