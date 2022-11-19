Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-11-19. 29% INCREASE fatal heart attacks young adults USA. Remdesivir wrongful death lawsuits. 14b tons food

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1485 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1014 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,827 concerned citizens.

15,989 medical and public health scientists.

47,278 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

BREAKING🚨🚨🚨 There was a shocking 29.9% INCREASE in fatal heart attacks among young adults in the USA. This isn’t normal. WHAT’S GOING ON??? (tweet).

Group Calls On Authorities To Investigate CDC Over Misinformation About Child COVID Deaths (link, link).

Remdesivir wrongful death lawsuits: We filed Remdesivir wrongful death lawsuits against San Gorgonio Memorial, Corona Regional, Kindred Hospital Rancho, and Kaiser Irvine so far this month; more to come. (tweet).

14b tons of quality food: They found food and drink hidden by the cabal for consumption that could feed the WHOLE WORLD for the next 150 years. 14.2 billion tons of high quality food. They have been analyzed. The samples did not contain toxic substances that are normally released to the population🤔❓ (tweet).

What food shortage?

UK Column News – 18th November 2022.

(website, rumble pending, odysee, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

G20, COP27, information war

00:20 Bali: G20 statement calls for vaccine passports, more CBDC development, carbon pricing and more mRNA vaccine technology transfer

British version of this digital-ID-to-travel: NHS Covid Pass

Economic Times (India): Bank of England considering CBDC

UK Column archive: Iain Davis analyses carbon trading

03:06 G20 statement also calls for commodity data

NHS England already loosening who can handle patient data digitally

Tom Forbes reports that Infosys has leaked over a year’s worth of data keys from leading US hospital Johns Hopkins

Indian Express: Co-founder of Infosys is Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law

UK Column was reporting Common Purpose and Indian data linkages a full decade ago

05:38 G20 statement heavy on the fight against “disinformation”

07:55 EU’s de-facto embassy to the UK publishes Ukraine war “disinformation and manipulation” lessons learned

Vanessa Beeley commentary: This is part of an EU External Action Service partnership with Britain on information management

To no-one’s surprise, the Foreign Office’s Andy Pryce is involved

The Grayzone‘s archive on Pryce: a close chum of Paul Mason

EU has a 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation that includes cutting off funds from wrongthinkers (“demonetisation”), “empowering fact-checking”, and a “transparency centre”

11:27 COP27 also had a statement on “misinformation”

The new anti-Semitism: “Right-wing extremism”

16:09 Dutch protesters face being labelled as terrorists if they mistrust the World Economic forum or mention élites

The CounterSignal: Dutch counter-terrorism report finds that over half of the Netherlands’ population does not trust government, courts, media or health experts

Tweet by Sander_2021 translates highlights of report

Vanessa Beeley analysis: Western intelligence is learning from the Ukrainian SBU’s tarring methods

19:25 Yahoo! News: Elon Musk trying to get Twitter back on track after sacking recalcitrant staff

Patrick Henningsen commentary: New era at Twitter; current court cases will flush out recent efforts by social media to manage the information space

Clip: The free-for-all that used to be Twitter HQ — “Day in my life at the Twitter office” — @RachelKuruvila

Ukraine

28:10 Zelensky almost backtracks on World War Three-worthy claims regarding missile crash over Polish border

Clip: Sajid Javid said on 14 March 2022 that “not a single Russian toecap” must enter

31:47 US News: Polish President Duda was meeting CIA director in Warsaw as the missile hit Przewodów

Washington Post: CIA was meeting Zelensky in Kiev as the missile hit Przewodów

Patrick Henningsen analysis: Whoever was responsible, the strike on Polish soil provides opportunity for a pivot to negotiations

Clip: Just before Przewodów, Zelensky was getting away with comparing the retaking of Kherson with D–Day

On-screen graphic: Zelensky’s ten peace proposals are “dead on arrival”—Ukraine is in no position to demand most of these points

RT: RIA Novosti says Russia believes Ukraine is making a mockery of peace talks by demanding that TV cameras be rolling

