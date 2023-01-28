Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-01-28. Bundestag VP calls investigation jab deaths. Narrow-epitope viral evolution. QRC neutralize viral proteins

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1676 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1179 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,576 concerned citizens.

16,027 medical and public health scientists.

47,428 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Breaking: German Parliament Vice President Calls For Investigation into Covid ‘Vaccine’ Deaths and Damages (Video) Its becoming clear the Vaccines are linked to #SuddenDeath (tweet, website).

‘A Chief pathologist and his team discovered that in 30 percent of the people they examined who died shortly after the Covid vaccination, the vaccination was the cause of death’.

‘The Bundestag [German federal parliament] Vice President, Wolfgang Kubicki, is calling for an autopsy for those who died shortly after receiving the Covid vaccine. Kubicki thinks it is essential that every unexplained death that occurs within 14 days after a Covid vaccination is automatically registered as a suspected case with the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). The Free Democratic Party (FDP) politician says investigating a “link between vaccination, myocarditis, and death is imperative.”’

‘In doing so, Kubicki referred to a recently published study by Peter Schirmacher, the chief pathologist at the Heidelberg University Clinic. Schirmacher and his team discovered that in 30 percent of the people they examined who died shortly after the Covid vaccination, that vaccination was the cause of death’.

‘“We are talking about a relevant number that makes it necessary to approach this problem systematically,” said Kubicki. According to the FDP politician, the health authorities should “regularly” carry out autopsies on all people who died within two weeks of the vaccination: “That also makes sense because the conditional approval of these vaccines took place under enormous time pressure.”’

‘Tino Sorge (CDU), the health policy spokesman for the Union faction in the Bundestag, believes that “Two years after the first covid vaccination, it is high time for a more open approach to vaccination side effects and vaccination damage.” Schirmacher’s study is also worrying, explains Sorge, “because it shows how little we know about the risks of the vaccines even after two years.”’

The German government has admitted that an ‘alarming number’ of vaccinated people are developing ‘AIDS-like symptoms.’ (tweet, German Gov’t Bombshell: ‘Alarming Number of Vaccinated Are Developing AIDS’, website).

‘According to new data released by German authorities, Germany has experienced over 102k excess deaths in 2022, a 276% increase on excess deaths recorded in the year 2020’.

(Aaron Kheriaty, MD @akheriaty) The Project Veritas video might distract us from the much bigger gain-of-function research experiment the company conducted, not on a few monkeys but on billions of people: vaccinating with a narrow-epitope product in the middle of a pandemic, which drove viral evolution. (tweet).

Quercetin is found in onions, apples, honey, raspberries, red grapes, cherries, citrus fruits, and green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, and cabbage. Quercetin helps to neutralize viral proteins that are critical in the replication of C0VID. RT and Share (tweet).

“Pfizer was supposed to complete a study on the occurrence of subclinical myocarditis, or heart inflammation…by the end of 2022. FDA now says the same study has an ‘original projected completion date’ of June 30, 2023.” (tweet, website).

‘The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has changed the end date for a key study on post-vaccination heart inflammation without notifying the public’.

‘Pfizer was supposed to complete a study on the occurrence of subclinical myocarditis, or heart inflammation, after receipt of its COVID-19 vaccine. The completion date was listed by the FDA in 2021 as June 20, 2022. Pfizer was also supposed to submit the results of the study to the FDA by the end of 2022 as part of a list of requirements the FDA imposed as a condition of approving Pfizer’s jab’.

‘But after the deadline passed, the FDA quietly changed the date’.

‘Under a list of postmarketing requirements for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the FDA now says the same study has an “original projected completion date” of June 30, 2023’.

‘The current status of the study is listed as “pending.”’

‘The FDA and Pfizer did not respond to requests for comment’.

‘Jessica Adams, a former regulatory review officer at the FDA, said the wording amounts to misinformation’.

‘“By definition, ‘original’ dates can’t change,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging the agency. “Please correct this ‘misinformation.’”’

This is the first time in history we mass-injected people with code to produce a non-human protein.

With no off-switch and universal dissemination, turning healthy cells into poison factories is by no means a vaksene. How it sounded like a good idea to begin with is beyond me. (tweet).

BREAKING!🚨 Pfizer has wiped all employment info on Jordon Walker, the Director who exposed their mutation plans. The Pfizer PR Dept is in the middle of a 5 alarm FIRE right now! 🔥🔥🤣 (tweet).

