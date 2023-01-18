Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-01-18. CDC: 800 “accidental” Covid-19 deaths in 2021. Normalize myocarditis, just like autism. WEF ‘bettleburger’

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1653 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1148 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,576 concerned citizens.

16,027 medical and public health scientists.

47,428 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

BREAKING: NHS Director confirms Hospitals lied about Cause of Death to create illusion of Covid Pandemic Before covid, four types of pneumonia added together were the highest cause of death in the UK. (tweet, website).

‘Before Covid, four types of pneumonia added together were the highest cause of death in the UK. In a newly implemented Medical Examiner System to certify deaths, the Medical Examiner was certifying all types of pneumonia deaths as covid-19 deaths, a former Director of End-of-Life Care has said’.

‘On Saturday, Sai, a former NHS Director of End-of-Life Care, wrote a Twitter thread which, amongst other things, gave a personal account of the changes to the system of reporting deaths implemented in the NHS:’

‘“When four different diseases [are] grouped and now being called covid-19, you will inevitably see covid-19 with a huge death rate. The mainstream media was reporting on this huge increase in covid-19 deaths due to the Medical Examiner System being in place’.

‘“Patients being admitted and dying with very common conditions such as old age, myocardial infarctions, end-stage kidney failure, haemorrhages, strokes, COPD and cancer etc. were all now being certified as covid-19 via the Medical Examiner System’.

‘“Hospitals were switching to and from the Medical Examiner System and the pre-pandemic system as [and] when they pleased. When covid-19 deaths needed to be increased, the hospital would switch to the Medical Examiner System.”’

‘In addition, “hospitals were incentivised to report covid-19 deaths over normal deaths, as the government was paying hospitals additional money for every covid-19 death that was being reported,” Sai said. “I have no doubt in my mind, that the Government has planned the entire pandemic since 2016 when they first proposed the change to medical death certification.”’

Darkly hilarious list of deaths from lethal falls which were logged by the CDC as “COVID deaths.¨ (tweet, website).

‘The CDC recently confirmed over 800 “accidental” Covid-19 deaths in 2021 for people under 60. These are deaths which obviously had little to do with Covid – but they logged them that way anyways. Here are 46 of those deaths from 2021 many just related to “falls” and others to events described’.

IT WAS ALL A LIE: CNN Political Hack Finally Admits the US Has Been Vastly Overcounting COVID Deaths and Hospitalizations (tweet, website).

‘Dr. Leana Wen penned an op-ed in The Washington Post today where she argues the US has been vastly overcounting COVID deaths and hospitalizations’.

‘Dr. Leana Wen also went on CNN and admitted that the US government has been vastly overcounting COVID deaths and hospitalizations’.

Chris Whitty covers up 22k COVID Vaccine Heart-Related Deaths with FALSE Claims about lack of Statins and Blood Pressure Pills (tweet, website).

🚨 OBGYN: “The CDC uses a risk ratio of 2-fold as a danger signal. We’re seeing a 1200-fold increase in menstrual abnormalities, and a 57-fold increase in miscarriages.” (tweet).

They want to normalize myocarditis, just like they did autism. (tweet).

UK Column News – 18th January 2023. Klaus Schwab at WEF 2023: “extinction of large parts of our global population” – did Klaus sufficiently contain his glee while saying this section of his keynote speech? Researchers back WEF: mass public consumption of ‘bettleburgers’ will ‘save the planet’.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00:28 Ukraine Troubles, Bilateral Agreements and Discontent

UK will send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine — Twitter @BritishArmy

Stills of scrap metal in Ukraine

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Resigns After Controversy Over Dnipro Civilian Deaths

Ukraine war: Who was Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky?

Discontent in Ukraine is spreading

Christine Lambrecht: German defence minister resigns after blunders

Next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting scheduled for January 20th

UKC article: Ukraine: The Search for Peace

17:08 Klaus opens WEF 2023 with a prediction: “Extinction”

Opening Remarks From Klaus Schwab at Davos 2023 — World Economic Forum

Eastern Approaches: Who is Klaus Schwab? Investigation by Johnny Vedmore

CNBC Vice President threatens to ‘punch out’ Avi Yemini in Davos

World Economic Forum: Global Risks Report 2023

WEF: Mass Public Consumption of ‘Beetleburgers’ Will ‘Save the Planet’

27:44 Problems With Army Equipment and Manning

Ukraine war leaves British Army ‘very uncomfortable’ with Future Soldier capabilities

Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith — Deputy Chief of the General Staff

Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith — British Army website

Future Soldier: Transforming the British Army

36:30 UK Government Troubles Resolution: IRA is More Equal than British Veterans

Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill

Government tables amendments to NI Troubles legacy legislation

Blair: without IRA letters, peace process would have collapsed

Tony Blair and the IRA: The ‘On The Runs’ Scandal by Austen Morgan

42:41 MHRA Will Only Answer Selected Questions

The MHRA board meeting unanswered questions

Clips from Tuesday 17 January 2023 meeting

MHRA Customer Experience Center Feedback Jan 2023 questionnaire

Previous MHRA board meetings videos @MHRAgovuk

48:39 E-mails, Updates and More Information

Email to UK Column — Thanks for featuring the vaccine-damaged

Fatal Outcome (Vaccine Damage—Real People)

