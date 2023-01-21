Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-01-21. Europe excess deaths up 30%. 50m jabbed Americans may have serious Heart Damage. Biometric surveil

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1676 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1179 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,576 concerned citizens.

16,027 medical and public health scientists.

47,428 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Wow! Europe reported 35% excess deaths in the last week for which full data was available. Nobody cares about it except you and me. The press is silent. Retweet this to make MORE people aware. (tweet).

My friend and I went to an old pals Funeral yesterday. Midday today, we went to another old friends funeral. Tonight, I dropped him off, both of us feeling SO ‘lost’! An hour ago, my funeral companion/friend, had a heart attack, dying instantly! All 3 under 50! I’m Devastated! (tweet).

I found my father’s vaccine card while going through his belongings after he passed away from sudden cardiac arrest. Turns out both of his two Moderna lots were the top 1% in terms of # Adverse Events reported to VAERS. #StoptheShotsNow (tweet).

BREAKING — Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra Says Pfizer Should Pay For The Vaccine Injured “The fines should be so large that pharmaceutical companies risk going bankrupt and senior executives should go to jail if they knew their medical intervention was going to cause harm” (tweet).

BREAKING — Dr. Kimberly Biss OB/GYN Says Since The COVID Vaccine Rollout There Is A 50% Decrease In Fertility Numbers A 50% Increase In Miscarriages And 25% Increase In Abnormal Pap Smears And Cervical Malignancies In Her Area (tweet).

🚨BREAKING — Kristen takes a COVID vaccine, soon after has severe convulsions, facial numbness, inability to control her head, goes to hospital, doctors ask her to leave because there’s nothing they can do, no medicine they can give, and that she only has a “vaccine sensitivity”. (tweet).

Expert Doctor confirms 50 Million Americans may have serious Heart Damage due to COVID-19 Vaccination (link).

Zuckerberg warned his staff not to get the Vaccine 💉! (tweet).

Prominent CNN Doctor Concedes US Has Been ‘Overcounting’ COVID-19 Deaths (link, link).

‘“Hospitals are still routinely testing everyone who’s getting admitted for COVID,” Wen, also a former director of the Baltimore City Health Department, said in response to a question about whether her statements could be “fodder for conspiracy theorists.”’

‘“We’re seeing many people who are hospitalized with COVID, and I think it’s important to separate out who is being hospitalized because of it,” Wen added. “Because there are a lot of people who are still very concerned about their risk from COVID and we need to give them the most accurate data possible so that they can better gauge their risks. There are people still not resuming indoor dining or going to the gym or socializing. We have to give them the most accurate reporting as possible.”’

‘In a Washington Post opinion piece, Wen noted that current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data show that about 400 people are dying from the virus every day. She then asked a question that many others have asked over the past three years: “But are these Americans dying from COVID or with COVID?”’

‘“Two infectious-disease experts I spoke with believe that the number of deaths attributed to COVID is far greater than the actual number of people dying from COVID,” she wrote. “Robin Dretler, an attending physician at Emory Decatur Hospital and the former president of Georgia’s chapter of Infectious Diseases Society of America, estimates that at his hospital, 90 percent of patients diagnosed with COVID are actually in the hospital for some other illness.”’

‘Some patients have several concurrent infections, not just COVID-19’.

‘“People who have very low white blood cell counts from chemotherapy might be admitted because of bacterial pneumonia or foot gangrene,” Dretler was quoted as saying. “They may also have COVID, but COVID is not the main reason why they’re so sick.”’

Elon Musk just brought attention to the fact that hospitals made way more money by calling deaths “COVID deaths”. How many of the “COVID deaths” were actually from COVID? (tweet).

“Covid is critical because it convinced people to accept total biometric surveillance both outside and under the skin” #CrimesAgainstHumanity THEY’RE TELLING US😵‍💫 (tweet).

UK Column News – 20th January 2023. Poor Jacinda Ardern, defeated by her own vanity. Social media giants have no right to tell adults what legal content they can see or cannot see, and neither does the Government.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

New Zealand—The horse put out to pasture

00:22 New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern Resigns

Jacinda Ardern resignation meme

Jacinda Ardern: political figures believe abuse and threats contributed to PM’s resignation

Tucker: One of our most appalling world leaders just quit—Totalitarianism video record

This Government promised to be open and transparent, but it is an artfully-crafted mirage

Poor Jacinda Ardern, defeated by her own vanity

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly—Reprise

Cranmer substack: Covid and our Kiwi Kids—Part 1

Cranmer substack: Covid and our Kiwi Kids—Part 2

New Zealand aggressively police break up Wellington Covid-19 restrictions protest

WEF—Some Davos Highlights—Yes, Tony Blair is in There

14:44 Radio Davos 2023, Day 4: Beware of the ‘Great Fracture’ with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

How to stop Climate Change-Special Message from Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine (or just “The First Lady” according to Davosites)

Increasingly pantomic Al Gore on climate change at Davos 2023

New Age Davos: John Kerry Calls on Our ‘Better Aliens’ in Fight Against Climate Change

Tony Blair calls for “National Digital Infrastructure” which will be needed for mRNA vaccines

99 and a flake—Henry Kissinger: Why I changed my mind about Ukraine

NATO Needs More Weapons in Ukraine For Peace

28:17 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during the WEF panel discussion:

If we want a negotiated peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine we need to provide military support to Ukraine. That’s the only way, weapons: they are the way.

