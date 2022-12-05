Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-12-05. Cancers up 10k%. All animal studies since 1989 failed. Doctors tell patients side effects common, serious?

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1525 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1047 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Right Said Fred @TheFreds 😔😔 Govt. Database Shows 10,000% Increase In Cancer Reports Due To Covid Vaccines (tweet, website).

–

–

Can we stop calling it a ṿaccine? By now it’s clear that the tech was forced upon humans under guise of a fraudulent EUA and we have no successful animal studies since 1989! It does not stop traņsmission or coņtraction, therefore it doesn’t fit the description of a traditional v (tweet).

–

–

Dr Aseem Malhotra@DrAseemMalhotra Just awful. Until ALL doctors are made fully aware that covid vaccine side effects are common & serious we are missing dedicating resources to help the vaccine injured. Here’s the WHO ENDORSED LIST on potential serious adverse events.Should be in EVERY doctor’s consultation room. (tweet).

–

–

Not Even N95 Masks Work To Stop Covid (link, link).

–

–

UK Column News – 5th December 2022.

(website, odysee, rumble, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s news programme from the UK Column.

Rail strikes: Pay offer was predicated upon a Great Reset of British trains

00:28 RMT railway union rejects pay offer

The offer contained 13 demands for digitisation and dehumanisation of train travel (shown on screen)

David Scott analysis: Transport is very government-led and highly-regulated; green is the supposed solution to all of the world’s ills—in Scotland, the government even runs the railways and is making a bad fist of it—government itself has destroyed the railways’ business model with its Covid policy

03:00 Clip: Nadim “LaVey” Zahawi, the UK Government’s Minister Without Portfolio, tells BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that striking is “unfair” and is What Putin Wants—two meaningless phrases

Last British coffin-makers nail their grievances

05:34 Herald: Coffin makers strike at Glasgow factory

David Scott commentary: The fruit of extreme dislocation that inflation causes to every part of the economy: money no longer goes as far (employees hit), costs cannot be passed on easily (employers hit), supply chains break down under effects of malinvestment that preceded inflationary spike

Shades of the 1979 Winter of Discontent: inability to bury our dead was the last straw that put Labour in the wilderness for a generation

Debt: Uncle Sam’s in over his head—Congress told that central banking is slavery

07:00 Arcadia Economics—Rafi Farber: The Fed is $1.125 trillion in the red and silver makes a U-turn

David Scott analysis: All these woes with bond sheets are caused by interest going up—this is sucking real assets out of the Federal Reserve system, thereby undermining the dollar

09:00 Graphic on screen: M2 (broader money supply) issued by the St Louis (Missouri) Fed, one of the Fed’s regional branches—money supply went to the moon in 2020 and shot up from there

Second graphic: Money supply has now remarkably turned downwards for the first time since the 1960s

David Scott analysis: This will break things by causing asset prices to collapse—most likely ushering in a return to money-printing

11:07 Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R–NC): The Federal Reserve is poison to our nation (September 2022)

Mark Anderson commentary: Cawthorn, a seasoned Fed critic and former Trump staffer, is the first Congressman to have been born in the 1990s and represents a rare renaissance of real constitutionalism in the Republican Party—Congress really could end the Fed if there were more Cawthorns—we can’t have our money supply being privately managed for profit

Make-believe economics: Russian oil capped by G7 at $60 a barrel

15:03

Mainly to be done through licensing requirements: insurance will insist on the cap, not governments directly

Also implemented by Australia and the European Union

Britain has effected it through secondary legislation

Chancellor (finance minister) Jeremy Hunt vows unwavering continuance in this policy

OPEC+ (including Russia) decides to keep oil production unchanged

DailyFX: Crude oil prices today and monthly—oil prices going up are feeding inflation, which is government policy

Mike Robinson commentary: Long-term implications remain to be seen

Council of the EU statement sneaks in an emergency clause to give it a free hand for member states still to pay market price to for Russian oil at the behest of approved disaster prophets

Kremlin spokesman Peskov: We have other markets

David Scott analysis: This may be a huge boost to the Russian insurance market—God did not give the City of London a monopoly—and a boon to smugglers

Brian Gerrish commentary: Weekend press suggests India may be allowed to relabel Russian oil; did the West lean on Delhi?