UK Column’s first Motherwell meet-up—Part 1 of 2

UK Column’s Motherwell meet-up part 2. Glo Centre, Motherwell Monday 23rd January 6:30pm

David Scott’s speech in Holyrood – Ugly Building—Ugly Ideas—Ugly Sources

Alex Mitchell And His Fight For Vaccine-Induced Thrombocytopenia Sufferers

Armed Forces Covenant

Tony Blair and the IRA: The ‘On-The-Runs’ Scandal by Austen Morgan

52:40 Important Drug Report by Debi Evans and Covid Updates

Joint letter from Department of Health and Social Care

The Black Triangle Scheme — Continued monitoring of medicines with a Black Triangle status

Veklury 100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion

BBC: Covid PCR tests end for asymptomatic cases in England

Understanding COVID-19 PCR Testing

COVID-19 standard operating procedure: testing for inpatients

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes New Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment

Going from ‘Jab’ to ‘Mab’ (monoclonal antibodies)

Osmosis videos pushing antivirals

COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing COVID-19

NICE Guidance NG191

Clinical pathway: Therapies for patients hospitalised due to COVID-19

End-of-Life Care for Patients with COVID-19

COVID-19 — Guidance for management of children admitted to hospital

PubMed: Monoclonal antibodies

Debi Evans Blog: 17 January 2023

1:07:18 Press Hit Pieces Orchestrated By A Frightened Government

The Guardian: ‘I was wrong’: how Covid conspiracies became a gateway to extreme views

Hope Sussex Community Hub (home educators cast as oddballs by The Guardian)

The Times: Death threats as lies spread about Oxford traffic ‘lockdown’

Oxford residents dubbed ‘guinea pigs’ over traffic policy

Protesters in Cornwall take to streets to defend the right to strike

Email from ex-BBC to UK Column over Marianna Spring’s strangely meteoric rise

1:14:37 Media Controlling Debates

Matt Hancock tweet calling Andrew Bridgen an antisemite

UKC’s reply on Twitter

Reply included Iain Davis opinion piece: It is time to stand up to those who contort the meaning of antisemitism

Dominique Samuels shut down on Good Morning Britain for mentioning Bridgen

1:19:35 And Finally

Memes

🔥 Sen. Ron Johnson Discusses Nuremberg Trials & the “COVID Cartel” “One of the reasons the Nuremberg trials were made possible is because Eisenhower made sure the camps were exposed…and those horrors were revealed to the world. That’s why the first step here is exposure.” (tweet).

‘Over in the UK, at least six of their BBC buildings. People there are getting sick and tired of this sudden death syndrome, they have plastered thousands of pictures all over these BBC buildings – my hats off to our friends from across the pond’ (tweet).

“A 700,000 person study from Israel showed that the double vaccinated were 27 times more likely to get reinfected with COVID, and data from England, Scotland, and northern countries in Europe show tripled vaccinated were more likely to die.” – Richard Urso MD 3/1/22 (tweet).

(Steve Kirsch @stkirsch) the more boosters, the more deaths: I don’t think the universities will ever figure out that the more boosters, the more deaths. I’ve done surveys that clearly show this. But nobody wants to see the data for some reason. I wonder why? (tweet, website).

Dr. Harriet Hall, Staunch Critic of Anti-vaxxers and Alternative Medicine, Dies Suddenly in Her Sleep (tweet, website).

‘Dr. Harriet Hall was a proponent of the vaccination mandate and against all-natural remedies’.

This lady misplaced her trust and she might still be alive today if she had not.

🚨BREAKING — 25-Year-Old Doctor of Pharmacy Who Ran Multiple “Vaccine” Clinics Dies Suddenly (tweet, website).

CLAIRE BRIDGES, 21, loses both legs due to covid-19 Vaxx Complications. LYING MSM Reported it was due to COVID Complications! She has been “fighting for her life” after being diagnosed with Myocarditis, Rhabdomyolysis, Cyanotic, Acidosis & Pneumonia. (tweet, website).

🧵/🚨BREAKING — Sarah Blattner, 14, Israeli-American, has surgery, recovery going fine, takes first dose of Pfizer in June, immediate decline, is unable to walk, 5 months later recorded this video, then died suddenly the next day early am, doctors say possible heart attack. (tweet).

Please understand this: SarsCov2 is a computer model genome from wuhan. This ‘virus’ has never been isolated. The pcr test is based on the model. No virus has ever been found. The ‘model’ is as fraudulent as the climate models or worse. (tweet).

Siemens Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe: “If a billion people stop eating meat, it will have a big impact – we’ll have proteins that don’t come from meat in the future, they’ll taste better… be zero carbon & much healthier” Wanna bet they’re eating meat at the Davos dinners? 🤡 (tweet).

REPORT: George Soros tied to at least 54 influential media figures THROUGH GROUPS FUNDED BY LIBERAL BILLIONAIRE including Journalists from CNN, NBC, CBS, Bloomberg, NPR and Washington Post.. (tweet).

