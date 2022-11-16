Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-11-16. 39% INCREASE deaths from irregular heartbeats May this year. WEF at G20: health passport. Brazil rising

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1485 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1014 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,507 concerned citizens.

15,972 medical and public health scientists.

47,261 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

THIS IS INSANE🚨🚨🚨 Britain is reporting that there was a 39% INCREASE in deaths from irregular heartbeats in May this year. People are suddenly dying from heart problems. WHAT’S GOING ON? (tweet).

–

–

All these strokes, heart attacks, cancers and other rare illnesses in people of a young age recently. I think people are starting to realize that they might have been scammed. (tweet).

–

–

#DiedSuddenly. They lied, kids died. (tweet).

–

–

More “sudden heart attacks” …with a “climate change” twist (link).

‘Anyone following the news cycle since the Covid “vaccines” rolled out has seen a simply remarkable uptick in the number of things that can reportedly cause sudden strokes or heart attacks.

Cold weather, hot weather, depression, various food, long covid AND short covid, new magical chemicals just found in the atmosphere, “post-pandemic stress disorder”, undiagnosed aortic stenosis and expensive electricity’.

‘That’s not even an exhaustive list, it just goes on and on and on’.

‘…and now we can add pollution to the rogues gallery, according to this piece from Science Alert, which headlines:’

‘Tiny Particles in The Air May Trigger Sudden Heart Attacks, Study Suggests’

‘On a similar theme, the Daily Mail headlined yesterday:’

‘America’s growing wildfire crisis could lead to a wave of heart attacks, lung disease and cancer diagnoses years down the line, scientists warn’

‘Now, we don’t need to break down these articles piece by piece, it’s perfectly apparent what’s happening here’.

‘The Covid vaccines are either causing more heart attacks, or the people in charge are aware they might, and are prepping fall-back stories accordingly’.

‘We predicted that would be an ongoing story this year back in January, and they haven’t disappointed’.

–

–

Wait, not only is Klaus Schwab at the G20 summit but Bill Gates is there too. When did these people get elected to decide what to do with our lives??? (tweet).

I know why our public servants are at this G20 summit but can someone please tell me why Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates are there. They are not public servants and so should be there.

–

–

WEF’s Klaus Schwab Gives Speech To G20 On The “Need To Restructure The World” (link).

I have a suggestion, professor Klaus Schwab, for your ideas. Insert them where the sun doesn’t shine out of.

–

–

Unelected Klaus Schwab speaking from the G20 Summit. I don’t want hear another peep from a Canadian MP that the WEF agenda is a conspiracy theory. It’s time to root the infiltrated out of our government. #TrudeauNationalDisgrace (tweet).

–

–

Doesn’t matter which party you vote for. You get WEF. (tweet).

–

–

How do we vote the WEF out? (tweet).

–

–

The little Schitler Klaus Schwab (tweet).

–

–

‘@WEF leader who boasts about infiltrating governments, seen with PMs and Heads of State, yet it’s all a conspiracy theory 🤔 ..why is @ProfKlausSchwab attending a G20 summit? (tweet).

–

–

Final statement of G20 adopted a few hours ago: Point 23 calls for the implementation of vaccine passports for future pandemics for the planet’s entire population… Everybody! They will not stop, unless we stop them, COVID-19 was just a trial run, now they’ll try again. (tweet).

–

–

The G20 are now openly discussing their plans for a ‘Digital Health Passport’. I for one will not be using a Mark of the Beast-style Digital passport for health nor anything else. Non-compliance is the only way we beat this. (tweet).

–

–

BRAZIL: A revolution is currently underway as citizens rise up in protest over what they say is a “stolen” election. (tweet).

–

–

HOW IT’S DONE: Over 3 Million Brazilians Protest Election Fraud – Bolsonaro to Annul the Steal! (link).

‘Mainstream media such as O Globo refuse to report on what may be the largest protests the world has ever seen, fueling even more rage and disappointment among the Brazilian people’.

