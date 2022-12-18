Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-12-18. FDA now says Pfizer’s CV jab Linked to Clotting – VAERS knew over year ago. IVM comparable penicillin

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1594 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1100 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Blood Clotting: FDA (tweet, website).

–

–

BREAKING REPORT: FDA now says Pfizer’s COVID-19 VACCINE Linked to Blood Clotting… (tweet).

–

–

The pulmonary embolism safety signal was generated in VAERS over a year ago. Why did it take them over a year to find it? (tweet).

–

–

🚨Cardiovascular safety signals were detected in Pfizer’s COVID Phase 3 vaccine clinical trial – recognized prior to 14Nov2020 when the interim data was submitted to FDA. Pfizer also started Troponin sub-studies w/ FDA’s help & prior to CDC alerting the public of the risk. (tweet).

–

–

Baby Dies of Blood Clots After Hospital Performs Vaxxed Blood Transfusion Against Parents’ Wishes (link).

‘A newborn baby who was given a blood transfusion using vaccinated blood after the hospital “lost” the unvaccinated blood specially donated by a member of the family’s church, has died of “huge blood clots.”’

‘Baby Alex was born in Washington state with a 95% survivable congenital heart defect and was also anemic and needed a blood transfusion’.

‘In 2021 the baby’s parents had a close family friend die of a heart attack shortly after she received her Covid—19 vaccine. By all accounts their friend was healthy and her death caused them to question the official narrative about the safety of the experimental mRNA vaccine’.

The admission from the FDA is too late for this baby boy.

–

–

“…A baby boy in Washington state died of a large blood clot after a hospital gave him a blood transfusion from a general stockpile instead of from an unvaccinated donor, as his parents requested…” (tweet, website).

–

–

In July 21, a twitter user got hold of a confidential copy of the pfizer contract. What was found was beyond shocking. The user account was closed by twitter. Fortunately it was captured by “threadreader”. See details of tweets (tweet, website).

‘”Purchaser acknowledges…the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.”’

–

–

Setting The Record Straight On Ivermectin (link, link).

‘The COVID-19 pandemic brought us a panoply of lies and evidence-light declarations that were less intended to inform Americans than to consolidate power and buy time. Among these were Anthony Fauci’s famous shift from arguing against wearing masks, to recommending wearing one, and, finally, to wearing two’.

‘Fauci also tried to convince us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not manipulated in a lab even though his inner circle had emailed him about “unusual features” of the virus that looked “potentially engineered.” And, of course, we had “fifteen days to stop the spread,” an evergreen concept that dragged on for two years. Lest readers fault us for forgetting, there was also the “gain of function” controversy, the focused protection battle, school closures, lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and vaccine misrepresentations’.

‘These topics have received much public attention. The one pandemic topic that hasn’t, and is nonetheless important, is the maligned ivermectin. It’s time to set the record straight’.

‘If you’ve followed the news closely over the last two years, you’ve probably heard a few things about ivermectin’.

‘First, that it’s a veterinary medicine intended for horses and cows’.

‘Second, that the FDA and other government regulatory agencies recommended against its use for COVID-19’.

‘Third, that even the inventor and manufacturer of ivermectin, Merck & Co., came out against it’.

‘Fourth, that one of the largest studies showing that ivermectin worked for COVID-19 was retracted for data fraud’.

‘And, finally, that the largest and best study of ivermectin, the TOGETHER trial, showed that ivermectin didn’t work’.

‘Let’s consider the evidence’.

‘Ivermectin has a distinguished history, and it may have benefits comparable to those of penicillin. The anti-parasitic’s discovery led to a Nobel Prize and subsequent billions of safe administrations around the world, even among children and pregnant women. “Ivermectin is widely available worldwide, inexpensive, and one of the safest drugs in modern medicine.”’

