Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-01-30. “I got the vaccine so I could travel”. Well spoiler alert, 15-minute neighbourhoods and climate lockdowns

(At time of this blog post) 1700 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1197 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,576 concerned citizens.

16,027 medical and public health scientists.

47,428 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

“I got the vaccine so I could travel”. Well spoiler alert, 15-minute neighbourhoods and climate lockdowns are on the way, and pretty soon none of us will be able to travel, jabbed or not. You can’t comply your way out of tyranny. (tweet).

BREAKING: Director of CDC Vaccine Task Force, Tom Shimabukuro just admitted C•19 Vaccines Are Causing Debilitating Illnesses (tweet).

“Do you own shares in Moderna #RishiSunak, ‘cos if you do, are we now talking about insider trading?” @carolvorders. Sunak co-founded a hedge fund (Theleme Partners) that invested £1b in Moderna shares & refuses to say if he holds assets in the hedge fund & therefore Moderna (tweet).

UK Column News – 30th January 2023. Big Brother Watch exposes secretive government units & the British Army have been spying on the public, academics, journalists, human rights campaigners & MPs in the UK… under the guise of combatting ‘misinformation’. However, ukcolumn.org have been reporting on this growing threat to free speech since the days of David Cameron’s regime.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott, Mark Anderson and Katy-jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

77th Big Brother Brigade

00:34 Big Brother Watch breaking news from UKC 2020

Ministry of Truth key findings

UKC—Censored timeline

UKC Article: The British Military Information War Waged On Their Own Population

Times hit-piece on “Illegal school”

06:54 Hope Sussex school trains next generation of conspiracy theorists

Emergency Care Plan—NHS Virtual Wards goes ahead

15:14 NHS Urgent and Emergency Care plan for virtual wards goes ahead

NHS: Major plan to recover urgent and emergency care services

ICE Connect: Examining the latest market trends and global events

Japan’s economy: Land of the Rising Debt

20:45 Japan saw record trade deficit of ¥19.97 trillion in 2022

Record low number of Japanese reach adulthood as demographic woes deepen

Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

Bank of Japan eases bond market strains with loans to banks

Japan’s greatest export today: Stability

UKC Article: State education means state control over the beliefs of the next generation—Pastor John-William Noble

UKC Article: The Coming Dollar Collapse and the Role of Gold and Silver—Rafi Farber

UKC Article: Ugly Building—Ugly Ideas—Ugly Sources (David Scott speech)

Ukraine: Britain pretends to have a large army

31:00 British Army’s ‘dire state’ as 10,000 troops cut and equipment obsolet—damning verdict

The Sun: Army hammering out emergency plan to keep Putin’s hands off top secret British armor

Rob Bauer on Twitter: We were honored to welcome Ukrainian cadets to NATO HQ today

Military Advisor on Twitter: Latest military situation around Bakhmut

MRLS firing on Ukrainian positions

Geolocation map

Rob Bauer on Twitter: Honored to welcome Military Representative MGen Salkutsan

Zelensky welcomes Black Rock, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to Ukraine

Brazil not to supply ammunition for German tanks that Berlin intends to transfer to Ukraine

Colombia Refuses To Donate Russian Weaponry To Ukraine

Oleg Nikolenko on Facebook: Prime Minister of Hungary compared Ukraine to Afghanistan and called it a no man’s land

NATO countries poised to send 50 fighter jets to Ukraine

President of the NATO Military Committee defends war economy

Rob Bauer on Twitter: #PeacewithWomen

Air Force general predicts war with China in 2025

Avoiding a Long War—U.S. Policy and the Trajectory of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trans+ agenda: Madness under the kilts

58:10 Time Magazine: Aging Populations Can Be Good for the Climate Change Fight

One Health action for health security and equity

NPR: Migration could prevent a looming population crisis

More than 150,000 births could occur in the US every year following the reversal of Roe v. Wade

Yahoo News: Transgender men can get pregnant

Peter Tatchell on Twitter: The idea that a would-be male rapist is going to dress as a woman for 3 months to get a GRC [gender recognition] is laughable

Nicola Sturgeon shuts down anti-trans myth

Jailing of trans rapist Isla Bryson is ‘shambles’, says prison chief

Nicola Sturgeon looks tired with a list of trans sex offenders

Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women’s prison

Formerly Andrew Burns, one of the most dangerous prisoners in Scotland moved to the women’s prison

Fury as Nicola Sturgeon says opponents of GRR Bill are misogynist, transphobic and racist

Tiffany Scott once called a judge “transphobic” after being handed extra time for a brutal assault on prison staff

Transgender Male, Christynne Lili Wrene Wood at Center of YMCA Locker Room Controversy

Seb Samuel funeral fundraiser for sex offender

Aida H. Dee: The Storytime Drag Queen at Tate

Whether Omicron, Delta, Alpha, or any other “Kraken subvariant” they create, my protection stays the same. 500 mg Quercetin with Bromelain 50 mg Elemental zinc 5000 IU vitamin D3 100 mcg K2 1000 to 2000 mg Vitamin C 400 mg magnesium RT and Share (tweet).

NIH Failed To Monitor EcoHealth Alliance: Federal Watchdog (link).

‘After an 18-month audit, a federal watchdog says that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) failed to adequately monitor and address problems involving EcoHealth Alliance, a New York City-based nonprofit that was used to offshore risky gain-of-function research to Wuhan, China after the Obama administration banned the practice in 2014’.

Bill Gates is having a terrible time in Australia… first he had to witness proud anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic win his 10th Australian Open… now he getting mauled on national tv for frequenting Epstein Island 37 times. (tweet).

BREAKING REPORT: Rumble Video Emerges of Russian Troops Purportedly Uncovering Ukrainian CHILD ORGAN HARVESTING Operation.. ZERO MEDIA COVERAGE… (tweet).

