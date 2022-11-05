Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-11-05. Graphene oxide: antenna, transceiver, 5G. Theory Germ: vs. Terrain. Zero-Covid Madhouse. No amnesty

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1430 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 976 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

870,507 concerned citizens.

15,972 medical and public health scientists.

47,261 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

GRAPHENE OXIDE acts as an antenna, a transmitter & receiver (transceiver), as an amplifier under Electro-Magnetic Pulse programming, via 5G emissions, The lethal injection is a multi-target secret weapon, conceived by the caBAAL & the dystopian technocrats, (tweet).

Believe It or Not! Theory: Germ vs. Terrain (link).

‘On my substack I wrote an article about Geert Vanden Bossche’s theories regarding the immune escape of the virus. I got an angry comment informing me that there is no virus and there never has been a virus and my article was completely whacked because to believe anything I said one would have to believe an untruth—that viruses actually exist’.

‘I tried to defend myself as well as the point of my article but to no avail. She unsubscribed in a huff. The irony is that if I had to pick a side right now I would probably pick Terrain Theory over Germ Theory—I was introduced to this concept 20 years ago when my wife was dying of cancer. I did a deep dive into Royal Rife’s work and was convinced a lot of his theories and methods were right on. Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory is a big part of that Rife world, and it fascinated me’.

Take A Rare Glimpse Inside China’s Zero-Covid Madhouse (link).

‘Upon his release and return to civilization, Hale savored the hot water of the hotel’s shower and the softness of its bed. When he went out for a celebratory meal, however, he faltered — pacing the street as he contemplated the fact that entering China’s contact-tracing matrix brought the peril of a return to confinement’.

‘He settled on takeout from a steak restaurant, where an employee said there’d be no need for his code to be swiped — if he ordered takeout’.

Amnesty my arse. (tweet).

The claim is now everywhere: we had to lock down because we just didn’t know about this virus. We had no other option because we had no clarity about what we were dealing with. But this is not true at all. (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 4th November 2022.

(website, rumble pending, odysee, brandnewtube pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Bank of England

00:19 Interest rates up — BoE resumes its old refrain, “Pain’s only transitory”

Transnational censorship

04:59 Online Safety Bill — “Legal but harmful material” clause 14 likely to be scrapped

06:17 Rumble forsakes France after France demands censorship rights

Everyone inconvenient is “anti-Semitic”

09:19 David Icke banned from Netherlands and 25 other Schengen zone countries

Ban announced by son Gareth

The offending Geopolitics and Empire podcast with Thierry Baudet MP and Hrvoje Morić: Baudet—”We’re ruled by evil reptiles”

Le Monde‘s horrified coverage of the podcast

NOS (Dutch public broadcaster) swivels round to Baudet; reports “major concerns in Parliament“

NOS asks, “Can the Netherlands keep Baudet’s reptile man out?“

Baudet points out that “reptile” has a figurative sense in Dutch as well as English

DavidIcke.com report on the ban, with link to Dutch immigration service’s letter

21:05 Professor Tim Anderson has “anti-Semitism” court victory against University of Sydney

24:35 Background: Al Jazeera documentary The Lobby, Part 1—Young Friends of Israel

Part 3 of the same documentary is entitled An Anti-Semitic Trope

28:39 NBA (US basketball) player Kyrie Irving caught in Kanye West undertow and is cancelled for “anti-Semitic” film share

Irving’s team owner is “disappointed”

AP News: Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games without pay

The film Irving shared: Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up, Black America!

NY Daily News: Joe Tsai’s Alibaba funded Chinese ‘cultural genocide’ of Muslims, says report

Irving’s apology to Anti-Defamation League, a half-million dollar donation, rejected by ADL

Brash tweet by new ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt about the refusal

Follow-up tweet: ADL, fighting for relevance, reasserts itself as chief cancellation organisation

Statement of contrition exacted from Kyrie Irving, pressed upon by a whole gaggle of forces

Health: Indulge the Oppressors

40:41 Event on 28 November: Spectator Health Summit to consider NHS modernisation and UK’s “global life sciences superpower” status

43:05 The Atlantic floats “pandemic amnesty” idea (Emily Oster) and meets massive rejection

Impending US midterms

47:34 Psephological analysis for 8 November

ABC News: Biden warns democracy is “under attack” from “election deniers”; seeks to split Republicans into RINO and MAGA clans

Axios: Early voting to be a record high

56:39 Video from Arizona: Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she isn’t suicidal

58:03 Obama campaigns in Arizona and angrily says democracy can’t work with wrongthinkers in office

59:47 21st Century Wire: New poll: voters expect Republicans to impeach Biden—Republicans far more excited

CNN’s The Point: Five very scary numbers for Democrats—finally some realistic reporting from CNN on the eve of the elections

PBS reported in April that independent voters would swing the elections—unprecedented polarisation

Video: Biden says it is going to take days to count ballots (for unaccountable reasons)

Open talk among Democrats of dumping Biden and Harris mid-term if Republicans take Senate

Video: Trump heavily hints that he will be a presidential candidate in 2024

Ukraine war

1:08:42 Ukrainian military loss numbers are over 100,000 on neutral website WarTears.org

International Business Times and other Western press has no reflection of this and uses “killed Russians” language

Falsehood in Wartime: Foreign Office minister Arthur Ponsonby’s wry observations from 1928

1:14:28 Russia’s allegation of UK involvement in Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion and in Ukrainian naval attacks

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wants answers from London

Daily Express‘ pitiful reporting of Russian Foreign Ministry’s démarche of Ambassador Deborah Bronnert

RIA Novosti‘s account of the démarche

Detailed press release on the démarche in English by Russian Foreign Ministry

Global Village Space: Slavisha Batko Milačić claims 2021 French Navy-led NATO exercise POLARIS 21 included plans to attack Russia pre-emptively if Ukraine was attacked

1:23:17 UN News: UN still sees no sign of bioweapons in Ukraine—yet West continues to hamper investigation of alleged biolabs there

1:25:35 UK bans seaborne Russian crude oil from 5 December 2022

1:26:32 Russia to allow visa-free travel from many countries even if they do not reciprocate for Russian visitors

BREAKING🚨🚨🚨 Finland is reporting that they actually OVER REPORTED the number of covid deaths by almost 40%. WHY ISN’T THIS BIGGER NEWS? (tweet).