‘The FDA put out a special warning against using ivermectin for COVID-19. The FDA’s warning, which included language such as, “serious harm,” “hospitalized,” “dangerous,” “very dangerous,” “seizures,” “coma and even death,” and “highly toxic,” might suggest that the FDA was warning against pills laced with poison, not a drug the FDA had already approved as safe. Why did it become dangerous when used for COVID-19? The FDA didn’t say’.

–

–

UK Column News – 16th December 2022.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Patrick Henningsen and Alex Thomson with today’s UK Column News.

The links below are preliminary and will be converted into active hyperlinks tomorrow.

00:20 War: Boris and Ben, the bellicose men

https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2022-12-12/debates/FE4697A8-1DF4-428C-ACF7-64A17DFADE58/UkraineDefenceSupport

3:31 Ukraine

Russia warns of consequences if us missiles go into Ukraine

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-politics-donetsk-government-united-states-eed3a0fc72e8197182e78dcc73ade45e

https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/russia-warns-consequences-us-missiles-ukraine-95358514

4:36 Clip: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

6:33 Dmitry Peskov response

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/kremlin-says-christmas-ceasefire-not-agenda-ukraine-2022-12-14

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/14/no-discussion-of-christmas-new-year-truce-in-ukraine-kremlin

7:31 Routers

https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/russia-launches-widespread-missile-attac-idUSKBN2SV0FR

https://news.yahoo.com/zelenskiys-talks-other-leaders-signal-234646721.html

13:00 General David Petraeus: Fox News

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gen-petraeus-ukraine-military-readiness-priorities-ndaa-vax-mandate-outrage-manufactured

14:15 MarketScreener – EU Members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions

https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/currency/US-DOLLAR-RUSSIAN-ROUBL-2370597/news/EU-members-fail-to-reach-agreement-on-new-Russia-sanctions-diplomats-42552003/

BloombergUK Rebel farmers are pushing back on climate action

https://www.tbsnews.net/bloomberg-special/rebel-farmers-are-pushing-back-climate-action-why-549678

16:16 gov.uk UK programme assistance ukraine 2019-2020

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-programme-assistance-to-2019-2020

16:57 NDI The future of observer rights

https://www.ndi.org/our-stories/future-observer-rights

17:35 BBC media action the challenges of reporting in Ukraine

https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/bbcmediaaction/entries/62bee99c-a2dd-3908-8539-c19f9aa4587e

18:30 Clip Forces News Glen Grant

https://www.forces.net/ukraine/ukraine-why-are-russian-forces-fixated-bakhmut

22:35 Baltic security foundation

https://balticsecurity.eu/

23:54 Glen Grant BSF

https://balticsecurity.eu/team/

26:57 UK Column search

https://www.ukcolumn.org/search?keywords=Institute+for+Statecraft

27:40 Poor governance and corruption in Ukraine defence housing system

https://ti-defence.org/publications/poor-governance-and-corruption-in-ukraines-defence-housing-system-risks-and-recommendations/

28:10 Government call for project proposals to support defence reforms in Ukraine

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/call-for-project-proposals-to-support-defence-reforms-in-ukraine

28:32 Ukroboronprom arms exporter

https://ukroboronprom.com.ua/en/

29:07 About the institute

https://uifuture.org/en/about-the-institute/

30:29 Report: how can Ukraine prepare for the crisis

https://uifuture.org/en/publications-en/report-how-can-ukraine-prepare-for-the-crisis/

http://ukrainedemocracy.org/

31:28 UCIPR

31:52 http://www.ucipr.org.ua/en/

32:34 https://www.irf.ua/en/

36:06 we speak, we envision, we enact democracy for Ukraine

http://ukrainedemocracy.org/?page_id=9

38:50 F35 crash Fort Worth Texas

https://www.fox4news.com/video/1155085

40:03 Who Wants a Multipolar World Order?—Part I

https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/who-wants-a-multipolar-world-order-part-i

