Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-12-12. EU VP bribed Qatar – fish rots from head. Long covid? falsified data. Twitter files: trends/search blacklist

(At time of this blog post) 1564 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1078 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

🚨 EU Vice President CHARGED Over Corruption 💰 🇪🇺 (link).

Transparency International EU’s position on the EP corruption scandal (link).

‘Our 10 key demands’

‘This is first and foremost a bribery and corruption scandal of epic proportions. The European institutions and national law enforcement authorities must take immediate and effective action to catch and punish the perpetrators. At the same time, the EU institutions must take urgent steps to undertake root and branch reform of the EU institutions ethics and integrity systems. In particular there is an urgent need for independent ethics oversight to put an end to a system of self-regulation that clearly isn’t working’.

‘Parliament’s secretive ruling Bureau, of which Ms Kaili is a member, should be stripped of all decision-making powers when it comes to issues of ethics, transparency and integrity. In addition, its recent decision on the appointment of the new Secretary General should be scrutinised’.

Good! Get rid of @RishiSunak before he completely donates the U.K. to Klaus and the @wef 😡😡 (tweet).

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunk MP was a founding partner of Theleme Partners, a major investor of £380 million in Moderna, who signed a five year deal with Astra Zeneca in 2013 to discover, develop, and commercialise mRNA. Sunk was one of the executives managing its U.S. office (tweet).

Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he will profit from Moderna Covid vaccine (17 Nov 2020, link).

‘The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has refused to disclose whether he will profit from a surge in the share price of the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna, one of the biggest investments held by the hedge fund he co-founded before entering parliament’.

‘Moderna has become the latest biotech firm to announce successful trials of its vaccine, declaring on Monday that it was 94.5% effective in trials’.

‘Sunak was a founding partner of Theleme Partners, a major investor in Moderna, and one of the executives managing its US office. He left the firm in 2013, returning to the UK to pursue his political career’.

‘It is not known whether the chancellor retained any investment in the Theleme fund after leaving. Theleme is registered in the Cayman Islands, a tax haven which does not make company records public. Ordinarily, a partner in a hedge fund would own a stake in the management company and have money invested in its fund’.

‘A year ago, Sunak declared in the list of ministers’ interests that he was the beneficiary of a blind trust. The contents of the trust have not been disclosed to the public’.

‘Stock market filings show that Theleme has a $500m (£377m) investment in the US-based Moderna, which accounts for around 20% of all the money it manages, about $2.5bn’.

Remember the famous Lancet paper on “long Covid”, which fueled the panic? Apparently the data was falsified, and the paper is pending review and retraction. (tweet).

New Autopsy Report Reveals Those Who Died Suddenly Were Likely Killed by the Covid Vaccine (link).

Last week Andrew Brigden stood up in UK parliament and announced that the covid vaccines had caused more harm than all the other vaccines administered in 50 years of records. … and no one bats an eyelid. (tweet).

Thank you, Andrew.

‘This will go down as the biggest biological pharmaceutical safety disaster in the history of mankind — by a mile. This will go down worse than most wars in terms of mortality’ ~ Dr Peter McCullough (tweet).

A major new opinion poll from Rasmussen has found that 7% of Americans – 12 million people – reported a major side-effect from the Covid vaccines – the latest evidence they are not safe. (tweet, website).

Uncle diagnosed with cancer yesterday. Aggressive lymphoma. Uncertain prognosis. Jabbed/boosted. You see why I ran this analysis last night & today. His cancer is the second yellow highlight (also indicating entropic factor = vaccine). They can only gaslight me so far… 😡 (tweet).

China’s Top Medical Advisor Says Omicron No More Dangerous Than The Flu (link).

‘So it was with great shock that we read today that once again, all those “conspiracy theorists” were dead on: according to Chinese officials, who have continued to downplay the risks of Covid-19 as the country’s idiotic covid zero restrictions are further eased after the economy ground to a halt following two years of lockdowns, with a top medical adviser saying the fatality rate from the omicron variant of the virus is in line with influenza’.

‘Echoing what so many mouth-breathing rednecks said for most of the past year – at least according to their far more intelligent (in their own opinion) big-city dwelling liberal peers all of whom have at least one and more mental disorders, the death rate from omicron is around 0.1%, similar to the common flu, and the infection rarely reaches the lungs, Zhong Nanshan was quoted in an interview with state news agency Xinhua. Most people recover from the variant within seven to 10 days, he said’.

The Twitter Files: The Corporate Media Ignores The Biggest Story Of The Decade (link).