Ukraine: Bakhmut bloodbath; mainstream media plunge to dross reporting

19:59 BBC—Ukraine war: Zelensky reveals up to 13,000 war dead

Brian Gerrish commentary: The article contains a huge spread of figures, as if Western intelligence were unable to arrive at even a ballpark figure; several other conflicting BBC graphics shown on screen indicate it has no idea what is happening

Graphic of war deaths over time from BBC—War in Ukraine: Can we say how many people have died? (1 July 2022)

Brian Gerrish analysis: Ukrainian war deaths are likely now around 85,000, with 500 a day currently dying in Bakhmut—so high that Zelensky and the BBC dare not report them

23:00 Clip: Since-deleted footage of Ursula von der Leyen getting war death figures muddled

25:00 London Loves Business: Bakhmut is ‘littered’ with Russian ‘corpses’ and both sides are fighting in dreadful conditions in knee-deep water

KNews: Inside Bakhmut frontline ‘littered with corpses’ and ‘colossal’ losses

KNews’ source: Daily Express

Newsweek: Russia is running out of ammo: how much longer can it keep fighting?—a question better asked of Ukraine and NATO

Brian Gerrish commentary: Meanwhile, The Times and leading military think tank RUSI admit Britain has only a week’s war supply of ammunition—cognitive dissonance

26:00 Clip: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin goes wide-eyed with surprise that Russia followed through on its warnings

David Scott commentary: Ukrainian accession to NATO was merely a matter of time on the eve of the war, despite the Crimean territorial dispute, which made Ukrainian accession a powder keg and a fast sprint to war—Marin didn’t see the war coming but many wiser Westerners did

29:00 Clip: Clare Daly MEP, 23 November 2022, in European Parliament plenary session—NATO wars for “freedom, democracy and human rights” bring terror, death, lawlessness, rape, poverty and starvation

30:00 Daily Express: Ukraine to trigger ‘military collapse’ in Russia with morale-shattering spring offensive

Brian Gerrish commentary: Fantasy-land reporting—but the NATO government ministers are real

NATO weapons on black market: History has a habit of not ending as predicted

31:04 Nigerian President Buhari: Ukrainian and Libyan wars are generating flood of arms in the Chad Basin (Sahel)

Financial Times—Military briefing: Ukraine war exposes ‘hard reality’ of West’s weapons capacity—UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey hints that the black market (“an unnamed third party”) will help Britain restock its NLAW infantry missiles

Brian Gerrish analysis: These NLAWs are very likely to end up right back in Kiev

Brian Gerrish expertise: This was the case in the Cold War too—Royal Navy vessels kept being sent on patrol with worryingly scant weapons on board

David Scott commentary: This flows from the naïve End of History delusion of the 1990s—if there were to be no more enemies, there was not thought to be any need to keep weapons in dispersed readiness

First new British frigate takes to water—for what role?

35:52 Royal Navy: HMS Glasgow enters the water for the first time

STV News—In pictures: The Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow floats on water for first time

Scottish journalist George Allison: Here we are folks, what you’ve all been waiting for

David Scott analysis: This launch does not alter the lack of defined role for the Royal Navy—and whatever happened to the HMS Prince of Wales? Media silence suggests the propeller problem must be very serious indeed

The best way to share UK Column News extracts: this YouTube channel

Announcements and viewers’ e-mails: The Big Society hasn’t gone away, neither has European military unification

40:50 Abuse victims from residential school gain a voice—Fornethy Conference: St Luke’s, Bain Street, Glasgow, Sunday 22 January 2023

Special event on Thursday 15 December—Education, Not Indoctrination, 4:30–9:30 pm GMT—how we can fight sexualisation

Viewer’s e-mail from Whitley Bay, Northumberland: Department for Levelling Up has a Faith New Deal scheme to marshal church leaders

David Scott commentary: The blurb is not English—but amounts to “Control the preaching”

44:00 Viewer’s e-mail to Helen Morgan MP on UK membership of PESCO Military Mobility: How was Parliament bypassed in the cession of sovereignty?

