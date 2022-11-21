Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-11-21. Cardiovascular manifestations 29.24% patients. Birth rates plummet Hungary due to jab – MP Dóra Dúró

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1485 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1014 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Vaccine Disaster: Myopericarditis Rates off the Charts – 23,300 Suspected Cases Per Million Equally as worrying, “Cardiovascular manifestations were found in 29.24% of patients.” BY VIGILANT FOX Dr. Peter McCullough NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (tweet).

“Now 2 years after public release + mounting cases of fatal myocarditis published in peer-reviewed literature, Pfizer + Moderna said they will begin studies of cardiac safety FDA required in 2021 agreement.” — Dr. Peter McCullough (tweet, website).

Birth rates plummet in Hungary due to mass covid vaccinations. MP Dóra Dúró called it a Brutal Decline & explained that a full investigation is warranted into the safety of the mRNA injections that were widely administered throughout the country, in some cases through compulsion. (tweet).

To all the cardiologist, Oncologists, Neurologists, Epidemiologists, Doctors & Nurses. You know you are seeing higher then normal cases of cancers, ❤ issues, autoimmune, clots, strokes, & even unexplained cases after the 💉. Time to speak up. Do the right thing & save lives. (tweet).

A kind reminder that Sars-cov-2 virus has never been proven to exist and no health institution, laboratory, or university, anywhere in the world, has any record of it. You can find all 211 Freedom of Information requests letters and replies on this site. (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 21st November 2022.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

“It [mRNA] is everywhere. It’s in oral secretions. It’s in your genital secretions. It’s in sweat. It’s in breast milk. We don’t know when – or if it EVER – clears out of the body.” We really need studies re shedding—I can’t be the only one worried about it. (tweet).

You are free to give up your freedom but you have no right to give up mine. (tweet).

I’d go further, you are free to give up your freedom but not only are you not free to give up everyone else’s freedom, you are also disrespecting everyone who died for our freedom.

We can’t fight vaccine passports only with the argument of utility. Yes, they’re useless, because the 💉 doesn’t protect against transmission. But what if they create one that does? The real argument against 💉passports is a MORAL one. If people don’t understand that, we’re lost. (tweet).

Football Legend Eric Cantona reminds football fans: “Let’s not forget Julian Assange. A journalist jailed in England for publishing war crimes” #FreeAssangeNOW #WorldCup2022 (tweet).

Denmark has banned the vaccine for anyone under 50, and they have publicly stated it would be better for these people to get Covid as opposed to taking the jab. On top of that, they are about to revoke their membership in the #WorldEconomicForum. (tweet).

Denmark and Sweden, Brazil–many are revoking their membership in the WEF. (tweet).

BRAZIL: Truckers and farmers have joined in the protests against Brazil’s reported stolen election. (link).

The world does not need to be reset, re-imagined, re-moulded, re-styled, re-shaped, transformed or dismantled & ‘built back better’. It is far better off without the disgusting plans of the NWO/WEF and Agenda 2030. (tweet).

(Neil Oliver @thecoastguy) Digital ID – all that shit – i just won’t. (tweet).

Trump was on this before anyone and he called them out to their faces on their home turf. Jumping on this now and pretending it’s a novel thought is pretty laughable. (tweet).

Never forget when Trump went into the WEF aka the globalist lions den and called them out straight to their faces. “To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom.” The media was so enraged after this speech. #AmericaFirst (tweet).

Ron DeSantis SHUTS DOWN World Economic Forum 👏 👏 👏 (link).

Lock up your elderly and disabled – Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have again purchased huge amounts of killer drugs (tweet, rumble).

If any group needs culling it’s the so called elite.

Matt Groening have some explanations to do. (tweet).