Experts say that no more than 5 people under the age of 60 have died from covid in Finland since March. The average covid death was 85 years old. Life expectancy in Finland is 82 years old. (tweet).

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Chief specialist at the Finnish Institute for Health – Sirkka Goebeler – Claims NEARLY 40% OF ‘COVID DEATHS’ Were Fraudulent… (tweet).

My buddy’s best friend from high school died in his sleep last night. I’ve met him a few times. Great guy. Mid 30s. Healthy. I’m sure it’s completely unrelated, but his employer made him take the jab. I won’t shut up until people go to prison for life. (tweet).

Sudden Death has always been, & will always be, due to a catasphrophic series of events in the body! Healthy people don’t suddenly drop dead! It’s absurd to believe that ‘Sudden Death’ began in healthy people on Dec 17 2020, after Nurse Tiffany Dover collapsed post Pfizer jab! (tweet).

The moment I became suspicious of the vaccine causing my Long Covid symptoms was when I got a 🧠 MRI last fall. The technician asks me my symptoms, if Ive been jabbed, and how long ago. I said a few months Said along the lines of “you’re not the only one I’ve seen like this” (tweet).

🔥 Dr. Mike Yeadon — Former Pfzer VP names names of his ex-#BigPharma colleagues & calls for accountability for those directly responsible for #CrimesAgainstHumanity (tweet).

French General Pays Tribute to the Unvaccinated: ‘They Embody the Best of Humanity, They Are Superheroes’ – RAIR (tweet, website).

Italy’s Meloni Vows There Will Never Again Be Forced Covid Business Closures, Green Passes, or Mandatory Lockdowns (Videos) (link).

Groundbreaking Ruling: Italian Court Orders Analysis of Covid ‘Vaccines’ to Determine if ‘Harmful’ (Video) (August 11, 2022, link).

‘“We have asked to ascertain how mRNA vaccines work since we are dealing exclusively with mRNA vaccines here and investigating whether the enzymes in mRNA vaccines can harm our health.” – Lawyer Nicoletta Morante’

‘For the first time in Italy, a court in Pesaro ruled that the contents of mRNA vaccines must be investigated. The decision comes after a 50-year-old man who has already contracted Covid and does not want to undergo the vaccine to work. However, despite already having Covid, the man was suspended due to his ‘non-compliance’ after refusing to take the jab’.

‘The Pesaro court accepted the request of the man’s lawyer, Nicoletta Morante, who had asked the judge for a lab analysis of Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid “vaccine” contents and its effects on a patient who has recovered from the infection and whether it is harmful in general to people’s health. Furthermore, the lawyer is questioning how the state can apply “informed consent to a case of mandatory vaccination”’

“I have the tears of thousands of Canadians on my shoulder, who every day told me that we were bringing them hope.” Tamara Lich emotionally explains why Covid restrictions and mandates triggered her to get involved in the Freedom Convoy. (tweet).

1. Convid scam: ✔️ 2. V damage: ✔️ 3. Childhood mental health issues: ✔️ 4. Excess mortality: ✔️ 5. Economic collapse: ✔️ Are you ready to listen yet? 6. Food shortages 7. Energy rationing 8. Civil unrest 9. UBI 10. CBDC 11. Control You have time. Withdraw your energy. (tweet).

Secret contracts between government and big pharma that include mandated products are a prime example of fascism. (tweet).

Canada’s Search-and-Destroy Mission Against Doctor Refusing to Surrender Medical Records of Covid ‘Vaccine’ Exempt Patients (Exclusive) (link).

I wish to ANNOUNCE: I am NOT in isolation. I am up-to-date on Steamed Crabs. I have my up-dated Old Bay Seasoning and Butter and up-dated Corn On The Cob. I’m thankful and grateful I didn’t drink the KOOL-AID or follow the AGENDA and I’m following my own advice to stay healthy. (tweet).

Melbourne 🇦🇺 Anti Covid BS, Anti Agenda 2030, Anti Govt Lies….5.11.22 💣🔥👊 (tweet).

If Rishi Sunak’s pitch genuinely comes down to: “don’t expect the state to help you”, after said state has totally wrecked our economy through a string of disastrous and historic errors, it really is end game for this Government. (tweet).

The sheer cheek is breathtaking. “The state can’t fix all your problems” says a govt that allowed £14bn Covid fraud, spends £2.5bn/yr on hotels for illegals & is bankrupting the country for netZero. It might not be able to fix all our problems but it sure knows how to cause them. (tweet).

Rishi Sunak has money invested via hedge funds and blind trusts in Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna. The more you know. (tweet).

INFOSYS – Why is Rishi Trudeau’s family business still operating in Russia whist continuing to win contracts from the U.K. government and councils? Because they can. The rules are different for those in the club. (tweet, website).

Still believe everything you see on TV (tweet).

Over the last few years the Government has spent billions on a campaign to get people to install smart meters. Now it’s becoming clear why. As part of the Great Reset / Agenda 2030, the Government will have the power to monitor, control, even cut your power whenever they see fit. (tweet).

Memorial on Old Arbat Street, Moscow, to children killed in Donetsk by US-backed Ukrainian forces BEFORE the Russian special operation began in February. (tweet).

