Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-01-25. In footsteps of Andrew Bridgen, another MP (Esther McVey) asking inconvenient questions. IVM is effective

(At time of this blog post) 1676 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1179 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,576 concerned citizens.

16,027 medical and public health scientists.

47,428 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

(Esther McVey @EstherMcVey1) We need an urgent and thorough investigation into excess deaths. (tweet).

Esther McVey confirms that there has not been a drop in the statins figures so we can rule this out as a source of excess deaths.

In the footsteps of Andrew Bridgen, another MP (Esther McVey) is asking inconvenient questions about the true cause of all the excess deaths we’re currently witnessing. (tweet).

–

A new survey (peer-reviewed) was just published January 24, 2023. 13.4% reported **SEVERE** adverse reactions after getting their vaccine. Whoa!!! That’s not safe. (tweet, website).

(Dr Aseem Malhotra @DrAseemMalhotra) BREAKING: ‘Covid – 19 booster jab offer set to end in the U.K.’ WE made this happen 🔥 But this alone is not good enough. We must help the vaccine injured & make the government, the regulator & Pharma fully accountable so this NEVER happens again (tweet, website).

As I consult with more & more vaccine injured daily the cases of harm, disability & adverse events are harrowing but what’s more hard to take is hearing how colleague’s dismiss, gaslight, fail to acknowledge/investigate appropriately. I am so sorry this has happened to you all (tweet).

Turin Italy 🇮🇹 Whether you’re pro vaccines or not, these images should send SHIVERS down your spine. #crimesagainsthumanity (tweet).

Simon Dunn, famed Australian Olympian and rugby player, dies suddenly at 35 (Nigel Farage

@Nigel_Farage) Am I getting this wrong or do more young sportsman drop dead these days? (tweet).

My vaccinated cousin in the UK just dropped dead. At least he will miss finding out his Govt murdered him. To those currently still alive, it’s time to get angry. (tweet).

🚨BREAKING — “Fully Vaccinated” 27-Year-Old Model Dies Suddenly and Cause of Death is Immediately Reported as “Unknown” (tweet, website).

5G NANOCHIP found in the PFIZER vaccine under high powered microscope 🔬 (tweet, rumble).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Study shows Ivermectin is effective against Covid 19. Why was it dismissed in 2020? (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 25th January 2023. Maria Caulfield, Health Minister for the UK: Germany has got higher excess deaths at 15.6 per cent, Finland at 20.5 per cent and Poland at 13.3 per cent. Evaluating whether there have been adverse consequences for the market in medicines or for patient safety (since when does the market come ahead of patient safety). Blame game begins as MHRA passes the buck: “all the covid vaccine (emergency use) authorisation decisions were taken by the government minister”.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News, with special guest Hedley Rees of Inside Pharma (Twitter|blog).

Excess Mortality Continues to Build

00:34 Office for National Statistics—Deaths registered in England and Wales: Week ending 13 January 2023

BMJ—Recent cash injections won’t solve emergency service problems, says leader

UK to introduce first-of-its-kind framework to make it easier to manufacture innovative medicines at the point of care

Institutional and infrastructure challenges for hospitals producing advanced therapies in the UK: the concept of ‘point-of-care manufacturing readiness’

Hedley Rees Provides Breaking Pharmaceutical News

06:26 14th November FoI—MHRA changed regulations

11:53 The UK competent authority for licensing is the MHRA—Hedley Rees

These injections have not been manufactured by the companies selling them

17:34 MHRA Passes the Buck

Human Medicine Regulations —Delegations to MHRA and One Year

Reviews of the Temporary Authorisations of the Covid Vaccines

Blame Game Begins as MHRA Passes the Buck

European Court of Accounts—Tools facilitating travel within the EU (evaluating Covid pass and track-and-trace)

MHRA—Consultation on how we communicate with healthcare professionals to improve medicines and medical devices safety—last week to answer survey

Portuguese parliamentary petition: COVID-19—Against mass vaccination of children and young people

Ukraine is Moving Down the Mainstream News Agenda Whilst the War Rages

31:00 German Government announces delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine—precisely 14 of them, so as not to outdo the British

Katrin Göring-Eckardt—The #Leopard’s freed! (Twitter)

Type of aircraft Ukraine will receive has already been determined—Ihnat

According to Ihnat, the aircraft supply topic has never left the agenda as it is constantly raised by the Ukrainian top military leadership and the Ministry of Defence

NATO Policy Planners Conference takes place in Paris

Boris’ Trail from Davos to Ukraine

40:53 Tweet:

Thank you @PinchukFund for hosting the Ukrainian Breakfast at Davos.

