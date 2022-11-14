Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-11-14. Jabs insert additional 47th artificial chromosome into human cells. Restrictions not law, they were advice

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1461 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 995 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,507 concerned citizens.

15,972 medical and public health scientists.

47,261 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Breaking News: The finalized reason why they want to Inject mRNA into everyone is that they insert an additional 47th artificial chromosome into human cells. This chromosome will deliver new genes that will be used for engineering the human body and can be controlled externally. (tweet).

Hancock has admitted that the restrictions were not law, they were advice, so to all the police who were arresting people for sitting on a park bench – how does that make you feel? (tweet).

UK Column News – 14th November 2022.

UK Column News – 14th November 2022.

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Channel migration will now magically disappear

00:32 Home Secretary Suella Braverman: the French will help solve our complex problem

Gendarmes patrolling northern French beaches—obviously impossible until Britain paid them

02:51 2021 UK Annual Report on Modern Slavery

2018 UK Annual Report on Modern Slavery

UK told OSCE in 2020 it was committed to eradicating human trafficking by 2030

The other aspect: many Albanians

03:55 Telegraph: Modern Slavery Act set for reform to tackle migrant crisis

Presentation of financial statistics on tackling modern slavery in Britain

David Scott commentary: No-one is addressing the complexity of the situation—the Left speaks only of compassion when there are also economic migrants; Blair and Peter Sutherland set this agenda to break up the nation state; “beyond belief” levels of criminality, treating people like meat

07:06 Mike Robinson commentary: The paltry sums given to tackle human trafficking seem like merely the cost of doing business (for trafficking)

07:28 David Scott’s city of Perth in central Scotland fills up with refugees, almost all young men

Two huge city-centre hotels, Radisson Blu and the Queen’s Hotel, closed to the public

David speaks to two men who arrived in Perth from Homs and Aleppo in Syria: no claim by them of fleeing persecution

David Scott commentary: Dispersal from the English Channel to Scotland is a government policy to cover up the vast scale of the migration

Ukraine—Time for peace?

10:05 BBC: Russia to withdraw troops from key city of Kherson

BBC: Kyiv claims major gains as Russia exits Kherson

10:38 Brady Africk tweet: Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 64,000 square kilometers

Huge areas regained by Ukrainians in relatively short time

UK Column commentary: We’re relying on the blogosphere and individual commentators and news-sifters for true picture, due to failure of the mainstream media to report the war with any semblance of discretion

12:45 Zelensky photo op portends change of tack

BBC—Kherson: Zelensky visits liberated city

Beginning of the end of the war? Zelensky speaks of Ukraine’s readiness to negotiate

How odd that Ukrainian overtures for peace come immediately after the US midterms

David Scott commentary: Some sort of deal may have been done; the Ukrainians may now have fulfilled the West’s demands of them; if the war continues despite the apparent mutual exhaustion, it may be indicative of external political pressure

16:08 Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discuss possible dialogue

Brian Gerrish observation: “Deeply offensive” glamour photo—Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s combat gear is squeaky clean

17:18 The reality nobody wants to talk about: huge Ukrainian grave sites in Kharkov and elsewhere

17:39 UK trains Ukrainian troops

Jens Stoltenberg tweets on his great trip to the United Kingdom

18:11 Mariupol: Massive Russian reconstruction effort indicates that the Russians are not planning to abandon the city

18:53 Odessa Journal: Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum with the world’s largest investment company—i.e., BlackRock

20:09 Brian Gerrish analysis: Now the country has been destroyed, control of reconstruction has been achieved

September: Ukrainian presidential website coverage of Zelensky meeting Larry Fink

Latest narrative on Russia

20:55 Who blew up Nord Stream 2? Dark ships in Baltic Sea spotted by SpaceKnow with satellite data

Wired: Dark ships emerge from the shadows of the Nord Stream mystery

US Naval Institute News: Positions of two NATO ships were falsified near Russian Black Sea naval base

Brian Gerrish commentary: Large ships don’t just appear and disappear in a relatively small area—who owned them and what were they doing?

23:11 Sky News: [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergei Lavrov taken to hospital on arrival at G20

What was the gravity—or otherwise—of any medical condition he had? No word from mainstream media

Red Pill Expo on jabs and cunning money masters

Conference just finished in Salt Lake City, Utah

Mark Anderson’s coverage of the last Expo

Among fifteen speakers, star turns were Dr David E. Martin of M-CAM and Del Bigtree of Informed Consent Action Network (ICANdecide)

25:08 Del Bigtree draws attention to WHO’s 2019 pronouncement that “anti-vaxxers are a global health threat”

27:11 medRxiv: Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19—estimated to be 0.035% for the under-60s and 0.095% for the under-70s

Brownstone Institute carries similar figures

28:44 An apparently bigger health threat: ICAN’s V-Safe Data uses CDC data to chart Covid vaccine adverse health impacts

30:08 Red Pill Expo slide: US child vaccine schedules required 11 jabs in 1986; 54 (72) in 2017; expected to be hundreds of vaccines in the near future

Slide: Childhood vaccines shoot up, and chronic illnesses and prevalence of disabilities in children shoot up in tandem

