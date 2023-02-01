Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-02-01. Overlook the first 14 days post-jab. Propaganda Vs Democracy. Starmer prefers Davos over Westminster

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1700 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1197 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,576 concerned citizens.

16,027 medical and public health scientists.

47,428 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

🚨DEATHS FROM VACCINATION – The story changes dramatically when you overlook the first 14 days. This is why people who died in the first 14 days after getting vaccinated were counted as unvaccinated. It’s time to clear things up! (h/t @birb_k) (tweet).

This is what Pfizer wanted kept under wraps for 75 years: the ‘safe and effective vaccine’ with 9 pages of side effects. DON’T FORGET TO SHARE THIS. EVERYBODY NEEDS TO SEE IT (tweet).

Japan Launches Official Investigation Into Millions of COVID Vaccine Deaths (tweet, website).

‘Japan has launched an official investigation into the unprecedented numbers of people dying after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination’.

‘According to reports, Japanese researchers have been instructed to investgate the mechanisms by which experimental mRNA jabs could be causing deaths and severe adverse reactions’.

‘Hiroshima University School of Medicine Prof. Masataka Nagao highlighted how the bodies of vaccinated persons he performed autopsies on were abnormally warm, with upwards of 100 degree F body temperatures’.

Covid Vaccines Killed 278,000 Americans by the end of 2021, Peer Reviewed Study Finds (tweet, website).

Top Insurance Analyst Finds a 7% Increase In Aggregate Mortality for Each C19 Dose Received. Josh Stirling: “The more doses … you have in a [US] region … the bigger increase in mortality …”. “If you’re over the age of 50, and you took all 5 doses, that’d be a 35% increase.” (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Top insurance analysts have crunched the numbers and it’s not pretty. We need big Pharma to pay massive compensation for the deaths and harms their products have caused. (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) The list of scientists calling for a suspension of the Covid 19 ‘vaccines’ continues to increase. When will Governments listen? (tweet).

(Robert F. Kennedy Jr @RobertKennedyJr) Agreed @rustyrockets! “The thumb has been put on the scales that one side of information was elevated. The other side was excavated and removed. That is not democracy. That is not freedom of speech. (tweet, Russell Brand: Propaganda Versus Democracy — It’s Time For a ‘Great Reckoning’, website).

Not a fan of Russell Brand. On this issue, I agree with Russell Brand.

UK Column News – 1st February 2023. Ministry of Defence claims that Russian strategic encirclement of Bakhmut and breakthrough of Ukrainian lines are Russian ‘local probing attacks’. Operation Desert Storm (1991 against Iraq) superimposed on Ukraine to scale. Sir Keir Starmer prefers Davos over Westminster.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Strikes, Strikes and More Strikes—Surely Not Collusion?

00:28 Jeremy Corbyn Tweets: Today, 500,000 workers are taking historic strike action.

EU Online Censorship—Mass Surveillance is Not Just a British Disease

01:40 Online mass surveillance—Online Safety Bill to include stronger protections for children

Index on Censorship: SURVEILLED & EXPOSED

Patrick Breyer: Chat Control

EU chat control law will ban open source operating systems

Kill the Dollar, But Just Win the War

11:25 Pepe Escobar in The Cradle: A panicked Empire tries to make Russia an ‘offer it can’t refuse’

Die Welt suddenly admits that it’s “essentially impossible for Ukraine to win”

Anna Fotyga advocates the breakup of Russia and turning resource-rich Russian territories into prosperity protectorates for Europe

Why Sweden and Finland Want to Join NATO—Promised Part of Russia? (Swedish piece originating from a UK Column lead)

Bundestag: New reporting obligation for operators of digital platforms decided

Bundestag (October 2022): Paragraph 130 of the Criminal Code (incitement of the people) updated, potentially to criminalise doubt as to “Russian” war crimes

Les Echos—Caesar artillery: Paris strengthens its support for Kyiv

Treason May launches 21st-century ‘Operation Barbarossa’: UK Column News, 24th November 2017

20 Deliverables for 2020: Bringing tangible results for citizens

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili tweeting plans in 2017

UK Column News, 15th February 2018

Swiss parliament wants Internet full of age checks—same agenda as EU and UK; slightly different pretext

