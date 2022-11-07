Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-11-07. 8% jabbed Americans were injured, iow 18m. NHS logging baby deaths as stillborn, 1 lived for 5 days

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1451 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 990 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,507 concerned citizens.

15,972 medical and public health scientists.

47,261 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Court Orders CDC to Release Data Showing 18 Million Vaccine Injuries in America – American Liberty Report (tweet, website).

‘More than 18 million people were injured so badly by their first COVID shot from Pfizer or Moderna that they had to go to the hospital. That’s according to the CDC’s own internal data, which a court just ordered the federal agency to release to a watchdog group’.

‘Instead of alerting the public to the incredible dangers of these shots and completely shutting down Joe Biden’s mass vaccination mandates, the CDC covered up the info until it was forced to release. Everyone in a position of authority at the CDC should be fired for this. What good is a “public health” agency if it fails to alert the public that 8% of vaccine recipients are being hospitalized?’

NHS logging baby deaths as stillborn to avoid scrutiny by Coroner? (tweet, website).

‘NHS hospitals have claimed that babies born alive were stillborn, a Telegraph Investigation has found, prompting accusations they were trying to avoid scrutiny’.

‘Six children who died before they left hospital were wrongly described as stillborn. Several of the children lived for minutes and one lived for five days’.

‘Coroners are not able to carry out inquests into stillbirths, leaving some families unable to get answers until the error was corrected. In one case, an obstetrician told a coroner in Stockport that he had been pressured by an NHS manager to say a baby he had delivered had definitely been stillborn, in order to be “loyal” to the trust’.

“Out of the 270 women who got pregnant in the trials, 230 + of the participants’ records disappeared, but out of the 36 women who remained, 28 of their babies died in the Pfizer trials” ~ Dr Naomi Wolf (tweet).

Italy: Vaccine deaths and injuries #italy #VaccineDeaths #vaccinereaction #vaccineinjury #pfizer #moderna #pharmafraud #vaccinedisaster #safeandeffective (tweet).

Attach.

The latest explanation for the thousands of excess heart deaths this year is the NHS backlogs. The idea that the experimental mRNA shots might be to blame is either ignored or dismissed as a ‘conspiracy theory’. (tweet, website).

58 vaccine deaths in four weeks (including 8 children) (link).

‘Table 11 of the latest MHRA Yellow Card report published on 3rd November reveals there have been 58 new vaccine deaths in the last four weeks and that eight of these are children’.

‘This brings the total number of child vaccine-related fatalities to 15’.

‘There remain, within the overall number of 2,330 deaths to date, 368 recorded as ‘Unknown Age’’.

UK Column News – 6th November 2022.

(website, rumble, odysee, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Jabs: Not time to move on

00:29 MHRA #MedSafetyWeek press release risibly proclaims “swift follow-up” on Yellow Cards02:33 All-cause mortality: ONS statistics remain grim03:55 Prof. Richard Ennos: Study finds 17% higher miscarriage rate in the vaccinated but pretends it doesn’t07:31 Washington Post: RSV, winter flu and Covid collide11:34 The Atlantic’s semantic antics: last year the unjabbed were literal human sacrificers, this year it’s time for forgiveness13:58 VAERS data, presented by OpenVAERS, indicates statistical concerns regarding miscarriage15:46 Clip—German MEP Christine Anderson: It was all based on a gigantic lie17:49 Clip—Matt LeTissier (recently interviewed by UK Column): “If we had an independent media, this crisis would have been over two and a half years ago”Death certificates confirm Covid jab deathsCartoonist Bob Moran’s take on the call for a Covid amnesty

