Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-12-23. Arrested for praying, in head. England. 2022. Voters who still believe in democracy. Cattle-tag the proles

(At time of this blog post) 1598 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1101 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Birmingham Charity Worker Arrested for Silent Prayer (link).

‘A charity volunteer has been arrested and charged on four different counts after she told police she ‘might’ be praying silently’.

‘Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was standing near the British Pregnancy and Advisory Service (BPAS) Robert Clinic in Kings Norton, Birmingham’.

‘The police received a complaint from a passer by who suspected she was praying silently in her mind’.

‘Birmingham authorities introduced censorship zones around abortion facilities which criminalise individuals perceived to be ‘engaging in any act of approval or disapproval or attempted act of approval or disapproval’ in relation to abortion’.

‘This could include through ‘verbal or written means, prayer or counselling’’.

‘ADF UK said that the 150m censorship zone is bigger than a football pitch (115 meters)’.

‘Commenting on her arrest, Vaughan-Spruce said:’

‘It’s abhorrently wrong that I was searched, arrested, interrogated by police and charged simply for praying in the privacy of my own mind. Censorship zones purport to ban harassment, which is already illegal. Nobody should ever be subject to harassment. But what I did was the furthest thing from harmful – I was exercising my freedom of thought, my freedom of religion, inside the privacy of my own mind. Nobody should be criminalised for thinking and for praying, in a public space in the UK’.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 45, charged with breaching exclusion zone near abortion clinic (link).

WATCH: Outrage as woman praying silently is ARRESTED in UK street – ‘Taken away by police for a thoughtcrime’ (link).

‘More than 34,000 people have signed a petition after a woman was arrested on a UK street while ‘praying silently in her head’’.

‘Charity volunteer Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 45, was standing quietly on a pavement in Birmingham when she was approached, questioned and subsequently arrested by police’.

‘Officers had received complaints from an onlooker who suspected she was praying. She was not holding a sign or making any visible form of protest’.

‘An online petition calls for Home Secretary Suella Braverman to: “intervene and demand that all charges against Isabel Vaughan-Spruce are dropped”’.

‘In a chilling video which captured the exchange between Vaughan-Spruce and police, viewed 1.5 million times on Twitter, a police officer can be seen asking: “What are you here for today?”

Vaughan-Spruce responded: “I’m just standing here.”’

‘The police officer asked, ‘Are you praying?,’ to which Vaughan-Spruce said, ‘I might be praying in my head’.

‘She was then arrested on suspicion of ‘failing to comply’ with a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), in what has been branded by critics as a ‘thoughtcrime’.

‘Vaughan-Spruce was formally arrested for breaking a Public Space Protection Order around the BPAS Robert facility in Kings Norton, an abortion clinic which has been the target for pro-life protestors in the past. She has been charged with breaching the order on four different occasions’.

‘But the video has sparked outrage online. GB News presenter Laurence Fox re-tweeted the clip of the arrest and said: “Please tell me this is a well made fake?”’

‘Reform Party leader Richard Tice said: “The police need to explain themselves urgently.”’

‘Mumford and Sons co-founder and Spectator podcast host Winston Marshall said: “Arrested for praying, in her head. In England. In 2022.”’

‘And GB News presenter Calvin Robinson said: “No one should ever be arrested for silent prayer. Not in the UK, not anywhere. Regardless of your position on abortion, this is wrong.”’

UK Police ARREST Christian Woman For Silently Praying On Street (link).

One hundred years of cattle-tagging (link).

‘There was much rejoicing last month when Russia—together with its Multipolar friends and its Collective West arch nemesis—signed a declaration in support of “build[ing] on the success” of “digital COVID-19 certificates.”’

‘It was truly precious to witness two very, very distinct blocs, locked in mortal combat/pipeline preservation in Ukraine, taking time from their busy schedules to find common ground—their mutual desire to cattle-tag the proles’.

False Profits (link).

‘For hundreds of years the barons, landed gentry and royals of England sought to increase their wealth and power by hooking up to the most powerful corporate businesses and leaders of industry with the aim of worldwide dominance’.

‘Thanks to their endeavours, Planet Inc. is now a sprawling network of multiple global companies, sucking everything into its path like a black hole of commerce into which the voters-who-still-believe-in-democracy throw their hard-earned cash via taxes and consumerism. While we are diverted by the unseemly Punch & Judy spectacle of government, a man hidden behind a facade with his hands controlling both Punch & Judy, signals to an accomplice, who then weaves his way through the mesmerised crowd and steals their wallets’.

UK Column News – 19th December 2022. Ukraine conflict: marinated in your own propaganda. US UK NATO EU running out of ammunition. CIA implicated in JFK assassination.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott, Patrick Henningsen and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Covid–19: Government narrative collapse

Top orthopaedic surgeon Mr Ahmad Malik now calling for a complete suspension of the mRNA jabs

Support Medical Freedom of Speech on the Covid Vaccines

Pfizer clip – Boost to stay open

“The 12 Lies of Covid” Christmas Song

Doctor Doctor McHonk-Honk – My Friends Are Dropping (Christmas Special)

Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry core participants revealed

CEO of AstraZeneca gets knighted and says Vaccine concerns were Overblown

Ukraine

BBC sneers over war in Ukraine

Sky news says Russia running out of weapons

Harsh reality: US UK NATO EU out of ammo

Britain to announce major new artillery package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Needs Reliable Air Defense System

US Patriot missiles would comfort Kyiv

Comment on parliamentary elections ukraine 2019 UATV

Who is Olga Onuch?