Johnson was pictured signing his name on an anti-tank weapon in Ukraine

Russian passion inflamed by US/UK/NATO/EU-fomented war

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Resigns After Controversy Over Dnipro Civilian Deaths

Arestovych censored for speaking out and may have defected; his successor calls for long-range strikes on Russian cities

Ukrainian recruitment drive

Hungarians being conscripted https://magyarnemzet.hu/

Ukraine punishes Transcarpathian Hungarians again

Ukraine’s New Minority Law Codifies Injustice

Joint statement on Hungarian minority in Ukraine: https://felvidek.ma/

58:32 French viewer’s e-mail—Macron nationalises SNPE, apparently to bankroll Ukrainian ammunition

EURENCO Group is developing its organisation “to boost its growth”

Foreign Affairs (CFR journal): The Sanctions on Russia Are Working—sub-intellectual clichés

AND Magazine: Who Wants To Blow Up Poland’s Largest Oil Terminal?

Orania’s local currency Φ Twitter

Hold The Line event: #ProtectChildhood at Leinster House, Dublin, at noon on 26 January 2023

NHS Matters—Device, Diagnose, Die

1:04:56 The NHS turns to maggots to heal wounds

Assisted suicide could be seen as ‘an opportunity for cost saving’ by NHS

NHS urges women to book a cervical screening as a third don’t take up vital offer

Managing Heart Failure @home: An opportunity for excellence

Policy paper: A plan for digital health and social care

NHS: Personalised care

The pros and cons of self-referral on the NHS

Digital health app market booming, finds IQVIA report

NHS App and your NHS account

ORCHA Digital healthcare

ORCHA, from William Currie Group

Boris, The BBC and the Snakes’ Wedding

1:18:03 Boris Johnson denies BBC chairman helped arrange £800,000 loan

BBC: Why would Boris Johnson need an £800,000 loan?

The BBC chairman, the prime minister and the £800,000 loan guarantee

Who is Richard Sharp? BBC chairman

Boris Johnson rejects BBC chairman loan claims as ‘complete nonsense’

Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw killed in Soledar rescue attempt

Viewer-Supplied And Finally

1:23:41 What if the BBC were honest?

Behind camera, fully suited up in front of camera. Don’t trust the media. I wont ever again. (tweet).

Attach.

Who remembers this? The exaggerated death toll within 28 days of a nonsense test to scare us into 2 years of lockdowns and misery. We were told to get vaxed with an experiment to ‘save lives’. We now have 25% higher excess deaths – NOT a PEEP. Something is very wrong. (tweet).

“A federal judge said Monday that he couldn’t make sense of a critical provision in a new law that punishes doctors for spreading false information about COVID-19 to their patients. Senior Judge Shubb called its definition of misinformation ‘nonsense’” (tweet, website).

Americans flying the Ukrainian flag need to ask themselves some questions. There is a war in Yemen. 500,000 people have been killed. US weapons have been used. Why don’t you care about them? Our country killed hundreds of thousands of kids in Iraq. Why didnt you care about them? (tweet).

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts drops truth bombs: “Billionaire, globalist corporations will own everything: Homes, factories, farms, cars, furniture, and everyday citizens will rent what they need – if their social credit score allows.” (tweet).

REPORT: Pelosi sold $3 Million of Google stock 4 weeks ago. Yesterday, the DOJ opened a lawsuit against Google to break up their tech monopoly. Pelosi gets a free pass for white collar crime. Anyone else would be in jail. (tweet).

Jacinda Arderns net worth as of November 4t last year was $800,000. Her net worth now is stated to be $25 million. This is a 3125% increase, her salary is “only” $470,000. Where in the f**k is all this money coming from? Sounds like these traitors have done OK (tweet).

Trudeau’s net worth in 2020 was $10M. Now, at the end of 2022 it’s $385M. He makes $351,000 as PM. Where are his tax returns? (tweet).

🚨BREAKING: Is this video real? Is this really a missile hitting the Pentagon on 9/11? Someone, please help enlighten me. (tweet).