Patrick Henningsen commentary: This Ukrainian peace offer is designed to fail and appeals to Western petition-signers

Comedy clips: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte makes a great show of placing a phone call to Zelensky, as do Trudeau and Sunak jointly from Bali

Caption competition: Trudeau, Sunak and Schwab posing in batik shirts in Bali

(N.B.: one Telegram channel ran this competition as “Name the boy band”)

43:36 Clip: Schwab in Bali at B20—”Deep, systemic restructuring will take some time and the world will look different afterwards”

Patrick Henningsen analysis: WEF frustrated that the new world structure is taking longer than bargained for

46:48 Vanessa Beeley commentary on appalling Western reporting of Ukraine war

Vanessa recommends Andrei Martyanov’s latest episode, Goebbels Factory and Media War Crimes

Martyanov’s books: Disintegration: Indicators of the Coming American Collapse and The (Real) Revolution in Military Affairs

Martyanov’s latest blog: A No-Brainer, Really—analysing the situation in Kherson as a “trap for the Ukrainian Armed Forces”

Unexpected journalistic independence from the Financial Times (also carried by the Daily Express): NATO row breaks out as Zelensky savaged for “destructive lies” over Poland missile

FT reports, “Zelensky would not budge on the issue”; one NATO diplomat in Kiev quoted as saying the Ukrainians are “openly lying”

Clip: Military author Col. Douglas A. Macgregor interviewed by Polish Votum FM on Ukraine in regional context; also has his own YouTube channel

Vanessa’s final analytical recommendation: Big Serge Thoughts on Substack, particularly his latest blog on Kherson, Surovikin’s Difficult Choice—which considers and rejects the most pro-Russian explanation of the withdrawal from the city and concludes that the Russian Armed Forces faced an embarrassing overstretch

Economy

58:05 Parliament yesterday: Chancellor’s Autumn Statement

On-screen graphics:

– The economy has entered a recession that has lasted just over a year

– High inflation results in falling living standards

– Consumer Price Index inflation peaks at a 40-year high

Energy Price Cap (Liz Truss’ idea) to rise on 1 April 2023 (start of new financial year) from £2,500 to £3,000—but taxpayer still on the hook for all the thousands of pounds payable per household above the cap

1:00:14 Cost of Living support factsheet issued by UK Government: obligations upon people to work full-time while in receipt of paltry benefits, even those on Universal Basic Income in some cases

Patrick Henningsen commentary: You can’t keep writing blank cheques for ever; time for some reversals of bad policy

1:02:49 FTX scandal grows: contagion spreads

CNBC: FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy

Patrick Henningsen analysis: The big hitters like BlackRock were loath to see problems where their money was invested

Tweet by Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R–NC) draws attention to year-long Ukrainian funnelling of US tax dollars into FTX

Tweet by entrepreneur Kim Dotcom suggests President Biden was taking a hefty cut

Graphics by Patrick Henningsen: “This looks like a controlled demolition of the cryptospace … you see how incestuous this gets … remarkable post-midterms timing”

With uncanny synchronism—CoinTelegraph: NY Fed launches 12-week CBDC pilot program with major banks

Patrick Henningsen commentary: A key plank of the Federal Reserve is setting the framework for the use of approved cryptos just as another cryptocurrency has (been?) exploded, “almost as if scripted”

Savage poultry cull

1:10:42 Distressing footage from egg farmer in Yorkshire: Before and after culling shots of turkeys and laying hens that had tested positive for avian flu (H5N1)

Footage was played by a government veterinary surgeon in a webinar

Farmer suspects attack on food supply, as most of the fowl were evidently healthy in the pre-cull footage

This was happening two decades ago with beef herds: Slaughtered On Suspicion

1:15:55 Midterms aftermath: Trump announces his candidature for November 2024

As predicted by Patrick Henningsen, the Republicans have an eight-seat majority in the House of Representatives

As also predicted by Patrick, the new House majority focuses attention on past dealings of Biden—father and son

Litany of bad things now being released with the elections behind us, including rationale behind Trump home raid in Florida

Indian actress Aindrila Sharma (24) has developed blood clots in her brain after suffering multiple heart attacks and a stroke. She is on a ventilator and her boyfriend has asked fans to “pray for a miracle” #DiedSuddenly 🙏 (tweet).