‘The biggest story of the past decade is not the covid pandemic, the January 6th protests, the war in Ukraine, the BLM riots, or even the stagflationary crisis in the US. Behind these major events is another story, one that connects them all together in a disturbing way. Even more important than the effects of geopolitical and economic chaos is the effect of mass censorship; without the free exchange of information and debate the public remains ignorant. And if the public remains ignorant, crisis events have an increasing potential to explode’.

‘Public perception of national and international affairs is a key determinant of the outcome of disasters and conflicts. This is why governments and elitists from around the world often seek to manipulate the ways in which people digest information. The idea is rather simple – They believe that ‘we the people’ cannot be allowed to come to our own conclusions. They think we cannot be trusted to develop the “proper” viewpoints and we are not smart enough to understand the implications of governmental decisions’.

‘In other words, they believe the exact opposite of what is outlined in the US Constitution. The establishment will give numerous reasons why they need to censor, suppress, spin and misrepresent the facts of any given situation, but in the end the real rationale is that they have a vision for society that is contrary to our foundations. They have appointed themselves the arbiters of reality to see that vision done’.

UK Column News – 12th December 2022. Blame fear of jab sceptics for adverse effects of Covid jabs. A minimalist euthanasia law quickly expands to the liquidation of the disabled and homeless. Ukraine: How to frame Bakhmut bloodbath? Ryszard Legutko MEP (professor of philosophy) speech on the 70th anniversary of the Parliament. This Parliament ignores reality and law, and shuns accountability. Philipp Kruse: Building the Legal Case in Switzerland: Intent to harm is now abundantly clear in presentations like Kruse’s: no safety, no efficacy, bad manufacturing, malignant policy worldwide. New hobby-horse, World Society Theory—emphasises the role of “global culture” in modifying the behaviour of individuals. The nation state is being elbowed out. A new #TwitterFiles investigation reveals that teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users. Examples include Trends Blacklist (example victim: Dr Jay Bhattacharya), Search Blacklist (e.g. Dan Bongino) and Do Not Amplify (Charlie Kirk).

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

More outsourcing of NHS services: The banned word is ‘monopsony’

00:31 NHS Confederation: Health leaders welcome new Elective Recovery Taskforce—but no guarantees

01:04 Clip: Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting surprisingly agrees with the creeping privatisation, “as a short-term measure” to help the poor

02:21 David Scott commentary: No real analysis of the problems going on here—coercing is not privatisation—this is monopsony (sole customer; in this case, government), so patients are the product, not the customer

03:43 Duncan White—UK Column interview explains who is behind the incessant turmoil in the NHS

04:18 Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (UK): Antibiotic Availability and Medicines Pricing

— Many contractors are paying inflated prices for antibiotics

Covid: inverted reality, ongoing discrimination

05:58 Christine Anderson MEP notices the medical gaslighting that blames fear of jab sceptics for adverse effects of Covid jabs

06:55 David Scott commentary: Almost no words to describe the desperation of the lie

07:43 Clip: Rangers FC AGM—board challenged on administration of government tyranny

Did you honour your fellow human beings in 2021?

10:06 Brian Gerrish analysis: The board members couldn’t reply because government had got inside their heads with applied behavioural psychology

11:14 Clark County Today: Unvaxxed 14-year-old rejected by top hospital for life-saving surgery

12:43 Guardian: Health officials gain guardianship of baby whose parents refused ‘vaccinated blood’ transfusion

12:54 @BernieSpofforth: New Zealand—the State owns your children now

13:13 Guardian: Parents who refused ‘vaccinated blood’ transfusion speak out after court places Baby W in care

13:58 David Scott commentary: Covid tyranny on all that is reasonable and right is unrelenting, which is why UK Column is still covering it—there is joy in the resistance

15:11 Clip: Joyful resistance on the streets of Perth (soundtrack: Brad Skistimas)

16:37 Vanessa Beeley article: Canada’s expanding euthanasia laws

17:57 Mike Robinson commentary: A minimalist euthanasia law quickly expands to the liquidation of the disabled and homeless

Ukraine: How to frame Bakhmut bloodbath?

20:10 Clip: (t.me/Evgeniy_Lisitsyn) Horror of drone strikes on armoured vehicles

21:08 Daily Telegraph—Inside Bakhmut: The strange and senseless death trap draining Ukraine’s tired army

21:19 Brian Gerrish analysis: The article is written without the mental acumen to understand what is happening

22:36 Admission in article:

The Russians are in no hurry as Bakhmut draws thousands of Ukrainian forces and reinforcements to their death

23:11 Brian Gerrish analysis: Russia fires nine shells for every Ukrainian shell, yet the West will not stop the war

23:50 Clip: White phosphorus or thermite used horrifically to clear Ukrainian troop concentrations from tree lines and villages—huge areas now being laid waste in this fashion

25:34 Social media reporting: Casualties increasing among Western mercenaries

25:58 Brian Gerrish question: Why is the gender-obsessed BBC not calling for equality on the Ukrainian front lines?