43:50 Eva Kaili

46:47 Eva Kalli as ILO continues to work with in the region

https://twitter.com/EvaKaili/status/1595366102174941184

47:10 Wat weten we over Qatargate

https://netherlands.postsen.com/trends/116765/The-Public-Prosecution-Service-requests-the-waiver-of-immunity-of-two-Greek-MEPs-including-Kaili.html

47:55 Blog

49:27 Alexander Bakker: ophef in de perszaal

https://twitter.com/alexanderbakker/status/1602269254954680320

50:33 Good morning to the European Parliament — PM Viktor Orbán

https://twitter.com/pm_viktororban/status/1602255764059561987

Answer given by Ms Kyriakides

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-9-2022-003140-ASW_EN.pdf

51:32 NRC: Tweede Kamer wil strengere regels voor eu-toetreding Servië om nauwe banden met Rusland

https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2022/12/08/tweede-kamer-wil-strengere-regels-voor-eu-toetreding-servie-om-nauwe-banden-met-rusland-a4150889

52:27 Olaf Ephraim MP

https://twitter.com/Olaf_Ephraim/status/1602263494329597954

53:03 Achtung, Reichelt! YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KQ5EGvtx1c

55:31 Robert Graham Telegram

56:37 Andrew Bridgen MP e-mail response

58:24 Patient safety commissioner reply

1:00:15 Telegraph care home had right to sack staff who refused covid jab

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/12/13/care-home-had-right-sack-staff-who-refused-covid-jab-tribunal/

1:01:48 Questions to MPS

1:03:05 NZ Herald Second anti-vax couple

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/second-anti-vax-couple-want-unvaccinated-blood-for-seriously-ill-toddler/JCLJYZDG2BHJ7OIAPOJZTZBLQ4/

1:0355 WHO Announcement Dr Jeremy Farrar

https://www.who.int/news/item/13-12-2022-world-health-organization-names-sir-jeremy-farrar-as-chief-scientist-dr-amelia-latu-afuhaamango-tuipulotu-as-chief-nursing-officer

1:04:47 Fauci reflects

https://www.pbs.org/video/one-on-one-1670623493/

1:06:00 Joe Covid cases are rising across America as folks gather for the holidays

https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1603374313591160832

1:07:16 China won’t report asymptomatic covid cases in further shift

https://apnews.com/article/health-business-china-beijing-covid-9e0fc4ddc2537cb04535b334223dd442

1:09:30 Unicef The year is 2025

https://www.facebook.com/unicef/videos/206629844927073/

1:13:55 Cambridge dictionary changes woman definition

https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/woman

1:15:08 Human Events Woke definition of woman as an identity puts women and girls at risk

https://humanevents.com/2022/12/14/woke-definition-of-woman-as-an-identity-puts-women-and-girls-at-risk

1:15:42 New York Post; Norwegian actress Tonje Gjevjon

https://nypost.com/2022/12/15/tonje-gjevjon-faces-up-to-3-years-in-prison-for-saying-men-cannot-be-lesbians/

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/27/nicola-sturgeon-will-endanger-women-if-she-opens-single-sex-spaces-almost-everone

1:16:40 https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/richard-lucas-and-the-fight-against-cultural-marxism-in-scotland

1:17:05 https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/the-crisis-of-western-political-systems

1:17:22 Guardian: The Scottish leader must take heed of changing views on the treatment of gender dysphoria

–

–

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: The CIA’s Murder of My Uncle Was a Coup d-Etat From Which Democracy Has Never Recovered (link).

–

–

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (QTE) @ArchbpVigano 1. At the G-20 Bali summit, Klaus Schwab instructed heads of government – almost all coming from the Young Global Leaders for Tomorrow program of the World Economic Forum – about the future steps to be taken in view of establishing a world government. (tweet).

–

–

Twitter Censorship Contributed To Destructive Pandemic Policies And Is Criminal, Says Former White House COVID Adviser (link, link).

‘The recently revealed censorship that has plagued Twitter in recent years is “criminal,” according to former White House COVID adviser Dr. Scott Atlas, as it allowed “lies to be imposed on the public” during a pandemic that wrought untold damage worldwide.