Intracerebral hemorrhage discovered during brain autopsy after the vaccine. The blood clots go to the brain. (tweet).

Great to finally meet the brilliant pioneering pathologist @drcole12 in Oslo at packed international conference where we both spoke. His work has revealed mRNA spike protein harm in autopsies. Many Norwegian journalists present. Let the sword of truth defeat corporate tyranny 👊 (tweet).

Our hospital Oncologist, Cardiologist & management are voicing concerns regarding the 💉 Going as far as refusing boosters & sending reports to the CDC regarding the increase in aggressive cancers, clots, myocarditis, autoimmune conditions, deaths. While the CDC 🦗. No response. (tweet).

Just came off a long and heartbreaking shift in the ER. 67 patients ages 9-58, 💉💉 or 💉💉💉. Strokes, blood clots, heart attacks, myocarditis and miscarriages …all most likely because of the 💉 Please don’t get b00sted #TruthAboutMRNAVaccines (tweet).

UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated. The UK government has admitted that once you have been double-vaccinated, you will never again be able to acquire full natural immunity to Covid variants – (tweet).

or possibly any other virus. So let’s watch the “real” pandemic begin now! In its Week 42 “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report”, the UK Department of Health admits on page 23 that “N antibody levels appear to be lower in people who become infected after two doses of vaccination” (tweet).

It goes on to say that this drop in antibodies is essentially permanent. What does this mean? We know that vaccines do not prevent infection or of the virus (indeed, the report elsewhere shows that vaccinated adults are now much more likely to be infected than unvaccinated (tweet).

Iran Executing 15,000 Protestors Is Total Bullsh!t Story. (link).

UN Caught Fabricating Russian Viagra R@pe Allegations (link).

Understanding the geography makes the point doesn’t it. (tweet).

“G20: Freedom of movement granted to vaccinated in future pandemics” I’m sorry, what?!!!😡😡😡😡 (tweet).

When world leaders are still considering the implementation of a global health passport, it is apparent that the fight is far from over. (tweet).

THEY are looking to reinstate the vax passport. THEY are looking to implement digital id. THEY are looking to install central digital bank currency. In plain sight. This might be a good time to organize nationally, trans nationally and globally. One plan. (tweet).

This seems familiar somehow – remind you of anything happening at the moment? (tweet).

I don’t want my government to dictate 📲what can I buy 📲what I can eat 📲when I can buy fuel 📲what sort of boiler I’ll use 📲what kind of car I’ll drive 📲score my behaviour I want them to take my taxes, pay for the services I voted for them to provide & leave me alone. (tweet).

Governor DeSantis says World Economic Forum policies are dead on arrival in Florida (tweet).

People are asking how we fight back against WEF. I don’t have the perfect answer because they are infiltrating our Governments across the globe. But what I would say, is that we continue to speak out and let our Govs know that we don’t accept them, we NEVER voted for them 👊👌💙 (tweet).

The fact that unelected Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab are either ‘donating’ $millions to media outlets, lobbying governments, ‘penetrating’ cabinets or using global summits to promote agendas, shows how warped politics is. It also explains why our politicians and media accept this. (tweet).

We could have world peace if we dissolved the UN, NATO, WHO & WEF 🤔 (tweet).

I will not vote WEF (Lib, Lab, Con) what other viable options do I have? (tweet).

Don’t expect a political party to save you, because it’s as clear as day now that our votes do not matter. Our country is ultimately run by the MSM machine and global institutions that both set the agenda and call the shots. (tweet).

If having a digital certificate is dependent on having an mRNA vaccination then I won’t be going anywhere. Do you agree? The time has come to say NO. (tweet).

BREAKING REPORT: Multiple Documents Linked to Epstein Associates TO BE UNSEALED After Judge Rules Public Interest Outweighs Privacy… (tweet).

Lawsuit Claims Massachusetts Installed COVID-19 ‘Spyware’ On 1 Million Devices (link, link).