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_210744.htm

Ukraine needs more weapons today—tweet

Eighth meeting of Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin remarks in Ramstein format at Ukraine Contact Group Meeting in Germany

Bundestag fails to vote for supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

US won’t grant key Ukrainian weapon demand—Politico

Defence Secretary announces combat power package for Ukraine

Visualizing the World’s Top 25 Fleets of Combat Tanks: Where’s Britain?

Sergey Lavrov statement on EU-NATO coalition:

Just as Napoleon mobilized practically all of Europe against the Russian Empire, just as Hitler mobilized and captured… the majority of European countries and sent them against the Soviet Union, now the United States has organized a coalition

Macron issues warning on Europe’s future

France strikes: One million protest against Macron’s rise in retirement age

When The Hague Won’t Do: West’s Special Tribunal should be constituted against Russia

46:55 The Office of Gordon and Sarah Brown—STATEMENT CALLING FOR THE CREATION OF A SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR THE PUNISHMENT OF THE CRIME OF AGGRESSION AGAINST UKRAINE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the participants of the public debate “War and Law” in Paris

Forbes: Experts Call For The Creation Of A Special Tribunal

Combined-Statement-and-Declaration.pdf

UK joins core group dedicated to achieving accountability for Russia’s aggression

Sir Howard Morrison KC brought on board

The International Criminal Court (ICC)—to which “the crime of aggression” was added much later than the three original war crimes that founded it with the Rome Statute

Vanessa Beeley Reporting from Iran

56:18 Video of graffiti on the British Embassy in Iran

“Cut ties with the imperialists”

“Get out of my country”

“Your history is dripping with blood”

Vanessa’s YouTube channel

Vanessa Twitter account

Online Safety Bill—Criminal Convictions Contain Contradictions

1:06:22 Online Safety Bill—Government Bill

Documents, publications and announcements relating to the Government’s Online Safety Bill

Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan writes to parents, setting out how the Online Safety Bill will keep children safe

Michelle Donelan: The Online Safety Bill. “Legal But Harmful” had to go

Social media giants have no right to tell adults what legal content they can or cannot see, and neither does the Government.

For adults, my new ‘triple shield’ mechanism delivers choice. Where content is illegal, clearly it should be removed. If a platform says in its terms and conditions that it does not allow certain content, they must keep that promise and remove it.

Online Safety Update Statement made on 17 January 2023

Greta Thunberg: German police deny protest detainment was staged

Sir Christopher Chope’s Covid–19 Vaccine Damage Bill Private Member’s Bill (Presentation Bill)

Covid–19 Vaccine Diagnosis and Treatment Bill Private Member’s Bill (Presentation Bill)

Uh oh! Looks like you can’t get rid of spike proteins in your brain and heart. EVER. Listen to this now… (tweet).

My little boy is 3 years old and due his MMR booster jabs next week. I’m obviously a little concerned as I know longer trust pharmaceutical companies whatsoever. 😞 (tweet).

BREAKING NEWS: International Criminal Investigation calls on every public citizen to recommend indictments for Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Pfizer, BlackRock, Tedros and Christian Drosten for pushing the dangerous lethal experimental vaccines. (tweet).

I am almost 70 years old. Tucker has just explained how the most horrific and unconstitutional events of my lifetime were orchestrated by the CIA and FBI, controlled by the deep state of DC. I feel like Dorothy when she looked behind the curtain and unmasked the Wizard of Oz! (tweet).

New Zealand’s new PM who said he wants to go out and find you if you haven’t been vaccinated (tweet).

Meet the new boss, the same as the old boss.

Don’t Trust the Government with Your Privacy, Property or Your Freedoms (link).

Ladies & Gentlemen I regret to inform you that The Ambassadors Hotel in The Refugee Borough of Kensington & Chelsea is fully booked for two years by The Home Office. We’re housing illegals in the most expensive borough in the country. Where next? The Dorchester? (tweet).

UAE De-Dollarization Accelerates: “Crypto Will Play A Major Role In Trade Going Forward” (link).

Cryptocurrency is now the 2nd most widely held financial asset among women, survey shows (link).

Crypto ownership rose among women during 2022, making it the second most widely held asset class held by that group, eToro said.

In its fourth-quarter survey, 34% of women said they owned crypto, up from 29% in the prior quarter.

The ownership rate among men edged up just by 1 percentage point during that period to 43% from 42%.