West dictates terms of peace as Ukraine is dismembered

23:43 Recommended channel for line-of-control updates: Defence Politics Asia27:01 White phosphorus reportedly used by Russian forces to remove dug-in Ukrainian troops in deserted built-up areasRecommended channel on front-line arrival of Russian reserves: HistoryLegends30:53 Not a wonder weapon: Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov trumpets arrival of obsolescent NASAMS and Aspide air defence systemsNewsweek and Raytheon gleefully raise false hopes33:44 Western media carry on the tradition of Lord Copper’s warmongering: Daily Mail’s Andrew Roberts calls Putin a nuke-mad FührerGreater honesty from Italy—La Repubblica: West demands another high-casualty 25-mile push to Kherson before letting Ukraine sue for peaceSummary of article: “USA and NATO allow peace talks on Ukraine to start if Kiev recaptures Kherson, the battle for which is of both strategic and diplomatic importance; Washington is in constant communication with Brussels and its allies on the issue, and has implored the Ukrainian authorities to do so”Comparable analysis by Alex Christoforou of The Duran: Western strategists “once again drinking their own Kool-Aid”How the Russians now view the British

Stopping the grooming of three-year-olds

Fundraiser still open for Welsh mothers against sexualisation at primary schoolsPublic Child Protection WalesLouise Collins’ Liberty Tactics— Appearances on last weekend’s fundraiser:Founder Kimberley IsherwoodBrian GerrishAlex ThomsonJames DelingpoleLaurence Fox (including his brief documentary, Groomed)— Plea to turn up in Cardiff to show support during the Judicial Review on 15 and 16 November:to find out how to register with the court, e-mail admin@publicchildprotectionwales.org

US elections: What’s digital can be diddled

40:44 Mark Anderson reports from the midterms campaign trail around the Great Lakes42:10 Brookings broadsides: Think tank that is an “adjunct of the state” asks “how many election deniers” and “what do they want”— Conflates “election denial movement” with “Covid denial”51:56 Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC): article Honest Vote Watchdog has Warnings about ERIC at American Free Press— Voters’ social security numbers are being stored in third-party databases of uncertain allegiance55:52 Mark Anderson’s new article America in Distress on credible claims of 2020 presidential election fraud and smugness of British mediaLucrative earth religion—COP27

59:05 King Charles has the COP27 team visit the Palace: who briefed whom?59:45 Greta Thunberg calls for the overthrow of “racist capitalism”1:00:33 Britain considers paying “climate change reparations” to anyone anywhere who has a calamityTrack the tax money splurges at UK Column’s FCDO Spending website and submit FoI requests accordingly1:02:41 Sturgeon cuts Scotland’s eco-budget and promptly poses at COP271:04:17 Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) is a forum of financial heavy hitters1:05:18 How they stand to gain: Iain Davis’ UK Column articles on The Not So Great Carbon Reset (two-parter) and accelerationism1:05:50 Munich Security Conference spooks making much of COP27; Boris Johnson says Russia is stopping our fight against climate change1:07:56 NoTrickZone reports Tokyo getting cooler (1989–2022); NASA ‘adjusts’ data from Tokyo and a Pacific island to suggest warming

Economy: Grudging admissions of collapse

1:10:34 The Times: Sunak—The state can’t fix all your problems, with odd talk of “sugar-rush budget”Daily Telegraph warns of severe recessionDaily Telegraph also warns of renewed bond markets chaosFinancial Times jocularly hints that Modern Monetary Theory is dead; UK Column has a ten-episode podcast on MMTWorld Gold Council’s GoldHub reports that central banks have already bought more gold this year than in any year since 1967Lack of sound money expressed in the dramatically shifting multiples of a year’s salary required to buy a houseAnd Finally: “Nothing that requires the labour of others is a human right”—trending aphorism

Retired Consultant Paediatrician Dr Ros Jones joins Neil Oliver to explain why a group of UK doctors and scientists have asked AstraZeneca to release data detailing the research in advance of the rollout of their Covid vaccine. 2/2 (tweet).

I am so disappointed with my Grandpa. He is voting Democrat next week. When he was alive, he was a staunch Republican. (tweet).

Russia spent $100k on Facebook ads in 2016 and it was the biggest scandal ever George Soros spent $126 million to elect Democrats in 2022 and we’re not allowed to talk about it (tweet).

Thomas Sowell @TheThomasSowell What socialism, fascism and other ideologies of the left have in common is an assumption that some very wise people – like themselves – need to take decisions out of the hands of lesser people, like the rest of us, and impose those decisions by government fiat. (tweet).

