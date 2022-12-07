Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-12-07. Mimic clinical specimen, since no quantified virus isolates 2019-nCoV. 5 myocarditis, 6 strokes, 11 clots

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1525 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1047 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Today’s ER stats: 28 💉💉, 💉💉💉 and 💉💉💉💉. M and F ages 11-62. 5 cases of myocarditis, 6 strokes, 11 blood clots, 2 miscarriages and 4 heart attacks. All this in the span of 24 hours. #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines #StoptheShots (tweet).

–

–

FDA document admits “covid” PCR test was developed without isolated covid samples for test calibration, effectively admitting it’s testing something else – Freedom Of Speech (tweet, FDA document admits “covid” PCR test was developed without isolated covid samples for test calibration, effectively admitting it’s testing something else Aug 2, 2021, website).

‘A document just released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) openly admits that the infamous PCR test for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was developed not with actual samples of the Chinese Virus, but rather what appears to be genetic material from a common cold virus’.

‘Since the Fauci Flu in any of its “variant” forms has yet to be properly isolated, the FDA instead used regular cold/flu viruses to produce PCR tests – meaning everyone who tests “positive” for Chinese Germs is actually just testing positive for the seasonal flu’.

‘This would, of course, explain why the flu nearly disappeared in 2020, as everyone who got sick was assigned a “covid” diagnosis. Many were saying this from the beginning and being called “conspiracy theorists,” but now the FDA is fessing up to the truth that this whole thing was a scam all along’.

‘In the FDA document, it is clearly stated that ordinary seasonal flu genetic material was used as the testing marker in the PCR test kits because the authorities knew that many people would test “positive” for it, thus allowing them to use these results to create the “covid” narrative’.

‘It is somewhat of a lengthy read, but have a look for yourself and see the deception in plain sight. There is no legitimate test out there that accurately identifies the presence of the Fauci Flu, and this is the smoking gun. From the document:’

‘Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/µL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen’.

–

–

My husband died from his first jab. I’m a Canadian unvaxxed nurse currently working in Sweden so I can support our 3 children. I post vax injury ER stats. The jabs are destroying your immune system. Stop getting b00sted and start researching. #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines (tweet).

–

–

New Study: “cardiac autopsy findings in five persons who have died unexpectedly within seven days following anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination… Our findings establish the histological phenotype of lethal vaccination-associated myocarditis.” (tweet, website).

–

–

Was just talking to my quadruple vaxxed father, he told me that he talked to his Dr about a 5th jab last week. His Dr advised him they (practice at Gold Coast) are no longer offering any Covid vaccines because of the heart conditions its causing. This is significant!! 💪👍🙏 (tweet).

–

–

Injection holocaust (tweet).

–

–

Gibraltar, 100% of adults are fully v@xxinated against COV!D by November 2021…look at what happen with the curve. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 7th December 2022.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Believe everything you are told or make independent decisions. (tweet).

–

–

NEW: Twitter CEO Elon Musk says all media that receives government funding should be slapped with an affiliated warning label so readers can better assess what is truthful. (tweet, website).

–

–

BREAKING: Elon Musk is considering putting together a team of medical experts to fact check all the false things government officials have been saying! (tweet).

–

–

97% of scientists agree with whoever is funding them. The other 3% are banned from social networks. @elonmusk, please reinstate them. (tweet).

–

–

The lack of WMD in Iraq was a disaster for the organised criminals calling themselves British intelligence. They destroyed a sovereign nation and hundreds of thousands of civilians, but they also destroyed their reputation. To stop this happening again, they needed a plan. 1/8 (tweet).

–

–

Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern BREAKING: SBF has hired Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer, Mark Cohen. If it goes anything like Maxwell, we can confirm justice will never be served. (tweet).

–

–

Replying to @LayahHeilpern apparently Jeffrey Epstein’s assets got transferred to this guy called Rupert Murdoch and if you follow the money trail, it ended up in SBF’s hands right when FTX got started. Talk about conspiracy (tweet).

–