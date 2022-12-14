Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-12-14. EU bribery cash now at €1.5m. Andrew Bridgen (MP) jab harm cover up. Paid kill Hcq data, IVM papers

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1568 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1082 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Nigel Farage @Nigel_Farage NEW update on the EU corruption scandal. 🚨 €1,500,000 in cash has now been retrieved. 4 more MEPs from the Socialist Group have now stood down. (tweet).

–

–

Shocking EU corruption EXPOSED. (link).

–

–

Andrew Bridgen (MP) Calls Out Uk Institutions For Covering Up Jab Harms (link).

‘Madam deputy speaker, it has also been brought to my attention by a whistleblower from a very reliable source that one of these institutions is covering up clear data that reveals that the Mrna vaccine increases inflammation of the heart and arteries. They are covering this up in fear that the may lose funding from the pharmaceutical industry. The lead of that cardiology research department has a prominent leadership role with the British Heart foundation. And I am very disappointed to say that he has sent out non-disclosure agreements to his research team to ensure that this important data never sees the light of day. This, madam deputy speaker, is an absolute disgrace’.

–

–

UK MP SPEAKS OUT IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS, BOMBSHELL SPEECH 💣 “There needs to be an immediate and a complete suspension of any more covid vaccines and their use of mRNA technology.” @ABridgen (tweet).

–

–

Wow. This is an explosive presentation by @ABridgen. ‘A prominent leader of the British Heart Foundation has conspired to cover-up research linking mNRA jabs with heart inflammation’ We’ll all be awaiting a response @TheBHF @SteveBarclay (tweet).

–

–

Dr Aseem Malhotra @DrAseemMalhotra BREAKING NEWS 💥 💥 💥 ‘Tory MP alleges cover up of covid vaccine inflaming heart arteries in Bombshell claim’. Via the Daily Express (tweet, website).

–

–

Matt Le Tissier🌸 @mattletiss7 Are things starting to make sense now? SIX MPs debating vaccine safety vs 100s of MPs debating MPs pay rise (tweet).

–

–

Wow …This is the story @TrialsiteN. She was paid to kill the data from Hcq and Dr Raoult. Then my papers on IVM. This is all part of the Ubiome, Theranos, FTX scam. Even that creation of pubpeer. Fact is they own Elsevier. They also bought IRB’s, sites. @FBI 🙏investigate. (tweet).

–

–

THEY KNEW. They knew that Ivermectin & Hydroxychloroquine worked. (tweet).

–

–

Rand Paul @RandPaul Stanford University’s @DrJBhattacharya was an important voice throughout the pandemic, challenging the CDC on vaccinating kids and more. A truly free society requires free and robust debate. He should have never been blacklisted in the first place. (tweet, website).

–

–

/1 🚨🦠BREAKING: Following the #TwitterFiles, AFL has obtained new documents uncovering a secret Twitter portal U.S. Govt officials used to censor dissenting COVID-19 views and violate the First Amendment. Follow along for disturbing findings from the 500+ page release ⤵️ (tweet).

–

–

BBC news report on Coroner’s inquest findings into death of Jack Last, aged 27, caused by Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine induced thromboembolic thrombocytopenia (tweet, website).

–

–

1. A newborn baby boy named Alex was born in Washington state with a 95% survivable congenital heart defect and was also anemic and needed a blood transfusion. (tweet).

–

–

2. Backstory: In 2021 the baby’s parents had a close family friend die of a heart attack shortly after she received her Covid—19 vaccine. By all accounts their friend was healthy and her death caused alarm bells to go off about the safety of the mRNA vaccine. (tweet).

–

–

3. Because of their experience with their family friend, they wanted to make sure Baby Alex had unvaccinated blood for his transfusion. So they found match through a member at their church and paid to have the proper protocol take place for Alex to receive that donors blood. (tweet).

–

–

4. However, when it came time for the hospital to initiate the transfusion the doctors and nurses claimed they were unable to locate the unvaccinated donors blood the parents had procured. So without the parents consent they took blood from the hospitals general stockpile. (tweet).

–

–

5. The doctors and nurses assured the parents that Baby Alex would be fine—and told them babies rarely, if ever get blood clots. (tweet).