This elicited a letter to the MP from the Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey:

The UK retains full sovereign control over its defence, decision-making and the deployment of its Armed Forces and its equipment.

Mike Robinson commentary: The MoD reply shown on screen shows that Ukraine is the gift that keeps on giving

US: Midterms vigilance not flagging

46:01 Press release: VoterGA releases prof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 vote loss

Mark Anderson commentary: Groups like VoterGA in Georgia are careful in their vote-watching, though they are all labelled extremists

Mark Anderson analysis: Within the space of four minutes, one gubernatorial candidate lost over 20,000 votes and the other gained 4,000—this is impossible by fair means—the statewide runoff for the Georgia governorship is tomorrow (6 December) but it might not have happened at all without the four-minute wonder

VoterGA accuses the Georgia Secretary of State of being “unwilling to investigate or explain” pronounced oddities

Texas-Mexico border: How bad is Greg Abbott’s betrayal?

51:06 Clips from Mark Anderson’s personal sources: Illegals invade Americans’ homes—a common occurrence in southern Texas

Mark Anderson commentary: The border is much more porous than Governor Greg Abbott is letting on—one source speaks of 100 to 300 illegals per day being loaded onto buses on her land and being whisked north by NGOs

Ranchers tell Mark Anderson that Abbott’s Operation Lone Star is a fraud and a deception: illegals are being scooped up and given onward US itineraries, often with expensive tickets, and insincerely told to show up in court later

South African filmmaker Jaco Booyens, a campaigner against human trafficking, is documenting the failures of Texas state law enforcement

Scale of deaths in the flood of border crossings: Ranchers find dead bodies, including children and babies, on a regular basis

58:00 Clip: Entire graveyard of dead migrants labelled Baby Jane Doe, Baby John Doe

Mark Anderson commentary: One border rancher, Randy Wright, has said Governor Abbott still takes orders from the Bush clan and its tame university, Texas A&M

Covid–19 discussion still suppressed

1:01:06 Vaccine Damage Bill: Sir Christopher Chope gets his day in Parliament

Friday 9 December is the day—encourage your MP to support the Bill

Viewer’s tip: Facebook bans UK Column’s Adam Rowland interview

1:02:00 Viewer’s tip: ABC (Australian public broadcaster): New South Wales government takes down ad offering empty hospital wards to TV and movie companies

Brian Gerrish commentary: The backstory must have been hospital staff telling journalists they had no better use for their facilities

Better news—Daily Mail: Anti-vaxxer [sic] nurse who injected up to 8,600 elderly patients with saltwater instead of Covid vaccine walks free from court in Germany

BBC: What is Strep A and what are the symptoms to look out for?

Brian Gerrish commentary: Linked articles from this one, and further current BBC website screenshots, indicate the BBC is keen to localise and ramp up fear of streptococcus

Censorship moves into higher gear

1:03:53 Online Safety Bill continues its parliamentary ping-pong

Global Encryption Coalition: 70 organizations, cyber security experts, and elected officials sign open letter expressing dangers of the UK’s Online Safety Bill

Business Insider: Apple restricted AirDrop capabilities in China ahead of anti-government protests

Mike Robinson analysis: Allegedly done on the Chinese Government’s insistence

Internet Society—Fact sheet: Client-side scanning

Mike Robinson commentary: Even more insidious—this is preventing even uploading wrongthink in the first place, and tipping off the police to the attempt

Davos 2023: Watch out—all is new

1:06:05 The Dossier (Jordan Schachtel): WEF reveals agenda for Davos 2023 ruling class gathering

