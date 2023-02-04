Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-04. #mRNA gene therapy – Moderna et al admitted it. Masks Do Nothing Stop CV & They Knew It All Along

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1712 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1208 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,576 concerned citizens.

16,027 medical and public health scientists.

47,428 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

#mRNA IS gene therapy. Moderna admitted it along with the rest. Here’s the proof. Done with the lies & this conversation despite the #WEF and #DOD lies about the #vaccine. #Pfizer #truth #diedsuddenly @GenFlynn @KimDotcom @P_McCulloughMD @VigilantFox (tweet, website).

–

–

(Dr. Stella Immanuel MD @stella_immanuel) So looks like the vax is about gene therapy, digital dictatorships and control. WEF. Crispr technology. God help us. (tweet, rumble).

–

–

“Gates amped up his doubtful rhetoric about #mRNA, continuing to distance himself from the once hyped technology that he used to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in pandemic profits.” @JordanSchachtel #TheDefender (tweet, website).

–

–

1. IT BEGINS!! Press conference out of Japan – Investigation into vaccine harms. – Huge number of reports have been released – If Health Ministry refuse to acknowledge, “we will FILE LAWSUITS!” Journalist says: “EXTRAORDINARY ALARMING SITUATION” (tweet).

–

–

CDC Aware Of Reports Of ‘Debilitating Illnesses’ After COVID-19 Vaccination: Official (link, link).

–

–

Pfizer’s defense in the whistleblower case that most didn’t see coming: “We weren’t required to make a safe & effective product.” (tweet).

–

–

Massive Peer-Reviewed Mask Study Shows ‘Little To No Difference’ In Preventing COVID, Flu Infection (link).

–

–

Masks Do Nothing To Stop COVID & They Knew It All Along! Says New Study (link).

‘In what can only be described as a “mask off moment,” a new study has come out conclusively demonstrating that masks – whether the surgical or N95 “respirator” variety – are ineffective at preventing COVID infection. Not only that, but it’s now clear that authorities in the public health sector like Anthony Fauci knew this all along and yet still imposed mask mandates and encouraged the kind of mask shaming that emerged at the outset of the pandemic’.

Vinay Prasad: the science didn’t change. Public health experts started lying.

–

–

The debate is over: Masks do NOT work. The ENTIRE mainstream infectious disease medical community is discredited for NOT realizing this (except for Vinay Prasad). CDC head Rochelle Walensky should be fired. (tweet, website).

–

–

‘It was like erecting chicken wire to keep mosquitos out…’ Alexandra Marshall, Spectator Australia Online Editor, reacts to a study suggesting face masks have little to no impact on viral transmission. @ellymelly 🖥 GB News on YouTube https://bit.ly/3vAYaw0 (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 3rd February 2023. COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ “biodefense security countermeasures”. News leaders call for the end of objective journalism. Fake news regarding Iran such as Elnaz Rekabi: Family home of Iranian climber demolished. The destruction was on 11 June 2022, months before the recent events. Fake news regarding the April 7, 2018 alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria and the corpses had gunshot wounds and mine-blast injuries, while lacking any signs of exposure to chlorine.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Vaccine Issues Haven’t Gone Away

00:21 Bank of England raises interest rates to 4%

The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 7 to 2 to raise #BankRate

UK Health Security Agency recruitment ad (now removed): Vaccine Supply Operations Lead (still viewable on NHS Jobs beta domain)

Are Covid–19 Vaccines Biodefense Security Countermeasures?

21st Century Wire: Are COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ a Military Biodefense Response Gone Terribly Wrong? Yes

Digital ID Consultation

11:32 Digital Economy Act 2017: The Identity Verification Services objective

Open consultation: Consultation on draft legislation to support identity verification

Journalism, Censorship and AI

13:46 Jonathan Turley: “Objectivity Has Got To Go”: News Leaders Call for the End of Objective Journalism

Patrick Henningsen’s Twitter account reinstated

Matt Taibbi: Move Over, Jayson Blair: Meet Hamilton 68, the New King of Media Fraud

Book: The Ministry of Truth by Dorian Lynskey

Mike Benz explains how to shut down the online censorship machine

Feds adapting AI used to silence ISIS to combat American dissent

Iran Protests, Fake News and Real Attacks

36:39 Iran protests: Government says over 200 killed in unrest

BBC: Iran dancing couple given 10-year jail sentence

Iran’s unrest triggers explosion of fake news

BBC: Elnaz Rekabi: Family home of Iranian climber demolished

Sarbaz Roohulla Rezvi ShameOnBBC

Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death

Omid Memarian: Outrageous! After killing 100s of protesters on the streets & a violent crackdown, 227 MPs in Iran called the protesters “Mohareb”

More discredited news reports

Television series is shared as real incident of an Iranian father at his daughter’s grave