‘Demonstrators complained that at least 100 of the electronic ballot boxes did not contain a single vote for Bolsonaro. 5 million votes were discarded. Allegedly, Lula won 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%’.

–

–

What’s happening in Brazil is nothing short of incredible. Our media continues to not report on it. I guess trying to convince Ontarians to wear a face muzzle is more important. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 16th November 2022. Regarding UK’s MHRA: The public trust is fading, you are not responding to patients, you are reassuring us that you are your work correctly, especially those of us who’ve suffered adverse reactions. We are being assured that every fatality following a COVID jab is being investigated, but the reality is they are not being investigated.

(website, rumble, odysee pending, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

World War III narrowly averted again

00:28 Polish border village of Przewodów—two dead, broad crater and missile fragments: mainstream media decided on the spot it was the Russians

Brian Gerrish tours the Fleet Street headlines—extensive use of hearsay:

Times: Russians blamed for fatal strike on Poland

02:50 Independent: Putin’s war spills into Poland

Telegraph: Russian missile strikes Poland (no quotation marks)

04:08 Metro: ‘Russian missiles’ hit Poland

Guardian: Russian barrage strikes Ukraine amid claims missiles hit Poland

Express: Russian missiles kill 2 in Poland

Daily Star: dross

06:26 Twitter user writes that UK Column News can be relied upon to be more accurate

Images of missile fragments from Przewodów: S–300 fragments appear to be from Ukrainian stock

Only Poland and Ukraine have territory within S–300 firing range of the crash site

Polish journalist Mariusz Gierszewski of Radio ZET, which broke the story in the first place, was already tweeting mid-evening that his security sources were telling him the S–300 missile from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

10:35 Mash (Telegram channel in Russian): S-300 is from Ukraine

Ukrainian response: Foreign Minister Kuleba—”Conspiracy theory!”

11:15 Rishi Sunak statement: angry at Russia

12:55 Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg: NATO is monitoring facts

Sunak and Justin Trudeau call Zelensky from G20: using non-secure mobile phone

13:56 G7 statement speaks of “Russian aggression”

Ukraine does not possess the longest-range adaptation (120 km) of the S–300, a surface-to-surface variant, though Belarus does

16:33 While social media were carrying news quickly that the Russians were no longer suspected of responsibility for the missile strike, mainstream media dragged their heels—on purpose?

18:02 BBC and Zelensky eager for world war

Ukrainians retake Kherson

BBC’s coverage feigns ignorance that it was the retreating Russians who blew up the Antonovsky Bridge

Communications consultant Yuri Sak wears uniform for BBC on-scene interview

BBC’s Europe editor conflates issues in the causes of the war and affects not to know why peace negotiations broke down

26:44 Zelensky dials in to G20

Reuters: Zelenskiy urges G20 to adopt Ukraine’s plan to restore peace

27:20 Aerial footage of Ukrainian SAMs hidden in farmer’s barn being destroyed: will this reflexively be called a war crime?

British Armed Forces have a bright future—in PESCO

28:39 Ministry of Defence announces new generation of frigates for Royal Navy: Type 26

29:25 UK joins PESCO’s Military Mobility project; long backstory, significant moment

31:41 Foreign Office has partnership with BBC Monitoring in Solomon Islands: local journalists being trained in correct-think regarding China and Russia

36:27 Public Child Protection Wales takes Welsh Government to judicial review in Cardiff, supported by reporting from Liberty Tactics

37:54 Where to find blogs (commentary) on UK Column website, including Debi Evans’ weekly blog

Continental discontent

39:15 Dutch farmers face expropriation: Moneycircus analysis of the oligarchs behind it

41:51 Dispersal policy: Dutch asylum minister Eric van der Burg tells parliamentarians he can oblige local councils to take their share—but can get away with using incentives instead