‘“When correct science policy is blocked, people die, and people died from the censorship,” Atlas, a special coronavirus adviser during the Trump administration and contributor to The Epoch Times, said in an interview’.

‘Atlas was speaking days after Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, released troves of internal files showing how the previous Twitter team built a blacklist to limit disfavored tweets’ visibility without the knowledge of those using the platform. Among those flagged was Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, whose tweet criticizing pandemic lockdowns shortly after joining the platform last August got him on the “trends blacklist” preventing the amplification of his tweets’.

‘But such revelations, Atlas said, are “only the tip of the iceberg.”’

‘“There’s a far larger story here that we need to hear,” he said, which he considers “far more nefarious and more systemic than isolated tweets being pulled down.”’

‘“This seems to be criminal behavior, and I think it needs to be investigated in the courts,” he said.

–

–

Yesterday’s stats a bit late. It was a busy 16 hours. 31 M+F, 1 2x, 16×3 and 14×4 💉. Ages 15-67. We had 7 heart attacks, 10 blood clots, 5 strokes, 1 stillbirth, 2 miscarriages, 5 myocarditis and 1 bells palsy. We lost 3 beautiful souls 😥 #StoptheShots #DiedSuddendly (tweet).

–

–

You can’t make this up…inside these ‘vaccines’ are RNA modifying nanotechnology…that connects YOUR BODY to 5G (Pentagram)…which receives signals from CERN 666…and said ‘Super Computer’ that powers CERN is called ‘The Beast’…CERN is located on the former Temple of Apollo. (tweet).

–

–

Taibbi Hits Back After Critics Attack During ‘Twitter Files’ Release (link, link).

‘This is a chance for ordinary Americans to see, from the inside, how their tax dollars have been spent building an elaborate, systematized method of censorship and opinion control, with agencies like the DHS and the DOJ/FBI at the helm. These “enforcement” agencies are not fighting or investigating crime (or even, say, terror plots), they’re just collecting domestic intelligence on a grand scale, and seeking to distort the public’s perception of reality through mass moderation, via programs we’ve been told little to nothing about’.

–

–

Clare Daly before Qatar scandal at EP debates human rights situation in Qatar FIFA world cup 2022!!! (link).

‘Madam President, everybody knows, of course, that Qatar is one of the most repressive regimes in the world, where human rights simply don’t exist for the majority of the people. Of course, it’s not the only one, but the idea of improvements in minimum wage and labour conditions and so on really belies the reality for so many people – particularly the thousands who have lost their lives without any compensation. But for all the standing—up in here and crying about ‘sportswashing’ and giving out about football, the truth is that next week most people will come in here behind closed doors and agree to give Qatar the privilege of visa—free travel to the EU, a privilege that most countries – more than a hundred actually – in the world don’t have’.

‘You’ll sign off on Qatari progress on human rights, even as the families of the dead are still mourning their loved ones. You’ll do it for oil and gas, because the EU has cut itself off from Russian energy as it’s an authoritarian regime fighting an illegal war, but you will do business with an authoritarian regime that’s fighting an illegal war in Yemen. Nobody’s fooled. If there was a world cup for hypocrisy, the EU would walk away the victors without a match being played!’

–

–

I was just buying car insurance in Norway and I was forced to sign in with my digital ID. It’s not a conspiracy theory anymore. (tweet).

–

–

NSW & VIC are planning SMART Cities where you are confined to your area, a 20 minute radius where you can walk end to end. When you wish to travel to another area, you apply for a permit. Most streets will be blocked to cars. This means you wont need a car. (tweet).

–

–

1. British Intel under the management of Sir Samuel Horse Paid communist Mussolini the equivalent of over £7,000 p.w from 1917 to create his Fascist entity. And in 1922 The British Intel via Sir Ronald William Graham and agent Romeo Stuart facilitated Mussolini’s march on Rome to (tweet).

–