–

–

6. Shortly after the transfusion, Baby Alex developed a large blood clot. The blood clot ran from his knee all the way up to his heart. The hospital changed their tune saying babies get blood clots all the time and this was normal. (tweet).

–

–

7. Baby Alex was put on the highest dose of blood thinners possible for his age and size—but the blood clot didn’t dissipate at all. (tweet).

–

–

8. Just 12 days later, Baby Alex sadly passed away as a result of the large blood clot. (tweet).

–

–

9. Now the Sacred Heart Childrens Hospital, claims there’s no record of Baby Alex being at the hospital-despite ample evidence, including pictures, medical bills, and his death certificate. What is going on here? (tweet).

–

–

I warned my family not to take the 💉. They ignored me. Last week my sister had another booster shot. My nephew found her laying on the floor in the kitchen last night. Dead. She was fine all day. Just dropped dead suddenly. You decide. #SuddenAdultDeathSyndrome (tweet).

–

–

The Vaccine saved millions of lives! Can someone show me the data to prove this Conspiracy Theory? (tweet).

–

–

14 year-old Jack Watson has written a piece for the Daily Sceptic about the impact of the pandemic on his education. He says the only lesson he learned in two years is the rules don’t apply to those who make them. (tweet, website).

–

–

I’m a lawyer who writes on ethics, and I was censored on Twitter and Facebook for talking about informed consent and the Nuremberg Code during Covidmania. Where there is risk, there cannot be mandates. Where there are mandates, there cannot be liability exclusions. #Nuremberg2 (tweet).

–

–

‘Pupils who have fallen behind due to lockdown are being misdiagnosed with having special educational needs, the schools watchdog has warned. ‘ Dreadful. (tweet, website).

–

–

This is my second winter of predicted ‘severe illness and death’ – I’m not afraid because all my life I trusted my immune system to do its job, and lastly, but most importantly: **living in fear is no way to live.** I’m 4 times unvaccinated, and eagerly awaiting my 5th unvaccination (tweet).

–

–

Evening all. Today was a day full of highs and lows. 22 M+F ages 7-66. 3x and 4x 💉, plus 1 who was 5x💉 (death by unknown causes). 12 blood clots, 4 heart attacks, 3 myocarditis, 2 miscarriages (24 and 26 weeks). Les hope tomorrow is better. #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines (tweet).

–

–

Vinay Prasad MD MPH @VPrasadMDMPH The @nytimes that recommends we all mask. Says there is strong evidence masking helps. Click on the word ‘evidence’ and it leads to a cluster RCT that was…. wait for it… Negative. It Failed to show a benefit of masking. The strongest evidence they can find is negative! 🤣🤣 (tweet).

–

–

Twitter 1.0’s blacklisting of @DrJBhattacharya, which was uncovered in the Twitter Files, is proof that Big Tech and the medical establishment targeted scientific dissenters to control the narrative around COVID-19. (tweet).

–

–

The vaxxed telling the unvaxxed to get vaccinated is like sending “wish you were here!” Post cards from the Titanic 💁‍♂️ (tweet).

–

–

Musk Disbands Twitter ‘Trust & Safety’ Council After Inaction On Child Porn (link).

–

–

The WHO is clearly corrupt and compromised. First Tedros and all his corruption & genocide allegations, now the man that helped bury the Covid Lab leak theory. Frightening. (tweet).

–

–

RISHI TRUDEAU’s Father in law – CEO of Infosys & Digital ID Czar, told the G20 Development Working Group yesterday “data about our social & economic activities should be harnessed for developmental goals”. Control of our lives is the profit of the 4th Industrial Revolution. (tweet).

–

–

Monopolies And Cartels Are “Communism For The Rich” (link, link).

‘What’s unfettered in America is “Communism for the Rich” and the normalization of corruption that results from the auctioning of political power to protect monopolies and cartels’.

‘The irony of constantly being accused of being a communist is rather rich. When I point out that “free market capitalism” in America is neither a real market nor real capitalism, those who equate any criticism of “capitalism” as proof of communist leanings are triggered’.

–

–

A protesting Peruvian farmer tells elite, pro-coup media she supports elected President Pedro Castillo because, “All my life, those foreigners who have governed have discriminated against us”. “It pains them that we are governed by a teacher, a farmer,” who is “humble, like us” (tweet).

–