42:47 MHRA’s Swiss counterpart faces criminal proceedings for alleged negligence

Summary of case against Swissmedic

Page with much documentation on the case

43:34 Request to viewers to analyse WHO European Region’s new detailed guidance to governments on censorship (“infodemic management”)

Brian Gerrish comment: Authors are revealing their heads are full of political applied psychology

45:53 UK Column articles updates: Charles Malet and Debi Evans have new pieces up, as well as retired surgeon Greg Hopkinson

Section 60 of the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act gives scope for non-crime “hate” to be logged by constabularies

Tim Norman’s huge chronology of 4 March 2018 in Salisbury: The Day of the Skripal—this is what the British state actually believes happened!

Alex Thomson comment: Not “believing six impossible things before breakfast”, but “believing ten impossible things before Sunday lunch”

MHRA: worst board meeting yet—insensitive, offensive, dangerous

51:47 Debi Evans introduces 15 November board meeting: exclusive full footage will be up on ukcolumn.org soon

52:29 MHRA board meeting ignores questions from several Covid vaccine-injured online attenders about safety and serious adverse reactions

“Are you realising the public are watching you?”

Unanswered question by Covid vaccine victim Charlet Crichton

Adam Rowland’s unanswered questions

1:00:00 Clip: MHRA says it is difficult to present safety data to the public

Mike Robinson comment: This is sales patter

1:04:05 “Champagne on ice”—second clip from board meeting showcases the frivolity of MHRA Chief Technology Officer Claire Harrison

Wayne Cunnington’s blog on Substack about the whole MHRA board meeting bursting into laughter at a patient safety question

Account of 15 November MHRA board meeting by Wayne Cunnington

Wayne Cunnington’s past article for UK Column

1:09:00 Tweets from the public show extent of rage against the MHRA

1:11:03 Portugal revising its constitution to allow medical martial law (“prophylactic detention”) in Article 27.3; professor of Lisbon Law School is concerned—”Patience has its limits, and so does the Constitution”

Article in English on the same issue, revealing that even the dissident parliamentarians agree that there should be a provision for medical martial law

Dystopian life-sciences research

1:12:23 Organoids: “Pfizer is knee-deep in them”

1:17:11 Organs on chips; brains on chips

Source links are in Debi Evans’ latest blog

1:20:04 And finally: Memes

–

–

Experts have estimated that 1 million cancer diagnoses were missed across Europe during the pandemic – one million people. Far more diagnosed at a later stage, 1/2 patients not receiving timely help. When we look back in 10 years, the number of lives lost will be unspeakable. (tweet).

–

–

Sorry we called you anti-vaxxers, caused you to lose your jobs, and had your kids thrown out of college. It turns out you were right 🙄. (tweet).

–

–

Any chance of our own media reporting on this 👇 you know who you are. Myself and many others who spoke out were vilified in many ways but we carried on because we knew it was right. I hope to be around to see people made accountable and all the injured compensated. (tweet).

–

–

The bbc headline is the tragic death of a Muslim child in Rochdale allegedly caused by mould in the home, there are thousands of stories in and around Rochdale concerning children raped, beaten, drugged, but unfortunately those were White and not as important (tweet).

–

–

I ask again – with a budget looming – how exactly did we end up with markets’ puppet Sunak as PM and similarly compromised, uniformly loathed, CCP wet-dreaming Hunt, as chancellor? Our national circumstances are beyond parody. (tweet).

–

–

So now, the same people who flooded the country with fentanyl hope to make additional billions on vaccines that will supposedly solve the problem they caused. This is a tried and true business model for Pharma. You can’t make this stuff up. (tweet, website).

–

–

Hotelier Richard Martin has turned down £1million to house migrants at his Blazing Donkey Country Hotel, Sandwich, Kent. 3 reasons. 1) He’d have to sack his 25 staff. 2) He’d have to cancel 100 weddings. 3) “It would destroy my reputation overnight.” We need more Richards. (tweet).

–