BBC: Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike

Times: Boris calls for Ukraine to be armed with fighter jets during US trip

US News: U.S. Readies $2 Billion-Plus Ukraine Aid

UK MoD: Ukrainian tank crews have arrived in the UK to begin training

MoD: Armed Forces personnel talk about who they are equipping—including artists and shopkeepers picked off the street

Ukraine gets 60,000 Russian shells per day

Colonel Douglas MacGregor joins Clayton Morris on Redacted to discuss the folly of NATO’s Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer

Moon of Alabama: Size Matters—On A U.S. Ground Intervention In Ukraine

MoD: Ukraine, one year on

Translated by a subscriber: British intelligence’s anti-Russian strategies—Project “Wasp Swarm”

Bloomberg: China Dismisses US Claims of Support for Russia as ‘Paranoia’

U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation Lynne Tracy Meets Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Super-rich Globalists

52:55 “Davos or Westminster?” Keir Starmer: “Davos”

Guardian: The super-rich ‘preppers’ planning to save themselves from the apocalypse

An Inside Look At Doomsday Bunker Homes With A Price Tag Of $2 Million

Independent: Junior Defence Minister Alex Chalk said the UK will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in how to use and fix tanks

Hansard: “Not only is this just war …” becomes “We are fighting this just war not only …”

@PBC174: UK Column always show their sources—unlike the BBC

Credit where credit is due to the @ukcolumn

Neil Ferguson’s Computer: Imagine a world where UK Column replaced BBC News at 6

Moneycircus: Chronicle of Dissent—credits UK Column organogram of British state repression of expression online

Debi Evans wonders who funds GB News

1:04:58 GB News: If Bill Gates and the WHO are allowed to take control of international pandemic policy, we’re in deep trouble

And yet—GB News investors

Legatum based in Dubai

Paul Marshall (investor)

Courts Rule Forced Vaccination

1:10:14 Children’s Health Defense: Disabled man, Tom—Mum overruled by court for forced vaccination

CHD Europe

Nacho and Drinkwater 12 day trial update

National demonstration: Stop the war in Ukraine—Central London on Sat 25th February, starting at the BBC building

UK Column Content Swells

1:14:27 Welcome to C40 Cities—Richard Vobes

UKC search: “C40”

What are we doing to our children?—Part 2: Were the Covid policies fit for purpose or necessary?

Sustainable Renewable Energy: Neither Sustainable Nor Renewable

Children’s “right” to be sexually abused

I’m not anti-vax, I’m pro-informed consent—and you should be, too

Scottish FoI response: NO doctors or nurses have died ‘involving’ Covid for three years

Debi Evans Blog: 24 January 2023

Digital Health: Government plans 500% expansion of virtual wards—all as predicted by Debi last summer

Debi Evans (July 2022): NHS Long Term Plan and Mental Health Implementation Plan: Phoenix or dinosaur?

Emergence of a New Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease: 26 Cases of the Human Version of Mad-Cow Disease, Days After a COVID-19 Injection | International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (tweet, website).

Pfizer illegally injected a 2-mo. old baby, gave a 7 year old a stroke. 7 mnths BEFORE EUA for kids. Half under 4. Half suffered adverse events. Then they said it was safe, effective, and came for your kids. (tweet, Report 54: Infants and Children Under 12 Given the Pfizer mRNA COVID “Vaccine” Seven Months BEFORE Pediatric Approval. 71% of Cases Classified as Serious., website).

Top Thai authorities including advisors to the King have been in discussions with Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi and are prepared to see to it that the Pfizer contracts are declared null and void!! The Royal Family has been alerted that the princess is most likely a victim of the jab!! (tweet).

🚨URGENT — UK Inks 10-Year Deal With Moderna To Produce 250 Million Vaccines In Event Of Another Pandemic. 250 million vaccines is nearly 5 per person, what’s really going on here……? (tweet, website).

“It’s Time For The Scientific Community To Admit We Were Wrong About COVID & It Cost Lives” (link).

‘I can see now that the scientific community from the CDC to the WHO to the FDA and their representatives, repeatedly overstated the evidence and misled the public about its own views and policies, including on natural vs. artificial immunity, school closures and disease transmission, aerosol spread, mask mandates, and vaccine effectiveness and safety, especially among the young. All of these were scientific mistakes at the time, not in hindsight. Amazingly, some of these obfuscations continue to the present day’.

Covid mRNA vaccines are “clearly the most failing medical product in history” and should be withdrawn immediately as they cause “an unprecedented level of harm”, a top drug safety expert has said. (tweet, website).

