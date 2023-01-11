Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-01-11. Pfizer: likely cause for myocarditis. FDA: lung clots up, heart attacks up. NATO bombs Donetsk since 2014?

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1653 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1148 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

871,919 concerned citizens.

16,016 medical and public health scientists.

47,379 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Andrew Bridgen MP has my full support in his exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember.

–

🚨 BREAKING: Pfizer scientist Chris Croce was aware that their experimental mRNA “vaccine” was the likely cause for the myocarditis. #ProjectVeritas (tweet).

–

–

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Video of Pfizer scientist Chris Croce emerges identifying that he was AWARE that their mRNA “vaccine” WAS LIKELY THE CAUSE for the increase in myocarditis among humans, especially children… MEDIA SILENT… (tweet).

–

–

🚨BREAKING— New Study: 17.1% Of Kids Suffered Cardiac Symptoms After Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine: ➡️17.1% suffered at least 1 cardiac symptom ➡️34% suffered chest pain that warranted medical examination ➡️3.4% syncope (sudden fainting) (tweet, website).

–

–

Did y’all catch that the FDA finally got around to publishing the data signals on the mRNA vaccine? – Risk of lung clots up 50% – Risk of heart attacks up 40%+. They knew the signals were there and did nada. (link, website).

–

–

American Heart Association Study from Harvard medical researchers establish link between C0VID mRNA shots and heart inflammation. (tweet, website).

–

–

16 children, with irreversible heart damage, who will most likely be dead within 5 years. There needs to be Death Penalty legislation drawn up for the people responsible for promoting this in my opinion. (tweet).

–

–

👏🏼Bravo to these Harvard-affiliated researchers for finding that spike protein persists in the blood of young people who develop myocarditis after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which may explain the mechanism of injury… 🧵 (tweet, website).

–

–

Right now, I have 76 patients with myocarditis or pericarditis. From age 16 to 54. All previously healthy, athletic health enthusiasts with no previous health issues beyond PMS, eczema, etc. (tweet).

–

–

BOMBSHELL NEWS🚨🚨🚨 People in Australia who got their 4th mRNA dose were a whopping 330% more likely to be hospitalized with covid than those who got just 1 dose. Meanwhile ZERO unvaccinated people were hospitalized. WHY ISN’T THIS BIGGER NEWS??? (tweet).

–

–

It’s time to say the truth. The mRNA shots are NOT vaccines. Before 2020 this technology was known as a gene therapy. They inject code into your cells to trick them into producing spike protein. They coerced people into taking a gene therapy with no long term safety data. (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING REPORT: Deadline Passes for Pfizer to Submit Results of Post-Vaccination HEART INFLAMMATION STUDY to US Food and Drug Administration [FDA].. (tweet).

–

–

In a northern Donetsk district, Kievsky, yesterday, I spoke with a man who has experienced Ukrainian shelling near his house at least 20 times since 2014. He has a collection of the shell fragments, particularly NATO munitions. (tweet).

Have NATO bombs been used in Donetsk since 2014?

–

–

UK Column News – 11th January 2023. Overseas science proposes that people be measured by the amount of carbon they leave behind. They measure and count humanity just as Nazi scientists once measured skulls in search of criteria for dividing “superior” and “inferior races”.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) This confirms information which has been passed to me regarding the origins of both the virus and the devopmwmr of the mRNA gene therapies. (tweet, website).

–

–

ANDREW BRIDGEN’S SUSPENSION FROM THE WHIP IS A SIGN that the government is rattled. Trotting out the execrable Matt Hancock to speak against ‘vax misinformation’ in the commons is a further indicator that the Narrative isn’t working. (tweet).

–

–

The trouble with Andrew Bridgen is that he exposes just how worthless his fellow MP’s are (tweet).

–

–

In a genuinely free society people should be able to openly discuss & debate the efficacy of the new mRNA vaccines & safety concerns without being branded an ‘anti-vaxxer’ (or worse) and banned. But it seems we aren’t allowed any debate on them. We’ve become a big pharma-ocracy. (tweet).

–

–

Andrew Bridgen has had the whip removed over telling the TRUTH about the COVID-19 vaccine. His statements are backed up by the opinions of eminent scientists. This government is on the side of Big Pharma and the WEF. It doesn’t give a damn about you. (tweet).

–

–

The increase in sudden death rate in December in the UK was 20% above the norm – 20% !

The DECREASE in birth rate in Australia is 67% ( 67% of babies in vaccinated mothers babies are dying). Holocaust numbers are happening now in vaccine recipients – I support Andrew Bridgen (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING: Congresswoman @RepMTG calls for investigation into the recent increase of heart attacks and strokes in young people. The tides are finally turning against Big Pharma and the historic harm they have caused (tweet).

–

–

WEF’s Davos to See ‘Record’ 52 Heads of State Attend Globalist Summit (tweet, website).

–

–

This Censorious Pfizer Board Member Was A Major Influence On Lockdowns (link, link).

‘The latest of the Twitter Files is reported by Alex Berenson, who was granted access to messaging systems from the times before Elon Musk took over. His first round of reporting concerns the role of Scott Gottlieb, who is a perfect example of an influencer who is technically outside of government but might as well be a powerful official within it’.

–

–

BREAKING.🚨 Musk confirms secret Pfizer operation to silence vaccine critics. (tweet, website).

–

–

Replying to @NHSEngland Once again @NHSEngland you have been caught using crisis actors. Not the first time over the past 3 years and in order to sell drugs. What does it do for your credibility or the credibility of your employees? Do you think this builds trust in either? (tweet).

–