Mark Anderson comment: An informed-consent audience in Salt Lake City, not necessarily an anti-vaccine audience

32:14 The “most salivated-over” prize: central banking

Dr David Martin referred to a chart on wall of bank near conference venue in Salt Lake City: $18,841,000,000 of holdings in financial, infrastructure and utility sectors less than a year before Federal Reserve was set up in 1913

Key aim of Federal Reserve was to leverage the pre-1913 debt-based money system to make the great mass of people work for the very few at the apex

34:18 “Where’s our Pujo Committee, and why aren’t we demanding it?” — Arsène Pujo was a Louisiana Congressman, the first-ever representative of the state’s Seventh District, who chaired a banking subcommittee in Congress

Flanking technique used in the run-up to the creation of the Fed: “Oh yes, there is a money trust; but let’s work with Congress to stop it—by creating a central bank”

Tax-exempt foundations allowed plutocrats to evade new taxes at the time when they were first imposed

Scottish Covid inquiry teetering on the brink

37:55 Founded in October 2021 and not going well

The Herald: New judge appointed as chair of Scottish Covid inquiry—Lord Brailsford takes over from Lady Poole, who has resigned “for personal reasons”

Noteworthy: Simultaneous change in inquiry’s terms of reference—to a “human rights” focus

Families still waiting, over a year after inquiry was set up, to be met

“Establish the facts” as Lord Brailsford’s new key focus: yet there are two sets of Covid facts—officialdom’s “facts” and actual facts

40:51 Newly-formed Scottish Vaccine Injured Group: scottishvig@gmail.com

David Scott commentary: VIG have applied for core participant status in the Inquiry; whether or not they are accepted will tell us a great deal as to whether it can be trusted

Earth religion: BBC lies by omission regarding agenda

41:26 BBC—COP27: Ukraine a reason to act fast on climate change—Rishi Sunak

Cash is king: Xiye Bastida (20) from Mexico attends COP at Sharm el-Sheikh—to lobby for monetary compensation for “loss and damage”

Another Generation Z representative at COP: Sophia Kianni (also 20)

40:44 “Climate justice activist”, author and model Mikaela Loach (24) is Scotland’s own youthful rentaquote seeking a new world

Mikaela Loach tweets about her book deal

Clip: The quality or otherwise of Mikaela Loach’s thought—and she urges the public to pre-order her book especially because she’s black

David Scott analysis: Not very good and not very Scottish, but fully neo-Marxist and collectivist; “once we’ve destroyed everything, we just keep destroying until the wonderful utopia emerges”

Various profound tweets by Mikaela Loach shown on screen:

Arrived in Egypt for #COP27

I’m moderating (and organised)

Speaking at this event

We’re bringing together youth

Being a young Black woman

Hosted & organized a completely youth[-]led event

50:15 Clip: Sky Australia—Paul Murray Live—Developing countries want “climate reparations”

52:00 Loach retweeted Sarita La Colocha’s indignant tweet on scabies outbreaks among migrants in hostels; no mention of the inequities of vaccine damage

G20: Freeing the market by killing it

Rishi Sunak flies in to summit of major economies and pastes blame on Putin for Britain’s economic suicide

52:47 Rishi G20 plan Sunak’s five-point economic plan (he has one)—

Keep paying the public for electricity

Blame Russia for weaponising food

Bolster “resilience”

Promote free markets and open global economy

Partner with businesses and foreign governments [“intentional financial institutions”: the typo is either Number 10’s or the Telegraph‘s]

David Scott commentary: Four of the points are about control and thus contradict the free-market point

FTX and price controls: Trading turds, absorbing the unabsorbable

57:19 Mail Online: $515m is STOLEN from collapsed crypto exchange FTX

Effective Altruism Forum’s potted biography of founder of crypto platform FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”)

Worth remembering: Utilitarianism means getting away with it “for the greater good”

Clip: Nobody Special Finance summarising the FTX farce in under 100 seconds

“Government regulations don’t protect you; they protect the crooks”

Ukrainian angle to the FTX collapse is even worse: @Ben_Kew—FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried bankrolled the Democratic Party’s midterms war chest

Reuters: Hedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange

Who with fiduciary duty would make such an investment?

Yahoo! Finance: Ukraine Partners With FTX and Everstake to Launch New Crypto Donation Website

David Scott commentary: “It all seems very circular: money went to Ukraine, which went to the Democratic Party, which funded the Ukraine war”

Clip: Value of cryptocurrency investments discussed by two frank gentlemen

“It draws in a lot of charlatans … trading turds”

1:05:12 BBC—Jeremy Hunt: Everyone will have to pay more tax

David Scott analysis: Governments can change tax rates; they cannot make more tax revenue appear—we have a government that we cannot afford

BBC—Rishi Sunak: We’ll deliver the public finances that the markets expect

We are now running the country to satisfy the expectations of financiers

1:06:58 US International Trade Administration: Argentina extension of consumer goods price controls

David Scott prediction: This is the West in a year or two and will cause shortages, because price controls never work

Financial Times: Argentina unveils price controls to tame inflation

“The state will absorb the extra costs”—with which of its non-existent resources?

