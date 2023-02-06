Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-06. Superbly covert giant white Chinese “Spy Balloon” – never mind spying from satellites, your cell phone

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1712 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1208 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,576 concerned citizens.

16,027 medical and public health scientists.

47,428 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

OffG on…the Chinese “Spy Balloon” (link).

‘It’s probably not real. If it is real it’s probably not spying. if it is spying so what? So are dozens of satellites, your cell phone, your TV, and all the software on your computer’.

‘This is the zenith of manufactured geopolitical drama. That this story is dominating headlines at all is absurd. It’s a nothing burger. A double-nothing burger with extra cheese, made-up sauce and a side serving of who-cares fries’.

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Department of Defense Told Rep. Mike Waltz China Spy Balloons Crossed US During Trump Years and General Mattis Thought Trump Was Too Aggressive, so he DID NOT tell him. A ‘United States General’ DID NOT notify the Commander n Chief of a threat to the homeland.. (tweet).

UK Column News – 6th February 2023. Ukraine’s secret service exposes the embezzlement of funds allocated for food supply to defense forces. In a world of drones and satelittes, why use a spy balloon? The military dead in the Ukraine conflict thus far are: Ukraine 257,000 vs 18,000 Russians. Spotted in the sky over China, is it a German beer balloon?

(website, odysee, rumble, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Mark Anderson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Turkey/Syria Earthquake

00:30 Strongest in over 80 years

Underground terrorist tunnels have weakened foundations

BBC White Helmets PR video: Toddler rescued from collapsed building

Corrupt Ukraine has a Reshuffle

06:56 Ukraine replacing its defense minister nearly one year into Russia’s invasion

Rumours about Oleksiy Reznikov’s future have been circulating for days—press conference yesterday

Ukraine’s Secret Service Exposes the Embezzlement of Funds Allocated for Food Supply to Defense Forces

Offshore Wind-gate: Did Anyone Check with the MoD?

12:32 UK Government: Air Defence and Offshore Wind

These offshore windfarm installations may adversely impact the quality of data obtained from the long-range Primary Surveillance Radars (PSR) which are the backbone of the UK’s Air Defence (AD) detection capability.

Not forgetting: windfarms kill wild birds

Balloongate: Is It Really A New Step?

18:01 Trump, Right-Wing Republicans Urge U.S. Government To ‘Shoot Down’ Suspected Chinese Spying Balloon

Pentagon and city officials deny there was an ‘explosion in the sky’

US could try shootdown over Atlantic, official says

Biden considering plan to shoot down Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic

In a world of drones and satellites, why use a spy balloon?

Not just the Chinese:

Israeli surveillance balloon keeping Paris delegates safe

The Pentagon’s next big weapon: Really big balloons

Thunderhead Balloon Systems

Tory MP issues TikTok warning after Chinese ‘spy balloon’ shot down

Russia Continues a Slow Advance

25:37 Ukraine Live: Russia mobilises 500,000 soldiers as Putin readies for ‘active phase of war’

Former UK prime minister tells US on Washington visit that giving Ukraine planes ‘is humane thing to do’

Artillery regiments run out of… artillery

MoD Twitter: Mental Health—TimeToTalk, LGBT+ History Month

A total of nine nations have joined the UK in offering basic training to Ukrainian recruits

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—5 February 2023

ILRUSSO12 on Twitter

Former Defence Minister Sir Gerald Howarth wants NATO boots on the ground

Common Law and Jury Nullification: Growing Awareness

40:55 UK Column says thanks for your shares

Emma Lucy Shaw—Mendip Council’s homeless decision

Press from Rheinland-Pfalz: Many Germans refusing to notify the authorities of their home’s value

Western Australia to digitalise land titles

Statutes cannot overrule Common Law

Seven Years until Expropriation: EU draft Law Threatens Property Owners (YouTube)

UK Column Article: Are We Really At War? Nonsensical Sustainable Development—Part I

UK Column comment piece: Climate, methane and carbon dioxide: Do we have them back to front?