Azerbaijan will not allow Israel to attack Iran from its soil

Azerbaijan appoints first ever ambassador to Israel amid Iran row

Fatal shooting at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran raises tensions

Azerbaijan blasts Iran for ‘opposing international obligations’ days after embassy attack

Azerbaijani security forces arrest 39 linked to Iranian ‘espionage network’

Israel behind overnight drone attack on Iranian weapons factory

Iranian food truck convoy hit in unidentified drone strikes on Syrian-Iraqi border

Parallels between Iran now and pre-2011 Syria

“77 Tobias” Calls For More Direct War With Russia

55:55 Tobias Ellwood says UK must face Russia ‘directly’ in Ukraine

Sergey Lavrov:

Whatever our Western partners may say, however they try to justify their actions on pumping Ukraine with weapons—including the known slogans that the path to peace lies through arms shipments—everyone understands everything.

Dmitry Peskov:

We see how NATO’s entire military infrastructure is working against Russia, and we see how the entire intelligence infrastructure of NATO, including reconnaissance aviation and satellite groups, are working 24/7 in the interests of Ukraine

Anatoly Antonov:

The political circles in Washington do not hide the goal of their war on the Ukrainian territory, and my tongue did not slip—to inflict a strategic defeat to Russia, to exhaust and to wear down our country.

EU Economy, UK Army and Global Partnerships

59:51 The EU’s Response To Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (that increased inflation) Is Finally Here

Britain would run out of ammo in a day if it fought Russia, top former general says

British Army ‘ran out of ammunition in just eight days of fighting’ in simulated 10-day online war exercise in 2021

Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after ‘workers on Trident submarine glued broken bolts in a nuclear reactor chamber’

AUKUS is an enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States

Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN) 2023: joint statement

Joint Statement—The Tallinn Pledge: a joint statement by the defence ministers of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania; and the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia

OPCW Releases Third Report by Investigation and Identification Team

Russian Foreign Ministry statement on the report released by the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team regarding the April 7, 2018, Douma chemical attack

Renewables Leaving People in the Cold

1:17:28 Texas state capital of Austin doesn’t know when it’ll fully restore power as hundreds of thousands of Texans remain in the cold

Texas electrical grid remains vulnerable to extreme weather events

And Finally: The People Say “No”

1:21:49 Southend considers 15-minute city scheme

20-minute neighbourhoods could be trialled in Norfolk

More than 30,000 motorists a month refusing to pay Clean Air Zone fines

Colchester residents swarm a council meeting as they discuss “sustainability”, breathing down their necks as “15 minute cities” is brought up (TG Video)

–

–

🚨URGENT — Pfizer Finally Confesses To FDA That It Really Doesn’t Know How The COVID-19 Vaccine Works (tweet, 7 months prior rumble).

–

–

Pfizer CEO Made ‘Misleading’ Statements On Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19: UK Watchdog (link, link).

‘Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has made “misleading” and unsubstantiated statements on the merit of giving COVID-19 vaccines to young children, according to a case report published by a UK pharmaceutical watchdog on Jan. 27’.

–

–

BREAKING REPORT: Facebook and Instagram Threaten to BAN Project Veritas… PAYING ATTENTION YET? (tweet).

–

–

Pilots are dying. 2016-265, 2017-252, 2018-164, 2019-223, 2020-2,194, 2021-2,861, 2022-4,059 (tweet).

–

–

“A 43-year old club-level tennis player, Ryan Vannah, passed away while playing a mixed doubles match. He dropped to his knees, lied down and died”. (tweet).

–

–

(Scott Jensen @drscottjensen) They are NOW using Keith Ellison and the Attorney General’s Office to take away my Medical License – If this can happen to me it can happen to you! (tweet).

–

–

“I’m a UK egg farmer and can confirm the industry is being driven to its knees. ….The PCR is now being used to perpetuate the H5N1 crisis to cover the fact farmers are being ruined by high costs and low egg prices.” Rick (tweet).

–

–

You can protest, as long as the government agrees with you. Canada isn’t a free country and our sunny ways dictator needs to go. (tweet).

–

–

The Court of Appeal has recently given permission for a judicial review challenging the Government for “failure to give adequate information to the public about the risks of 5G”. Gillian Jamieson looks at why. (tweet, website).

–

–

George Bush lied. I wonder the notes that were given to former presidents at George Bush senior’s funeral has anything to do with what’s happening now? The answer! They know everything! (tweet).

–

–

Saying the Pledge of Allegiance should not be controversial. It should be something we all agree on, Republicans and Democrats. Our pledge is for our country and for those who gave their lives to preserve it. (tweet).

–

–

🚨 | NEW: Steve Bray has been TACKLED to the floor by bouncers at BBC’s Today Programme [@christiancalgie] (tweet).

–