26:25 UK Defence Journal: Britain, Italy and Japan merge combat aircraft projects

EU: Democracy without a demos

27:50 Clip: Ryszard Legutko MEP (professor of philosophy) speech on the 70th anniversary of the Parliament

This Parliament ignores reality and law, and shuns accountability.

31:49 David Scott commentary: This could equally be said of the devolved or Westminster parliaments in the UK

32:10 Footage shows some MEPs unable to process the dissent and treating the speech as an unexpected intermission in proceedings

Legutko’s book, The Demon in Democracy, was one of those reviewed in Episode 4 of UK Column’s podcast series A Dissident’s Guide to the Constitution

32:34 Angela Merkel’s admission (covered on Friday) that the Minsk Agreements of 2014–15 were playing for time

33:17 Putin response: I didn’t expect to hear this from Merkel—I thought she had been sincerely striving for a settlement

34:27 Kremlin response: Dmitry Medvedev and Maria Zakharova stress that if long-range weapons are given to Ukraine, Russia will have recourse to new weapons and will regard the West as a direct party to the conflict

35:54 EU: Council adopts €18 billion assistance to Ukraine

36:05 Mike Robinson analysis: These turn out in the small print to be loans, with the EU’s member states covering the bulk of servicing the interest as a grace period for Kiev

37:04 David Scott question: Is this being funded using resources robbed from the Russians?

Oil price cap: G7 faces Asian blowback

37:25 Bloomberg: Easy freight helps Russian oil hold above G–7’s $60 cap in Asia

37:34 Mike Robinson analysis: Siberian oil seems destined to be bought in China

38:28 OilPrice.com: Why supertanker rates are suddenly crashing

— Large crude oil ships’ earnings are down two-thirds in a matter of weeks, collapsing the cost of shipping

39:23 Economic Times (India): Russia offers India help in leasing and building large-capacity ships to overcome G7’s oil price cap // Russia welcomes India’s decision not to support G7’s price cap on Russian oil

The new world of funny money: All is changed, changed utterly

40:07 Pursuant to M2 (money supply) chart shown last Monday (09:00 here)

40:47 New chart courtesy of viewer—plotting the degree of historical inflation by commercial banks versus inflation by central banks: All the money supply growth has been central bank-generated since Covid (source: St Louis Fed)

42:49 David Scott analysis: This might not just be paving the way for digital currencies; it could be the harbinger of something new that we do not yet fully grasp

43:40 Interest rates—Daily Telegraph: Four-way split on rates looms at Bank of England as strikes stoke downturn

44:15 David Scott summary: Nobody knows how to play it from here since the economy went down to zero interest

44:50 Guardian: Average asking price of UK homes down by 2.1% in a month, says Rightmove

45:15 Mortgage Solutions: Bank rate to fall ‘further and faster’ than expected in 2024—Capital Economics

45:50 David Scott commentary: The yarn spun continues to be “We’ll have sorted it all out within a year”—the only uncertainty as to the interest pate pivot is the date

46:14 Meme: Father reading The National Debt and What You’ll Owe to his horrified infant

46:55 Conservative Way Forward: A Charter for Tax Cuts (Julian Jessop, June 2022)—We are already paying too much on debt interest

47:08 Brian Gerrish commentary: And still no-one knows who controls the money supply; work still to be done

Announcements

48:10 Latest Doctors for Covid Ethics symposium: up imminently on the home page

48:32 One talk from it—Philipp Kruse: Building the Legal Case in Switzerland (against drug regulator Swissmedic: coronacomplaint.ch)

48:40 Brian Gerrish commentary: Intent to harm is now abundantly clear in presentations like Kruse’s: no safety, no efficacy, bad manufacturing, malignant policy worldwide

49:20 Scottish former abused schoolgirls’ Fornethy Conference: St Luke’s, Bain Street, Glasgow; Sunday 22 January 2023

49:46 Possible UK Column event to be held in Scotland on Tuesday 24 January with Brian Gerrish

50:09 Education Not Indoctrination UK Column seminar on Thursday 15 December: seven excellent speakers to be followed via ukcolumn.org/live and community.ukcolumn.org/live

51:08 Vanessa Beeley’s segment from Friday’s UK Column News Extra on sanctions against Syria is now on the home page

Global Cities movement: NGOs are taking on global governance directly to modify us