Neil Oliver on GB News raises the fact that the jury can free those accused of an unjust law

Alex Thomson at Winchester in 2016—calling for juries to be told of nullification at every trial

William Keyte tells Richard Vobes about the UK Constitution

A Dissident’s Guide to the Constitution: Episode 2 — Common Law

Dr Matthew Sweet calls for Ofcom (thread) on a flippant charge of antisemitism against Will Keyte

Pfizer CEO Speaks of his Enemies

1:01:20 Vaccine Supply Operations Lead job post withdrawn (still viewable on NHS Jobs beta domain)

Newsweek carries opinion piece by medical student: It’s Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About COVID and It Cost Lives

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, addressed The Economic Club of Chicago:

I have found throughout my life there is nothing more unifying than a common enemy. That’s why grandparents and grandchildren get along so well.

And finally: If Germany did spy balloons …

DOCTOR OVETA DIES OF SADS AFTER APPROVING AND RUSHING COVID SHOTS FOR KIDS. New video available ( she died 2 months ago) (tweet, rumble).

43-year-old USTA tennis champion collapses on court and dies (link).

‘A 43-year-old Nevada man collapsed and died on the court during a tennis match at Red Rock Country Club on January 29, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported’.

‘Ryan Vannah was pronounced dead at Summerlin Hospital later in the day’.

🧵/🚨URGENT— Danielle Baker RN, took 2nd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine July 2021 to keep job, same day experienced sudden fainting, within 4 days unable to walk, no control of bowel &bladder, disabled to this day, requires daily caretakers. “i’m a shell of what I used to be” (tweet).

🚨BREAKING — Autopsy Results Of Air Force Academy Cadet Reveal Cause Of Death Was Blood Clot In Lungs https://kktv.com/2023/02/01/football-injury-likely-tied-death-air-force-cadet-according-autopsy-report/?outputType=amp (tweet).

🚨BREAKING — CDC Creates ICD-10 Billing Codes For Doctors To Keep Track Of People Who Refuse To Take A COVID-19 Vaccine https://jamescintolo.substack.com/p/breaking-cdc-creates-icd-10-billing-0ec (tweet).

Charges Dropped Against Woman Arrested for Praying Silently Outside Abortion Clinic (link).

‘Vaughan-Spruce was due in court on Wednesday at Birmingham Magistrates Court’.

‘“It was due to happen today but charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service. Hopefully, we’ll know more soon and can update you then. It’s a lot of work but hopefully, God will use it for good,” Vaughan-Spruce told The Epoch Times by email’.

‘A spokesperson for Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told The Epoch Times by email: “We review all cases ahead of court where the police have charged. Following a review of this case, we concluded that there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.”’

‘Could Be Reinstated’

‘In a statement, Jeremiah Igunnubole, Legal Counsel for ADF UK, which is supporting the defense of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has written to the Justice’s Chief Executive under section 23 of the Prosecution of Offences Act. The effect of the correspondence is that there will be no court hearing on 2 February.”’

‘“Although the CPS has indicated it would drop the charges, it made it clear that they could be reinstated,” he added’.

‘“This leaves Isabel in significant legal uncertainty and her priority is to obtain legal clarity on what, if any, liability she may incur in the future based on the charges laid against her,” said Igunnubole’.

The wholesale cost of energy has been falling, but Jeremy Hunt will allow prices to rise by another 40% this year whilst we all pay a green subsidy and sit on huge reserves of energy as we import huge amounts at great cost. (tweet).

“Ireland has risen, the people have had enough”. Massive crowds of #IrelandisFull citizens march through Grafton St demanding the gov listen to concerns about migrants being planted in their communities Please follow us and retweet Crd: http://TheLiberal.ie (tweet).

Nobody wants a New World Order, and they know it. So their plan is to ruin your life by carrying out a controlled demolition of society, bombard you with propaganda so you become demoralized and lose all hope. Then you’ll gladly accept their ‘solution’. (tweet).