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) 1) Pfizer lawyers did not throw their Director of R&D Operations and Scientific Planning under the bus. 2) there is no denial of what he said. 3) No denial that he is Pfizer staff. 4) Swapping new spike sequences into original Wuhan-1 is technically gain of function research. (tweet).

BREAKING REPORT: Pfizer drops bombshell revelation after Project Veritas Video – Reveals VIRUSES ‘MAY BE ENGINEERED to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells.’… (tweet).

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) “In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells. ” = “we plead guilty as charged, your honor” (tweet).

UK Column News – 27th January 2023.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News.

Doomsday Clock—Satellite Sanctions

00:21 Doomsday Clock—Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: It is now 90 seconds to midnight

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—27 January 2023

Nuland reveals what Russia ‘must do’ for sanctions relief

Spacety sanctioned for supplying satellite imagery

Ukraine War Could Shift Westward

11:43 Zelensky interview—Peace talks are not [an] interesting [prospect] because Putin is a nobody

ZeroHedge: Ukraine rocked by corruption scandal, wave of top officials resign

M1 Abrams tanks pledge from USA

Biden Announces Abrams Tanks to be Delivered to Ukraine

Visualizing the World’s Top 25 Fleets of Combat Tanks

Independent: Moscow accuses US and Europe of being directly involved in the conflict

Putin ‘has moved his war focus to Nato and the West’, warns EU official

AP News—EU official (Stefano Sannino): Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’

TASS: American Abrams tanks vulnerable even to Soviet-era weapons, says expert

21st Century Wire: Arnaud Develay—Ukrainian Arms Trafficking and Its Sponsor

21st Century Wire: Ukraine Arms Trafficking: The Waltz of Bloody Clowns

21st Century Wire: Ukraine Sells CAESAR Howitzer Guns on Black Market to Russians for $120K Each

21st Century Wire: Are France and NATO Shipping Depleted Uranium Weaponry Into Ukraine?

National statistics: MOD Departmental resources: 2022 Defence Spending

Military Times: US arms export approvals soared in 2022

Russians Not Welcome At Auschwitz

Royal United Services Institute—The Zircon: How Much of a Threat Does Russia’s Hypersonic Missile Pose?

Times of Israel—Auschwitz museum: Russia not invited to event marking camp’s liberation by [Soviet] Red Army

Online Censorship, AI and Nick Clegg

43:00 Why is Elon Musk’s Twitter being sued in Germany?

The Online Safety Bill—Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan:

For adults, my new ‘triple shield’ mechanism delivers choice

Trump’s return to Facebook could be major fundraising boost

Meta President for Global Affairs Nick Clegg on Fox News

Feds adapting AI used to silence ISIS to combat American dissent

Autumn Boosters ‘Special Offer’

58:51 Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advises an autumn COVID-19 vaccine booster

Graham Stuart statement says the vaccine-injured are misinformation

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s speech at Bloomberg

Steve Kirsch’s newsletter: Pilots are dying at Southwest Airlines at over 6X the normal rate after the COVID vaccines rolled out (tweet, website).

🚨BREAKING — Mia Jennings, 19, Healthy Children’s Swimming Teacher, Dies Suddenly After Suffering Cardiac Arrest (tweet, website).

Dr. David Martin P.H.D. – Murder Charges Coming Soon ! (tweet).

Trusting Bill Gates with your health is like trusting Jeffrey Epstein with your daughter. (tweet).

Big Pharma keeps you sick. The Government keeps you in slavery. The banks keep you in debt. And the media keeps you asleep. You will always be a slave until you break the cycle. (tweet).

(Richard Burgon MP @RichardBurgon) New figures today show that bankers’ pay has risen THREE times faster than wages for NHS workers since the financial crisis. Yet the priority for the Tories has been to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses. It’s totally sickening. Let’s step up the fight for a Wealth Tax! (tweet).

Can’t eat meat, can’t drink coffee, don’t have a pet, can’t have a gas stove, what’s next?? (tweet).

Wholesale Gas has crashed to a new low. Just 149p per therm compared to 702p in August. Ofgem say they’ll cut bills in April. What use is that to people who deserve a cut in bills now? Cut bills now. (tweet).

These are not ‘curated’ to make it seem like there is an anti white agenda – they simply don’t exist in the reverse form. There is an overt anti-white agenda and the fact people deny it shows how much it has worked. (tweet).

