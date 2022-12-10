Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-12-10. FDA Says IVM Doesn’t Work but only job is to approve. Twitter files: FBI/DHS/DNI interfered in elections

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1555 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1070 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

FDA Says Ivermectin Doesn’t Work Against COVID-19 But Points To Studies That Show It Does (link).

‘But half of the studies to which the FDA points support using ivermectin against COVID-19, according to the review’.

‘The papers cut against the drug agency’s repeated exhortations for people not to take ivermectin for COVID-19. In Twitter posts, public statements, and emails, FDA officials have repeatedly warned against ivermectin. Some of those statements triggered a lawsuit from doctors who say the agency’s role is to approve drugs, not to issue recommendations. The suit was dismissed this week’.

‘The FDA’s website points to a U.S. National Library of Medicine database of studies analyzing ivermectin against COVID-19. There are 88 studies listed in the database’.

‘Out of studies that are listed, have been completed, and have results reported, most show or indicate ivermectin effectively combats or prevents COVID-19, according to the review by The Epoch Times’.

‘They include papers reporting on results from randomized, controlled trials, which are often offered as the highest level of evidence by U.S. government officials. Such trials feature a group that receives a placebo and a group that receives the drug, randomization into groups, and blinding, or shielding operators and/or patients from the knowledge of which participants are receiving ivermectin’.

‘Among the papers is a randomized, blinded, controlled trial that found people who received ivermectin and doxycycline, an antibiotic, recovered faster from COVID-19 than those who received a placebo’.

‘Bangladeshi researchers reported the results from the trial of 363 participants on May 13, 2021, in the Journal of International Medical Research’.

THE TWITTER FILES: The Removal Of Donald Trump, Part 1 (link).

‘16. The latter group were a high-speed Supreme Court of moderation, issuing content rulings on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesses, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President’.

‘17. During this time, executives were also clearly liaising with federal enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderation of election-related content. While we’re still at the start of reviewing the #TwitterFiles, we’re finding out more about these interactions every day’.

‘20. This post about the Hunter Biden laptop situation shows that Roth not only met weekly with the FBI and DHS, but with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)’

Why didn’t this group go the whole way and call themselves the ministry of truth akin to the one from George Orwell’s 1984?

UK Column News – 9th December 2022. UK’s NHS waiting lists doubled since 2020, emergency department 12+ hour long wait (from decision to admission) up 10-fold since 2021. Spermageddon: Humanity may be functionally infertile by 2050 thanks to microplastics, BPAs, obesity and more. Traffic filters will divide city of Oxford into six “15 minute” neighbourhoods whether people like it or not – welcome to our dystopian future.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Full Fact rides to the defence of the MHRA over PMQ; media clear out the damaged goods (Hancock)

00:29 British Medical Association: NHS backlog data analysis

Mike Robinson analysis: The backlog was growing for years before Covid but the situation now is extremely dangerous—statistical graphics shown on screen—the main problem seems to be healthcare staff availability

03:43 Andrew Bridgen at Prime Minister’s Question Time

Given that mRNA vaccines are not recommended for pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding, will the Prime Minister overturn the Big Pharma-funded MHRA’s recent decision that these experimental vaccines are administered to children as young as six months of age?

Leicester Mercury: Bridgen asked to apologise over Covid vaccine claims

Full Fact: Bridgen wrong to say Covid–19 mRNA vaccines aren’t recommended while pregnant or breastfeeding

Mike Robinson commentary: Full Fact was oddly silent about Bridgen’s previous sentence about Covid vaccines having caused more adverse reactions than all other vaccines in history and offers neither proof nor disproof

Patrick Henningsen commentary: Complete gaslighting by Big Pharma-funded Full Fact, whose job is the centralising of censorship

07:12 Office for National Statistics: UK data on miscarriages and stillbirths (Freedom of Information reply)

Mike Robinson commentary: National miscarriage statistics are not routinely collected and published, so how can anybody state categorically that Covid vaccines have had no effect on the level of miscarriages?

Patrick Henningsen commentary: Isn’t infant mortality one of the key measures used to assess a country’s development level?

08:55 Clip—Good Morning Britain: Matt Hancock interview becomes an unprecedented pile-in by the whole panel: “I thought at the time he was laughing [about Covid jab rollout], not crying”

USA: New Congress cancels Big Pharma’s biggest cash cow, the military vaccine mandate

13:45 21st Century Wire: USA lifts some jab mandates for soldiers

Rep. Thomas Massie tweet:

The military COVID vaccine mandate will end!

Rep. Chip Roy tweet:

The Freedom Caucus has been fighting to end vax mandates for two years

17:38 Clip: Dr. Naomi Wolf Confronts Yale For Crimes Against Students

Patrick Henningsen commentary: College campuses are the second US battlefront of jab liberty, besides the military—British jab-freedom MPs should take a leaf out of Naomi Wolf’s book and press the legal issues

21:45 Male fertility “spermageddon”: our whole species functionally infertile by 2050?