David Scott commentary: Food crisis, high inflation, green energy, loss of jobs, the age of war are the top five items for discussion—all new, all coercion, rather suggesting that even the UN is on its way out in favour of something even worse

1:08:00 Guardian: Artist with synaesthesia puts Greta Thunberg’s Davos speech on canvas

Artwork image: Jack Coulter reveals the vacuous scream of Thunbergery

Ottawa and Oxford would rather have us sit at home—or die

1:09:05 CBC (Canadian public broadcaster): Former Paralympian tells MPs [that] veterans department offered her assisted death

Mike Robinson commentary: The veteran had actually asked for a wheelchair ramp for her bad back but was offered death instead, in writing

Brian Gerrish analysis: Tallies with what the British Ministry of Defence was telling traumatised veterans orally a decade ago; senior Royal Marines officers were told by UK Column but didn’t want to know

1:10:58 Oxford Mail: Traffic filters will divide city into six “15-minute” neighbourhoods, agrees highways councillor

Dundonians don’t dig drag dude’s defilement—and who took the Albanian children?

1:12:37 Dundee Courier: Threats and abuse force DCA to cancel drag queen event due to safety concerns

Background: Dr Bruce Scott’s UK Column article on Drag Queen Story Time phenomenon in Scotland (March 2020)

Readers’ comments on the Courier news page:

Really quite staggering to promote this to toddlers

Why are these men so eager to present a highly sexualised version of a woman to small children?

Curriculum Inquiry—Drag pedagogy: The playful practice of queer imagination in early childhood

Paper based on one of the pioneers of Drag Queen Story Time in the US, José Esteban Muñoz, offers the movement’s intellectual underpinning:

seek to actively destabilize the normative function of schooling

For detail: New Discourses podcast—Groomer Schools 4: Drag Queen Story Hour (YouTube mirror)

BBC—Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing

BBC—Channel crossings: 116 children missing from UK hotels

Brian Gerrish commentary: An exact repeat of Syrian migration but apparently the authorities have no idea how it has happened again

And Finally: Spat of the Scottish public intellectuals

1:17:26 GB News’ Neil Oliver:

Our heritage, our history, our culture, our society, our communities, our identities as men and women, as sovereign individuals, all of it is being undone […] This is deliberate and must be resisted at all costs.

Toy-throwing response by Gerry Hassan, leading light of Scottish media and Professor of Social Change at Glasgow Caledonian University:

WTF with ultra-right hate preacher Neil Oliver? As he descends into fascist imagery & demagoguery where is this going to end? At the moment there is a tiny audience for this but in the UK & elsewhere there is a rising ultra-right advocacy & normalisation of fascism.

David Scott commentary: You can tell Hassan is the Scottish independentist of the two because he’s got a Ukrainian flag on his Twitter profile

David Scott analysis: If you go by Mussolini’s definition, it’s Hassan who supports fascism in his writing—nothing outside the state—and all he is doing is practising an old Marxist trick espoused by the grandfather of 1968 student revolution:

Repressive Tolerance by Herbert Marcuse

Critique of Pure Tolerance by Mercuse, Wolff and Moore

Closing meme à propos Gerry Hassan’s tizzy:

Human sacrifice interrupted by white saviours—Oh, look! Here comes the far right

–

–

GLOBAL CITIES – This is a snapshot of the dystopian future planned for you, by councils & cities all signed up to the great Net Zero con, being pulled by elites. what you will eat, how many items of clothes you are allowed to buy a year. All decided for you, by them! (tweet).

Attach.

–

–

I am not expressing an opinion, but did promise to conduct this poll. Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned? (tweet).

80% yes from 3m votes.

–

–

#FreeAssange #JournalismIsNotACrime ‘Julian Assange, along with the whistleblowers who reveal to us the evil that is done in our name. They deserve our respect and admiration, not a prison cell’- Ron Paul (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING: Email leaks reveal Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was in regular communication with Twitter telling them who to censor (tweet).

–