Terrible shame—Online Safety Bill for the chop?

1:10:24 Independent: Online Safety Bill at risk of being ditched due to delays, ministers warned

Which version of the Bill (with which definition of “legal but harmful content”) is being pushed forward? Urgent decision needed by UK Government, or parliamentary time will kill the Bill

And Finally: Perversion is “dragging” on

1:11:25 Thanks to Louise Collins of Liberty Tactics for this:

Sab Samuel, BBC Digital Content contributor, is also a drag queen storyteller

Viewer research request: Why does NHS England need drag queens to disseminate its health policies?

Clip: Promotional video on drag queen storytellers

BBC: Get involved with BBC Sesh to “develop creative talent from across Wales”

Brian Gerrish analysis: It seems the BBC has its in-house promotion for drag queens operating among young children

Christopher Rufo: The real story behind Drag Queen Story Hour—thanks to a viewer for spotting this

“A movement born in the sex dungeons of San Francisco [that ended up] in public libraries and schools”

David Scott commentary: Calling it out works because it is based on lies, deception and concealment; citing historic literature works because it exposes the Marxist purpose of child sexualisation

DiedSuddenly @DiedSuddenly_ Heartbreaking: Santino Blanco, the four-year-old boy who had been the face of Argentina’s national vaccination 🪡 campaign has #diedsuddenly (tweet).

So Covid vaccines may cause myocarditis, but Covid itself causes myocarditis too, right? WRONG! A large-scale Israeli study of 196,992 unvaccinated adults after Covid infection showed that “Covid infection was not associated with either myocarditis or pericarditis.” (tweet).

Yesterday my Aunty was pronounced dead after a large heart attack only a few hours after having her #covid and flu jabs! I’ve been asking for 2 years for anyone to show me how any 💉 on the planet makes you any better off and healthier? All I’m seeing is death and injury… (tweet).

COVID UPDATE: What is the truth? (link).

‘The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most manipulated infectious disease events in history, characterized by official lies in an unending stream lead by government bureaucracies, medical associations, medical boards, the media, and international agencies.[3,6,57] We have witnessed a long list of unprecedented intrusions into medical practice, including attacks on medical experts, destruction of medical careers among doctors refusing to participate in killing their patients and a massive regimentation of health care, led by non-qualified individuals with enormous wealth, power and influence’.

‘For the first time in American history a president, governors, mayors, hospital administrators and federal bureaucrats are determining medical treatments based not on accurate scientifically based or even experience based information, but rather to force the acceptance of special forms of care and “prevention”—including remdesivir, use of respirators and ultimately a series of essentially untested messenger RNA vaccines. For the first time in history medical treatment, protocols are not being formulated based on the experience of the physicians treating the largest number of patients successfully, but rather individuals and bureaucracies that have never treated a single patient—including Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, EcoHealth Alliance, the CDC, WHO, state public health officers and hospital administrators’.

One year ago, I turned in my notice to leave hospital medicine and conventional medicine. I decided to stop being a legalized drug dealer that managed patients’ symptoms to become a prescriber of diet and lifestyle changes that truly healed patients. Best decision of my life! (tweet).

Millions of Canadians will never follow a “public health order” ever again. (tweet).

🚨 Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation NOT recommending booster shots for under 30’s due to risk of myocarditis. Another conspiracy fact proved. (tweet).

A cruise ship in Australia is reporting that 800 passengers have been infected with covid. What the media isn’t telling you is that everyone on board is fully vaccinated AND tested🤡 (tweet).

Since an Alberta judge ruled against an unvaccinated individual receiving a transplant, I have withdrawn my consent to donate my organs. I encourage everyone to do the same in protest. (tweet).

Sunak has quietly signed the UK up to PESCO that will degrade our militay and put them under EU control. (tweet).

COP27 – Despite the BBC and The Guardian trying to spin the narrative that only 36 private jets flew into Egypt for COP27, officials in Egypt have confirmed the true number of private jets is…. 400 🤡 (tweet).

Doesn’t look like 36 to me.. (tweet).

Why are Bill Gates & Klaus Schwab at the G20 meetings? Who voted for them? (tweet).

Covid Dictator, Jacinda Arden with Chief Communist Bastard Klaus Schwab. ELECTIONS ARE NOT FAIR. Wake the Hell up. (tweet).

Clown Klaus (tweet).

INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS – Those largely responsible for demanding your taxes to pay for the ‘climate emergency’ agreed, that their employees will be exempt from income tax & often VAT. Including UN UNICEF EU WHO NATO WTO World Bank BIS Eco fascism looks like this! (tweet).

I never voted for Klaus Schwab or the World Economic Forum. They have no authority over me and they never will. (tweet).

NEW – How Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and others are “hiding their past ties” with the FTX crypto exchange. (tweet, website).

The Fake Meat Scam (link).

‘Using strategies to position it as a healthy alternative for natural meat, the industry’s fake meat is just another name for ultra-processed food, full of GE and pesticide-laden ingredients designed to look as much like meat as possible’.