21st Century Wire article

National Pulse article

24:52 AP News: China begins implementing relaxed Covid–19 measures

Patrick Henningsen analysis: Chinese lockdowns persist but are time-bound and targeted; all the restrictions are still there

26:49 Announcements

UK Column Shop

Doctors for Covid Ethics: another UK Column-hosted symposium on Saturday

Stoppez la panique! Reining in the masses—Oxford, Switzerland, France

27:55 Trailer clip: David Fleming (Covid–19 Assembly, Not Our Future)—How to get people talking calmly about the threats

34:22 Oxford Mail: 15-minute neighbourhoods plan

35:42 21st Century Wire: Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

36:45 Breitbart News: Macron called for an out-of-sight, out-of-mind approach to potential power cuts

Breitbart London tweet: Macron admits energy rationing is likely

Patrick Henningsen analysis: Macron’s last vestiges of mandate have dissipated

Merkel admits Minsk 2014–15 peace accord was a time-buying feint; criticism of Ukrainian extremism still very tightly policed online

38:27 RT: Merkel has admitted deception over Minsk peace deal (in an interview with Zeit magazine)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s reaction:

This testimony directly stated that everything done in 2014 and 2015 had one goal: to divert the view of the world community from real problems, to play for time, to pump up the Kiev régime with weapons, and lead the matter to a big conflict. It is legitimate evidence of foul play to submit to the International War Crimes Tribunal [set up by Russia].

Vanessa Beeley analysis: Given that this is a German admission, and specifically a Merkel admission, the timing suggests a desire for rapprochement with Russia

43:23 Volodymyr Zelensky is officially the Time Person of the Year, with the Spirit of Ukraine the official co-beneficiary of the accolade

Patrick Henningsen analysis: Why is the famed British war zone doctor David Nott on the Time cover with the Taupe T-shirted One?

44:31 Background—Royal School of Medicine: Dr David Nott in conversation

Clip: Syria Relief—Dr Nott doing his thing in the last war zone

Patrick Henningsen commentary: The trouble with Dr Nott’s medical heroism is that he only operates on NATO’s allies, not on its victims

Daily Mail: Dr Nott ‘hell beyond hell’—Syria snipers target unborn children

Vanessa Beeley commentary: Dr Nott has a long and questionable media track record—his main feat, a decade ago, was to produce medical imaging of a perfectly-formed bullet inside a foetus’ intact head within an intact womb, which was quickly debunked by professionals as a kinetic triple impossibility

50:54 Facebook bans Patrick Henningsen’s 1938 Time Person of the Year cover graphic (one of many pastiches done in response to the award)—thou shalt not draw Hitler comparisons

Funny fundraising for fey fashionistas: Demna Gvasalia is a curious link

52:00 Balenciaga, mired in child-imagery scandal, is thick with the Ukrainian régime

Vanessa Beeley Substack: Balenciaga creative director is ambassador for Zelensky’s United24 fundraiser

United24 (Government of Ukraine): 7 months of work

Entrepreneur.com: “It was inappropriate”: Balenciaga photographer speaks out over child model

55:10 BBC (2013): Hundreds held over Canada child porn—Azov Films connection

56:00 U24 (Government of Ukraine)—Total collected: $245,960,676 (the figure went up by $8 million after broadcast)

Vanessa Beeley commentary: The narrative of urgency to purchase systems to stop Iranian Shahed drones is very familiar from wars in the Levant—there is a desperation to stop the adopted allies being targeted—in many cases, the hospitals and schools being targeted in Ukraine, as previously in Syria, are full of radical soldiers

58:48 Clip: Clare Daly MEP—”Ukraine’s future is being sold to fund a proxy war”

More fundraisers shown on screen: World’s first fleet of naval drones; Azovstal bracelets

1:02:05 United24: Anti-drone system—Timothy Snyder is raising funds (author of Bloodlands)

Vanessa Beeley commentary: Ironically, Snyder’s acclaimed book describes the oppression of totalitarian régimes

1:03:19 Kyiv Post: Astronaut Scott Kelly joins fundraiser

1:04:49 Vanessa Beeley commentary: The eighth of Arthur Ponsonby’s ten principles of war propaganda applies yet again—

Recognized intellectuals and artists support our cause.