🚨BREAKING — Growing Number of Doctors Say They Won’t Get COVID-19 Booster Shots (tweet, website).

Australian Health Authorities Call For More COVID Boosters… But The Public Says No (link).

‘Australia and New Zealand suffered some of the worst pandemic mandate conditions of any country in the western world, crossing the line into totalitarianism on a number of occasions. Australian authorities restricted residents of larger cities to near house arrest, with people not being allowed to go more than 3 miles from their homes. Citizens were given curfew hours between 9pm and 5am. They were banned from public parks and beaches without a mask, even though it is nearly impossible to transmit a virus outdoors and UV light from the sun acts as a natural disinfectant’.

‘In the worst examples, Australian citizens received visits from police and government officials for posting critical opinions about the mandates on social media. Some were even arrested for calling for protests against the lockdowns. In Australia and New Zealand, covid camps were built to detain people infected with covid. Some facilities were meant for those who had recently traveled, others were meant for anyone who stepped out of line’.

‘As the fears over covid wane and the populace realizes that the true Infection Fatality Rate of the virus is incredibly small, restrictions are being abandoned and things seems to be going back to normal. It’s important, however, to never forget what happened and how many countries faced potentially permanent authoritarianism under the shadow of vaccine passports. If the passports rules had been successfully enforced, we would be living in a very different world today in the west’.

‘Luckily, the passports were never implemented widely. Australian health authorities are once again calling for the public to take a fourth covid booster shot, but with very little response. Only 40% of citizens took the third booster, and new polling data shows that 30% are taking the fourth booster’.

‘A large amount of Australians are still not getting their COVID-19 booster shot, despite calls from health authorities to roll up our sleeves for a fifth dose.@eddy_meyer explains. #9News pic.twitter.com/rsjfi4xrFA’

‘— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 30, 2023’

‘With an astonishing rise in excess deaths by heart failure in Australia coinciding exactly with the introduction of the covid mRNA vaccines, perhaps people are deciding to finally er on the side of caution. Why take the risk of an experimental vaccine over a virus that 99.8% of the population will easily survive?’

Data shows Canada had way more Covid deaths in 2022, with a 85% vaccinated population than in 2020, with a 0% vaccinated population. (tweet, website).

For the first time in human history we have forced the human genetic machinery, via a mRNA product, to produce a toxic non-human protein, the SARSCoV2 spike protein. The full ramifications of this may not be known for decades. (tweet).

Pfizer has taken away 2 yrs of my life. I fight this battle, vaccine injured like many of my vaccine injured family. We will not take this anymore. We will not be quiet, censored or ignored. We are taking a stand. Hear us loud and clear. Together we stand. 💥📣 (tweet).

Incentivizing Censorship: A Snitch in Every Skull (link).

‘While a prolific writer on many controversial topics – US funding and training of neo-Nazis in Ukraine, the West’s neocolonial plunder of Africa under the guise of fighting terrorism, and Big Pharma’s giant power-grab under cover of Covid-19 unholy alliance of Big Pharma and Big Tech amid the coronavirus outbreak are just a few – Coles believes he ran afoul of the university censors with a series of articles about intelligence agencies blackmailing people with child sexual abuse that ran in Nexus not long before the cancellation effort began’.

So who’s going to be the brave reporter to ask @JoeBiden why his son sits in the board of a biolab company that researches dangerous pathogens in Ukraine? Anyone going to ask @PressSec about the WH response to the Russian Military accusing us of producing biological weapons? (tweet).

Did you know 70% voted against the Oxford 15 minute city but they’re still going ahead with it, this tells me to turn up on 18th feb. Our only chance is to fight against this while we still have the numbers. PEOPLE POWER (tweet).

Here is an official government website listing all the participating cities in Canada for the WEF/UN 15 minute communities https://infrastructure.gc.ca/sc-vi/map-applications.php GET READY CAN..YOU WILL OWN NOTHING + BE HAPPY🤨😵‍💫 (tweet).

Yesterday on Twitter was fascinating! After tweeting that I voted #Leave & don’t regret it at all, I was inundated by HUNDREDS of comments saying exactly the same thing. Not even ONE person said they voted Leave but now regret it. Doesn’t quite fit the official narrative! (tweet).

Three hundred and ninety eight days ago Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of trafficking minors to elites for sex. However, those elite pedos are still unnamed and living their best predatory lives. Why? (tweet).