Justin Welby – Russian withdrawal from the Ukraine ‘is the way forward’

Justin Welby ’embarrassed’

USA

House Passes $858 Billion Defense Bill Repealing Vaccine Mandate for Troops

Revealed: The CIA’s Direct Involvement in the Assassination of JFK

Tucker Carlson questions whether the CIA had a role in JFK’s death

Washington Post 2017: New Kennedy assassination documents

Twitter Files

Jack Dorsey on Musk’s Twitter files: ‘There’s nothing to hide’

Twitter hiring alarming number of FBI agents

Mark Anderson comment: “Twitter is an intelligence gathering tool”

Iran Protests: Twitter, the Medium of the Movement

A former Twitter employee found guilty of spying

Twitter needs to start exposing the UK’s murky online propaganda

The 77th Brigade uses social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Twitter users will no longer be able to link to certain rival social media websites

Twitter suspends several journalists, Musk cites ‘doxxing’

Elon poll – Should I step down as head of Twitter?

World Finance

FRED chart (LINK NOT FOUND)

China, Japan again sell US debt; China’s holdings hit 12-year low

Japan sells U.S. Treasuries at record pace

Egypt: Gold-buying mania

Inflation, uncertainty fuel new gold rush at ancient Austrian Mint

The European Union just introduced the first step of a personal carbon credit system

Eva Vlaardingerbroek

EU agrees carbon market overhaul in bid to hit 2030 climate goal

WEF Cities

Entering the Era of the Megalopolis video

Branding the global cities

Participatory Governance in Local Care Programs

Transatlantic Learning Exchange: Economic Renewal and Democracy

Transforming Industrial Regions of North America and Europe

Industrial Transition and Democracy

Tony Blair: Equipping leaders and making change

UK Column News – 21st December 2022.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Poland’s top cop injured by exploding present

A truly European Ukraine needs both victory and stronger rule of law

Duda announces jail term for Poles who served in the Ukraine war

Questions Are Being Asked About the BBC’s ‘Disinformation Reporter’

The Critic – The rites of Spring

Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to abolish jury trials in rape cases

Scotland’s Public Contracts

BBC: People aged 16 and 17 to be allowed to change gender

Clip: Entire Scottish parliament gallery cleared over two women’s rights hecklers

Scottish Parliament TV Archive

Roddy Dunlop KC Tweeted

Petition: Update the Equality Act to make clear the characteristic “sex” is biological sex

UKC Article: Menticide 101

Is rejecting “parent 1 and 2” discriminatory against gays?

Pastor Fabiano arrested in Brazil

IOPC Launches Probe Into Its Own Chief

Clip HighWire

Von der Leyen’s COVID vaccine deal comes under fire from EU capitals

Canada delays right to physician-assisted death for mentally ill people

Doctors For Patients UK

Imperial College London – National State of Patient Safety 2022

The Times – Avoid risk, public told as paramedics prepare for strike

Man, 89, with broken hip taken to hospital strapped to a plank in Wales

Yorkshire ambulance bosses declare critical incident amid delays

Schools introducing Covid-style bubbles and masks in face of Strep A infections

Live attenuated influenza vaccine enhances colonization of Streptococcus

Nasal flu vaccine may help protect children against strep A, study shows

What is PANDAS

NHS expands mental health crisis services this winter

UKC Article – What are we doing to our children? — Part I

MHRA Board Meeting held in public

COVID-19 vaccination: a guide on pregnancy and breastfeeding

Warning over eating salmon this Christmas amid listeria outbreak

Parliament TV: Health and Social Care Committee

Catastrophic Contagion

NHS expands lifesaving home testing kits for bowel cancer

Crisis: Housing, Covid–19 and the Emergence of a New Fascism

Debi Evans Blog: Christmas 2022

The Crisis of Western Political Systems

Australia’s Former AMA President Defects, Exposes COVID Vaccines

Man says he is facing a staggering £7,000 energy bill after heat pump change

UKC Article: Downhill To The British Dictatorship

Former Nazi secretary guilty of complicity in more than 10,500 murders – BBC News

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 45, charged

Birmingham Charity Worker Arrested for Silent Prayer

UKC Article: No-pray zones: A challenge to the churches

ADF UK – Jeremiah Igunnubole

March For Life UK

ADF UK – Ryan Christopher

Richard Lucas and the fight against cultural Marxism in Scotland

The British Armed Forces has officially recognised its first registered Satanist

Christianity has no place in the British army claims senior military officer

UKC Article: The Psychological Attack on the UK: Start of a Series

European Union Collective by Christopher Story

What is the Theory of Disruption?

TRADOC Mad Scientist 201

Nigel Watson Youtube: @nigelwatson2750

New privacy code will endanger Press freedom, editors say

REVEALED: The UK’s largest intelligence agency is infiltrating British schools

Ex-intelligence officials are teaching students at a course held at Cambridge University

British Spy Chief Visits Armenia

Woke NJ Military Goes after Local Mom

UK Column News – 23rd December 2022.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).