Fashion outlet soph_ukraine Instagram post: boiling a Russian baby for breakfast

Other designs by soph_ukraine (shown on screen) include children’s rabbit character Miffy carrying an assault rifle, matryoshka dolls being exploded, and Stepan Bandera being extolled

Collusion truth coming out—Twitter can no longer plead being a private company

1:07:00 Rolling Stone: Latest “Twitter Files” allege blacklisting of conservatives

Patrick Henningsen commentary: These blacklists were never expected to see the light of day

1:07:48 Sea change on censorship—Jack Dorsey even calls his successor, Elon Musk, soft on corruption:

Why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves?

Patrick Henningsen commentary: The go-slow on releasing the blacklists is because fired legal counsel for Twitter, Jim Baker, ran the Alfa Bank angle of Russiagate for the FBI—prime collusion between Washington and Big Tech

Food shortages: No longer tenable that they are unintended

1:11:23 Netherlands: 3,000 farms up for compulsory purchase

James Melville tweet: Heavy-handed measures by Dutch police

Channel UK 1 tweet: Watch how the Dutch riot police deal with peaceful farmers

1:13:01 Haber-Bosch process makes Dutch food production incomparably efficient

Encyclopædia Britannica entry

Dutch Review: Farming for the future: why the Netherlands is the second-largest food exporter in the world

Farmers Weekly: Farm leaders warn of huge contraction in UK food production

1:14:14 Food shortages encroach in Britain

BBC: Record avian flu outbreak

Birmingham Mail: Supermarkets report stock shortages

Daily Mirror: Shops record lowest stock levels since 1983

The Grocer: Lidl says ‘stock issues’ to blame for empty freezers and chillers

1:14:50 Similar food production troubles in Europe’s other breadbasket, France, due to spiralling energy costs

Le Figaro: Coups d’arrêt en vue pour la production alimentaire—Stoppages in sight for food production (September 2022)

Hellenic Shipping News: France sees soft wheat crop down 7% on lower yield and area

Chatham House: Global food crisis: Fuelled by conflict (not policy, globalists would have you believe)

Call For Investigation Into Mortality Rates As Australia Sees Death-Rate Spike (link, link).

‘Australia has seen a spike in its mortality rates in 2022, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) stating that by the end of August 2022, 128,797 deaths had been registered, which is 18,671 deaths, or 17 percent, more than the historical average’.

‘In the data release on Nov. 25, the ABS noted that of registered deaths; there had been a rise in the number of Australians dying from dementia (18.9 percent above the baseline average), diabetes (20.8 percent higher than the baseline average), cancer, and COVID-19’.

‘Karen Cutter, a spokesperson for the Actuaries Institute of Australia (AIA) said in a media release (pdf) that even after the Institute’s COVID-19 Mortality Working Group removed all “from” and “with” COVID-19 deaths, it was not clear why Australians were dying in larger numbers from other diseases such as ischaemic heart disease, cancer, and cerebrovascular disease in 2021 and 2022’.

Digital ID and Our Obsession with “Identity” (link).

‘I am not a number. I am a free man.”’

‘#6, The Prisoner’

‘In the 1960s TV show, The Prisoner, Patrick McGoohan’s character is an unnamed British intelligence agent who resigns from his job for reasons never explained, is gassed, and wakes up imprisoned in a deceptively lovely place called The Village’.

‘He is assigned the number Six to identify him. In the first episode, he meets with number Two, who tells him, “The information in your head is priceless. I don’t know if you realize how valuable a property you are.”’

‘In that first meeting, number Six finds out that “they” have been monitoring him his whole life. Number Two tells him, ‘There’s not much we don’t know about you, but one likes to know everything.”’

‘This obsession with “knowing” has been going on for thousands of years. To be reduced to a number so that we can be more easily studied and categorized. To lose our individuality, while at the same time being told we are important because of the information we carry inside of us. What does that do to a person’s sense of self?’

Dangerous Precedent: NZ court orders baby removed from “anti-vax” parents (link).

‘To any pro “vaccine” people out there who are not OK with this, answer this simple question: What if parents of a vaccinated child had specifically requested vaccinated blood transfusions, and the court had removed the baby and injected it with unvaccinated blood…would that be OK?’

‘I’m guessing not. And the principle is clearly the same’.

‘This isn’t about the health of the baby, obviously. After all, literally ALL of the blood in its body is already unvaccinated. If that were the issue, the court could have ordered he be vaccinated’.

‘In fact, the minimum age for Covid “vaccination” in New Zealand is 5 years old. So in administering vaccinated blood to a baby, the hospital would potentially be going against both the WHO guidance on Covid “vaccines”, and their own government regulations’.

‘Given that, you’d think ensuring a baby be given unvaccinated blood would not only be possible, but preferable’.

‘Instead, it has become a headline grabbing issue. Why?’

‘Because this case is about setting an important precedent, undermining the sovereignty of parenthood, and putting children in the stewardship of the state first and their family a distant second’.

What happens now that we know the FBI interfered in our elections? (tweet).