52:44 Mark Anderson commentary: Global cities used to be merely an annual talking point at the Council on Foreign Relations but is now being seeded into academia and the media year-round

53:13 New hobby-horse, World Society Theory—emphasises the role of “global culture” in modifying the behaviour of individuals

54:07 Chicago Council on Global Affairs (formerly Chicago CFR): Better city network data empowers climate action from below

56:41 Mark Anderson analysis: The nation state is being elbowed out

57:11 University of California Press: Toward global urban climate mitigation: linking national and polycentric systems of environmental change or doi.org/10.1525/sod.2021.0018

1:00:17 David Scott commentary: This is being seen in practice in the likes of Edinburgh with 20-minute neighbourhoods, but the city councils omit to mention that it is global policy

1:01:18 Mark Anderson commentary: The fix is in globally; the Delphi technique involves presenting a faux choice for a fait accompli

UN’s IPCC tells cities what “difficult choices” to make

1:02:09 The Summary for Urban Policymakers of the IPCC Sixth Assessment report series was launched at COP 27

1:02:20 SUP has already written three reports (consolidated here) on policy for cities, penned by IPCC members working as individual “volunteers”

1:04:06 SUP Volume I: What the latest physical science of climate change means for cities—takes anthropogenic climate change as a given

1:05:05 Mark Anderson commentary: Very difficult to determine the accuracy of such predictions because their causation model of climate change is so narrowly gauged

1:05:26 Clip: SUP fear porn—“Cities are becoming sites of human distress … difficult choices have to be made … no-one left behind”

#TwitterFiles: Second batch

1:07:54 Bari Weiss thread:

A new #TwitterFiles investigation reveals that teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users.

1:08:20 Examples include Trends Blacklist (example victim: Dr Jay Bhattacharya), Search Blacklist (e.g. Dan Bongino) and Do Not Amplify (Charlie Kirk)

1:08:56 Yet Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has already stated (18 November):

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.

Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.

You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.

1:09:13 Mike Robinson question: How is Elon Musk’s Twitter any different from previous Twitter, then?

Wokery costs poorest British cities dear: A compelling report

1:10:25 Daily Telegraph: Jeremy Hunt faces Tory rebellion over £7 billion spending on ‘woke’ projects

1:10:35 Sun: Woke ‘waste’—£7 billion of taxpayers’ money splurged on woke roles and activities

1:10:47 Sun: Jeremy Hunt faces Tory revolt as bombshell report reveals £7 billion of taxpayers’ cash is wasted on woke projects

1:11:07 The report itself—Conservative Way Forward: Defunding Politically-Motivated Campaigns

1:14:50 Brian Gerrish commentary: Case studies in Section 2 are particularly interesting, as they illustrate the introduction of toxicity into society by charities

1:15:10 Mike Robinson commentary: This is, of course, unlawful for charities

1:17:42 Graphic on screen: BBC has no coverage of this report

1:18:02 Brian Gerrish criticism: Conservative Way forward did not ask the key questions about the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion billions—

Which department(s) responsible?

Which ministers responsible?

Which civil servants responsible?

1:18:40 David Scott commentary: While identifying the individual decision-makers proves very difficult, the funding is clear enough. Not external agitation, not individual consciences being changed; we bring this about by the taxes paid to our councils

1:20:25 And Finally—Far Side cartoon blast from the past: “All of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names”

Army Captain Separated From Service For Refusing Vaccine As House Passes Bill That Rescinds Military’s Vaccine Mandate (link, link).

‘“In addition to opposing the vaccine for medical concerns, I was opposed to it because it came out so quickly and there was no way possible to know its long-term side effects.” Thus, he took all necessary steps to oppose the vaccine’.

‘For this, Rogerson received a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand in February, which was permanently filed into his record’.

‘“Those things are going to be in my record, unless there’s some sort of language requiring the military to take out the adverse actions given to soldiers who refused to take the experimental vaccine,” he said’.

The goal is to use Afghanistan to wash money out of the tax bases of the United States and of the tax bases of European countries through Afghanistan and back into the hands of a transnational security elite. That is the goal, the goal is to have an endless war’ Julian Assange 8 October 2011. The goal is to use Ukraine to wash money out of the tax bases of the United States and of the tax bases of European countries through Ukraine and back into the hands of a transnational security elite. That is the goal, the goal is to have an endless war’ (tweet).

GERMANY – Attempting to censor their plans for your future. If they really thought you would agree with them, they would be celebrating the exposure and not trying to suppress it. (tweet).

BREAKING REPORT: McCarthy vows subpoenas for 51 INTEL-AGENTS WHO SIGNED LETTER saying Hunter laptop story was Russian collusion… (tweet).

